Graves crushes the competition en route to first 2011 World Cup victory

Prokop, Fischbach round out top three

Image 1 of 7

Johannes Fischbach and Michal Marosi

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jared Graves well ahead of Michael Prokop

Image 2 of 7
David Graf on his way to winning small final

Image 3 of 7
Johannes Fischbach

Image 4 of 7
Roger Rinderknecht leads Joost Wichman

Image 5 of 7
Roger Rinderknecht rides through as the riders behind him crash

Image 6 of 7
Elite men's four cross podium at the 2011 Pietermaritzburg World Cup

Image 7 of 7

The first World Cup titles of the 2011 season were awarded today in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, with the four cross competition. To absolutely no one's surprise, defending World Cup champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) won the men's title without difficulty.

The key factor was to enter the first corner in the lead before hitting the rock garden, and Graves did that consistently through each of his four heats. If you were in front, you also missed the crashes that occurred behind, one of which took out world champion Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) in the second round.

Graves was joined in the Big Final by Michal Prokop (Specialized), Johannes Fischbach (Ghost) and Michal Marosi (RSP 4 Cross), but none of the others could match his speed out of the gate. Prokop fought off a late charge by Fischbach to take second.

"[My run] was pretty good," said Graves. "I hit the gate a bit on the final, a bit anxious to get going, so my start wasn't the best. I just concentrated on getting the power down. I knew all my lines, I was comfortable with them. It got a little sketchy on one of the jumps in the third straight.

"I'm really happy with this start of the season."

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
2Michal Prokop (Cze)
3Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
4Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5David Graf (Swi)
6Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
7Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
8Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
10Scott Beaumont (GBr)
11Quentin Derbier (Fra)
12Scott Roberts (GBr)
13Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
14Graeme Mudd (Aus)
15Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
16Jordan O'keeffe (RSA)

1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Premek Tejchman (Cze)
18Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
19Nico Seidel (Ger)
20Petrik Brückner (Ger)
21Tom Dowie (GBr)
22Mark Milward (GBr)
23Jérôme Leocadie (Fra)
24Werner Muther (Swi)
25Blake Carney (USA)
26Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
27Steve Jackson (RSA)
28Jarrod Jakubiak (USA)
29Mirco Weiss (Swi) Scott 11

Elite men four cross World Cup standings afer one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team125pts
2Michal Prokop (Cze)100
3Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team75
4Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team60
5David Graf (Swi)50
6Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)40
7Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team30
8Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)25
9Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team20
10Scott Beaumont (GBr)17
11Quentin Derbier (Fra)14
12Scott Roberts (GBr)11
13Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team8
14Graeme Mudd (Aus)6
15Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof4
16Jordan O'Keeffe (RSA)2

 

