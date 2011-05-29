Trending

Bresset rides away from Pendrel for Offenburg victory

Frenchwoman retains World Cup overall lead

The women's race saw Julie Bresset (BH Suntour Peisey Vallandry) take her second consecutive victory against an elite field that was missing only one rider from the top-50. Bresset didn't have quite so easy a time of it, as defending champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) attacked multiple times before Bresset was finally able to make the winning move.

The women's race was one lap shorter than last year and, combined with the very dry and hard track, it made for a race that was full on from the starting gun, with no time to rest. Round one World Cup winner Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) was the only top rider missing; she was out of the action after a back injury from a crash in training earlier this week.

Out of the start loop and into the first of five laps, Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) led the field, and a split quickly developed, with 12 riders at the front - Schneitter and her teammate Eva Lechner, Bresset, Pendrel and her teammate Georgia Gould, Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Lene Byberg (Specialized), world champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkwice), Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), Esther Suss, Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and local favourite Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike).

However, the pace proved to be too much for some, and the group began thinning out. Bresset and Pendrel started to pull away on lap two, with Schneitter and Gould the only ones able to hang on initially. Schneitter dropped off on the third lap, while Gould was looking very comfortable with the other two until her chain jammed on the fourth lap, and she lost more than a minute getting it unstuck, eventually finishing 20th.

"I was riding in that group of third through sixth and I dropped my chain," said Gould. "I tried to shift it back on because it was right before a downhill, and I ended up kinking it, and I had to stop. I was all panicked and I couldn't get it unkinked. I lost minutes - it was so crushing. A spectator was really nice and helped tell me how to undo it, which was a big help because I was so frazzled."

Pendrel tried a couple of attacks on Bresset, but couldn't get a gap, so she played a waiting game. Unfortunately for her, when Bresset launched her own attack just before the start of the final lap, the Canadian couldn't respond, and the young French rider went into the final lap with a 25-second lead, which she stretched to 41 seconds by the finish.

"Julie and I just got away," said Pendrel. "I think we were going hard at the same time. I tried to attack her twice on the last lap, but she was always able to close to me and shut me out. She got the good line into the descent. I was hoping to get away there, but she put some time into me there after she got me going into it and then she was gone."

"It would have been nice to win again this year - I felt good, but I was having trouble getting away because Julie had so much zip," said Pendrel. "I feel that I still can improve, so I'll be that much stronger in Mont Ste. Anne."

Remarkably, Bresset is still actually eligible to race in the Under 23 category (she will turn 22 in June), and professes complete surprise at her strength this season. "My race was great. I don't understand what's happening to me - my second victory in two weeks! I took advantage on the downhill and then I went full gas. On the last lap, I continued on my pace to keep and grow the gap."

Behind the two leaders, the chase thinned down to three - Lechner, Premont and Byberg. Byberg, was the first to get dropped, and then Lechner gapped Premont on the final climb before the drop into the finish, to claim third. Byberg was racing a freshly launched, brand new carbon women's Specialized 29er hardtail named the Fate.

Bresset now has an impressive 700 points, to Pendrel's 470 in second place, with Byberg tied at 390 with the absent Chengyuan.

After Gould's mechanical woes, Katie Compton raced as the top American in 16th place.  "That was such a fast race," said Compton. "There was no place to recover. You had to go for it the whole time. It was five minutes faster than last year and it was the same course and same conditions."

Additional reporting provided by Sue George.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1:28:59
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:41
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:01:34
4Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:01:48
5Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing0:02:08
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:35
7Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:02:50
8Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:10
9Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax0:03:16
10Esther Süss (Swi)0:03:17
11Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:03:21
12Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team0:03:47
13Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:03:50
14Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:04:04
15Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:04:18
16Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:04:23
17Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team0:04:29
18Annika Langvad (Den)0:04:34
19Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:04:40
20Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:04:50
21Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team0:05:05
21Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
23Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:05:31
24Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:09
25Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:06:25
26Hanna Klein (Ger)0:06:30
27Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax0:06:36
28Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:06:44
29Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:54
30Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:07:31
31Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:07:44
32Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:07:48
32Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
34Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:08:07
35Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:08:20
36Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:08:21
37Janka Stevkova (Svk)
38Hanlen Karen (NZl)0:08:24
39Annie Last (GBr)0:09:03
40Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:09:12
41Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:09:36
42Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:09:38
43Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:09:54
44Amanda Sin (Can)0:10:55
45Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:11:05
46Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:11:18
47Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:11:46
48Mical Dyck (Can)0:11:59
49Chloe Forsman (USA)0:12:04
50Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:12:29
51Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:12:34
52Katherine O'shea (Aus)0:12:55
53Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:13:23
54Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw0:13:39
55Gracie Elvin (Aus)0:13:48
56Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:13:54
57Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:14:19
58Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:14:44
59Maaris Meier (Est)0:15:00
60Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:15:38
61Oksana Rybakova (Rus)0:16:20
62Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:17:27
63Jenni King (Aus)0:17:45
64Krista Park (USA)0:17:52
65Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)0:18:16
66Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:18:50
-1lapSofia Pezzatti (Swi)
-1lapLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
-1lapCaitlin Elliott (Irl)
-1lapMette Marie Kronborg (Den)
-1lapMaxine Filby (GBr)
DNFCarina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
DNFPavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
DNFHeather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFMaria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC
DNFRowena Fry (Aus)
DNFAmy Dombroski (USA)
DNSMelanie Spath (Ger)
DNSAnneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team

Elite women's teams

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team63pts
2Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol50
3Central Haibike Pro Team43
4Ghost Factory Racing Team42
5BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry40
6CCC Polkowice32
7Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team32
8Specialized Racing31
9Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain30
10Orbea Geax26
11Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team25
12Topeak Ergon Racing Team20
13Subaru - Trek16
14Multivan Merida Biking Team2

Elite women individual World Cup standings after three rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry700pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team470
3Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing390
4Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing390
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol386
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice370
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team365
8Annika Langvad (Den)350
9Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain340
10Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol310
11Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team250
12Esther Süss (Swi)243
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team237
14Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek226
15Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team216
16Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team213
17Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team208
18Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team205
19Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team201
20Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax192
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team191
22Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice182
23Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax174
24Annie Last (GBr)173
25Hanna Klein (Ger)162
26Mary Mcconneloug (USA)158
27Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team156
28Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team155
29Alexandra Engen (Swe)146
30Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour140
31Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team139
32Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry126
33Rie Katayama (Jpn)123
34Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team108
35Silke Schmidt (Ger)104
36Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix101
37Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team96
38Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing96
39Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee95
40Karen Hanlen (NZl)92
41Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team92
42Amanda Sin (Can)90
43Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek86
44Anna Villar Argente (Spa)79
45Pavla Havlikova (Cze)67
46Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team60
47Janka Stevkova (Svk)56
48Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)54
49Katherine O'shea (Aus)54
50Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice50
51Vera Andreeva (Rus)48
52Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team40
53Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan39
54Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice38
55Krista Park (USA)38
56Daniela Veronesi (Ita)37
57Mical Dyck (Can)37
58Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw35
59Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott32
60Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)31
61Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)30
62Oksana Rybakova (Rus)24
63Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)24
64Maaris Meier (Est)23
65Inbar Ronen (Isr)20
66Chloe Forsman (USA)19
67Rowena Fry (Aus)19
68Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)18
69Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)17
70Maddie Horton (GBr)15
71Samantha Sanders (RSA)15
72Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team14
73Gracie Elvin (Aus)13
74Jenni King (Aus)12
75Melanie Spath (Ger)11
76Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC10
77Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)8
78Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team8

 

