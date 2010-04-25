Trending

World champ Kalentieva captures World Cup opener

Russian bests Koerber and Nash in Great Britain

Image 1 of 18

World champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) wins the 2010 World Cup season opener.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 18

The U23 women's podium (l-r): Emily Batty, Julie Bresset and Annie Last.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 18

Lene Byberg.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 18

Willow Koerber leads on the first lap.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 18

Catharine Pendrel.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 18

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa made her return to World Cup racing.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 18

Marie-Helene Premont worked her way back to eighth from the 30s.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 18

Emily Batty.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 18

Eva Lechner.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 18

Georgia Gould.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 18

Irina Kalentieva.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 18

Maja Wloszczowska.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 18

Katerina Nas.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 18

Heather Irmiger.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 18

Emily Batty.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 18

Heather Irmiger.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 18

The elite women's podium (l-r): Georgia Gould, Willow Koerber, Irina Kalentieva, Katerina Nash and Julie Bresset.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 18

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-Notubes) leads at the start.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season opened on Sunday in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, with World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) swapping her World Championship jersey for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup leader's one.

The 6.2-kilometre course won high praise from the riders, who deemed it a true mountain bike course. Spectators came out in droves, to cheer on all riders.

Kalentieva won the women's 36km, five-lap race in 1:54:57, beating American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) by 11 seconds. Czech Katarina Nash (Luna) took third. Kalentieva and Koerber quickly distanced themselves from the remainder of the field, as many of the top favourites struggled on the first lap, falling well back.

"We were able to work together very good," said Kalentieva. "Willow was better on the climbs, and I was better in the technical parts, and we worked together to open a bigger gap. On the final lap, I was able to get in front for the longer climb, and then opened a small gap, and that was just enough to keep to the finish."

For Koerber, it was the top World Cup result of her career, and she was happy with second. "Irina and I were well matched to work together during the race," she said. "I was better on the climbs, but she would gap me in some of the more technical stuff. On the final climb, I made a bit of a mistake, and Irina was able to just get a little gap, but that was enough."

Canadian stars Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) both dropped back to the high 30s early in the opening lap, as did Specialized's Lene Byberg. All three steadily worked their way forward, but it was a hard effort through the field on the tight, technical course.

Pendrel moved up to join Luna teammates Nash and Georgia Gould by the halfway point, leading the chase to the front duo, and pulling to within 15 seconds before running out of steam. The three Luna riders, joined by top under 23 rider Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), rode steadily within a minute of the two leaders for the rest of the race, but could not close the gap.

Pendrel faltered in the final lap, enabling Bresset to get by her for the fifth and final podium spot.

"I don't really know what happened at the start," said Pendrel. "I had good position on the start line, but in the first lap lost a lot of places, and then it was difficult to pass and work my way back up. Then, on the last lap, I crashed and lost some time. It was a bit disappointing, but I know my form is good, and I hope to do better in the next round."

