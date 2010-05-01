Trending

Dutchman Van Der Heijden makes it two World Cups in a row

Sarrou, Schuermans round out top three

Image 1 of 43

Junior riders on the steep road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 43

The course goes right through the town of Houffalize at several points.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 43

Oliver Bruwiere (Belgium)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 43

A Rabobank rider (Netherlands) descends.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 43

A Czech rider cleans a technical section of the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 43

Lukas Kuch (Germany) on a technical descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 43

Denny Lupato (Italy) heads down a drop-off.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 43

Jordan Sarrou (Scott) leads on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 43

Steven James (Great Britain) on the backside climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 43

Junior riders stage on the main street in town.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 43

Riders tackle a steep climb painted with the names of the Schleck brothers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 43

Riders on the steep road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 43

Bas Van de Vorst (Netherlands) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 43

Some riders had unfortunate mechanicals and had to run to the tech zone

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 43

A steep fireroad climb on the Houffalize course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 43

Alexis Noel climbs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 43

Riders on a steep loose climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 43

Jordan Sarrou (Scott) hammers up a climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 43

Roger Walder (Swiss) leads the junior peloton uphill.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 43

Riders head up hill en mass

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 43

Patrick Luthi (Switzerland) climbs one of the steep, loose climbs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 43

Jeff Luyten (Team Saeco) climbs in the top 10

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 43

Junior men head up the steep climb used in Liege-Bastonge-Liege.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 43

Jordan Sarrou (Scott Les Saisies) races the cross country in Houffalize, Belgium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 43

Dutchman and Houffalize World Cup winner Michiel Van Der Heijden

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 43

Tobias Spescha (Swiss National Team) demonstrates his handling skills

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 43

Luke Gray (Great Britain) races to 38th in Houffalize

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 43

Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) rides to 14th in Houffalize.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 43

Frenchman Jordan Sarrou (Scott Les Saisies) on his way to second.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 43

Dutchman Michiel Van Der Heijden leads Frenchman Jordan Sarrou

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 43

Eventual third place finisher Jens Schuermans (Belgium)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 43

Dutchman Michiel Van Der Heijden on his way to winning two junior World Cups in a row

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 43

Jens Schuermans (Belgian National Team) en route to third in Houffalize.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 43

Jeff Luyten (Team Saeco) races to eighth in Houffalize.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 43

Michiel Van der Heijden (Netherlands) takes the victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 43

Jordon Sarrou (Scott) takes second place after setting the early pace.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 43

Jens Schuermans (Belgium) takes third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 43

Riders flow into the finish for a long time after the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 43

Michiel Van der Heijden (Netherlands) wins the junior men's cross country by 17 seconds.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 43

Junior men's cross country World Cup podium in Houffalize, Belgium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 43

Junior men's World Cup cross country winner Michiel Van Der Heijden on the podium in Houffalize.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 43

Jordan Sarrou (Scott Les Saisies) on the Houffalize podium in second.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 43

Tobias Spescha (Swiss National Team) rides toward 55th place.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Dutch National Team1:22:33
2Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:00:17
3Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgian National team0:00:59
4Emilien Viennet (Fra) Team New Cycling0:01:50
5Alrick Martin (Fra) French National team0:02:10
6Kenta Gallagher (GBr) British National Team0:02:18
7Julien Trarieux (Fra) French National team0:02:29
8Jeff Luyten (Bel) Team Saeco0:02:32
9Paul Mathou (Fra) French National team0:02:35
10Lukas Kuch (Ger) German National Team0:02:37
11Denny Lupato (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:14
12Maxime Urruty (Fra) French National team0:04:10
13Patrick Lüthi (Swi) Swiss National Team0:04:12
14Grant Ferguson (GBr) British National Team
15Gregor Raggl (Aut) Austrian National Team0:04:36
16Roger Walder (Swi) Swiss National Team0:04:59
17Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Team Saeco0:05:01
18Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:02
19Marvin Gruget (Fra) French National team0:05:36
20Daniel Vesely (Cze) Czech National Team0:05:43
21Christian Pfäffle (Ger) German National Team0:06:05
22Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:06:10
23Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:06:11
24Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW0:06:15
25Janos Ruch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
26Didier Bats (Bel) Belgian National team0:06:26
27Thomas Fautrero (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:06:29
28Bryan Allemann (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott0:06:36
29Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Spanish National Team0:06:37
30Thibault Geneste (Fra) French National team0:06:47
31Maximilian Vieider (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:58
32Olivier Bruwiere (Bel) Belgian National B team0:07:22
33Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing Team0:07:38
34Andrea Righettini (Ita) Italian National Team0:08:06
35Jonas Pedersen (Den) Danish National team0:08:10
36Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech National Team0:08:28
37Loic Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:08:35
38Luke Gray (GBr) British National Team0:08:36
39Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:09:01
40Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Dutch National Team0:09:23
41Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:09:31
42Pavel Skalicky (Cze) Czech National Team0:09:32
43Shaked Frank (Isr) Israeli National Team0:09:43
44Severin Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
45Alexis Noel (Fra) Team New Cycling
46Michael Millerferli (Aut) Austrian National Team0:09:48
47Steven James (GBr) British National Team0:09:49
48Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Belgian National B team0:10:03
49Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakian National Team0:10:04
50Severin Lehmann (Ger) German National Team0:10:33
51Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel) Belgian National team0:10:46
52Stefan Peter (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz0:11:11
53Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel) Belgian National team0:11:30
54Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel) Belgian National B team0:11:31
55Tobias Spescha (Swi) Swiss National Team0:11:32
56Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Danish National team0:12:01
57Mykolay Shepel (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team0:12:02
58Frederik Kjeldsen (Den) Danish National team0:12:13
59Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakian National Team0:12:24
60Kevin Krieg (Swi) Swiss National Team0:12:31
61Martin Giese (Ger) German National Team0:12:48
62Mark Van Der Heijden (Ned) Dutch National Team0:13:08
63Jiri Ostadal (Cze) GT Czech Team0:13:23
64Niklas Bangsbro (Den) Danish National team0:13:24
65Jan Pfitzner (Ger) German National Team
66Claude Koster (Swi) Swiss National Team0:13:44
67Bas Van De Vorst (Ned) Dutch National Team0:13:45
68Tom Steurs (Bel) Belgian National B team0:14:14
69Michael Boros (Cze) Czech National Team0:14:35
70Rien Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team0:14:43
71Leander Bertels (Bel) Belgian National B team0:15:03
72Nikita Chubukov (Rus) Russian National Team0:15:09
73Milan Dolezal (Cze) GT Czech Team0:15:16
74Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Dutch National Team0:15:36
75Alexander Laugesen (Den) Danish National team0:16:03
76Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenian National Team0:16:04
77Dylan Beeckman (Bel) Belgian National B team
78Tamas Pinter (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:16:45
79Alexey Solovyev (Rus) Russian National Team0:17:10
80Davy Houben (Bel) Belgian National team0:18:39
81Fabrice Mels (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team0:21:24
-1lapJulian Scherer (Aut) Austrian National Team
-3lapsThibault Poussin (Fra) Keops ITWO
DNFMaxime Salmon (Fra) KEOPS ITWO
DNFAdria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFUrban Ferencak (Slo) Slovenian National Team
DNFMarc Schärli (Swi) FISCHER-BMC
DNFBart De Vocht (Bel) Belgian National team
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israeli National Team
DNFSascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team
DNFVojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech National Team
DNFTomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech National Team
DNFMitchell Codner (Aus) Australian National Team

