Dahle-Flesjaa takes fifth Spring Classic victory
Van Houts wins elite men's race
Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) stepped onto the top of the elite women's podium for the fifth time on Sunday at the Spring Classic in Münsingen, Germany. Second and third went to Katrin Leumann (Ghost) and Annika Langvad (Fuji Bikes Rockets). Rudy van Houts (Multivan Merida) was the surprising winner of the men's contest. The Dutchman took 26th edition of the race in front of Martin Gujan (Cannondale) and Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower).
It was a typical day in April. In the 1990s, the race in Muensingen in the Swabian Alb area was known as a bad weather race, but in the previous eight years, the organisers always had good weather conditions.
However, the 26th edition offered temperatures around six degrees Celsius, rain, wind, sun and even hail at the start of the men's race. That weather influenced the competition, especially in the very first lap, when due to a crash on a very slippery downhill, Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) had to leave the race with a broken handlebar. Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) was involved in the same crash and later abandoned. Vogel, for a time back on 15th position following the crash, eventually worked his way up into third place.
"I had no chance to get around and crashed right into him," said Schurter. "Following riders such as Fumic and Vogel also crashed into the bunch. It was one big pile up like I have never seen before in a bike race. When I tried to continue I realized I broke my handlebar. That was it for the day."
"After the crash, I didn't ride the technical sections very well, and I lost my motivation for a while. But then I got it back, had fun and was able to chase," said Vogel.
Meanwhile in the front group, Gujan, van Houts and German U23 rider Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG) were fighting for the podium spots. Frenchmen Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour) closed the gap to the leading group, but exactly when he arrived there, he broke his shifter and had to pull out.
Van Houts lost contact after a mistake, but caught back up just before the last lap. He passed van Houts and Schulte-Luenzum and escaped for the win.
"I was thinking about the podium, but not about the win. It's pretty cool," van Houts said.
Vogel came close to Gujan, but the two-time Muensingen winner defended his second place. "The two last laps I was on the limit. When Rudy got the gap, I was not able to follow. But second place is okay," Gujan said.
Schulte-Luenzum took fourth and in general was happy with his result, but he also was thinking about the third place he lost by crashing on the final slippery downhill.
Tim Boehme (Bulls) claimed the last spot on the men's podium.
Women's race
"There are a lot of good memories of Muensingen," said Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa said after her first win of the season Sunday.
As in former times, she took the lead right after the beginning and extended it steadily throughout the cross country race.
"It's great to be able to win, despite of hard training during the week," she said, pointing to her Merida 29er bike. "It was my second race on it, but I am already a fan of it. It's the future."
Annika Langvad sat in second position, nearly for the whole race. But in the very last lap, she hit a tree, giving Katrin Leumann the opportunity to overtake her.
"The whole race was good, except the last lap. But I'm not unhappy about my performance," Langvad said.
Leumann was "happy" with her second place. "My legs were not good, especially compared to the race in Houffalize," she said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1:39:27
|2
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|3
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Tim Böhme (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:00:57
|6
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes/Hochschwarzwald
|0:01:21
|7
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Poison-Bikes/ Hochschwarzwald
|0:02:33
|8
|Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:20
|9
|Torsten Marx (Ger) black tusk Racing by toMotion
|0:03:33
|10
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|0:03:59
|11
|Fredik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|0:04:43
|12
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Focus RAPIRO Racing
|0:05:48
|13
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG
|0:05:54
|14
|Davy Huygens (Bel) vanomobil MTB cycling team
|0:06:41
|15
|Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets
|0:07:15
|16
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krabcycles Specialized
|0:07:29
|17
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|0:07:39
|18
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:09:06
|19
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:09:39
|20
|Rumen Voigt (Ger)
|0:09:48
|21
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:10:21
|22
|Daniel Aspacher (Ger)
|0:10:38
|23
|Jeffrey Andris (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
|0:10:41
|24
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|0:11:11
|25
|Michael Rieder (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.
