The men's six-lap World Cup race in Dalby Forest was a one man show, with Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) getting into the lead after the start loop. Kulhavy would race solo for the duration of the race, taking the victory on Sunday afternoon. Julien Absalon (Orbea) also spent much of the race on his own and finished second. Marco Fontana (Cannondale) won the sprint for third ahead of Maxime Marotte (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale).

A chase group formed behind Kulhavy, with Fontana and his Cannondale teammate Fumic doing much of the work. Round one winner Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), who won at Dalby last year, was having an uncharacteristically off day and struggled even to stay with the group.

Absalon, after a poor start that put him well back on the start loop, chased back to the group and immediately went to the front, but Kulhavy was gone. Absalon dropped the rest of the chase group on the second lap, and chased hard for the next two laps, but could only close to within 20 seconds of Kulhavy and, by lap four, was losing ground to the big Czech rider.

Kulhavy and Absalon continued to pull away from the rest of the field, and the chase group disintegrated in the final lap. Fontana out-kicked Marotte for third, and Fumic took the final podium spot ahead of Moritz Milatz (BMC).

"This is a course that suits me," said Kulhavy, who took the World Cup lead from Schurter, only 10 points in front of Absalon. "I knew before the start that this would be a good course for me, and it was my plan to attack right from the start of the race."

Absalon was not too upset after getting second for the second consecutive year.

"Second is okay, I am happy with second. I had a bad start, so by the time I got to the front [of the chasers] Kulhavy was gone. It was a good race for me, and I am only 10 points behind, and next week is Offenburg," a race where Absalon has had a perfect winning record for the last four years.

Race notes

- Kulhavy won the race on a full suspension 29er. It was the first cross country UCI World Cup win on a 29er.

- World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) had a tough day. On the third lap, a stick got stuck in his derailleur. Hermida estimated that he lost 30-40 seconds when he stopped to clear the stick and straighten out his derailleur. "I lost some time on the leaders, but I believed that I could get back to them. But I was not feeling my best and didn't have the strength to connect with the riders (in the main chase group) fighting for the third place."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 1:40:53 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:00:50 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:39 4 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 5 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:40 6 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 7 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:01:51 8 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:01:52 9 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:01:58 10 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:02:00 11 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:02:24 12 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:02:29 13 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:41 14 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:02:56 15 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:06 16 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:03:07 17 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:38 18 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:04:02 19 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 20 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 21 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 22 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:04:54 23 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) 0:05:03 24 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:05:12 25 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:05:19 26 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:50 27 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:06:00 28 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:06:08 29 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:06:11 30 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:06:12 31 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:06:19 32 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 0:06:21 33 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:22 34 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:06:25 35 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:06:28 36 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 0:06:32 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 0:06:38 38 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 39 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 0:06:42 40 Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:06:45 41 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:06:51 42 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:06:59 43 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:07:07 44 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:07:10 45 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:07:11 46 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 47 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:07:18 48 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:07:26 49 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:07:31 50 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:07:33 51 Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 0:07:45 52 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:07:51 53 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:07:55 54 Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:07:59 55 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:08:17 56 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:08:42 57 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:08:48 58 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:08:53 59 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:08:55 60 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:56 61 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:09:36 62 Rene Tann (Ger) 0:09:47 63 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:09:57 64 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:10:03 65 Bart Aernouts (Bel) 0:10:04 66 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:10:10 67 Robby De Bock (Bel) 0:10:19 68 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:10:20 69 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:10:25 70 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:10:28 71 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:10:29 72 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:10:39 73 Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por) 0:11:04 74 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 0:11:06 75 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:11:12 76 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:11:29 77 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 78 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) 0:11:39 79 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 0:11:41 80 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:11:42 81 Nicholas Craig (GBr) 0:11:48 82 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:11:50 83 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 0:11:51 84 Jorgen Flion (Bel) 0:12:12 85 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:12:14 86 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:12:16 87 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:12:21 88 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:35 89 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:12:42 90 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:12:55 91 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:13:00 92 Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:13:02 93 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 94 Lee Williams (GBr) 0:13:05 95 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:13:39 96 David Collins (GBr) 0:14:05 97 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:14:26 98 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 0:15:28 -1lap Pascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team -1lap Dave Henderson (GBr) -1lap Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan -1lap Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) -1lap Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling -1lap Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -1lap Ross Adams (GBr) -1lap Raphael Gagne (Can) -1lap Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger -2laps Andrew Cockburn (GBr) -2laps Brian Lopes (USA) -2laps Daniel Federspiel (Aut) -2laps Matthias Waldhart (Aut) -2laps Gareth Montgomerie (GBr) -2laps John Whittington (GBr) -2laps Sang Hoon Na (Kor) -2laps Brice Scholtes (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team -2laps Paul Robertson (GBr) -3laps Jody Crawforth (GBr) DNF Sven Nys (Bel) DNF Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop DNF Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea DNF Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing DNF Ruben Almeida (Por) DNF Ben Thomas (GBr) DNF Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing DNF Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Tom Meeusen (Bel)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 87 pts 2 Cannondale Factory Racing 76 3 Orbea 42 4 Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 35 5 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 31 6 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 30 7 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 26 8 TX Active Bianchi 20 9 Wildwolf - Trek Racing 19 10 Multivan Merida Biking Team 19 11 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 18 12 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 14 13 Trek World Racing 12 14 Giant Italia Team 9 15 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 6 16 Elettroveneta - Corratec 2 17 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 1