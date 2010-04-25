Image 1 of 18 World champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) wins the 2010 World Cup season opener. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 18 The U23 women's podium (l-r): Emily Batty, Julie Bresset and Annie Last. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 18 Lene Byberg. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 18 Willow Koerber leads on the first lap. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 18 Catharine Pendrel. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 18 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa made her return to World Cup racing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 18 Marie-Helene Premont worked her way back to eighth from the 30s. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 18 Emily Batty. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 18 Eva Lechner. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 18 Georgia Gould. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 18 Irina Kalentieva. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 18 Maja Wloszczowska. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 18 Katerina Nas. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 18 Heather Irmiger. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 18 Emily Batty. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 18 Heather Irmiger. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 18 The elite women's podium (l-r): Georgia Gould, Willow Koerber, Irina Kalentieva, Katerina Nash and Julie Bresset. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 18 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-Notubes) leads at the start. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season opened on Sunday in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, with World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) swapping her World Championship jersey for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup leader's one.

The 6.2-kilometre course won high praise from the riders, who deemed it a true mountain bike course. Spectators came out in droves, to cheer on all riders.

Kalentieva won the women's 36km, five-lap race in 1:54:57, beating American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) by 11 seconds. Czech Katarina Nash (Luna) took third. Kalentieva and Koerber quickly distanced themselves from the remainder of the field, as many of the top favourites struggled on the first lap, falling well back.

"We were able to work together very good," said Kalentieva. "Willow was better on the climbs, and I was better in the technical parts, and we worked together to open a bigger gap. On the final lap, I was able to get in front for the longer climb, and then opened a small gap, and that was just enough to keep to the finish."

For Koerber, it was the top World Cup result of her career, and she was happy with second. "Irina and I were well matched to work together during the race," she said. "I was better on the climbs, but she would gap me in some of the more technical stuff. On the final climb, I made a bit of a mistake, and Irina was able to just get a little gap, but that was enough."

Canadian stars Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) both dropped back to the high 30s early in the opening lap, as did Specialized's Lene Byberg. All three steadily worked their way forward, but it was a hard effort through the field on the tight, technical course.

Pendrel moved up to join Luna teammates Nash and Georgia Gould by the halfway point, leading the chase to the front duo, and pulling to within 15 seconds before running out of steam. The three Luna riders, joined by top under 23 rider Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), rode steadily within a minute of the two leaders for the rest of the race, but could not close the gap.

Pendrel faltered in the final lap, enabling Bresset to get by her for the fifth and final podium spot.

"I don't really know what happened at the start," said Pendrel. "I had good position on the start line, but in the first lap lost a lot of places, and then it was difficult to pass and work my way back up. Then, on the last lap, I crashed and lost some time. It was a bit disappointing, but I know my form is good, and I hope to do better in the next round."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 1:54:57 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:11 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:28 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:29 5 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:00:53 6 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:57 7 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:01:25 8 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:01:37 9 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:46 10 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 0:01:52 11 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:25 12 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:02:46 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 0:02:50 14 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:03:18 15 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 0:03:28 16 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:03:34 17 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:04:42 18 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:05:01 19 Annie Last* (GBr) 0:05:04 20 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:05:05 21 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional Mtb Team 0:05:19 22 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:05:43 23 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:05:56 24 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 0:06:14 25 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 0:06:34 26 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:07:00 27 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:07:17 28 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:07:30 29 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 0:07:45 30 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:07:57 31 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:08:22 32 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:08:45 33 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:09:01 34 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:09:44 35 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:10:03 36 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:10:06 37 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 0:10:09 38 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 0:10:19 39 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 0:10:21 40 Nicola Leary (NZl) 0:10:39 41 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:11:02 42 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:11:10 43 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:11:13 44 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 0:11:19 45 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:11:29 46 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 47 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 0:12:28 48 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:12:29 49 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 0:12:30 50 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) Ccc Polkowice 0:13:25 51 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 0:13:48 52 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:14:05 53 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 0:14:15 54 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:14:31 55 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 0:14:50 56 Melanie Spath (Ger) 0:15:00 57 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:15:22 58 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 0:15:55 59 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:16:17 60 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 0:16:31 61 Rebecca Henderson* (Aus) 0:17:02 62 Karin Groen (Ned) 0:17:35 63 Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:17:55 64 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:18:01 65 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:18:12 66 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 0:18:38 67 Nadine Rieder* (Ger) 0:19:08 68 Lee Craigie (GBr) 0:19:23 69 Inbar Ronen (Isr) 0:19:32 70 Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 0:20:03 71 Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 0:20:32 72 Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Czech Team 0:20:56 73 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) -1lap 74 Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 75 Jessica Roberts* (GBr) 76 Elliot Caitlin (Irl) 77 Kiona Harbers (Ned) 78 Maxine Filby (GBr) 79 Jennifer Sagesser* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -2laps 80 Melanie Palframan* (RSA) 81 Lesley Ingram (GBr) 82 Morven Brown* (GBr) 83 Alba Larragoiti (Mex) 84 Anna Buick* (GBr) -3laps DNF Kate Potter (Aus) DNF Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco DNF Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team DNF Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team DNF Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. DNF Cindy Montambault (Can) DNF Joana Barbosa* (Por) DNS Petra Henzi (Swi) Fischer-BMC DNS Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC DNS Melanie Alexander (GBr) DNS Maddie Horton (GBr)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 88 pts 2 Subaru-Gary Fisher 57 3 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 40 4 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 32 5 BH-Suntour 28 6 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 23 7 Specialized Factory Racing 21 8 CCC Polkowice 20 9 Central Pro Team 18 10 Trek World Racing 16 11 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 14 12 Bikepark.ch Scott 11 13 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 10 14 MBK Orbea 4 15 Team Merida Combee 3

World Cup individual standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 250 pts 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 200 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 160 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 150 5 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 140 6 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 130 7 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 120 8 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 110 9 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 100 10 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 95 11 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 90 12 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 85 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 80 14 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 78 15 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 76 16 Esther Süss (Swi) 74 17 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 72 18 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 70 19 Annie Last* (GBr) 68 20 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 66 21 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 64 22 Annika Langvad (Den) 62 23 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 60 24 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 58 25 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 56 26 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 54 27 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 52 28 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 50 29 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 48 30 Hanna Klein (Ger) 46 31 Amanda Sin (Can) 44 32 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 42 33 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 40 34 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 38 35 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 36 36 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 34 37 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 32 38 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 30 39 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 29 40 Nicola Leary (NZl) 28 41 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 27 42 Catherine Vipond (Can) 26 43 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 25 44 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 24 45 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 23 46 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 22 47 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 21 48 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 20 49 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 19 50 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 18 51 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 17 52 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 16 53 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 15 54 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 14 55 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 13 56 Melanie Spath (Ger) 12 57 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 11 58 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 10 59 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 9 60 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 8