Federspiel and Rissveds qualify fastest in Cairns World Cup eliminator
Finals coming up next
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:01:45.900
|2
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:00:01.841
|3
|Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|0:00:02.884
|4
|Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:03.449
|5
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:03.451
|6
|Tristan Ward* (Aus)
|0:00:04.404
|7
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|0:00:04.698
|8
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:00:05.141
|9
|Julian Schelb* (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:05.146
|10
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:00:05.789
|11
|Samuel Gaze* (NZl)
|0:00:05.928
|12
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:06.621
|13
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:07.012
|14
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|0:00:07.376
|15
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:00:09.682
|16
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:00:10.522
|17
|Tom Bradshaw* (NZl)
|0:00:13.055
|18
|Michael Crosbie* (Aus)
|0:01:32.878
|19
|Kyle Ward* (Aus)
|0:01:34.333
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|0:02:00.900
|2
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:00:00.005
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:00:02.353
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:00:05.908
|5
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:00:09.180
|6
|Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:00:09.464
|7
|Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:00:12.401
|8
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:00:12.749
|9
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|0:00:13.300
|10
|Emily Parkes* (Aus)
|0:00:13.725
|11
|Jovana Crnogorac* (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|0:00:13.846
|12
|Amber Johnston* (NZl)
|0:00:13.945
