Dahle-Flesjaa takes fifth Spring Classic victory

Van Houts wins elite men's race

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the elite women's race

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Simon Stiebjahn on uphill singletrack

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
The start of the elite men's race

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) was covered in mud and dirt on his way to victory

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) stepped onto the top of the elite women's podium for the fifth time on Sunday at the Spring Classic in Münsingen, Germany. Second and third went to Katrin Leumann (Ghost) and Annika Langvad (Fuji Bikes Rockets). Rudy van Houts (Multivan Merida) was the surprising winner of the men's contest. The Dutchman took 26th edition of the race in front of Martin Gujan (Cannondale) and Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower).

It was a typical day in April. In the 1990s, the race in Muensingen in the Swabian Alb area was known as a bad weather race, but in the previous eight years, the organisers always had good weather conditions.

However, the 26th edition offered temperatures around six degrees Celsius, rain, wind, sun and even hail at the start of the men's race. That weather influenced the competition, especially in the very first lap, when due to a crash on a very slippery downhill, Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) had to leave the race with a broken handlebar. Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) was involved in the same crash and later abandoned. Vogel, for a time back on 15th position following the crash, eventually  worked his way up into third place.

"I had no chance to get around and crashed right into him," said Schurter. "Following riders such as Fumic and Vogel also crashed into the bunch. It was one big pile up like I have never seen before in a bike race. When I tried to continue I realized I broke my handlebar. That was it for the day."

"After the crash, I didn't ride the technical sections very well, and I lost my motivation for a while. But then I got it back, had fun and was able to chase," said Vogel.

Meanwhile in the front group, Gujan, van Houts and German U23 rider Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG) were fighting for the podium spots. Frenchmen Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour) closed the gap to the leading group, but exactly when he arrived there, he broke his shifter and had to pull out.

Van Houts lost contact after a mistake, but caught back up just before the last lap. He passed van Houts and Schulte-Luenzum and escaped for the win.

"I was thinking about the podium, but not about the win. It's pretty cool," van Houts said.

Vogel came close to Gujan, but the two-time Muensingen winner defended his second place. "The two last laps I was on the limit. When Rudy got the gap, I was not able to follow. But second place is okay," Gujan said.

Schulte-Luenzum took fourth and in general was happy with his result, but he also was thinking about the third place he lost by crashing on the final slippery downhill.

Tim Boehme (Bulls) claimed the last spot on the men's podium.

Women's race

"There are a lot of good memories of Muensingen," said Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa said after her first win of the season Sunday.

As in former times, she took the lead right after the beginning and extended it steadily throughout the cross country race.

"It's great to be able to win, despite of hard training during the week," she said, pointing to her Merida 29er bike. "It was my second race on it, but I am already a fan of it. It's the future."

Annika Langvad sat in second position, nearly for the whole race. But in the very last lap, she hit a tree, giving Katrin Leumann the opportunity to overtake her.

"The whole race was good, except the last lap. But I'm not unhappy about my performance," Langvad said.

Leumann was "happy" with her second place. "My legs were not good, especially compared to the race in Houffalize," she said.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:39:27
2Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:26
3Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Team0:00:31
4Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:52
5Tim Böhme (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:57
6Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes/Hochschwarzwald0:01:21
7Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Poison-Bikes/ Hochschwarzwald0:02:33
8Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:20
9Torsten Marx (Ger) black tusk Racing by toMotion0:03:33
10Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:03:59
11Fredik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team0:04:43
12Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Focus RAPIRO Racing0:05:48
13Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG0:05:54
14Davy Huygens (Bel) vanomobil MTB cycling team0:06:41
15Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets0:07:15
16Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krabcycles Specialized0:07:29
17Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:07:39
18Harold Flandre (Fra)0:09:06
19Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:09:39
20Rumen Voigt (Ger)0:09:48
21Steffen Thum (Ger)0:10:21
22Daniel Aspacher (Ger)0:10:38
23Jeffrey Andris (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team0:10:41
24Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:11:11
25Michael Rieder (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.0:11:40
26Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:12:15
27Steffen Greger (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team0:12:35
28Tommy Galle (Ger)0:13:25
29Markus Lang (Ger)0:14:07
30Severin Schweisguth (Ger) RSV Moosburg0:14:11
31Lionel Vujasin (Bel) BBK IstraBIKE - Cannondale0:15:24
-2lapsSamuel Rosenkranz (Ger)
-2lapsBenjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
-2lapsBjörn Rüter (Ger)
-2lapsJohannes Striller (Ger)
-2lapsRune Hemmingsen (Den)
-2lapsLutz Babilon (Ger)
-3lapsPatrick Müller (Ger) RC Pfälzerwald
-3lapsKonstantin Jung (Ger)
-4lapsDaniel Ziehfreund (Ger)
-4lapsMartin Knape (Ger)
-4lapsAhmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
-4lapsMartin Hadaller (Ger) Team Boiri Landshus
DNFJochen Käß (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFTobias Blum (Ger)
DNFMaxime Marotte (Fra) BH SR Suntour
DNFManuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFMatthias Leisling (Ger) black tusk Racing by toMotion
DNFSebastian Mordmüller (Ger) Focus RAPIRO-Racing

