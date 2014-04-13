Image 1 of 22 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins the Pietermaritzburg World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 22 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) finishing a disappointing 6th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 22 Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 22 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 22 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 22 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain)was top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 22 Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 22 José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 22 Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 22 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) finishing 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 22 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 22 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 22 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 22 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 22 Fast start... (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 22 Defending World Champion Nino Schurter of Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team suffered a victory destroying rear wheel puncture, eventually limping home in sixth place in the elite men's cross country race in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 17 of 22 Maxime Marrote (BH-Suntour-KMC) rounded out the top three of the elite men's cross country (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 18 of 22 Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing soared to second place in the elite men's cross country (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 19 of 22 BMC MTB Racing's Julien Absalon overcame his fear of the rock garden en route to victory in the elite men's cross country win in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 20 of 22 Julien Absalon of BMC MTB Racing punches the air after claiming victory in the elite men's cross country in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 21 of 22 World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 22 Elite men's podium at the Pietermaritzburg World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (BMC) took the 27th victory in his storied career in the elite men's race on Sunday, at the opening round of the cross country UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The 5.7-kilometre course is completely new from the one riders saw last fall at the world championships, and most riders considered it to be harder. It challenged riders with technical rock gardens and jumps, and gave them no chance to rest with multiple climbs per lap. The heat also took its toll, although the late start to the men's race meant that they missed the fierce heat that the women faced.

The men's race saw world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) make his trademark fast start, with only Manuel Fumic (Cannnondale Factory Racing) able to match him on the first lap. Absalon got caught in traffic early on the race and had to battle his way to the leaders, joining Schurter and Fumic on the second lap.

From this point, the race followed a pattern that has been seen many times, as the two top riders in the world, Absalon and Schurter, rode Fumic off their wheels and then began to test each other. Schurter appeared to be the stronger on the downhills, but that was where he possibly made a mistake, suffering a flat tire that gave his rival an advantage.

While Schurter had to ride slowly on his flat to the technical zone for a replacement wheel, Absalon continued to push hard, aware that Fumic was still less than 30 seconds back. The two-time Olympic champion was successful in holding on to the finish, taking his first win at Pietermaritzburg. Fumic held on for second, with Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) taking third. Schurter managed to improve to finish sixth after his flat.

"It is nice to win the first World Cup [of the year]," saidAbsalon, "especially here because I was pretty disappointed last year because I had two crashes [at the world championships] and I broke my ribs, so I was a bit afraid of this course. Especially the rocky garden where I crashed."

"But all this week, the feeling was good. I had a poor start, so I used a lot of energy during the first lap to overtake about 15 guys. Once I got up to Nino, it was a nice fight though. He was very fast in some of the technical sections, but then he got a flat tire. I knew Manuel [Fumic] was only 15 seconds back, so I had to keep full gas to the end."

In the under 23 race held earlier in the day, Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) won the men's event.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano now moves to Cairns, Australia, for round two of both the downhill and cross country, plus the first round of the Eliminator, taking place April 25-27.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:38:05 2 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:34 3 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:00:54 4 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:32 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:39 6 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:02:16 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:19 8 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:24 9 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:37 10 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 11 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:03:16 12 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:32 13 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:55 14 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:03:58 15 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:04:02 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:04:22 17 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:26 18 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:48 19 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:05 20 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:05:32 21 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:05:46 22 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:05:51 23 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:06:09 24 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:18 25 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL International Team 0:06:43 26 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:07:16 27 Michal Lami (Svk) 28 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) DPA 0:07:17 29 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 30 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:08:11 31 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:08:12 32 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:08:20 33 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:08:31 34 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:08:53 35 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:09:18 36 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 0:09:36 37 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team 0:09:42 38 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:09:51 39 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 0:10:05 40 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 0:10:12 41 Paul Oldham (GBr) 0:10:21 42 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:10:39 43 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:10:46 44 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:10:47 45 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:11:19 46 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:11:24 47 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:11:27 48 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:12:13 49 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 50 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 0:12:22 51 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 0:12:25 52 Ola Kjören (Nor) 0:12:26 53 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:13:30 54 Andrew Blair (Aus) 0:13:45 55 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 0:13:56 56 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 0:14:19 57 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:15:13 58 Renay Groustra (RSA) 0:16:02 -1lap Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team -1lap Brendan Johnston (Aus) -1lap Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team -1lap Jan Withaar (RSA) -1lap Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team -2laps Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA -2laps Stuart Marais (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team -2laps Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) -3laps Heiko Redecker (Nam) -3laps Teboho Khantsi LES19910101 Ace - The Sufferfest - Lesotho MTB Team -4laps Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team DNF Phetetso Monese LES19840922 Ace - The Sufferfest - Lesotho MTB Team DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNF Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team DNF Martinus Esmeyer (RSA) DNF Tyron Bird (RSA) DNS Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek DNS Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Multivan Merida Biking Team 82 pts 2 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 77 3 Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 47 4 BH-Suntour-KMC 43 5 Trek Factory Racing 43 6 Cannondale Factory Racing 40 7 I.Idro Drain Bianchi 25 8 Stöckli Pro Team 23 9 Giant Pro XC Team 23 10 Specialized Racing XC 12 11 Orange Monkey Pro Team 8 12 Titici Lgl International Team 6 13 DPA 3 14 Ötztal Scott Racing Team 2

Elite men World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 250 pts 2 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 200 3 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 160 4 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 150 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 140 6 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 130 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 120 8 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 110 9 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 100 10 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 95 11 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 90 12 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 85 13 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 80 14 Raphael Gagne (Can) 78 15 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 76 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 74 17 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 72 18 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 70 19 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 68 20 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 66 21 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 64 22 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 62 23 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 60 24 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 58 25 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL International Team 56 26 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 54 27 Michal Lami (Svk) 52 28 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) DPA 50 29 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 48 30 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 46 31 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 44 32 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 42 33 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 40 34 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 38 35 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 36 36 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 34 37 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team 32 38 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 30 39 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 29 40 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 28 41 Paul Oldham (GBr) 27 42 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 26 43 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 25 44 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 24 45 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 23 46 Martin Gluth (Ger) 22 47 Markus Bauer (Ger) 21 48 Luca Braidot (Ita) 20 49 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 19 50 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 18 51 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 17 52 Ola Kjören (Nor) 16 53 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 15 54 Andrew Blair (Aus) 14 55 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 13 56 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 12 57 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 11 58 Renay Groustra (RSA) 10 59 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 9 60 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 8