Image 1 of 4 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the elite women's race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 2 of 4 Simon Stiebjahn on uphill singletrack (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 3 of 4 The start of the elite men's race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 4 of 4 Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) was covered in mud and dirt on his way to victory (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) stepped onto the top of the elite women's podium for the fifth time on Sunday at the Spring Classic in Münsingen, Germany. Second and third went to Katrin Leumann (Ghost) and Annika Langvad (Fuji Bikes Rockets). Rudy van Houts (Multivan Merida) was the surprising winner of the men's contest. The Dutchman took 26th edition of the race in front of Martin Gujan (Cannondale) and Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower).

It was a typical day in April. In the 1990s, the race in Muensingen in the Swabian Alb area was known as a bad weather race, but in the previous eight years, the organisers always had good weather conditions.

However, the 26th edition offered temperatures around six degrees Celsius, rain, wind, sun and even hail at the start of the men's race. That weather influenced the competition, especially in the very first lap, when due to a crash on a very slippery downhill, Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) had to leave the race with a broken handlebar. Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) was involved in the same crash and later abandoned. Vogel, for a time back on 15th position following the crash, eventually worked his way up into third place.

"I had no chance to get around and crashed right into him," said Schurter. "Following riders such as Fumic and Vogel also crashed into the bunch. It was one big pile up like I have never seen before in a bike race. When I tried to continue I realized I broke my handlebar. That was it for the day."

"After the crash, I didn't ride the technical sections very well, and I lost my motivation for a while. But then I got it back, had fun and was able to chase," said Vogel.

Meanwhile in the front group, Gujan, van Houts and German U23 rider Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG) were fighting for the podium spots. Frenchmen Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour) closed the gap to the leading group, but exactly when he arrived there, he broke his shifter and had to pull out.

Van Houts lost contact after a mistake, but caught back up just before the last lap. He passed van Houts and Schulte-Luenzum and escaped for the win.

"I was thinking about the podium, but not about the win. It's pretty cool," van Houts said.

Vogel came close to Gujan, but the two-time Muensingen winner defended his second place. "The two last laps I was on the limit. When Rudy got the gap, I was not able to follow. But second place is okay," Gujan said.

Schulte-Luenzum took fourth and in general was happy with his result, but he also was thinking about the third place he lost by crashing on the final slippery downhill.

Tim Boehme (Bulls) claimed the last spot on the men's podium.

Women's race

"There are a lot of good memories of Muensingen," said Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa said after her first win of the season Sunday.

As in former times, she took the lead right after the beginning and extended it steadily throughout the cross country race.

"It's great to be able to win, despite of hard training during the week," she said, pointing to her Merida 29er bike. "It was my second race on it, but I am already a fan of it. It's the future."

Annika Langvad sat in second position, nearly for the whole race. But in the very last lap, she hit a tree, giving Katrin Leumann the opportunity to overtake her.

"The whole race was good, except the last lap. But I'm not unhappy about my performance," Langvad said.

Leumann was "happy" with her second place. "My legs were not good, especially compared to the race in Houffalize," she said.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:39:27 2 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:26 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Team 0:00:31 4 Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:00:52 5 Tim Böhme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:00:57 6 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes/Hochschwarzwald 0:01:21 7 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Poison-Bikes/ Hochschwarzwald 0:02:33 8 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:20 9 Torsten Marx (Ger) black tusk Racing by toMotion 0:03:33 10 Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:03:59 11 Fredik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team 0:04:43 12 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Focus RAPIRO Racing 0:05:48 13 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG 0:05:54 14 Davy Huygens (Bel) vanomobil MTB cycling team 0:06:41 15 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets 0:07:15 16 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krabcycles Specialized 0:07:29 17 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 0:07:39 18 Harold Flandre (Fra) 0:09:06 19 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 0:09:39 20 Rumen Voigt (Ger) 0:09:48 21 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:10:21 22 Daniel Aspacher (Ger) 0:10:38 23 Jeffrey Andris (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team 0:10:41 24 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 0:11:11 25 Michael Rieder (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V. 0:11:40 26 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:12:15 27 Steffen Greger (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team 0:12:35 28 Tommy Galle (Ger) 0:13:25 29 Markus Lang (Ger) 0:14:07 30 Severin Schweisguth (Ger) RSV Moosburg 0:14:11 31 Lionel Vujasin (Bel) BBK IstraBIKE - Cannondale 0:15:24 -2laps Samuel Rosenkranz (Ger) -2laps Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team -2laps Björn Rüter (Ger) -2laps Johannes Striller (Ger) -2laps Rune Hemmingsen (Den) -2laps Lutz Babilon (Ger) -3laps Patrick Müller (Ger) RC Pfälzerwald -3laps Konstantin Jung (Ger) -4laps Daniel Ziehfreund (Ger) -4laps Martin Knape (Ger) -4laps Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) -4laps Martin Hadaller (Ger) Team Boiri Landshus DNF Jochen Käß (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Tobias Blum (Ger) DNF Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH SR Suntour DNF Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing DNF Matthias Leisling (Ger) black tusk Racing by toMotion DNF Sebastian Mordmüller (Ger) Focus RAPIRO-Racing

