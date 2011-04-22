Hannah qualifies fastest at World Cup downhill opener
Moseley quickest down the hill in the women's qualifier
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hannah (Aus)
|0:04:22.158
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:01.027
|3
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:03.055
|4
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:03.312
|5
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:03.622
|6
|Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:03.839
|7
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:03.987
|8
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:04.954
|9
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:05.064
|10
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:05.900
|11
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:05.942
|12
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:06.497
|13
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:06.682
|14
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:08.422
|15
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:08.776
|16
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:08.926
|17
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:09.090
|18
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:09.208
|19
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:09.229
|20
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:09.241
|21
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:09.787
|22
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:10.605
|23
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:10.624
|24
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:10.915
|25
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:10.926
|26
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:11.023
|27
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing
|0:00:11.248
|28
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|0:00:11.255
|29
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:11.269
|30
|Hayden Brown (RSA)
|0:00:11.534
|31
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:11.577
|32
|Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:11.865
|33
|Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:11.965
|34
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:11.975
|35
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:12.278
|36
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:12.318
|37
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:12.551
|38
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc/Solid/Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:12.748
|39
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:12.833
|40
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:13.200
|41
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:13.237
|42
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:13.335
|43
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek
|0:00:13.336
|44
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:13.338
|45
|Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:13.462
|46
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|0:00:13.704
|47
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|0:00:13.716
|48
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:00:13.746
|49
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|0:00:13.965
|50
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:14.110
|51
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|0:00:14.652
|52
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:15.258
|53
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:15.583
|54
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:16.905
|55
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense
|0:00:17.776
|56
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:00:17.813
|57
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:18.507
|58
|Travis Browning (RSA)
|0:00:18.613
|59
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:19.046
|60
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|0:00:19.072
|61
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:19.651
|62
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:19.834
|63
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:20.242
|64
|Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:22.939
|65
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:23.055
|66
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|0:00:23.258
|67
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|0:00:23.551
|68
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense
|0:00:23.585
|69
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:23.624
|70
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)
|0:00:24.465
|71
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr)
|0:00:25.007
|72
|Roman Roschi (Swi)
|0:00:26.341
|73
|Kelvin Purchase (RSA)
|0:00:26.598
|74
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek
|0:00:27.621
|75
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|0:00:27.827
|76
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:27.880
|77
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:27.950
|78
|Daniel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:31.483
|79
|Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
|0:00:33.339
|80
|Jérôme Payet (Fra)
|0:00:34.404
|81
|Alasdair Fey° (RSA)
|0:00:34.447
|82
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing
|0:00:34.750
|83
|Faustin Figaret° (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:00:35.990
|84
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:36.866
|85
|Alex Bramley (RSA)
|0:00:39.498
|86
|Simon Dinkelman (RSA)
|0:00:39.665
|87
|Chris Nixon (RSA)
|0:00:39.745
|88
|Adi Van Der Merwe° (RSA)
|0:00:40.079
|89
|Luke Davis (RSA)
|0:00:41.504
|90
|Romain Payet° (Fra)
|0:00:42.136
|91
|Kyle Davids° (RSA)
|0:00:43.610
|92
|Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:44.829
|93
|David Kynaston° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc/Solid/Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:46.050
|94
|Samuel Bull° (RSA)
|0:00:46.619
|95
|Myles Kelsey (RSA)
|0:00:46.905
|96
|David Hogan (RSA)
|0:00:46.975
|97
|Bradly Illingworth (RSA)
|0:00:47.769
|98
|Allan Findlay° (GBr)
|0:00:48.491
|99
|Ryno Fourie (RSA)
|0:00:52.931
|100
|Dane Olsen (RSA)
|0:00:56.140
|101
|Aram Raoof° (Pol)
|0:00:57.096
|102
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:00:57.615
|103
|Jeremy Lebon° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:59.615
|104
|Duran Van Eeden (RSA)
|0:00:59.852
|105
|Dricus Pretorius (RSA)
|0:01:04.405
|106
|Arnaud Li Hing Fui (Mri)
|0:01:05.558
|107
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:23.165
|DNF
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|DNF
|James Kennedy (RSA)
|DNS
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:05:10.074
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:05.831
|3
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR
|0:00:09.101
|4
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:09.727
|5
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:00:10.160
|6
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|0:00:14.991
|7
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:15.391
|8
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:15.508
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|0:00:17.763
|10
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:19.298
|11
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:00:36.029
|12
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|0:00:36.283
|13
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:00:40.595
|14
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)
|0:00:47.683
|15
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|0:00:51.563
|16
|Rika Olivier (RSA)
|0:01:03.229
|17
|Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC-Intense
|0:01:09.158
|18
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:04:29.664
|DNS
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|DNS
|Katy Curd (GBr)