|0:11:40
|26
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:12:15
|27
|Steffen Greger (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
|0:12:35
|28
|Tommy Galle (Ger)
|0:13:25
|29
|Markus Lang (Ger)
|0:14:07
|30
|Severin Schweisguth (Ger) RSV Moosburg
|0:14:11
|31
|Lionel Vujasin (Bel) BBK IstraBIKE - Cannondale
|0:15:24
|-2laps
|Samuel Rosenkranz (Ger)
|-2laps
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|-2laps
|Björn Rüter (Ger)
|-2laps
|Johannes Striller (Ger)
|-2laps
|Rune Hemmingsen (Den)
|-2laps
|Lutz Babilon (Ger)
|-3laps
|Patrick Müller (Ger) RC Pfälzerwald
|-3laps
|Konstantin Jung (Ger)
|-4laps
|Daniel Ziehfreund (Ger)
|-4laps
|Martin Knape (Ger)
|-4laps
|Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
|-4laps
|Martin Hadaller (Ger) Team Boiri Landshus
|DNF
|Jochen Käß (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Tobias Blum (Ger)
|DNF
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH SR Suntour
|DNF
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Matthias Leisling (Ger) black tusk Racing by toMotion
|DNF
|Sebastian Mordmüller (Ger) Focus RAPIRO-Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1:15:25
|2
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) GhostFactory Racing
|0:01:41
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team FujiBikes Rockets
|0:01:56
|4
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de team
|0:02:53
|5
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|0:03:06
|6
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de
|0:03:09
|7
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) GHOST Factory Racing
|0:03:40
|8
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|0:03:54
|9
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) GHOST Factory Racing
|0:05:24
|10
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Poison
|0:05:49
|11
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:06:31
|12
|Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:07:28
|13
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG
|0:07:55
|14
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC
|0:08:55
|15
|Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka, BSB Bayreuth
|0:09:04
|16
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|0:10:18
|17
|Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racingteam
|0:11:25
|18
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:13:23
|19
|Nina Krauss (Ger)
|0:13:26
|20
|Almut Grieb (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt
|0:16:02
|21
|Lena Wehrle (Ger) Rothaus-Poison
|0:18:07
|22
|Stefanie Dohrn (Ger)
|0:18:52
|23
|Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching
|0:20:58
|-1lap
|Saskia Hauser (Ger) SC Oppenau
|-1lap
|Theresa Wolfrum (Ger) FC Wüstenselbitz
|DNF
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Team UCI : Specialized Solodet Vosges
|DNF
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|DNF
|Chiara Eberle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|DNF
|Sarah Bosch (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|1:19:37
|2
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:00:33
|3
|Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam
|0:00:56
|4
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK
|0:01:40
|6
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|0:01:48
|7
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald
|0:02:39
|8
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team
|0:03:32
|9
|Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:03:40
|10
|Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|0:03:40
|11
|Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach
|0:04:07
|12
|Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:04:34
|13
|Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) BIKE Junior Team/ESV 1927 Regensburg
|0:05:07
|14
|Sascha Bleher (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets
|0:05:22
|15
|Maximilian Holz (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
|0:05:35
|16
|Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:05:55
|17
|Ludwig Doehl (Ger) BIKE Junior team powered by milka
|0:06:04
|18
|(Swe) Kristoffersson Tomas Team Allebike/Härnösand CK
|0:06:14
|19
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:06:19
|20
|Christopher Platt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team
|0:06:48
|21
|David Simon (Ger) Team Bergamont
|0:06:49
|22
|Marco Tippmann (Ger)
|0:07:02
|23
|Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:07:10
|24
|Felix Huschle (Ger) RSV Staubwolke
|0:07:34
|25
|Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida Schulte
|0:08:11
|26
|Steve Scheffel (Ger) FAST-Zweirad-HAUS e.V.
|0:08:20
|27
|Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte
|0:08:22
|28
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de team
|0:08:58
|29
|Pablo Burkhardt Marian (Ger)
|0:09:06
|30
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
|0:09:08
|31
|(Ger) Macicek Marcus BikeSportBühne Bayreuth e.V.
