Image 1 of 3 Women's overall leader Jodie Willett (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 2 of 3 Adrian Jackson leads two other riders during stage 3. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 3 of 3 The start of stage 3 of the Red Centre - MTB Enduro (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

Day two of the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro led riders along some of the most popular sections of Alice Springs singletrack and in so doing, saw a change of yellow jersey wearer from one 24-hour solo World Champion to another.

The Lasseter's Hotel Casino stage 3 started at the picturesque Alice Springs Telegraph Station amidst the awe-inspiring Ghost Gums and historic buildings of Australia's yesteryear. With little time to take in the sights, competitors were soon powering along a short 2km sealed section before turning onto some rougher 4WD tracks and then into the Kurrajong singletrack area. With an extensive network of well ridden trails, the Kurrajong area is often riders' most popular spot due to the flowing nature of the trails and the fun, technical riding it delivers.

These technical trails suited the reigning 24hr Solo World Champion Jason English as he found he had the legs and technical ability to pull away from his chasers as the 50km stage plaid out. Having gained a short gap on the lead bunch of six riders just after the water stop at the 24km point, English kept his heartrate down and saved his energy for the short punchy climbs whilst still moving fast enough to pull away from the pack.

English ended up winning the stage in 2:17:19 with a healthy margin over second place Ben Randall in 2:19.46 and the yellow jersey wearer at the time Adrian Jackson who finished in 2:20.48.

Jackson is a five-time Mountain Bike Orienteering World Champion, currently holding the sprint and long course titles and won the Red Centre MTB Enduro at Alice Springs back in 2008 but could not match 24hr specialist's speed over the 50km technical course resulting in the yellow jersey swapping from one World Champion to another with English currently leading by a handy two minutes and 48 seconds in the general classifications over Jackson and Ben Randall a further three minutes and 46 seconds behind.

The women's race was slightly less eventful with yellow jersey wearer Jodie Willet making it three for three by adding the stage 3 victory to her stage 1 and 2 wins yesterday. Despite admitting that she had not crashed so many times in a mountain bike race for a long time after crashing three times, Willet handled the technical terrain and loose conditions with enough speed to secure the victory.

After breaking the finish tape Willet as the women's winner she said she did not realise she was in the lead so just kept the pace up from the word go, a tactic that saw her confirm a healthy lead over her nearest rival.

Willet crossed the line in 2:50:01 ahead of second placegetter Jenni King in 2:53:38 and third place getter Rebecca Rusch in 2:56.51.

Speaking to Rusch after the the day's stage, Rusch admitted that she is having the time of her life at the Red Centre saying that, "Today's stage is my favourite cross country race ever!"

Rusch went on to say that she thought stage 1 on Monday was fun, but was really impressed by the quality and flow of the trails in stage 3 and had to keep reminding herself that she was racing and not just here for a recreational ride.

With Willet's third straight stage win, she has confirmed her yellow jersey position with a seven minutes and 52 seconds lead over second place Jenni King with Rusch a further seven minutes and 40 seconds further back in the general classification.

On day three, racers will be transported to a remote start location at the Trephina Gorge for a gruelling 95km race back through the Eastern MacDonnell Ranges to the finish line in Alice Springs. Although some handy leads have been built up in both the men's and women's categories, with four stages and plenty of riding still to go, the race could be taken by anyone of the top five in each category.