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:15:25
2Katrin Leumann (Swi) GhostFactory Racing0:01:41
3Annika Langvad (Den) Team FujiBikes Rockets0:01:56
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de team0:02:53
5Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:03:06
6Silke Schmidt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de0:03:09
7Alexandra Engen (Swe) GHOST Factory Racing0:03:40
8Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:03:54
9Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) GHOST Factory Racing0:05:24
10Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Poison0:05:49
11Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team0:06:31
12Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:07:28
13Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG0:07:55
14Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC0:08:55
15Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka, BSB Bayreuth0:09:04
16Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:10:18
17Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racingteam0:11:25
18Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:13:23
19Nina Krauss (Ger)0:13:26
20Almut Grieb (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt0:16:02
21Lena Wehrle (Ger) Rothaus-Poison0:18:07
22Stefanie Dohrn (Ger)0:18:52
23Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching0:20:58
-1lapSaskia Hauser (Ger) SC Oppenau
-1lapTheresa Wolfrum (Ger) FC Wüstenselbitz
DNFSabrina Enaux (Fra) Team UCI : Specialized Solodet Vosges
DNFAngelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
DNFChiara Eberle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
DNFSarah Bosch (Ger)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls1:19:37
2Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:00:33
3Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam0:00:56
4Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:07
5Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:01:40
6Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:01:48
7Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald0:02:39
8Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team0:03:32
9Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Team Bulls0:03:40
10Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team0:03:40
11Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach0:04:07
12Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:04:34
13Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) BIKE Junior Team/ESV 1927 Regensburg0:05:07
14Sascha Bleher (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets0:05:22
15Maximilian Holz (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team0:05:35
16Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:05:55
17Ludwig Doehl (Ger) BIKE Junior team powered by milka0:06:04
18(Swe) Kristoffersson Tomas Team Allebike/Härnösand CK0:06:14
19Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:06:19
20Christopher Platt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team0:06:48
21David Simon (Ger) Team Bergamont0:06:49
22Marco Tippmann (Ger)0:07:02
23Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:07:10
24Felix Huschle (Ger) RSV Staubwolke0:07:34
25Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida Schulte0:08:11
26Steve Scheffel (Ger) FAST-Zweirad-HAUS e.V.0:08:20
27Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte0:08:22
28Tobias Reiser (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de team0:08:58
29Pablo Burkhardt Marian (Ger)0:09:06
30Lysander Kiesel (Ger)0:09:08
31(Ger) Macicek Marcus BikeSportBühne Bayreuth e.V.0:09:15
32Henrik Hoffmann (Ger)0:09:31
33Marvin Schmidt (Ger)0:10:11
34Johannes Wagner (Ger)0:10:43
35Markus Siebert (Ger) SC Hausach0:11:22
36Michael Feinauer (Ger)0:11:34
37Andre Schütz (Ger)0:12:31
38Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) ESV 1927 Regensburg0:12:37
39Tim Rosenkranz (Ger)0:12:48
40Jannik Simon (Ger)0:13:06
41Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München / Team Merida-Schulte0:13:27
42Nicklas Gormsen (Ger)0:14:08
43Simon Krautloher (Ger) RSC Waldkirchen0:14:21
44Matthias Reichart (Ger)0:14:33
45Marcel Lehrian (Ger)0:14:56
46Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)0:19:01
47Joachim Thrane (Den) DMK SRAM0:21:24
-2lapsJan-Nils Preus (Ger)
-2lapsPirmin Kuß (Ger) SC Urach
-2lapsSimon Staufner (Ger)
-2lapsMarcel Pöter (Ger)
-2lapsChristopher Roth (Ger)
-2lapsDominik Ziegler (Ger)
-2lapsRudolph Hermann (Ger) RSV Kartung
-2lapsDavid Schiel (Ger)
-2lapsBastian Wagner (Ger)
-2lapsConstantin Kolb (Ger)
-2lapsChristoffer Kvist (Swe) Borlänge Ck
-2lapsRobert Traupe (Ger)
-2lapsMarkus Schrempp (Ger)
-2lapsBenjamin Herold (Ger) RSG Ansbach
-3lapsAlexander Fischer (Ger) SC Hausach
-3lapsManuel Pfaff (Ger) SC Urach
-3lapsSven Carstens (Ger)
-3lapsStefan Vogler (Aut) Team Gazi Radhaus
DNFJan Pfitzner (Ger)
DNFDaniel Kaufmann (Swi) Fuji-Bike Rockets
