Image 1 of 20 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 2 of 20 Steve Peat's bike. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 20 Greg Minnaar carried the hopes of a nation. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 20 Massive crowds cheered on the downhill athletes. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 20 Festivities as the crowd awaits the downhill final (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 20 A rider gets some big air. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 20 A downhill rider flies over the rock garden. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 20 Young spectators came out to support their heros. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 20 Sam Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 10 of 20 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 11 of 20 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 12 of 20 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 13 of 20 Gee Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 14 of 20 Aaron Gwin leads the world Cup (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 15 of 20 Podium: Barel, Minnaar, Gwin, Atherton, Peat (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 16 of 20 Cédric Gracia (CG Racing Brigade) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 17 of 20 Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 18 of 20 4X winner Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) finished a respectable 13th (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 19 of 20 Mitch Ropelato (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 20 of 20 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

The first round of the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on Easter Sunday with the crowd favourite downhill. While local favourite Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) was not able to repeat his victory of two seasons ago in the men's race, the thousands of fans were treated to exciting racing, with the men's title won by less than three-tenths of a second. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) brought home the first US downhill World Cup victory in years. Minnaar's ride was good enough for second ahead of Gee Atherton (Commencal) in third.

Related Articles Gwin ends downhill World Cup win drought for United States

In the 82-rider men's field, it was four time cross World Cup winner Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox), who set the first fast time of 4:17.183. Graves stayed in the hot seat through 15 riders before the New Zealand champion Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) was able to edge him out. Cole had a much shorter time in the lead, as Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) knocked nearly two seconds off the top time only three riders later. Peat was uncharacteristically seeded low, since he has been fighting the effects of a flu which sapped his power all week.

Peat withstood the challenges of a number of top names, as the start list counted down: Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International), Marc Beaumont (Team GT), Justin Leov (Trek World Racing), Steve Smith (Devinci), Andrew Neethling (Giant) and world champion Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz).

Peat's time in the hot seat lasted until American Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) knocked a staggering seven seconds off the best time.

Defending World Cup champion Gee Atherton (Commencal) could only manage a time within two seconds of Gwin, which was good enough for third, and Minnaar, with the entire crowd cheering him down the course, came oh-so-close, but was 0.241 seconds in arrears. When the fastest qualifier, Mick Hannah (Team GT) crashed hard after bolts broke in his handlebar stem, Gwin knew that he had his first World Cup victory.

With his win, Gwin became the first American man to win a World Cup since 1999 (Shaun Palmer was the last at Big Bear). Gwin revealed that he has been training with the legendary John Tomac, and it appears to have paid off.

"Honestly, coming into this weekend, I didn't think I could do it," said Gwin. "The track was just clicking, and I felt really good all weekend, and it just came down to the pedalling."

"I thought that if I could just go hard at the top and the bottom I was probably fit enough to hold onto it in the middle, and it worked out," said Gwin. "I was surprised at the gap when I came down. It was a pretty loose run, but it was everything I had. It was on the edge, I hit a tree at the top, but I just tried to keep myself calm and hold it together, but there were some sketchy moments. I'm stoked, I'm just speechless."

Fabian Barel (Mondraker Factory Team) earned the fourth podium spot ahead of Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) in fifth.

Junior downhill world champion Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) of Australia won the junior men's race. He clocked the 23rd fastest time among the elites.

