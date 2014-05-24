Trending

Koller wins junior women's cross country in Nove Mesto

Frei and Degn round out top three

Full Results

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Koller (Swi) Switzerland1:00:15
2Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland0:01:35
3Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
4Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:02:38
5Greta Weithaler (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing0:03:04
6Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:07
7Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland0:05:02
8Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy0:05:56
9Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria0:06:27
10Bianca Haw (RSA) South Africa0:06:58
11Harriet Beaven (NZl) New-Zealand0:07:16
12Antonia Daubermann (Ger) Germany0:07:19
13Greta Seiwald (Ita) Italy0:07:24
14Lisa Neumüller (Ger) Germany0:07:34
15Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany0:07:54
16Coline Goedert (Fra) France0:08:05
17Marine Lewis (Can) Canada0:08:13
18Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:08:24
19Laure Souty (Fra) France0:08:25
20Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:26
21Lucie Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott0:08:47
22Cléa Cochelin (Fra) France0:09:12
23Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Switzerland0:09:15
24Kim Riesterer (Ger) Germany0:09:57
25Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Russian Federation0:10:41
26Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) Italy
27Tatiana Kuznetcova (Rus) Russian Federation0:11:09
28Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol) Poland0:11:23
29Lilla Megyaszai (Hun) Hungary0:11:28
30Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland0:11:29
31Chloé Passelande (Fra) France
32Marina Semenova (Rus) Russian Federation0:11:37
33Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland0:11:40
34Elena Torcianti (Ita) Italy0:11:57
35Anna Jakobs (Ger) Germany0:12:24
36Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria0:13:06
37Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Spain0:15:11
38Kristina Mokrousova (Rus) Russian Federation0:15:16
39Darya Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine
40Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia0:15:46
41Daniela Brezinova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:16:15
42Tatyana Geneleva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
43Shannon Hope (NZl) New-Zealand0:17:53
44Patrycja Piotrowska (Pol) Poland0:18:22
45Julia Zeininger (Aut) Austria0:18:32
46Marina Tumanova (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:37
-1lapEva Maria Palm (Bel) Belgium
-1lapNina Janusikova (Svk) Slovakia
-1lapViktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan
-1lapZhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
DNFFelicitas Geiger (Ger) Germany