|0:09:15
|32
|Henrik Hoffmann (Ger)
|0:09:31
|33
|Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
|0:10:11
|34
|Johannes Wagner (Ger)
|0:10:43
|35
|Markus Siebert (Ger) SC Hausach
|0:11:22
|36
|Michael Feinauer (Ger)
|0:11:34
|37
|Andre Schütz (Ger)
|0:12:31
|38
|Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) ESV 1927 Regensburg
|0:12:37
|39
|Tim Rosenkranz (Ger)
|0:12:48
|40
|Jannik Simon (Ger)
|0:13:06
|41
|Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München / Team Merida-Schulte
|0:13:27
|42
|Nicklas Gormsen (Ger)
|0:14:08
|43
|Simon Krautloher (Ger) RSC Waldkirchen
|0:14:21
|44
|Matthias Reichart (Ger)
|0:14:33
|45
|Marcel Lehrian (Ger)
|0:14:56
|46
|Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
|0:19:01
|47
|Joachim Thrane (Den) DMK SRAM
|0:21:24
|-2laps
|Jan-Nils Preus (Ger)
|-2laps
|Pirmin Kuß (Ger) SC Urach
|-2laps
|Simon Staufner (Ger)
|-2laps
|Marcel Pöter (Ger)
|-2laps
|Christopher Roth (Ger)
|-2laps
|Dominik Ziegler (Ger)
|-2laps
|Rudolph Hermann (Ger) RSV Kartung
|-2laps
|David Schiel (Ger)
|-2laps
|Bastian Wagner (Ger)
|-2laps
|Constantin Kolb (Ger)
|-2laps
|Christoffer Kvist (Swe) Borlänge Ck
|-2laps
|Robert Traupe (Ger)
|-2laps
|Markus Schrempp (Ger)
|-2laps
|Benjamin Herold (Ger) RSG Ansbach
|-3laps
|Alexander Fischer (Ger) SC Hausach
|-3laps
|Manuel Pfaff (Ger) SC Urach
|-3laps
|Sven Carstens (Ger)
|-3laps
|Stefan Vogler (Aut) Team Gazi Radhaus
|DNF
|Jan Pfitzner (Ger)
|DNF
|Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) Fuji-Bike Rockets
|DNF
|Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / RV Gomaringen
|DNF
|Florian Schön (Ger)
|DNF
|Marcel Messmer (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team
|1:11:14
|2
|Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:00:25
|3
|Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont
|0:02:29
|5
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:02:33
|6
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Fiat-Rotwild
|0:02:34
|7
|Georg Egger (Ger) Bike Junior Team, powered by Milka
|0:02:55
|8
|Jan-Philipp Ebertz (Ger) TV Haiger
|0:03:19
|9
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Bike - INN team
|0:03:36
|10
|Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.
|0:03:46
|11
|Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|0:04:06
|12
|Jan Kalt (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team
|0:04:39
|13
|Heiko Hog (Ger) Rothaus-Poison
|0:05:03
|14
|Sven Strähle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|0:05:05
|15
|Jannik Lambert (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:05:22
|16
|Marco Holzschuher (Ger) BSB Bayreuth
|0:05:40
|17
|Benedikt Kipka (Ger)
|0:05:49
|18
|Jonas Müller (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach
|0:05:57
|19
|Lehvi Braam (Ned) national team holland
|0:06:22
|20
|Johannes Bläsi (Ger) SV Kirchzarten
|0:06:26
|21
|Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:06:26
|22
|Kjell van den Boogert (Ned) National Team Holland
|0:06:39
|23
|Gustav Höög (Swe)
|0:06:49
|24
|Tim Streckenbach (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
|0:07:19
|25
|Florian Kortüm (Ger) Bergamont
|0:07:30
|26
|Jakob Britz (Ger) RF Homburg
|0:07:38
|27
|Felix Gliese (Ger) Voralb Custom Racing
|0:08:00
|28
|Timo Reith (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team
|0:08:36
|29
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.