Open men 18-39 stage 3 1 Jason English 2:17:19 2 Ben Randall 0:02:27 3 Adrian Jackson 0:03:29 4 Andrew Fellows 5 Robbie Hucker 0:06:09 6 Clarke Petrick 0:09:15 7 Ben Henderson 0:10:36 8 Jarrad Burrell 0:12:00 9 Brenton Jones 0:14:38 10 Peter Butt 0:17:13 11 Christopher Hanson 0:20:36 12 Jeremy Inglis 0:20:43 13 Oliver Klein 0:22:32 14 Dave Nairn 0:23:20 15 Ed Holinger 0:23:21 16 Simon Ball 0:24:02 17 Chris Herron 0:24:24 18 Damian McGrath 0:24:31 19 Damon Wicki 0:24:41 20 Jamie Burton 0:26:02 21 James Devonshire 0:27:20 22 David Johnston 0:29:27 23 Carl Patton 0:31:46 24 Kevin Wells 0:32:16 25 Mark Simpson 0:34:27 26 Jason Halls 0:35:49 27 Simon Drew 0:36:09 28 Jarrad Needham 0:36:19 29 Jason Hatzimihail 0:36:21 30 Anthony Shippard 0:39:47 31 Neil Gledhill 0:40:18 32 Callum Haigh 0:42:45 33 Ken Allen 0:44:15 34 Grant Brow 0:44:16 35 Chris Cooper 0:45:02 36 Lloyd Newell 0:45:08 37 Ben Drew 0:45:17 38 Phil Mawbey 0:45:22 39 Vaughan Sketcher 0:46:26 40 Craig Storey 0:50:31 41 Adam Taylor 0:51:30 42 Jason Finlay 0:52:06 43 Shane Jenkin 0:52:59 44 David Randabel 0:53:11 45 Benjamin Bruce 0:53:31 46 Simon Dec 0:54:31 47 Adam Kelly 0:58:00 48 Grant Rieger 1:03:49 49 Aaron Lee 1:05:09 50 Jarad Kohlar 1:08:38 51 Andrew Packer 1:08:52 52 Kris Bitz 1:09:50 53 Marcus Neil 1:10:07 54 Chris Browne 1:10:24 55 Peter Gill 1:10:26 56 Nigel Adcock 1:10:28 57 Hugh Watson 1:15:45 58 Mick Ross 1:17:19 59 Chris Jenkins 1:17:22 60 Sam Stow 1:20:06 61 Stephen Fortuyn 1:21:21 62 Andrew Baker 1:21:33 63 Pete Keach 1:22:30 64 Adrian Dillon 1:31:04 65 Leigh Fitzgerald 1:34:53 66 Gordon Webb 1:45:52 67 Ashley Dunn 1:50:12 68 Wayne Dickinson 1:52:13 69 Jason Hikawai 2:00:26 70 Carlos Aberasturi 2:04:17 71 John Macfarlane 2:11:36 72 David Lee 2:12:37 73 Kim Mason 2:13:59 74 David Cooney 2:19:56 75 Adam Reinhard 2:22:40 76 Andrew Hearne 2:36:38 77 Adam Younie 2:44:45 78 Edmund Hoh 4:24:11

Open women 18-39 stage 3 1 Jodie Willett 2:50:01 2 Jenni King 0:03:37 3 Rebecca Rusch 0:06:50 4 Jenny Fay 0:12:22 5 Gracie Elvin 0:16:03 6 Megan Dimozantos 0:19:28 7 Rebecca Ormsby 0:20:34 8 Emma Bradley 0:23:57 9 Kate Heynes 0:33:16 10 Melissa Anset 0:33:20 11 Courtney Shinn 0:34:24 12 Nikola Terry 0:50:08 13 Lyndall Smythe 0:55:07 14 Paula Sutton 0:57:05 15 Julia Anders 1:01:01 16 Simone McCallum 1:05:16 17 Claire Garcia-Webb 1:05:17 18 Alexandra Stephens 1:14:43 19 Lisa Quinell 1:23:52 20 Kim Hearne 1:29:05 21 Susan Brooks 1:30:35

Veteran men 40-49 stage 3 1 Paul Darvodelsky 2:40:11 2 Jason Blair 0:05:26 3 Mark Winnen 0:07:37 4 Bill Murphy 0:07:52 5 Aaron Caden 0:09:35 6 RIchard Peil 0:10:42 7 John Whittington 0:12:39 8 Alan Carpenter 0:13:43 9 Les Heap 0:16:39 10 Mark Hardy 0:17:19 11 Steve Munyard 0:17:29 12 Johno Fausch 0:22:18 13 Phil Blum 0:30:07 14 Peter Svara 0:33:33 15 Erik Lock 0:35:58 16 Neil O'Leary 0:36:43 17 Matt Aldridge 0:37:41 18 Jim Bettridge 0:37:51 19 Stuart Taylor 0:39:05 20 Ken Donovan 0:43:00 21 Jules Leaver 0:45:52 22 Damian Tice 0:46:55 23 Michael Heyburn 0:48:14 24 Andrew Herod 0:48:36 25 Mike Valmadre 0:52:28 26 Wayne Johnson 0:54:52 27 Andy Everest 0:56:23 28 Cameron McDougall 0:57:23 29 Michael Tyrrell 0:58:37 30 David Henley 0:58:56 31 David Michelmore 1:00:30 32 Craig Mitchell 1:02:24 33 Lester Hamilton 1:04:35 34 Paul Bevis 1:09:01 35 Darby Lee 1:11:40 36 Leon Nardella 1:11:57 37 Franco Cavalieri 1:14:45 38 Tim Turner 1:16:24 39 Ken Moloney 1:24:40 40 Ron Hollingsworth 1:24:47 41 Antony Wickham 1:29:18 42 Ross Mcnally 1:29:23 43 Drew Quartermaine 1:30:11 44 Ashleigh Smith 1:36:53 45 Scott Wood 1:42:56 46 Jack Heyward 1:51:27 47 Peter Pearse 1:55:17 48 Anthony Marker 2:00:06 49 Mark Obrien 2:00:17 50 Stephen Brady 2:01:14 51 Scott Yaxley 2:04:11 52 David Moyes 2:08:22 53 Miles Prosser 2:20:05 54 Paul McDonald 2:30:02 55 Clive Smith 2:30:06 56 Jonathan Sutcliffe 2:36:17 57 Stuart Vassiliou 3:17:29 58 Andrew Hellier 3:50:08