Full Results (* indicates junior riders)

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:04:08.634 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:00.241 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:01.921 4 Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:04.246 5 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:06.809 6 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:06.934 7 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:07.237 8 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:07.399 9 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:07.965 10 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:08.281 11 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:08.371 12 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:08.502 13 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:08.549 14 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:09.022 15 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof 0:00:09.132 16 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:09.809 17 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:10.167 18 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:10.609 19 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:10.852 20 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:10.853 21 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:10.995 22 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:11.049 23 Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:11.354 24 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:11.376 25 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:11.420 26 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing 0:00:11.425 27 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:11.806 28 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:11.943 29 Neko Mulally* (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.232 30 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:12.810 31 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:12.916 32 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc/Solid/Massif Des Vosges 0:00:13.071 33 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 0:00:13.667 34 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:13.730 35 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Wallner Robin 0:00:14.082 36 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing 0:00:14.096 37 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:14.968 38 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof 0:00:15.158 39 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:15.377 40 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:15.627 41 Ben Cathro (GBr) Spagnolo Damien 0:00:15.696 42 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:15.839 43 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:15.982 44 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:16.017 45 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:16.056 46 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 0:00:16.294 47 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 0:00:16.595 48 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:16.903 49 Alex Bond (GBr) 0:00:17.425 50 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:17.435 51 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:17.934 52 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:18.289 53 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:18.405 54 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 0:00:19.692 55 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:20.534 56 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:20.677 57 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:21.430 58 Hayden Brown (RSA) 0:00:22.359 59 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:22.654 60 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:22.688 61 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:23.147 62 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:24.451 63 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense 0:00:24.831 64 Fraser Mcglone* (GBr) 0:00:26.043 65 Daniel Pombo (Por) 0:00:26.995 66 Kelvin Purchase (RSA) 0:00:28.688 67 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 0:00:28.900 68 Tiaan Odendaal* (RSA) 0:00:29.700 69 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:30.123 70 Francesco Petrucci (Ita) 0:00:30.558 71 Roman Roschi (Swi) 0:00:30.867 72 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:31.068 73 Arthur Parret* (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 0:00:32.375 74 Jérôme Payet (Fra) 0:00:35.547 75 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:40.691 76 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:45.282 77 Daniel Critchlow (GBr) 0:00:45.525 78 Travis Browning (RSA) 0:03:06.284 DNF George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing DNF Michael Hannah (Aus) DNS Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz DNS Alexander Kangas (Swe)

World Cup standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 218 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 200 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 162 4 Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 145 5 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 110 6 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 104 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 102 8 Nick Beer (Swi) SCott 11 94 9 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 92 10 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 90 11 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 90 12 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 86 13 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 83 14 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 80 15 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 76 16 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 70 17 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 69 18 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 69 19 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 68 20 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof 66 21 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 63 22 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Evil Racing 62 23 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 60 24 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 59 25 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Evil Racing 59 26 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 59 27 Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 58 28 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 56 29 Neko Mulally* (USA) Trek World Racing 52 30 Filip Polc (Svk) Ms Evil Racing 51 31 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 50 32 Michael Hannah (Aus) 50 33 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc/Solid/Massif Des Vosges 49 34 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 48 35 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 47 36 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 46 37 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing 45 38 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 44 39 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof 43 40 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 42 41 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 41 42 Ben Cathro (GBr) 40 43 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 39 44 Richard Thomas (GBr) 38 45 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 37 46 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride 36 47 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 36 48 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 35 49 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 34 50 Luke Strobel (USA) Ms Evil Racing 33 51 Alex Bond (GBr) 32 52 Marcel Beer (Swi) 31 53 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 30 54 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 29 55 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) SCott 11 28 56 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 27 57 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 26 58 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 25 59 Curtis Keene (USA) 24 60 Hayden Brown (RSA) 23 61 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 22 62 Scott Mears (GBr) 20 63 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 19 64 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense 18 65 Fraser Mcglone* (GBr) 17 66 Daniel Pombo (Por) 16 67 Kelvin Purchase (RSA) 15 68 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 14 69 Tiaan Odendaal* (RSA) 13 70 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 12 71 Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek 11 72 Roman Roschi (Swi) 10 73 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 9 74 Arthur Parret* (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 8 75 Jérôme Payet (Fra) 7 76 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 6 77 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 5 78 Daniel Critchlow (GBr) 4 79 Travis Browning (RSA) 3