|0:09:13
|30
|Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:09:39
|31
|Niklas Grobert (Ger) Rothaus-Poison
|0:10:02
|32
|Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida Schulte
|0:10:13
|33
|Sebastiaan van der Kooij (Ned) National Team Holland
|0:10:19
|34
|Philipp Lenz (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:10:31
|35
|Felix Legler (Ger)
|0:10:35
|36
|Denis Böttle (Ger) Tv-Mosbach
|0:10:39
|37
|Jan Nägele (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:10:51
|38
|David Kraus (Ger)
|0:10:57
|39
|Thomas Prinz (Ger) BSV Profil Hürtgenwald
|0:11:02
|40
|Luis Haussmann (Ger) SV Reudern
|0:11:22
|41
|Julian Braun (Ger) RSV Daadetal
|0:11:39
|42
|Thomas Volk (Ger)
|0:13:35
|43
|Max Egon Engel (Ger)
|0:14:45
|44
|Simon Gessler (Ger) MHW- Cube- Racing
|0:15:07
|45
|Raven Hilderts (Ger) RVN-Freising
|0:15:10
|46
|Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:15:16
|47
|Sebastian Schönberger (Ger)
|0:15:25
|48
|Mirko Jurik (Ger) Team HWG Gedern
|0:15:37
|49
|Julian Dunst (Ger)
|0:16:29
|-1lap
|Bernard Moufang (Ger)
|-2laps
|Tim Nafcz (Ger) TSV Böbingen
|-2laps
|Florian Reiter (Ger) RSA Berglern Bike-Sport Schauer
|-2laps
|Lucas Arnhold (Ger)
|-2laps
|Jan Weckerle (Ger) TSG Münsingen
|-2laps
|Dennis Goltz (Ger)
|-2laps
|Yannic Weyland (Ger) RSF Niederlinxweiler
|-2laps
|Nick Wichmann (Ger) RSV Blau-Gelb-Oberhausen
|-2laps
|Christoph Giannoulis (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.
|-2laps
|Bastian Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|-2laps
|Patrick Bader (Ger)
|-2laps
|Clemens Zech (Ger) Focus RAPIRO racing
|-2laps
|Tim Henzel (Ger) TSG Radsport
|-2laps
|Arif Reichling (Ger)
|-3laps
|Immanuel Stark (Ger)
|DNF
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek KMC
|DNF
|Lutz Staake (Ger)
|DNF
|Henrik Grobert (Ger)
|DNF
|Alessandro Sepp (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team
|DNF
|Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|DNF
|Simon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team
|DNF
|Roman Schindler (Ger)
|DNF
|Sebastian Bopp (Ger)
|DNF
|Lars Carstens (Ger)
|DNF
|Lukas Löttert (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|1:04:43
|2
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen
|0:00:36
|3
|Felicia Ferner (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:03:50
|4
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets
|0:03:54
|5
|Britt van den Boogert (Ned) National Team Holland
|0:05:09
|6
|Jessica Benz (Ger) WHEELER-iXS-Team
|0:05:10
|7
|Romy Schmid (Ger) TB Neuffen
|0:06:00
|8
|Anika Buhl (Ger)
|0:06:01
|9
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
|0:08:27
|10
|Antonia Rödel (Ger) Team Merida Schulte, RSC Hengen
|0:09:36
|11
|Hannah Traupe (Ger)
|0:10:58
|12
|Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) S-Kopparberg
|0:11:37
|13
|Lena Felten (Ger) SV Reudern
|0:11:54
|14
|Hanna Leersch (Ger)
|0:11:54
|15
|Ida Olsson (Swe)
|0:13:37
|16
|Camilla Kranzusch (Ger)
|0:14:53
|17
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach
|0:16:20
|18
|Janine Schneider (Ger)
|0:17:06
|19
|Lisa Schaub (Ger)
|0:17:09
|20
|Katja Hoffmann (Ger) TSV Weilheim
|0:20:23
|21
|Ina Katzmaier (Ger) TSG Münsingen
|0:21:03
|-1lap
|Vanessa Kurz (Ger) TSG Radsport
|-1lap
|Amelie Etzel (Ger) TB-Neuffen
|DNF
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Swedish National Team
|DNF
|Lena Hauser (Ger)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy