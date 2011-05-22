Kulhavy solos to victory
Absalon chases alone into second; Fontana takes sprint for third
The men's six-lap World Cup race in Dalby Forest was a one man show, with Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) getting into the lead after the start loop. Kulhavy would race solo for the duration of the race, taking the victory on Sunday afternoon. Julien Absalon (Orbea) also spent much of the race on his own and finished second. Marco Fontana (Cannondale) won the sprint for third ahead of Maxime Marotte (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale).
A chase group formed behind Kulhavy, with Fontana and his Cannondale teammate Fumic doing much of the work. Round one winner Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), who won at Dalby last year, was having an uncharacteristically off day and struggled even to stay with the group.
Absalon, after a poor start that put him well back on the start loop, chased back to the group and immediately went to the front, but Kulhavy was gone. Absalon dropped the rest of the chase group on the second lap, and chased hard for the next two laps, but could only close to within 20 seconds of Kulhavy and, by lap four, was losing ground to the big Czech rider.
Kulhavy and Absalon continued to pull away from the rest of the field, and the chase group disintegrated in the final lap. Fontana out-kicked Marotte for third, and Fumic took the final podium spot ahead of Moritz Milatz (BMC).
"This is a course that suits me," said Kulhavy, who took the World Cup lead from Schurter, only 10 points in front of Absalon. "I knew before the start that this would be a good course for me, and it was my plan to attack right from the start of the race."
Absalon was not too upset after getting second for the second consecutive year.
"Second is okay, I am happy with second. I had a bad start, so by the time I got to the front [of the chasers] Kulhavy was gone. It was a good race for me, and I am only 10 points behind, and next week is Offenburg," a race where Absalon has had a perfect winning record for the last four years.
Race notes
- Kulhavy won the race on a full suspension 29er. It was the first cross country UCI World Cup win on a 29er.
- World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) had a tough day. On the third lap, a stick got stuck in his derailleur. Hermida estimated that he lost 30-40 seconds when he stopped to clear the stick and straighten out his derailleur. "I lost some time on the leaders, but I believed that I could get back to them. But I was not feeling my best and didn't have the strength to connect with the riders (in the main chase group) fighting for the third place."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|1:40:53
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:00:50
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|5
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:40
|6
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|7
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:51
|8
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:01:52
|9
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:01:58
|10
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:02:24
|12
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:02:29
|13
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:41
|14
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|0:02:56
|15
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|16
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:07
|17
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:38
|18
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:04:02
|19
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|20
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|21
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|22
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:04:54
|23
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:05:03
|24
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|0:05:12
|25
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:05:19
|26
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:50
|27
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:06:00
|28
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|29
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:06:11
|30
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:06:12
|31
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:06:19
|32
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:06:21
|33
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:06:22
|34
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:06:25
|35
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:06:28
|36
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|0:06:32
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|0:06:38
|38
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|39
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|0:06:42
|40
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:06:45
|41
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:06:51
|42
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|0:06:59
|43
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:07:07
|44
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:07:10
|45
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:07:11
|46
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|47
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:07:18
|48
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|0:07:26
|49
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:07:31
|50
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:07:33
|51
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|0:07:45
|52
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:07:51
|53
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:07:55
|54
|Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:07:59
|55
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:08:17
|56
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|0:08:42
|57
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:08:48
|58
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:08:53
|59
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:08:55
|60
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:08:56
|61
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:09:36
|62
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|0:09:47
|63
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|0:09:57
|64
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:10:03
|65
|Bart Aernouts (Bel)
|0:10:04
|66
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|0:10:10
|67
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:10:19
|68
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:10:20
|69
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:10:25
|70
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:10:28
|71
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:10:29
|72
|Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:10:39
|73
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por)
|0:11:04
|74
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|0:11:06
|75
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:11:12
|76
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:11:29
|77
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|78
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
|0:11:39
|79
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:11:41
|80
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|0:11:42
|81
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:11:48
|82
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:11:50
|83
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|0:11:51
|84
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:12:12
|85
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:12:14
|86
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|0:12:16
|87
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:12:21
|88
|Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:12:35
|89
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:12:42
|90
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:12:55
|91
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:13:00
|92
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:13:02
|93
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|94
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:13:05
|95
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:13:39
|96
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:14:05
|97
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:14:26
|98
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:15:28
|-1lap
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|-1lap
|Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|-1lap
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|-1lap
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling
|-1lap
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|-1lap
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-1lap
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|-1lap
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|-1lap
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|-1lap
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|-2laps
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|-2laps
|Brian Lopes (USA)
|-2laps
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|-2laps
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|-2laps
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|-2laps
|John Whittington (GBr)
|-2laps
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor)
|-2laps
|Brice Scholtes (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-2laps
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|-3laps
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|DNF
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|DNF
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|DNF
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|DNF
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|DNF
|Ruben Almeida (Por)
|DNF
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|DNF
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|DNF
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|87
|pts
|2
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|76
|3
|Orbea
|42
|4
|Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|35
|5
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|31
|6
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|30
|7
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|26
|8
|TX Active Bianchi
|20
|9
|Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|19
|10
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|19
|11
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|12
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Trek World Racing
|12
|14
|Giant Italia Team
|9
|15
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|6
|16
|Elettroveneta - Corratec
|2
|17
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|410
|pts
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|400
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|350
|4
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|300
|5
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|270
|6
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|235
|7
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|222
|8
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|210
|9
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|200
|10
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|190
|11
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|190
|12
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|185
|13
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|169
|14
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|159
|15
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|154
|16
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|136
|17
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|136
|18
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|130
|19
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|130
|20
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|120
|21
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|116
|22
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|110
|23
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|102
|24
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|98
|25
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|98
|26
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|96
|27
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|91
|28
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|90
|29
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|88
|30
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|76
|31
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling
|75
|32
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|73
|33
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|73
|34
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|72
|35
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|70
|36
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|70
|37
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|66
|38
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|66
|39
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|61
|40
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|56
|41
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|52
|42
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|51
|43
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|50
|44
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|47
|45
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|45
|46
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|44
|47
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|44
|48
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|43
|49
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|42
|50
|Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|41
|51
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|39
|52
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|39
|53
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|37
|54
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|35
|55
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|32
|56
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|30
|57
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|30
|58
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|29
|59
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|29
|60
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|29
|61
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|24
|62
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|22
|63
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|20
|64
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|19
|65
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|19
|66
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|18
|67
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|68
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|13
|69
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|12
|70
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|11
|71
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|10
|72
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|9
|73
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|8
