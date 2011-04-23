Trending

Sveum powers to victory

Gorycka and Benko second and third

The U23 women's podium at the opening World Cup: Paula Gorycka, Elisabeth Sveum, Barbara Benko

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the Under 23 women's race, Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) took the win with a tremendous last lap during which she overtook two riders. Paula Gorycka (CCC Polkowice) finished second and Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety1:22:11
2Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:00:52
3Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:01:14
4Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:01:56
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:04:35
6Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:04:53
7Candice Neethling (RSA)0:05:17
8Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:06:04
9Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:07:29
10Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:07:30
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott0:10:04
12Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan0:10:25
13Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:11:47
14Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)0:12:18
15Caitlin De Wet (RSA)0:12:30
16Cherie Vale (RSA)0:19:07
DNFVivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
DNFVirginie Pointet (Swi)

Under 23 women cross country World Cup standings after one round

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety90pts
2Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice70
3Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team60
4Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix50
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team40
6Mariske Strauss (RSA)35
7Candice Neethling (RSA)30
8Serena Calvetti (Ita)27
9Rebecca Henderson (Aus)24
10Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)22
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott20
12Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan18
13Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix16
14Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)14
15Caitlin De Wet (RSA)12
16Cherie Vale (RSA)10

