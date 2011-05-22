Trending

Kulhavy solos to victory

Absalon chases alone into second; Fontana takes sprint for third

Image 1 of 22

Oli Beckingsale, the leading British finisher in the elite men's race

Oli Beckingsale, the leading British finisher in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 2 of 22

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins alone.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins alone.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 22

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) climbs away from the Worry Gill technical section

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) climbs away from the Worry Gill technical section
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 4 of 22

Stéphane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) races toward 11th place.

Stéphane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) races toward 11th place.
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
Image 5 of 22

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) takes over the World Cup lead

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) takes over the World Cup lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 22

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team(

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team(
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 22

Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 22

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 22

Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing)

Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 22

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 22

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing)

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 22

Julien Absalon (Orbea)

Julien Absalon (Orbea)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 22

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 22

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 22

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 22

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 22

Julien Absalon (Orbea)

Julien Absalon (Orbea)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 22

Julien Absalon (Orbea)

Julien Absalon (Orbea)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 22

Kulhavy opened a gap early in the first lap

Kulhavy opened a gap early in the first lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 22

The elite men get off to a fast start at the Dalby World Cup

The elite men get off to a fast start at the Dalby World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 22

Marco Aurelio Fontana takes the sprint for 3rd

Marco Aurelio Fontana takes the sprint for 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 22

Podium: Marotte, Absalon, Kulhavy, Fontana, Fumic

Podium: Marotte, Absalon, Kulhavy, Fontana, Fumic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's six-lap World Cup race in Dalby Forest was a one man show, with Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) getting into the lead after the start loop. Kulhavy would race solo for the duration of the race, taking the victory on Sunday afternoon.  Julien Absalon (Orbea) also spent much of the race on his own and finished second.   Marco Fontana (Cannondale) won the sprint for third ahead of Maxime Marotte (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale).

A chase group formed behind Kulhavy, with Fontana and his Cannondale teammate Fumic doing much of the work. Round one winner Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), who won at Dalby last year, was having an uncharacteristically off day and struggled even to stay with the group.

Absalon, after a poor start that put him well back on the start loop, chased back to the group and immediately went to the front, but Kulhavy was gone. Absalon dropped the rest of the chase group on the second lap, and chased hard for the next two laps, but could only close to within 20 seconds of Kulhavy and, by lap four, was losing ground to the big Czech rider.

Kulhavy and Absalon continued to pull away from the rest of the field, and the chase group disintegrated in the final lap. Fontana out-kicked Marotte for third, and Fumic took the final podium spot ahead of Moritz Milatz (BMC).

"This is a course that suits me," said Kulhavy, who took the World Cup lead from Schurter, only 10 points in front of Absalon. "I knew before the start that this would be a good course for me, and it was my plan to attack right from the start of the race."

Absalon was not too upset after getting second for the second consecutive year.

"Second is okay, I am happy with second. I had a bad start, so by the time I got to the front [of the chasers] Kulhavy was gone. It was a good race for me, and I am only 10 points behind, and next week is Offenburg," a race where Absalon has had a perfect winning record for the last four years.

Race notes

- Kulhavy won the race on a full suspension 29er.  It was the first cross country UCI World Cup win on a 29er.

