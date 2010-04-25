World champ Kalentieva captures World Cup opener
Russian bests Koerber and Nash in Great Britain
The 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season opened on Sunday in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, with World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) swapping her World Championship jersey for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup leader's one.
The 6.2-kilometre course won high praise from the riders, who deemed it a true mountain bike course. Spectators came out in droves, to cheer on all riders.
Kalentieva won the women's 36km, five-lap race in 1:54:57, beating American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) by 11 seconds. Czech Katarina Nash (Luna) took third. Kalentieva and Koerber quickly distanced themselves from the remainder of the field, as many of the top favourites struggled on the first lap, falling well back.
"We were able to work together very good," said Kalentieva. "Willow was better on the climbs, and I was better in the technical parts, and we worked together to open a bigger gap. On the final lap, I was able to get in front for the longer climb, and then opened a small gap, and that was just enough to keep to the finish."
For Koerber, it was the top World Cup result of her career, and she was happy with second. "Irina and I were well matched to work together during the race," she said. "I was better on the climbs, but she would gap me in some of the more technical stuff. On the final climb, I made a bit of a mistake, and Irina was able to just get a little gap, but that was enough."
Canadian stars Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) both dropped back to the high 30s early in the opening lap, as did Specialized's Lene Byberg. All three steadily worked their way forward, but it was a hard effort through the field on the tight, technical course.
Pendrel moved up to join Luna teammates Nash and Georgia Gould by the halfway point, leading the chase to the front duo, and pulling to within 15 seconds before running out of steam. The three Luna riders, joined by top under 23 rider Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), rode steadily within a minute of the two leaders for the rest of the race, but could not close the gap.
Pendrel faltered in the final lap, enabling Bresset to get by her for the fifth and final podium spot.
"I don't really know what happened at the start," said Pendrel. "I had good position on the start line, but in the first lap lost a lot of places, and then it was difficult to pass and work my way back up. Then, on the last lap, I crashed and lost some time. It was a bit disappointing, but I know my form is good, and I hope to do better in the next round."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|1:54:57
|2
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:11
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:00:53
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:57
|7
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:01:25
|8
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:01:37
|9
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:46
|10
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:01:52
|11
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:02:25
|12
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:02:46
|13
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|0:02:50
|14
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:03:18
|15
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|0:03:28
|16
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:03:34
|17
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:04:42
|18
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:05:01
|19
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|0:05:04
|20
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:05:05
|21
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional Mtb Team
|0:05:19
|22
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:05:43
|23
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:05:56
|24
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|0:06:14
|25
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|0:06:34
|26
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:07:00
|27
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:07:17
|28
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:07:30
|29
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|0:07:45
|30
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:07:57
|31
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:08:22
|32
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:08:45
|33
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:09:01
|34
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:09:44
|35
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:10:03
|36
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:10:06
|37
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|0:10:09
|38
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|0:10:19
|39
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:10:21
|40
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|0:10:39
|41
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:11:02
|42
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:11:10
|43
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:11:13
|44
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|0:11:19
|45
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:11:29
|46
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|47
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|0:12:28
|48
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:12:29
|49
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|0:12:30
|50
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
|0:13:25
|51
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|0:13:48
|52
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:14:05
|53
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|0:14:15
|54
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:14:31
|55
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|0:14:50
|56
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:15:00
|57
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|0:15:22
|58
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team
|0:15:55
|59
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:16:17
|60
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|0:16:31
|61
|Rebecca Henderson* (Aus)
|0:17:02
|62
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|0:17:35
|63
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:17:55
|64
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:18:01
|65
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:18:12
|66
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:18:38
|67
|Nadine Rieder* (Ger)
|0:19:08
|68
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:19:23
|69
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:19:32
|70
|Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|0:20:03
|71
|Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|0:20:32
|72
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Czech Team
|0:20:56
|73
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|-1lap
|74
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|75
|Jessica Roberts* (GBr)
|76
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|77
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|78
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|79
|Jennifer Sagesser* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-2laps
|80
|Melanie Palframan* (RSA)
|81
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|82
|Morven Brown* (GBr)
|83
|Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
|84
|Anna Buick* (GBr)
|-3laps
|DNF
|Kate Potter (Aus)
|DNF
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
|DNF
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|DNF
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|DNF
|Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|DNF
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|DNF
|Joana Barbosa* (Por)
|DNS
|Petra Henzi (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|DNS
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|DNS
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|DNS
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
