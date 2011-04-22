Trending

Hannah qualifies fastest at World Cup downhill opener

Moseley quickest down the hill in the women's qualifier

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hannah (Aus)0:04:22.158
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:01.027
3Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:03.055
4Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade0:00:03.312
5Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:03.622
6Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:03.839
7Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:03.987
8Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:04.954
9Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:05.064
10Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:05.900
11Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:00:05.942
12Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:06.497
13Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:06.682
14Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:08.422
15Bryn Atkinson (Aus)0:00:08.776
16Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:08.926
17Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:09.090
18Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing0:00:09.208
19Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:09.229
20Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing0:00:09.241
21Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:09.787
22Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:10.605
23Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride0:00:10.624
24Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:10.915
25Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:10.926
26Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:11.023
27Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing0:00:11.248
28Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona0:00:11.255
29Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:11.269
30Hayden Brown (RSA)0:00:11.534
31Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:11.577
32Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:11.865
33Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:11.965
34Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:11.975
35Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:12.278
36Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:12.318
37Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:12.551
38Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc/Solid/Massif Des Vosges0:00:12.748
39Emanuel Pombo (Por)0:00:12.833
40Curtis Keene (USA)0:00:13.200
41George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing0:00:13.237
42Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:13.335
43Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek0:00:13.336
44Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:13.338
45Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:13.462
46Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:13.704
47Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof0:00:13.716
48Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense0:00:13.746
49Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof0:00:13.965
50Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:14.110
51Mitch Ropelato (USA)0:00:14.652
52Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:15.258
53Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:15.583
54Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:16.905
55Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense0:00:17.776
56Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:17.813
57Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:18.507
58Travis Browning (RSA)0:00:18.613
59Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:19.046
60Jonty Neethling (RSA)0:00:19.072
61Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:19.651
62Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:19.834
63Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:20.242
64Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:22.939
65Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 110:00:23.055
66Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:23.258
67Chris Hutchens (GBr)0:00:23.551
68Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense0:00:23.585
69Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:23.624
70Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)0:00:24.465
71Daniel Critchlow (GBr)0:00:25.007
72Roman Roschi (Swi)0:00:26.341
73Kelvin Purchase (RSA)0:00:26.598
74Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek0:00:27.621
75Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)0:00:27.827
76Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:27.880
77Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:27.950
78Daniel Pombo (Por)0:00:31.483
79Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee0:00:33.339
80Jérôme Payet (Fra)0:00:34.404
81Alasdair Fey° (RSA)0:00:34.447
82Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing0:00:34.750
83Faustin Figaret° (Fra) SC-Intense0:00:35.990
84Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:36.866
85Alex Bramley (RSA)0:00:39.498
86Simon Dinkelman (RSA)0:00:39.665
87Chris Nixon (RSA)0:00:39.745
88Adi Van Der Merwe° (RSA)0:00:40.079
89Luke Davis (RSA)0:00:41.504
90Romain Payet° (Fra)0:00:42.136
91Kyle Davids° (RSA)0:00:43.610
92Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:44.829
93David Kynaston° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc/Solid/Massif Des Vosges0:00:46.050
94Samuel Bull° (RSA)0:00:46.619
95Myles Kelsey (RSA)0:00:46.905
96David Hogan (RSA)0:00:46.975
97Bradly Illingworth (RSA)0:00:47.769
98Allan Findlay° (GBr)0:00:48.491
99Ryno Fourie (RSA)0:00:52.931
100Dane Olsen (RSA)0:00:56.140
101Aram Raoof° (Pol)0:00:57.096
102Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:00:57.615
103Jeremy Lebon° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:59.615
104Duran Van Eeden (RSA)0:00:59.852
105Dricus Pretorius (RSA)0:01:04.405
106Arnaud Li Hing Fui (Mri)0:01:05.558
107Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:23.165
DNFBrendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
DNFJames Kennedy (RSA)
DNSNathan Vials (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:05:10.074
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:05.831
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:00:09.101
4Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:09.727
5Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:10.160
6Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:14.991
7Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:15.391
8Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:15.508
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:17.763
10Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:19.298
11Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:36.029
12Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)0:00:36.283
13Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:40.595
14Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)0:00:47.683
15Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:51.563
16Rika Olivier (RSA)0:01:03.229
17Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC-Intense0:01:09.158
18Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen0:04:29.664
DNSJessica Stone (GBr)
DNSKaty Curd (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews