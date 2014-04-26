Image 1 of 6 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing celebrates his win (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 6 RMen podium: Aaron Gwin, Josh Bryceland, Gee Aterton, Neko Mulally, Sam Hill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 6 World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 6 Gee Atherton out on the course (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 5 of 6 Gee Atherton celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 6 of 6 Gee Atherton, top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

British brother and sister combination of Gee and Rachel Atherton dominated the Australian leg of the UCI World Cup Series, claiming downhill victories at the Smithfield Regional Park in Cairns on Saturday.

The win was the fourth time that reigning world champion Rachel and elder brother Gee (both GT Factory Racing) have reached the top step of the podium at the same World Cup event.

After a wet qualifying session held on Friday, roots and rocks began to protrude from the peanut butter like course, undoing many top players including reigning world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate).

However the ever flawless Atherton siblings soared through their final run, with Gee stopping the clock in four minutes flat, four seconds ahead of Great Britain's Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and close to seven seconds in front of America's Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing).

"It's been a tough weekend with really testing conditions. Yesterday's qualifier was quite a big learning round for me, I was surprised how hard it was when I got here," said Gee of his sixth place in qualifying.

"It was absolutely nuts in that rock garden, I knew the crowd were going to be loud, and it was a real struggle to concentrate but it definitely pushed me on, I was pretty amped when I got to the finish."

World Cup series leader Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) finished fourth while Australia's Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com) ignited the crowd by taking the hot seat before being usurped by Bryceland.

Gwin remains in the UCI World Cup series lead (415 points), ahead of Gee Atherton (305 points) and Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic / 262).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) Gt Factory Racing 0:04:00.700 2 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:04.229 3 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.930 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing Dh 0:00:07.093 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:07.182 6 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:08.576 7 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:10.073 8 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:10.284 9 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing Dh 0:00:10.535 10 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:10.925 11 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:11.787 12 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Rrp Ghost 0:00:12.238 13 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:12.348 14 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur 0:00:12.558 15 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:13.329 16 Marc Beaumont (GBr) Gt Factory Racing 0:00:13.340 17 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:13.954 18 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:14.130 19 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:15.019 20 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:15.187 21 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:15.593 22 Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 0:00:15.729 23 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:17.347 24 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:17.771 25 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Dh Team 0:00:18.398 26 Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:19.033 27 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:19.294 28 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:21.310 29 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 0:00:21.591 30 Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:21.671 31 Chris Kovarik (Aus) 0:00:21.772 32 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:24.309 33 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:24.486 34 Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 0:00:25.420 35 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - Dh 0:00:26.993 36 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:27.348 37 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:27.595 38 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 0:00:27.762 39 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:27.865 40 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing Dh 0:00:27.979 41 Lindsay Klein (Aus) 0:00:29.148 42 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 0:00:29.298 43 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:29.754 44 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:30.122 45 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson Ur 0:00:30.166 46 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:30.225 47 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 0:00:31.317 48 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:31.976 49 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:35.901 50 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:36.497 51 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:36.603 52 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:36.726 53 Ben Power (Aus) 0:00:38.268 54 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:40.460 55 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 0:00:42.077 56 Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 0:00:42.364 57 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:43.557 58 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:45.585 59 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 0:00:46.005 60 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:47.089 61 Harry Molloy (GBr) Rrp Ghost 0:00:51.911 62 Felix Heine (Ger) 0:00:54.448 63 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 0:00:57.290 64 Lachlan Blair (GBr) 0:00:57.565 65 Brendan Moon (Aus) 0:00:57.805 66 Hajime Imoto (Jpn) 0:00:58.609 67 Luke Ball (GBr) 0:01:01.057 68 Thomas Crimmins (Aus) 0:01:02.712 69 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:01:06.131 70 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 0:01:06.872 71 Jono Jones (GBr) 0:01:06.958 72 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:01:16.005 73 Jesse Beare (Aus) 0:01:19.212 74 Peter Knott (Aus) 0:01:42.658 75 Joshua Button (Aus) 0:01:53.478 76 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:05:34.319