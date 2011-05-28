Gehbauer wins second straight Under 23 men's World Cup
Austrian extends World Cup overall lead
Alexander Gehbauer (Austria National Team) extended his lead in the men's under 23 cross country World Cup series at round three in Offenburg, Germany, with his second straight victory in a blazing fast race.
After rain earlier in the week, the skies cleared and the sun came out for the start of racing on Saturday. This led to the track drying out and lap times in the sub-16 minute range for the five-lap race. A group of 11 riders formed at the front on the first lap, and were still together on lap two. It wasn't until the third lap that the pace began to reduce the numbers at the front.
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), the winner of round one and tied for points with Gehbauer after round two, crashed heavily through the rough, rooty Snake Pit section on lap two and backed off after that, eventually finishing 10th.
Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG), Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix), Markus Bauer (German National Team), Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing), Diego Rosa (Giant Italia), Ondrej Cink (Merida) and Stephen Ettinger (US National Team) remained at the front and taking turns setting the pace with Gehbauer.
Rosa tried an attack in the third lap, but Gehbauer chased him down and the group stayed together until the final climb on the last lap, when it exploded under a series of attacks, with Gehbauer carving out a slim nine-second victory over a chase group led by Schulte-Luenzum, who beat Canal for second. Ettinger came in just behind the group for sixth.
Gehbauer now holds a 68-point lead in the World Cup standings over Kerschbaumer, with Schulte-Luenzum a distant 120 points back.
Ettinger moved up from his second row start position to join the leaders on lap two, managing to stay in contention until the final climb. "I had a much better start position than last week," the Washington rider said, "and it made a big difference passing people. I got up to the leaders, but I was yo-yoing off the back on the climbs, and I just didn't have it for the attacks on the last climb. It would have been great to finish top-five, but I'm really happy with this, it's my best finish ever."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|1:20:05
|2
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|0:00:10
|4
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|5
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|0:00:18
|7
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:24
|10
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:01:31
|11
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:01:32
|12
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|0:01:34
|13
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:01:35
|14
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|0:01:38
|15
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:01:40
|16
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|0:01:52
|18
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:11
|19
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:38
|20
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:02:39
|21
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:02:43
|22
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|0:02:55
|23
|Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|0:03:11
|24
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:03:18
|25
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:03:21
|26
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|27
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:03:24
|28
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:03:26
|29
|Sascha Bleher (Ger)
|0:03:29
|30
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
|31
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:03:32
|32
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|0:03:34
|33
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:03:46
|34
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|0:03:55
|35
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:04:30
|36
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|0:04:42
|37
|Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:04:55
|38
|Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus)
|0:05:02
|39
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|0:05:06
|40
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:05:13
|41
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:05:15
|42
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:05:16
|43
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|0:05:28
|44
|Rens De Bruin (Ned)
|0:05:30
|45
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:05:45
|46
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:05:46
|47
|Stefan Peter (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|0:05:52
|48
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|49
|David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|0:05:56
|50
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:05:58
|51
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|52
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|53
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|0:06:03
|54
|Tomas Pesek (Cze)
|0:06:04
|55
|Trenton Day (Aus)
|0:06:13
|56
|Ludwig Döhl (Ger)
|0:06:28
|57
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:06:36
|58
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:06:46
|59
|Jack Hinkens (USA)
|0:06:52
|60
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:06:55
|61
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:07:05
|62
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|0:07:09
|63
|Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|0:07:16
|64
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:07:24
|65
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|66
|Marcus Nicolai (Ger)
|0:07:28
|67
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:07:34
|68
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:07:38
|69
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:07:45
|70
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|0:07:48
|71
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:08:05
|72
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|0:08:09
|73
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:08:14
|74
|Christopher Schwab (Aut)
|0:08:38
|75
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:08:44
|76
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:08:47
|77
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|0:08:56
|78
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|0:09:07
|79
|Dominic Calitz (RSA) Team Protek
|0:09:38
|80
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:09:51
|81
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:10:21
|82
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|0:10:25
|83
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:10:43
|84
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
|0:11:01
|85
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:11:26
|86
|Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:11:42
|87
|Urban Ferencak (Slo) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:12:35
|88
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:13:18
|89
|Kyle Ward (Aus)
|0:13:42
|90
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:14:59
|91
|Mark Csielka (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|92
|Merlin Spranz (Aus)
|0:15:00
|93
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:15:50
|94
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz)
|0:16:22
|95
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|96
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|97
|Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|DNF
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|DNF
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)
|DNF
|Simon Seehofer (Aut)
|DNF
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|DNF
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|DNF
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|DNF
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|DNF
|Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|DNF
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|DNF
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|DNS
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|DNS
|Francis Morin (Can) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
Under 23 men individual World Cup standings after three rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|250
|pts
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|182
|3
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|130
|4
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|110
|5
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|100
|6
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|94
|7
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|78
|8
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|69
|9
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|62
|10
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|58
|11
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|57
|12
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|52
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|51
|14
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|50
|15
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|48
|16
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|40
|17
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|39
|18
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|32
|19
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|24
|20
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|23
|21
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|22
|22
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|20
|23
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|18
|24
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|16
|25
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|14
|26
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|14
|27
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|13
|28
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|12
|29
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|10
|30
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
|7
|31
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|7
|33
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|6
|34
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|5
|35
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|5
|36
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|4
|37
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|4
|38
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|4
|39
|Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|3
|40
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|3
|41
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|2
|42
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|2
|43
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|1
|44
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|1
