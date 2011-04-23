The U23 women's podium at the opening World Cup: Paula Gorycka, Elisabeth Sveum, Barbara Benko (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the Under 23 women's race, Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) took the win with a tremendous last lap during which she overtook two riders. Paula Gorycka (CCC Polkowice) finished second and Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 1:22:11 2 Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:00:52 3 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:01:14 4 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:01:56 5 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:04:35 6 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:04:53 7 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:05:17 8 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:06:04 9 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:07:29 10 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) 0:07:30 11 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott 0:10:04 12 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan 0:10:25 13 Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:11:47 14 Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) 0:12:18 15 Caitlin De Wet (RSA) 0:12:30 16 Cherie Vale (RSA) 0:19:07 DNF Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol DNF Virginie Pointet (Swi)

Under 23 women cross country World Cup standings after one round