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:15:25 2 Katrin Leumann (Swi) GhostFactory Racing 0:01:41 3 Annika Langvad (Den) Team FujiBikes Rockets 0:01:56 4 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de team 0:02:53 5 Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:03:06 6 Silke Schmidt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de 0:03:09 7 Alexandra Engen (Swe) GHOST Factory Racing 0:03:40 8 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:03:54 9 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) GHOST Factory Racing 0:05:24 10 Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Poison 0:05:49 11 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:06:31 12 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:07:28 13 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG 0:07:55 14 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC 0:08:55 15 Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka, BSB Bayreuth 0:09:04 16 Katrin Schwing (Ger) 0:10:18 17 Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racingteam 0:11:25 18 Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:13:23 19 Nina Krauss (Ger) 0:13:26 20 Almut Grieb (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt 0:16:02 21 Lena Wehrle (Ger) Rothaus-Poison 0:18:07 22 Stefanie Dohrn (Ger) 0:18:52 23 Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching 0:20:58 -1lap Saskia Hauser (Ger) SC Oppenau -1lap Theresa Wolfrum (Ger) FC Wüstenselbitz DNF Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Team UCI : Specialized Solodet Vosges DNF Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team DNF Chiara Eberle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team DNF Sarah Bosch (Ger)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 1:19:37 2 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:00:33 3 Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam 0:00:56 4 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:01:07 5 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:01:40 6 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:01:48 7 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald 0:02:39 8 Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team 0:03:32 9 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Team Bulls 0:03:40 10 Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 0:03:40 11 Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach 0:04:07 12 Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team 0:04:34 13 Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) BIKE Junior Team/ESV 1927 Regensburg 0:05:07 14 Sascha Bleher (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets 0:05:22 15 Maximilian Holz (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team 0:05:35 16 Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team 0:05:55 17 Ludwig Doehl (Ger) BIKE Junior team powered by milka 0:06:04 18 (Swe) Kristoffersson Tomas Team Allebike/Härnösand CK 0:06:14 19 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:06:19 20 Christopher Platt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team 0:06:48 21 David Simon (Ger) Team Bergamont 0:06:49 22 Marco Tippmann (Ger) 0:07:02 23 Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:07:10 24 Felix Huschle (Ger) RSV Staubwolke 0:07:34 25 Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida Schulte 0:08:11 26 Steve Scheffel (Ger) FAST-Zweirad-HAUS e.V. 0:08:20 27 Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte 0:08:22 28 Tobias Reiser (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de team 0:08:58 29 Pablo Burkhardt Marian (Ger) 0:09:06 30 Lysander Kiesel (Ger) 0:09:08 31 (Ger) Macicek Marcus BikeSportBühne Bayreuth e.V. 0:09:15 32 Henrik Hoffmann (Ger) 0:09:31 33 Marvin Schmidt (Ger) 0:10:11 34 Johannes Wagner (Ger) 0:10:43 35 Markus Siebert (Ger) SC Hausach 0:11:22 36 Michael Feinauer (Ger) 0:11:34 37 Andre Schütz (Ger) 0:12:31 38 Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) ESV 1927 Regensburg 0:12:37 39 Tim Rosenkranz (Ger) 0:12:48 40 Jannik Simon (Ger) 0:13:06 41 Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München / Team Merida-Schulte 0:13:27 42 Nicklas Gormsen (Ger) 0:14:08 43 Simon Krautloher (Ger) RSC Waldkirchen 0:14:21 44 Matthias Reichart (Ger) 0:14:33 45 Marcel Lehrian (Ger) 0:14:56 46 Lukas Holtkamp (Ger) 0:19:01 47 Joachim Thrane (Den) DMK SRAM 0:21:24 -2laps Jan-Nils Preus (Ger) -2laps Pirmin Kuß (Ger) SC Urach -2laps Simon Staufner (Ger) -2laps