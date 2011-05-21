Trending

Forchini outsmarts French duo to take win

Moschetti and Clauzel round out podium

Image 1 of 3

Junior women's podium: Moschetti, Forchini, Clauzel

Junior women's podium: Moschetti, Forchini, Clauzel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 3

British junior cross country champion Katy Winton descends.

British junior cross country champion Katy Winton descends.
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 3 of 3

Ramona Forchini wins the junior women's cross country

Ramona Forchini wins the junior women's cross country
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramona Forchini (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz1:04:41
2Margot Moschetti (Fra) France0:00:14
3Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France0:01:21
4Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain0:02:54
5Katy Winton (GBr) Great Britain0:03:40
6Cecile Delaire (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:05:27
7Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Czech Team0:06:27
8Paz Tel (Isr) Israel0:09:42
9Lucie Mullerova (Cze) Czech Republic0:13:31
10Fernanda Castro (Chi) Chile0:19:31

Latest on Cyclingnews