DNFTimo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / RV Gomaringen
DNFFlorian Schön (Ger)
DNFMarcel Messmer (Ger)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team1:11:14
2Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:25
3Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:42
4Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont0:02:29
5Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Swedish National Team0:02:33
6Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Fiat-Rotwild0:02:34
7Georg Egger (Ger) Bike Junior Team, powered by Milka0:02:55
8Jan-Philipp Ebertz (Ger) TV Haiger0:03:19
9Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Bike - INN team0:03:36
10Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.0:03:46
11Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:04:06
12Jan Kalt (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team0:04:39
13Heiko Hog (Ger) Rothaus-Poison0:05:03
14Sven Strähle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team0:05:05
15Jannik Lambert (Ger) Bike-Aid0:05:22
16Marco Holzschuher (Ger) BSB Bayreuth0:05:40
17Benedikt Kipka (Ger)0:05:49
18Jonas Müller (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach0:05:57
19Lehvi Braam (Ned) national team holland0:06:22
20Johannes Bläsi (Ger) SV Kirchzarten0:06:26
21Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team0:06:26
22Kjell van den Boogert (Ned) National Team Holland0:06:39
23Gustav Höög (Swe)0:06:49
24Tim Streckenbach (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team0:07:19
25Florian Kortüm (Ger) Bergamont0:07:30
26Jakob Britz (Ger) RF Homburg0:07:38
27Felix Gliese (Ger) Voralb Custom Racing0:08:00
28Timo Reith (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team0:08:36
29Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.0:09:13
30Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:09:39
31Niklas Grobert (Ger) Rothaus-Poison0:10:02
32Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida Schulte0:10:13
33Sebastiaan van der Kooij (Ned) National Team Holland0:10:19
34Philipp Lenz (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:10:31
35Felix Legler (Ger)0:10:35
36Denis Böttle (Ger) Tv-Mosbach0:10:39
37Jan Nägele (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:10:51
38David Kraus (Ger)0:10:57
39Thomas Prinz (Ger) BSV Profil Hürtgenwald0:11:02
40Luis Haussmann (Ger) SV Reudern0:11:22
41Julian Braun (Ger) RSV Daadetal0:11:39
42Thomas Volk (Ger)0:13:35
43Max Egon Engel (Ger)0:14:45
44Simon Gessler (Ger) MHW- Cube- Racing0:15:07
45Raven Hilderts (Ger) RVN-Freising0:15:10
46Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:15:16
47Sebastian Schönberger (Ger)0:15:25
48Mirko Jurik (Ger) Team HWG Gedern0:15:37
49Julian Dunst (Ger)0:16:29
-1lapBernard Moufang (Ger)
-2lapsTim Nafcz (Ger) TSV Böbingen
-2lapsFlorian Reiter (Ger) RSA Berglern Bike-Sport Schauer
-2lapsLucas Arnhold (Ger)
-2lapsJan Weckerle (Ger) TSG Münsingen
-2lapsDennis Goltz (Ger)
-2lapsYannic Weyland (Ger) RSF Niederlinxweiler
-2lapsNick Wichmann (Ger) RSV Blau-Gelb-Oberhausen
-2lapsChristoph Giannoulis (Ger) Team Baier Landshut e.V.
-2lapsBastian Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
-2lapsPatrick Bader (Ger)
-2lapsClemens Zech (Ger) Focus RAPIRO racing
-2lapsTim Henzel (Ger) TSG Radsport
-2lapsArif Reichling (Ger)
-3lapsImmanuel Stark (Ger)
DNFKevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek KMC
DNFLutz Staake (Ger)
DNFHenrik Grobert (Ger)
DNFAlessandro Sepp (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team
DNFSam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
DNFSimon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team
DNFRoman Schindler (Ger)
DNFSebastian Bopp (Ger)
DNFLars Carstens (Ger)
DNFLukas Löttert (Ger)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lena Putz (Ger)1:04:43
2Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen0:00:36
3Felicia Ferner (Swe) Swedish National Team0:03:50
4Majlen Müller (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:03:54
5Britt van den Boogert (Ned) National Team Holland0:05:09
6Jessica Benz (Ger) WHEELER-iXS-Team0:05:10
7Romy Schmid (Ger) TB Neuffen0:06:00
8Anika Buhl (Ger)0:06:01
9Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team0:08:27
10Antonia Rödel (Ger) Team Merida Schulte, RSC Hengen0:09:36
11Hannah Traupe (Ger)0:10:58
12Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) S-Kopparberg0:11:37
13Lena Felten (Ger) SV Reudern0:11:54
14Hanna Leersch (Ger)0:11:54
15Ida Olsson (Swe)0:13:37
16Camilla Kranzusch (Ger)0:14:53
17Theresia Schwenk (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach0:16:20
18Janine Schneider (Ger)0:17:06
19Lisa Schaub (Ger)0:17:09
20Katja Hoffmann (Ger) TSV Weilheim0:20:23
21Ina Katzmaier (Ger) TSG Münsingen0:21:03
-1lapVanessa Kurz (Ger) TSG Radsport
-1lapAmelie Etzel (Ger) TB-Neuffen
DNFJenny Rissveds (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNFLena Hauser (Ger)

 

