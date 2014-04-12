Image 1 of 4 Junior World Cup leader Luca Shaw (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Junior men's downhill World Cup winner Luca Shaw (SRAM/TLD Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Luca Shaw of SRAM/TLD Racing claimed maximum points as he reigned supreme in the junior men's downhill clash (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 4 of 4 Loris Vergier of Lapierre Gravity Republic finished two seconds behind the leader to claim second place in the junior men's downhill (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)

In the junior men's downhill World Cup, SRAM/TLD Racing's Luca Shaw charged to his first World Cup victory of the 2014 season as he edged out Lapierre Gravity Republic's Loris Vergier and the Frenchman's fellow countryman Amaury Pierron.

With riders starting in reverse order, second down the hill Pierron claimed the hot seat early on and with just Vergier and Shaw left to charge would have been excused for starting to believe his fairytale may just become reality.

It wasn't to be though as Vergier cruised passed him before Shaw, Friday's fastest qualifier, went one better yet to get his season off to the perfect start.

"I worked really hard this winter, this was always my goal and for it to finally happen is just such a relief and I'm just so happy," said an exhausted Shaw afterwards.

"I wanted to do a good run yesterday because this track's a little tricky to race, it's got some slippery corners. Qualifying first kind of took the pressure off me a little today but I was still nervous this morning for sure!

"I just tried to do what I did in qualifying again today though and clean up the couple of mistakes I made yesterday and it worked out so I'm just so happy.

"Last year was my first year as a junior and I learned a lot. I feel great this season and a lot smarter this season than I was last so I just can't wait for the rest of the World Cups," said the SRAM/TLD Racing rider.

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing 0:04:15.300 2 Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:01.990 3 Amaury Pierron (Fra) France 0:00:08.401 4 Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia 0:00:12.109 5 Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:14.464 6 Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile 0:00:15.809 7 Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:16.331 8 Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:17.593 9 Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate 0:00:18.037 10 Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing 0:00:18.390 11 Thibault Laly (Fra) France 0:00:18.941 12 Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate 0:00:25.225 13 Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:28.237 14 Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:29.214 15 Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa 0:00:36.427 16 Sebastian Petersen (RSA) South Africa - B 0:01:01.051 17 Nicholas Camp (RSA) South Africa 0:01:08.094 18 Joshua Bryant (RSA) South Africa - B 0:01:13.656 19 Grey Keegan (RSA) South Africa - B 0:01:16.769 20 Christopher Cartwright (RSA) South Africa - B 0:01:20.325 21 Tynan Usswald (RSA) South Africa 0:01:23.361 22 Jacques Prins (RSA) South Africa 0:03:10.944 DNF Kevin Smale (RSA) South Africa DNS Andrew Dorrit (GBr) MS Mondraker Team