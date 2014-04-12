Trending

American downhiller Shaw wins junior World Cup in Pietermaritzburg

Vergier and Pierron round out top three



Junior World Cup leader Luca Shaw (USA)

Junior World Cup leader Luca Shaw (USA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)


Junior men's downhill World Cup winner Luca Shaw (SRAM/TLD Racing)

Junior men's downhill World Cup winner Luca Shaw (SRAM/TLD Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)


Luca Shaw of SRAM/TLD Racing claimed maximum points as he reigned supreme in the junior men's downhill clash

Luca Shaw of SRAM/TLD Racing claimed maximum points as he reigned supreme in the junior men's downhill clash
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)


Loris Vergier of Lapierre Gravity Republic finished two seconds behind the leader to claim second place in the junior men's downhill

Loris Vergier of Lapierre Gravity Republic finished two seconds behind the leader to claim second place in the junior men's downhill
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)

In the junior men's downhill World Cup, SRAM/TLD Racing's Luca Shaw charged to his first World Cup victory of the 2014 season as he edged out Lapierre Gravity Republic's Loris Vergier and the Frenchman's fellow countryman Amaury Pierron.

With riders starting in reverse order, second down the hill Pierron claimed the hot seat early on and with just Vergier and Shaw left to charge would have been excused for starting to believe his fairytale may just become reality.

It wasn't to be though as Vergier cruised passed him before Shaw, Friday's fastest qualifier, went one better yet to get his season off to the perfect start.

"I worked really hard this winter, this was always my goal and for it to finally happen is just such a relief and I'm just so happy," said an exhausted Shaw afterwards.

"I wanted to do a good run yesterday because this track's a little tricky to race, it's got some slippery corners. Qualifying first kind of took the pressure off me a little today but I was still nervous this morning for sure!

"I just tried to do what I did in qualifying again today though and clean up the couple of mistakes I made yesterday and it worked out so I'm just so happy.

"Last year was my first year as a junior and I learned a lot. I feel great this season and a lot smarter this season than I was last so I just can't wait for the rest of the World Cups," said the SRAM/TLD Racing rider.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing0:04:15.300
2Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:01.990
3Amaury Pierron (Fra) France0:00:08.401
4Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia0:00:12.109
5Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:14.464
6Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile0:00:15.809
7Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:16.331
8Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:17.593
9Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate0:00:18.037
10Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing0:00:18.390
11Thibault Laly (Fra) France0:00:18.941
12Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate0:00:25.225
13Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:28.237
14Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:29.214
15Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa0:00:36.427
16Sebastian Petersen (RSA) South Africa - B0:01:01.051
17Nicholas Camp (RSA) South Africa0:01:08.094
18Joshua Bryant (RSA) South Africa - B0:01:13.656
19Grey Keegan (RSA) South Africa - B0:01:16.769
20Christopher Cartwright (RSA) South Africa - B0:01:20.325
21Tynan Usswald (RSA) South Africa0:01:23.361
22Jacques Prins (RSA) South Africa0:03:10.944
DNFKevin Smale (RSA) South Africa
DNSAndrew Dorrit (GBr) MS Mondraker Team

Junior men World Cup standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing60pts
2Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic40
3Amaury Pierron (Fra) France30
4Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia25
5Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott20
6Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile18
7Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing16
8Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott14
9Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate12
10Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing10
11Thibault Laly (Fra) France8
12Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate6
13Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles4
14Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland2
15Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa1

 

