Dutchman Van Der Heijden makes it two World Cups in a row
Sarrou, Schuermans round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Dutch National Team
|1:22:33
|2
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:00:17
|3
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgian National team
|0:00:59
|4
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|0:01:50
|5
|Alrick Martin (Fra) French National team
|0:02:10
|6
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) British National Team
|0:02:18
|7
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) French National team
|0:02:29
|8
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Team Saeco
|0:02:32
|9
|Paul Mathou (Fra) French National team
|0:02:35
|10
|Lukas Kuch (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:37
|11
|Denny Lupato (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:14
|12
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) French National team
|0:04:10
|13
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:04:12
|14
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) British National Team
|15
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Austrian National Team
|0:04:36
|16
|Roger Walder (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:04:59
|17
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Team Saeco
|0:05:01
|18
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:02
|19
|Marvin Gruget (Fra) French National team
|0:05:36
|20
|Daniel Vesely (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:05:43
|21
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:05
|22
|Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:06:10
|23
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:06:11
|24
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|0:06:15
|25
|Janos Ruch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|26
|Didier Bats (Bel) Belgian National team
|0:06:26
|27
|Thomas Fautrero (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:06:29
|28
|Bryan Allemann (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:06:36
|29
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:06:37
|30
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) French National team
|0:06:47
|31
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:58
|32
|Olivier Bruwiere (Bel) Belgian National B team
|0:07:22
|33
|Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing Team
|0:07:38
|34
|Andrea Righettini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:08:06
|35
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Danish National team
|0:08:10
|36
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:08:28
|37
|Loic Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:08:35
|38
|Luke Gray (GBr) British National Team
|0:08:36
|39
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:09:01
|40
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:09:23
|41
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:09:31
|42
|Pavel Skalicky (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:09:32
|43
|Shaked Frank (Isr) Israeli National Team
|0:09:43
|44
|Severin Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|45
|Alexis Noel (Fra) Team New Cycling
|46
|Michael Millerferli (Aut) Austrian National Team
|0:09:48
|47
|Steven James (GBr) British National Team
|0:09:49
|48
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Belgian National B team
|0:10:03
|49
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|0:10:04
|50
|Severin Lehmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:33
|51
|Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel) Belgian National team
|0:10:46
|52
|Stefan Peter (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz
|0:11:11
|53
|Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel) Belgian National team
|0:11:30
|54
|Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel) Belgian National B team
|0:11:31
|55
|Tobias Spescha (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:11:32
|56
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Danish National team
|0:12:01
|57
|Mykolay Shepel (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|0:12:02
|58
|Frederik Kjeldsen (Den) Danish National team
|0:12:13
|59
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|0:12:24
|60
|Kevin Krieg (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:12:31
|61
|Martin Giese (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:48
|62
|Mark Van Der Heijden (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:13:08
|63
|Jiri Ostadal (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:13:23
|64
|Niklas Bangsbro (Den) Danish National team
|0:13:24
|65
|Jan Pfitzner (Ger) German National Team
|66
|Claude Koster (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:13:44
|67
|Bas Van De Vorst (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:13:45
|68
|Tom Steurs (Bel) Belgian National B team
|0:14:14
|69
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:14:35
|70
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|0:14:43
|71
|Leander Bertels (Bel) Belgian National B team
|0:15:03
|72
|Nikita Chubukov (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:15:09
|73
|Milan Dolezal (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:15:16
|74
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:15:36
|75
|Alexander Laugesen (Den) Danish National team
|0:16:03
|76
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|0:16:04
|77
|Dylan Beeckman (Bel) Belgian National B team
|78
|Tamas Pinter (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:16:45
|79
|Alexey Solovyev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:17:10
|80
|Davy Houben (Bel) Belgian National team
|0:18:39
|81
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:21:24
|-1lap
|Julian Scherer (Aut) Austrian National Team
|-3laps
|Thibault Poussin (Fra) Keops ITWO
|DNF
|Maxime Salmon (Fra) KEOPS ITWO
|DNF
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Urban Ferencak (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|DNF
|Marc Schärli (Swi) FISCHER-BMC
|DNF
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) Belgian National team
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israeli National Team
|DNF
|Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech National Team
|DNF
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech National Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Codner (Aus) Australian National Team