- World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) had a tough day.  On the third lap, a stick got stuck in his derailleur.  Hermida estimated that he lost 30-40 seconds when he stopped to clear the stick and straighten out his derailleur. "I lost some time on the leaders, but I believed that I could get back to them. But I was not feeling my best and didn't have the strength to connect with the riders (in the main chase group) fighting for the third place."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing1:40:53
2Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea0:00:50
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:39
4Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:40
6Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
7Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:01:51
8Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:01:52
9Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:01:58
10Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:02:00
11Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:02:24
12Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:02:29
13Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:02:41
14Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:02:56
15Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:06
16Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:07
17José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:38
18Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:04:02
19Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
20Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
21Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
22Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team0:04:54
23Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:05:03
24Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea0:05:12
25Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:05:19
26Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:50
27Derek Zandstra (Can)0:06:00
28Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:06:08
29Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:06:11
30Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:06:12
31Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:06:19
32Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:06:21
33Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:22
34Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:06:25
35Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:06:28
36Chris Jongewaard (Aus)0:06:32
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)0:06:38
38Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
39Jeremiah Bishop (USA)0:06:42
40Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling0:06:45
41Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling0:06:51
42Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:06:59
43Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:07:07
44Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:07:10
45Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:07:11
46Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
47Martino Fruet (Ita)0:07:18
48Max Plaxton (Can)0:07:26
49Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:07:31
50Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:07:33
51Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team0:07:45
52Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:07:51
53Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek0:07:55
54Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:07:59
55Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:08:17
56Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:08:42
57Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:08:48
58Michal Lami (Svk)0:08:53
59Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:08:55
60Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:56
61Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:09:36
62Rene Tann (Ger)0:09:47
63Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:09:57
64Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:10:03
65Bart Aernouts (Bel)0:10:04
66Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:10:10
67Robby De Bock (Bel)0:10:19
68Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:10:20
69Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:10:25
70Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:10:28
71David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:10:29
72Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:10:39
73Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por)0:11:04
74Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:11:06
75Torsten Marx (Ger)0:11:12
76Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:11:29
77Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
78Gerben De Knegt (Ned)0:11:39
79Mattias Wengelin (Swe)0:11:41
80Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:11:42
81Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:11:48
82Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:11:50
83Fredrik Edin (Swe)0:11:51
84Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:12:12
85Philip Buys (RSA)0:12:14
86Bjorn Brems (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:12:16
87Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:12:21
88Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:12:35
89Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:12:42
90Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:12:55
91Andrew Watson (Can)0:13:00
92Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:13:02
93Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
94Lee Williams (GBr)0:13:05
95Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:13:39
96David Collins (GBr)0:14:05
97Steffen Thum (Ger)0:14:26
98Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:15:28
-1lapPascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
-1lapDave Henderson (GBr)
-1lapMartin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
-1lapKazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
-1lapLudovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling
-1lapPierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
-1lapMichael Broderick (USA)
-1lapSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
-1lapRoss Adams (GBr)
-1lapRaphael Gagne (Can)
-1lapMarco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger
-2lapsAndrew Cockburn (GBr)
-2lapsBrian Lopes (USA)
-2lapsDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
-2lapsMatthias Waldhart (Aut)
-2lapsGareth Montgomerie (GBr)
-2lapsJohn Whittington (GBr)
-2lapsSang Hoon Na (Kor)
-2lapsBrice Scholtes (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
-2lapsPaul Robertson (GBr)
-3lapsJody Crawforth (GBr)
DNFSven Nys (Bel)
DNFAndrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
DNFInaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
DNFBas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
DNFPatrik Gallati (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
DNFRuben Almeida (Por)
DNFBen Thomas (GBr)
DNFMathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
DNFRalph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFTom Meeusen (Bel)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing87pts
2Cannondale Factory Racing76
3Orbea42
4Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing35
5Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team31
6BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry30
7BMC Mountainbike Racing Team26
8TX Active Bianchi20
9Wildwolf - Trek Racing19
10Multivan Merida Biking Team19
11Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team18
12Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team14
13Trek World Racing12
14Giant Italia Team9
15Giant Swiss SR - Suntour6
16Elettroveneta - Corratec2
17Giant Factory Off-Road Team1

Elite men World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing410pts
2Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea400
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing350
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing300
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing270
6Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry235
7José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team222
8Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing210
9Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi200
10Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team190
11Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing190
12Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing185
13Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing169
14Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team159
15Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing154
16Rudi Van Houts (Ned)136
17Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team136
18Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team130
19Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing130
20Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea120
21Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing116
22Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour110
23Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea102
24Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team98
25Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team98
26Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team96
27Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain91
28Derek Zandstra (Can)90
29Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)88
30Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing76
31Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling75
32Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team73
33Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec73
34Patrik Gallati (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team72
35Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing70
36Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek70
37Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team66
38Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team66
39Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team61
40Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team56
41Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)52
42Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team51
43Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team50
44Chris Jongewaard (Aus)47
45Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team45
46Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team44
47Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)44
48Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team43
49Christoph Soukup (Aut)42
50Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team41
51Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling39
52Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team39
53Martino Fruet (Ita)37
54Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team35
55Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)32
56Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team30
57Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team30
58Jeremiah Bishop (USA)29
59Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi29
60Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek29
61Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team24
62Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team22
63Max Plaxton (Can)20
64Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec19
65Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team19
66Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team18
67Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team18
68Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team13
69Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team12
70Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team11
71Michal Lami (Svk)10
72Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.9
73Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix8

 

