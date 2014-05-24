Koller wins junior women's cross country in Nove Mesto
Frei and Degn round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Switzerland
|1:00:15
|2
|Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:35
|3
|Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
|4
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:02:38
|5
|Greta Weithaler (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:03:04
|6
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:07
|7
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:02
|8
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy
|0:05:56
|9
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria
|0:06:27
|10
|Bianca Haw (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:58
|11
|Harriet Beaven (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:07:16
|12
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger) Germany
|0:07:19
|13
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Italy
|0:07:24
|14
|Lisa Neumüller (Ger) Germany
|0:07:34
|15
|Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:07:54
|16
|Coline Goedert (Fra) France
|0:08:05
|17
|Marine Lewis (Can) Canada
|0:08:13
|18
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:08:24
|19
|Laure Souty (Fra) France
|0:08:25
|20
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:26
|21
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|0:08:47
|22
|Cléa Cochelin (Fra) France
|0:09:12
|23
|Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:15
|24
|Kim Riesterer (Ger) Germany
|0:09:57
|25
|Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:10:41
|26
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) Italy
|27
|Tatiana Kuznetcova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:11:09
|28
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol) Poland
|0:11:23
|29
|Lilla Megyaszai (Hun) Hungary
|0:11:28
|30
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:29
|31
|Chloé Passelande (Fra) France
|32
|Marina Semenova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:11:37
|33
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:40
|34
|Elena Torcianti (Ita) Italy
|0:11:57
|35
|Anna Jakobs (Ger) Germany
|0:12:24
|36
|Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria
|0:13:06
|37
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Spain
|0:15:11
|38
|Kristina Mokrousova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:15:16
|39
|Darya Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine
|40
|Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia
|0:15:46
|41
|Daniela Brezinova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|0:16:15
|42
|Tatyana Geneleva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|43
|Shannon Hope (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:17:53
|44
|Patrycja Piotrowska (Pol) Poland
|0:18:22
|45
|Julia Zeininger (Aut) Austria
|0:18:32
|46
|Marina Tumanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:37
|-1lap
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel) Belgium
|-1lap
|Nina Janusikova (Svk) Slovakia
|-1lap
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|-1lap
|Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Felicitas Geiger (Ger) Germany
