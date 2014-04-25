Trending

Federspiel and Rissveds qualify fastest in Cairns World Cup eliminator

Finals coming up next

Results

Elite men eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:01:45.900
2Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team0:00:01.841
3Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya0:00:02.884
4Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:03.449
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:03.451
6Tristan Ward* (Aus)0:00:04.404
7Shaun Lewis (Aus)0:00:04.698
8Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:00:05.141
9Julian Schelb* (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:05.146
10Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:00:05.789
11Samuel Gaze* (NZl)0:00:05.928
12Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:06.621
13Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:07.012
14Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)0:00:07.376
15Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:00:09.682
16Steffen Thum (Ger)0:00:10.522
17Tom Bradshaw* (NZl)0:00:13.055
18Michael Crosbie* (Aus)0:01:32.878
19Kyle Ward* (Aus)0:01:34.333

Elite women eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team0:02:00.900
2Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:00:00.005
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:02.353
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:00:05.908
5Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team0:00:09.180
6Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team0:00:09.464
7Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:00:12.401
8Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:12.749
9Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team0:00:13.300
10Emily Parkes* (Aus)0:00:13.725
11Jovana Crnogorac* (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:00:13.846
12Amber Johnston* (NZl)0:00:13.945