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team1:54:57
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:11
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:28
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:29
5Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour0:00:53
6Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:57
7Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:01:25
8Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:01:37
9Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:46
10Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:52
11Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:25
12Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:02:46
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team0:02:50
14Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:03:18
15Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing0:03:28
16Esther Süss (Swi)0:03:34
17Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:04:42
18Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:05:01
19Annie Last* (GBr)0:05:04
20Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:05:05
21Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional Mtb Team0:05:19
22Annika Langvad (Den)0:05:43
23Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:05:56
24Alexandra Engen* (Swe)0:06:14
25Rosara Joseph (NZl)0:06:34
26Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:07:00
27Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea0:07:17
28Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:07:30
29Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)0:07:45
30Hanna Klein (Ger)0:07:57
31Amanda Sin (Can)0:08:22
32Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour0:08:45
33Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:09:01
34Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:09:44
35Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:10:03
36Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour0:10:06
37Barbara Benko* (Hun)0:10:09
38Ivonne Kraft (Ger)0:10:19
39Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott0:10:21
40Nicola Leary (NZl)0:10:39
41Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:11:02
42Catherine Vipond (Can)0:11:10
43Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:11:13
44Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)0:11:19
45Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:11:29
46Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
47Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)0:12:28
48Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:12:29
49Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)0:12:30
50Paula Gorycka* (Pol) Ccc Polkowice0:13:25
51Lily Matthews* (GBr)0:13:48
52Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour0:14:05
53Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)0:14:15
54Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea0:14:31
55Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team0:14:50
56Melanie Spath (Ger)0:15:00
57Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:15:22
58Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team0:15:55
59Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:16:17
60Mirre Stallen (Ned)0:16:31
61Rebecca Henderson* (Aus)0:17:02
62Karin Groen (Ned)0:17:35
63Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:17:55
64Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:18:01
65Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:18:12
66Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:18:38
67Nadine Rieder* (Ger)0:19:08
68Lee Craigie (GBr)0:19:23
69Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:19:32
70Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition0:20:03
71Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition0:20:32
72Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Czech Team0:20:56
73Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)-1lap
74Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
75Jessica Roberts* (GBr)
76Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
77Kiona Harbers (Ned)
78Maxine Filby (GBr)
79Jennifer Sagesser* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team-2laps
80Melanie Palframan* (RSA)
81Lesley Ingram (GBr)
82Morven Brown* (GBr)
83Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
84Anna Buick* (GBr)-3laps
DNFKate Potter (Aus)
DNFGitha Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
DNFBlaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
DNFAnja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
DNFAnna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
DNFCindy Montambault (Can)
DNFJoana Barbosa* (Por)
DNSPetra Henzi (Swi) Fischer-BMC
DNSCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
DNSMelanie Alexander (GBr)
DNSMaddie Horton (GBr)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team88pts
2Subaru-Gary Fisher57
3Topeak Ergon Racing Team40
4Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol32
5BH-Suntour28
6Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain23
7Specialized Factory Racing21
8CCC Polkowice20
9Central Pro Team18
10Trek World Racing16
11Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team14
12Bikepark.ch Scott11
13JBG-2 Professional MTB Team10
14MBK Orbea4
15Team Merida Combee3

World Cup individual standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team250pts
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher200
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team160
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team150
5Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour140
6Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team130
7Katrin Leumann (Swi)120
8Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain110
9Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher100
10Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing95
11Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice90
12Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol85
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team80
14Mary Mcconneloug (USA)78
15Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing76
16Esther Süss (Swi)74
17Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team72
18Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol70
19Annie Last* (GBr)68
20Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott66
21Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team64
22Annika Langvad (Den)62
23Anna Villar Argente (Spa)60
24Alexandra Engen* (Swe)58
25Rosara Joseph (NZl)56
26Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)54
27Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea52
28Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee50
29Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)48
30Hanna Klein (Ger)46
31Amanda Sin (Can)44
32Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour42
33Rie Katayama (Jpn)40
34Janka Stevkova (Svk)38
35Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International36
36Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour34
37Barbara Benko* (Hun)32
38Ivonne Kraft (Ger)30
39Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott29
40Nicola Leary (NZl)28
41Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team27
42Catherine Vipond (Can)26
43Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo25
44Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)24
45Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo23
46Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)22
47Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)21
48Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team20
49Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)19
50Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice18
51Lily Matthews* (GBr)17
52Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour16
53Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)15
54Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea14
55Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team13
56Melanie Spath (Ger)12
57Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC11
58Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team10
59Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC9
60Mirre Stallen (Ned)8

World Cup team standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team88pts
2Subaru-Gary Fisher57
3Topeak Ergon Racing Team40
4Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol32
5BH-Suntour28
6Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain23
7Specialized Factory Racing21
8CCC Polkowice20
9Central Pro Team18
10Trek World Racing16
11Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team14
12Bikepark.ch Scott11
13JBG-2 Professional MTB Team10
14MBK Orbea4
15Team Merida Combee3

