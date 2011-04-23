Sveum powers to victory
Gorycka and Benko second and third
In the Under 23 women's race, Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) took the win with a tremendous last lap during which she overtook two riders. Paula Gorycka (CCC Polkowice) finished second and Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|1:22:11
|2
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:00:52
|3
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:01:56
|5
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:04:35
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:04:53
|7
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:05:17
|8
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:06:04
|9
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:07:29
|10
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|0:07:30
|11
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:10:04
|12
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|0:10:25
|13
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:11:47
|14
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|0:12:18
|15
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|0:12:30
|16
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|0:19:07
|DNF
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|DNF
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
Under 23 women cross country World Cup standings after one round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|90
|pts
|2
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|70
|3
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|60
|4
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|50
|5
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|40
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|35
|7
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|30
|8
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|27
|9
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|24
|10
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|22
|11
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott
|20
|12
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|18
|13
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|16
|14
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|14
|15
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|12
|16
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|10
