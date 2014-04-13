Trending

Absalon wins Pietermaritzburg cross country World Cup

French man takes 27th World Cup win after Schurter flats

Julien Absalon (BMC) took the 27th victory in his storied career in the elite men's race on Sunday, at the opening round of the cross country UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The 5.7-kilometre course is completely new from the one riders saw last fall at the world championships, and most riders considered it to be harder. It challenged riders with technical rock gardens and jumps, and gave them no chance to rest with multiple climbs per lap. The heat also took its toll, although the late start to the men's race meant that they missed the fierce heat that the women faced.

The men's race saw world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) make his trademark fast start, with only Manuel Fumic (Cannnondale Factory Racing) able to match him on the first lap. Absalon got caught in traffic early on the race and had to battle his way to the leaders, joining Schurter and Fumic on the second lap.

From this point, the race followed a pattern that has been seen many times, as the two top riders in the world, Absalon and Schurter, rode Fumic off their wheels and then began to test each other. Schurter appeared to be the stronger on the downhills, but that was where he possibly made a mistake, suffering a flat tire that gave his rival an advantage.

While Schurter had to ride slowly on his flat to the technical zone for a replacement wheel, Absalon continued to push hard, aware that Fumic was still less than 30 seconds back. The two-time Olympic champion was successful in holding on to the finish, taking his first win at Pietermaritzburg. Fumic held on for second, with Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) taking third. Schurter managed to improve to finish sixth after his flat.

"It is nice to win the first World Cup [of the year]," saidAbsalon, "especially here because I was pretty disappointed last year because I had two crashes [at the world championships] and I broke my ribs, so I was a bit afraid of this course. Especially the rocky garden where I crashed."

"But all this week, the feeling was good. I had a poor start, so I used a lot of energy during the first lap to overtake about 15 guys. Once I got up to Nino, it was a nice fight though. He was very fast in some of the technical sections, but then he got a flat tire. I knew Manuel [Fumic] was only 15 seconds back, so I had to keep full gas to the end."

In the under 23 race held earlier in the day, Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) won the men's event.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano now moves to Cairns, Australia, for round two of both the downhill and cross country, plus the first round of the Eliminator, taking place April 25-27.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1:38:05
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:34
3Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:00:54
4Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:32
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:39
6Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:02:16
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:19
8Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:02:24
9Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:02:37
10Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:51
11Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:03:16
12Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:32
13Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:55
14Raphael Gagne (Can)0:03:58
15Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:04:02
16Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:04:22
17Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:26
18Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:48
19Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC0:05:05
20Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:05:32
21Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:05:46
22Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:05:51
23Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:06:09
24Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:18
25Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL International Team0:06:43
26Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:07:16
27Michal Lami (Svk)
28Matiss Preimanis (Lat) DPA0:07:17
29Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
30Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:08:11
31Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:08:12
32Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:08:20
33Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team0:08:31
34Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:08:53
35Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:09:18
36Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)0:09:36
37Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team0:09:42
38Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:09:51
39Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team0:10:05
40Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:10:12
41Paul Oldham (GBr)0:10:21
42Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:10:39
43Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:10:46
44Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB0:10:47
45Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:11:19
46Martin Gluth (Ger)0:11:24
47Markus Bauer (Ger)0:11:27
48Luca Braidot (Ita)0:12:13
49Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
50Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:12:22
51Mark Tupalski (Aus)0:12:25
52Ola Kjören (Nor)0:12:26
53David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:13:30
54Andrew Blair (Aus)0:13:45
55Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:13:56
56Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team0:14:19
57Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:15:13
58Renay Groustra (RSA)0:16:02
-1lapHamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
-1lapBrendan Johnston (Aus)
-1lapLucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-1lapJan Withaar (RSA)
-1lapRourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
-2lapsReinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA
-2lapsStuart Marais (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
-2lapsLouis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)
-3lapsHeiko Redecker (Nam)
-3lapsTeboho Khantsi LES19910101 Ace - The Sufferfest - Lesotho MTB Team
-4lapsHenrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
DNFPhetetso Monese LES19840922 Ace - The Sufferfest - Lesotho MTB Team
DNFMoritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFSimon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNFSebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
DNFMartinus Esmeyer (RSA)
DNFTyron Bird (RSA)
DNSJan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
DNSCameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing

Elite men World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team250pts
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing200
3Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC160
4Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team150
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team140
6Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team130
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team120
8Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team110
9Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing100
10Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing95
11Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team90
12Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team85
13Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team80
14Raphael Gagne (Can)78
15Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)76
16Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi74
17Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team72
18Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team70
19Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC68
20Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC66
21Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi64
22Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team62
23Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team60
24Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team58
25Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL International Team56
26Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing54
27Michal Lami (Svk)52
28Matiss Preimanis (Lat) DPA50
29Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team48
30Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team46
31Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team44
32Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)42
33Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team40
34Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team38
35Daniele Braidot (Ita)36
36Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)34
37Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team32
38Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team30
39Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team29
40Matthias Wengelin (Swe)28
41Paul Oldham (GBr)27
42Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team26
43Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls25
44Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB24
45Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team23
46Martin Gluth (Ger)22
47Markus Bauer (Ger)21
48Luca Braidot (Ita)20
49Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team19
50Matthys Beukes (RSA)18
51Mark Tupalski (Aus)17
52Ola Kjören (Nor)16
53David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team15
54Andrew Blair (Aus)14
55Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT13
56Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team12
57Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team11
58Renay Groustra (RSA)10
59Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team9
60Brendan Johnston (Aus)8

