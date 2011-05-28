Image 1 of 14 Alexander Gehbauer wins the under 23 men's World Cup cross country in Offenburg. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Podium: Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Alexander Gehbauer, Fabien Canal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Markus Bauer finished 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Alexander Gehbauer (Austrian National Team) floats over the roots (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 A hard way to start the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Rourke Croeser ( Orange Monkey / Cannondale) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Stephen Ettinger (Team USA) finished 6th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Alexander Gehbauer (Austrian National Team) at the front at the end of the start loop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 A very fast start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Diego Rosa (Giant Italia Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Kerschbaumer lead until a crash two metres further down the trail (lap 2) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Alexander Gehbauer holds onto the World Cup lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Alexander Gehbauer (Austria National Team) extended his lead in the men's under 23 cross country World Cup series at round three in Offenburg, Germany, with his second straight victory in a blazing fast race.

After rain earlier in the week, the skies cleared and the sun came out for the start of racing on Saturday. This led to the track drying out and lap times in the sub-16 minute range for the five-lap race. A group of 11 riders formed at the front on the first lap, and were still together on lap two. It wasn't until the third lap that the pace began to reduce the numbers at the front.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), the winner of round one and tied for points with Gehbauer after round two, crashed heavily through the rough, rooty Snake Pit section on lap two and backed off after that, eventually finishing 10th.

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG), Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix), Markus Bauer (German National Team), Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing), Diego Rosa (Giant Italia), Ondrej Cink (Merida) and Stephen Ettinger (US National Team) remained at the front and taking turns setting the pace with Gehbauer.

Rosa tried an attack in the third lap, but Gehbauer chased him down and the group stayed together until the final climb on the last lap, when it exploded under a series of attacks, with Gehbauer carving out a slim nine-second victory over a chase group led by Schulte-Luenzum, who beat Canal for second. Ettinger came in just behind the group for sixth.

Gehbauer now holds a 68-point lead in the World Cup standings over Kerschbaumer, with Schulte-Luenzum a distant 120 points back.

Ettinger moved up from his second row start position to join the leaders on lap two, managing to stay in contention until the final climb. "I had a much better start position than last week," the Washington rider said, "and it made a big difference passing people. I got up to the leaders, but I was yo-yoing off the back on the climbs, and I just didn't have it for the attacks on the last climb. It would have been great to finish top-five, but I'm really happy with this, it's my best finish ever."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 1:20:05 2 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:00:09 3 Fabien Canal (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix 0:00:10 4 Markus Bauer (Ger) 5 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:00:11 6 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:00:18 7 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:00:49 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:01:06 9 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:01:24 10 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:01:31 11 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 0:01:32 12 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:01:34 13 Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:01:35 14 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) 0:01:38 15 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:01:40 16 Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:01:49 17 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 0:01:52 18 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:11 19 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:02:38 20 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 0:02:39 21 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:02:43 22 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) 0:02:55 23 Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 0:03:11 24 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:03:18 25 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:03:21 26 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix 27 Hugo Drechou (Fra) 0:03:24 28 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:03:26 29 Sascha Bleher (Ger) 0:03:29 30 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team 31 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:03:32 32 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:03:34 33 David Fletcher (GBr) 0:03:46 34 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 0:03:55 35 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:04:30 36 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea 0:04:42 37 Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:04:55 38 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) 0:05:02 39 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 0:05:06 40 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:05:13 41 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) 0:05:15 42 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:05:16 43 Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre 0:05:28 44 Rens De Bruin (Ned) 0:05:30 45 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:05:45 46 Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:05:46 47 Stefan Peter (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 0:05:52 48 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 49 David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger 0:05:56 50 Evan Mcneely (Can) 0:05:58 51 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 52 Matthias Hoi (Aut) 53 Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre 0:06:03 54 Tomas Pesek (Cze) 0:06:04 55 Trenton Day (Aus) 0:06:13 56 Ludwig Döhl (Ger) 0:06:28 57 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:06:36 58 Bart De Vocht (Bel) 0:06:46 59 Jack Hinkens (USA) 0:06:52 60 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:06:55 61 Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International 0:07:05 62 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 0:07:09 63 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 0:07:16 64 Marvin Gruget (Fra) 0:07:24 65 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek 66 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) 0:07:28 67 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale 0:07:34 68 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 0:07:38 69 Cameron Ivory (Aus) 0:07:45 70 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) 0:07:48 71 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:08:05 72 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 0:08:09 73 Manfred Zöger (Aut) 0:08:14 74 Christopher Schwab (Aut) 0:08:38 75 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:08:44 76 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:08:47 77 Michael Crosbie (Aus) 0:08:56 78 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 0:09:07 79 Dominic Calitz (RSA) Team Protek 0:09:38 80 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:09:51 81 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:10:21 82 Samuel Shaw (NZl) 0:10:25 83 Idan Shapira (Isr) 0:10:43 84 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) 0:11:01 85 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:11:26 86 Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:11:42 87 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:12:35 88 Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:13:18 89 Kyle Ward (Aus) 0:13:42 90 Anton Liyubuy (Ukr) 0:14:59 91 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 92 Merlin Spranz (Aus) 0:15:00 93 Michalis Kittis (Cyp) 0:15:50 94 Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) 0:16:22 95 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 96 Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) 97 Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team DNF Daniel Geismayr (Aut) DNF Fabian Strecker (Ger) DNF Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) DNF Simon Seehofer (Aut) DNF Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team DNF Marc Metzler (Swi) DNF Martin Gluth (Ger) DNF Benjamin Buchi (Swi) DNF Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) DNF Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team DNF Markus Preiss (Aut) DNF Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNF Jan Nesvadba (Cze) DNS Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team DNS Francis Morin (Can) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry

Under 23 men individual World Cup standings after three rounds