Marcel Pöter (Ger) -2laps Christopher Roth (Ger) -2laps Dominik Ziegler (Ger) -2laps Rudolph Hermann (Ger) RSV Kartung -2laps David Schiel (Ger) -2laps Bastian Wagner (Ger) -2laps Constantin Kolb (Ger) -2laps Christoffer Kvist (Swe) Borlänge Ck -2laps Robert Traupe (Ger) -2laps Markus Schrempp (Ger) -2laps Benjamin Herold (Ger) RSG Ansbach -3laps Alexander Fischer (Ger) SC Hausach -3laps Manuel Pfaff (Ger) SC Urach -3laps Sven Carstens (Ger) -3laps Stefan Vogler (Aut) Team Gazi Radhaus DNF Jan Pfitzner (Ger) DNF Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) Fuji-Bike Rockets DNF Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / RV Gomaringen DNF Florian Schön (Ger) DNF Marcel Messmer (Ger)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team 1:11:14 2 Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls 0:00:25 3 Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:42 4 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont 0:02:29 5 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:02:33 6 Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Fiat-Rotwild 0:02:34 7 Georg Egger (Ger) Bike Junior Team, powered by Milka 0:02:55 8 Jan-Philipp Ebertz (Ger) TV Haiger 0:03:19 9 Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Bike - INN team 0:03:36 10 Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V. 0:03:46 11 Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:04:06 12 Jan Kalt (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team 0:04:39 13 Heiko Hog (Ger) Rothaus-Poison 0:05:03 14 Sven Strähle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 0:05:05 15 Jannik Lambert (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:05:22 16 Marco Holzschuher (Ger) BSB Bayreuth 0:05:40 17 Benedikt Kipka (Ger) 0:05:49 18 Jonas Müller (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach 0:05:57 19 Lehvi Braam (Ned) national team holland 0:06:22 20 Johannes Bläsi (Ger) SV Kirchzarten 0:06:26 21 Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:06:26 22 Kjell van den Boogert (Ned) National Team Holland 0:06:39 23 Gustav Höög (Swe) 0:06:49 24 Tim Streckenbach (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team 0:07:19 25 Florian Kortüm (Ger) Bergamont 0:07:30 26 Jakob Britz (Ger) RF Homburg 0:07:38 27 Felix Gliese (Ger) Voralb Custom Racing 0:08:00 28 Timo Reith (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team 0:08:36 29 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V. 0:09:13 30 Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:09:39 31 Niklas Grobert (Ger) Rothaus-Poison 0:10:02 32 Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida Schulte 0:10:13 33 Sebastiaan van der Kooij (Ned) National Team Holland 0:10:19 34 Philipp Lenz (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:10:31 35 Felix Legler (Ger) 0:10:35 36 Denis Böttle (Ger) Tv-Mosbach 0:10:39 37 Jan Nägele (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:10:51 38 David Kraus (Ger) 0:10:57 39 Thomas Prinz (Ger) BSV Profil Hürtgenwald 0:11:02 40 Luis Haussmann (Ger) SV Reudern 0:11:22 41 Julian Braun (Ger) RSV Daadetal 0:11:39 42 Thomas Volk (Ger) 0:13:35 43 Max Egon Engel (Ger) 0:14:45 44 Simon Gessler (Ger) MHW- Cube- Racing 0:15:07 45 Raven Hilderts (Ger) RVN-Freising 0:15:10 46 Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:15:16 47 Sebastian Schönberger (Ger) 0:15:25 48 Mirko Jurik (Ger) Team HWG Gedern 0:15:37 49 Julian Dunst (Ger) 0:16:29 -1lap Bernard Moufang (Ger) -2laps Tim Nafcz (Ger) TSV Böbingen -2laps Florian Reiter (Ger) RSA Berglern Bike-Sport Schauer -2laps Lucas Arnhold (Ger) -2laps Jan Weckerle (Ger) TSG Münsingen -2laps Dennis Goltz (Ger) -2laps Yannic Weyland (Ger) RSF Niederlinxweiler -2laps Nick Wichmann (Ger) RSV Blau-Gelb-Oberhausen -2laps Christoph Giannoulis (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V. -2laps Bastian Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team -2laps Patrick Bader (Ger) -2laps Clemens Zech (Ger) Focus RAPIRO racing -2laps Tim Henzel (Ger) TSG Radsport -2laps Arif Reichling (Ger) -3laps Immanuel Stark (Ger) DNF Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek KMC DNF Lutz Staake (Ger) DNF Henrik Grobert (Ger) DNF Alessandro Sepp (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team DNF Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team DNF Simon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team DNF Roman Schindler (Ger) DNF Sebastian Bopp (Ger) DNF Lars Carstens (Ger) DNF Lukas Löttert (Ger)