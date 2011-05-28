Trending

Gehbauer wins second straight Under 23 men's World Cup

Austrian extends World Cup overall lead

Image 1 of 14

Alexander Gehbauer wins the under 23 men's World Cup cross country in Offenburg.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 14

Podium: Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Alexander Gehbauer, Fabien Canal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 14

Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) 3rd

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 14

Markus Bauer finished 4th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 14

Alexander Gehbauer (Austrian National Team) floats over the roots

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 14

A hard way to start the race

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 14

Rourke Croeser ( Orange Monkey / Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 14

Stephen Ettinger (Team USA) finished 6th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 14

Alexander Gehbauer (Austrian National Team) at the front at the end of the start loop

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 14

A very fast start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 14

Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 14

Diego Rosa (Giant Italia Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 14

Kerschbaumer lead until a crash two metres further down the trail (lap 2)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 14

Alexander Gehbauer holds onto the World Cup lead

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Alexander Gehbauer (Austria National Team) extended his lead in the men's under 23 cross country World Cup series at round three in Offenburg, Germany, with his second straight victory in a blazing fast race.

After rain earlier in the week, the skies cleared and the sun came out for the start of racing on Saturday. This led to the track drying out and lap times in the sub-16 minute range for the five-lap race. A group of 11 riders formed at the front on the first lap, and were still together on lap two. It wasn't until the third lap that the pace began to reduce the numbers at the front.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), the winner of round one and tied for points with Gehbauer after round two, crashed heavily through the rough, rooty Snake Pit section on lap two and backed off after that, eventually finishing 10th.

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG), Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix), Markus Bauer (German National Team), Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing), Diego Rosa (Giant Italia), Ondrej Cink (Merida) and Stephen Ettinger (US National Team) remained at the front and taking turns setting the pace with Gehbauer.

Rosa tried an attack in the third lap, but Gehbauer chased him down and the group stayed together until the final climb on the last lap, when it exploded under a series of attacks, with Gehbauer carving out a slim nine-second victory over a chase group led by Schulte-Luenzum, who beat Canal for second. Ettinger came in just behind the group for sixth.

Gehbauer now holds a 68-point lead in the World Cup standings over Kerschbaumer, with Schulte-Luenzum a distant 120 points back.

Ettinger moved up from his second row start position to join the leaders on lap two, managing to stay in contention until the final climb. "I had a much better start position than last week," the Washington rider said, "and it made a big difference passing people. I got up to the leaders, but I was yo-yoing off the back on the climbs, and I just didn't have it for the attacks on the last climb. It would have been great to finish top-five, but I'm really happy with this, it's my best finish ever."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)1:20:05
2Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:09
3Fabien Canal (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix0:00:10
4Markus Bauer (Ger)
5Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:00:11
6Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:00:18
7Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:49
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team0:01:06
9Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:01:24
10Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:01:31
11Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:01:32
12Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:01:34
13Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:01:35
14Ivan Smirnov (Rus)0:01:38
15Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:01:40
16Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:01:49
17Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team0:01:52
18Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:02:11
19Luca Braidot (Ita)0:02:38
20Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:02:39
21Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:02:43
22Bryan Falaschi (Ita)0:02:55
23Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:03:11
24Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:03:18
25Julian Schelb (Ger)0:03:21
26Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
27Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:03:24
28Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:03:26
29Sascha Bleher (Ger)0:03:29
30Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
31Emilien Barben (Swi)0:03:32
32Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:03:34
33David Fletcher (GBr)0:03:46
34Felix Euteneuer (Ger)0:03:55
35Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:04:30
36Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea0:04:42
37Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:04:55
38Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus)0:05:02
39Jonas Pedersen (Den)0:05:06
40Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:05:13
41Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:05:15
42Kerry Werner (USA)0:05:16
43Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:05:28
44Rens De Bruin (Ned)0:05:30
45Kornel Osicki (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:05:45
46Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:05:46
47Stefan Peter (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:05:52
48Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea
49David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger0:05:56
50Evan Mcneely (Can)0:05:58
51Gregor Raggl (Aut)
52Matthias Hoi (Aut)
53Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:06:03
54Tomas Pesek (Cze)0:06:04
55Trenton Day (Aus)0:06:13
56Ludwig Döhl (Ger)0:06:28
57Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:06:36
58Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:06:46
59Jack Hinkens (USA)0:06:52
60Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:06:55
61Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International0:07:05
62Kevin Krieg (Swi)0:07:09
63Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea0:07:16
64Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:07:24
65Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
66Marcus Nicolai (Ger)0:07:28
67Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:07:34
68Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:07:38
69Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:07:45
70Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:07:48
71Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:08:05
72Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:08:09
73Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:08:14
74Christopher Schwab (Aut)0:08:38
75Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:08:44
76Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:08:47
77Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:08:56
78Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:09:07
79Dominic Calitz (RSA) Team Protek0:09:38
80Andy Eyring (Ger)0:09:51
81Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:10:21
82Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:10:25
83Idan Shapira (Isr)0:10:43
84Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)0:11:01
85Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:11:26
86Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team0:11:42
87Urban Ferencak (Slo) Torpado Surfing Shop0:12:35
88Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:13:18
89Kyle Ward (Aus)0:13:42
90Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:14:59
91Mark Csielka (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
92Merlin Spranz (Aus)0:15:00
93Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:15:50
94Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz)0:16:22
95Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
96Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
97Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
DNFDaniel Geismayr (Aut)
DNFFabian Strecker (Ger)
DNFWenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)
DNFSimon Seehofer (Aut)
DNFHenrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
DNFMarc Metzler (Swi)
DNFMartin Gluth (Ger)
DNFBenjamin Buchi (Swi)
DNFJose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
DNFAndras Szatmary (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
DNFMarkus Preiss (Aut)
DNFDmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNFJan Nesvadba (Cze)
DNSNicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
DNSFrancis Morin (Can) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry

Under 23 men individual World Cup standings after three rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)250pts
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi182
3Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team130
4Fabien Canal (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix110
5Markus Bauer (Ger)100
6Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team94
7Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team78
8Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies69
9David Fletcher (GBr)62
10Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour58
11Stephen Ettinger (USA)57
12Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team52
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team51
14Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team50
15Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team48
16Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team40
17Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team39
18Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team32
19Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team24
20Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)23
21Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea22
22Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team20
23Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team18
24Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale16
25Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team14
26Ivan Smirnov (Rus)14
27Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger13
28Andy Eyring (Ger)12
29Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix10
30Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team7
31Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team7
32Luca Braidot (Ita)7
33Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)6
34Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre5
35Bart De Vocht (Bel)5
36Bryan Falaschi (Ita)4
37Martin Gluth (Ger)4
38Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)4
39Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz3
40Marc Metzler (Swi)3
41Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team2
42Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre2
43Hugo Drechou (Fra)1
44Julian Schelb (Ger)1