Veteran women 40-49 stage 3 1 Kim Beckinsale 3:11:08 2 Kellie Robinson 0:03:44 3 Sharon Heap 0:09:33 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:24:47 5 Karen Fausch 0:47:05 6 Meg O'Leary 1:15:36 7 Cas Ryan 1:25:40 8 Ciara O'Sullivan 1:30:16 9 Nikki Caldwell 2:45:27

Vintage men 50+ stage 3 1 John Allison 3:02:33 2 David McLOSKEY 0:01:40 3 Bert Floss 0:01:43 4 Paul Fowler 0:02:19 5 Charlie Bottero 0:07:02 6 Finlay Luff 0:07:10 7 Paul Verheijden 0:12:46 8 Robert Watson 0:13:41 9 Bob Banfield 0:20:41 10 Allan Stancombe 0:24:34 11 Alf Bluch 0:25:15 12 Malcolm Lynn 0:28:17 13 Gus Crichton 0:33:41 14 Terry Snee 0:33:43 15 Dave Sutton 0:34:29 16 Vince Langford 0:36:58 17 Geoffrey Clarke 0:38:25 18 Greg Pointing 0:39:16 19 Gavin Brown 0:39:55 20 Micheal Lentas 0:41:52 21 Bruno Wicki 0:43:20 22 Lindsay Gault 0:56:14 23 Mark Barrett 0:58:44 24 Stephen Williamson 1:02:25 25 Ken Fallaver 1:07:34 26 Clem Ryan 1:17:44 27 John Jenkins 1:20:05 28 John Lascelles 1:38:58 29 John Skilton 1:46:34 30 Colin Smith 2:04:12 31 Shane Mulcahy 2:55:56 32 Steven Liaros 2:56:25

Vintage women 50+ stage 3 1 Carolyn Jackson 3:39:27 2 Ronice Goebel 0:10:18 3 Jan Leverton 0:43:10 4 Megan Patey 2:07:21

Junior men stage 3 1 Billy Sewell 3:01:33 2 Jack Hazelgrove 0:25:30 3 Cameron Prosser 1:58:40

Men open 18-39 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 4:42:20 2 Adrian Jackson 0:02:48 3 Ben Randall 0:06:34 4 Andrew Fellows 0:09:55 5 Ben Henderson 0:11:19 6 Robbie Hucker 0:15:40 7 Clarke Petrick 0:20:12 8 Brenton Jones 0:28:52 9 Jarrad Burrell 0:30:19 10 Peter Butt 0:34:03 11 David Johnston 0:39:14 12 Christopher Hanson 0:40:24 13 Dave Nairn 0:44:38 14 Jamie Burton 0:46:10 15 Jeremy Inglis 0:48:20 16 Oliver Klein 0:49:16 17 Simon Ball 0:49:20 18 Chris Herron 0:51:44 19 Ed Holinger 0:54:13 20 Damian McGrath 0:59:34 21 Damon Wicki 0:59:43 22 Carl Patton 1:01:09 23 Ken Allen 1:04:07 24 Mark Simpson 1:08:13 25 Jason Halls 1:10:11 26 Simon Drew 1:10:15 27 Jarrad Needham 1:12:16 28 Kevin Wells 1:14:54 29 Neil Gledhill 1:15:44 30 James Devonshire 1:19:37 31 Jason Hatzimihail 1:19:47 32 Lloyd Newell 1:20:07 33 Grant Brow 1:23:45 34 Phil Mawbey 1:25:49 35 Ben Drew 1:27:02 36 Chris Cooper 1:29:18 37 Callum Haigh 1:30:40 38 Anthony Shippard 1:33:00 39 Vaughan Sketcher 1:38:18 40 Jason Finlay 1:39:28 41 Adam Taylor 1:44:23 42 David Randabel 1:51:36 43 Mick Ross 1:52:40 44 Adam Kelly 1:54:21 45 Benjamin Bruce 1:55:23 46 Shane Jenkin 2:01:32 47 Grant Rieger 2:10:34 48 Kris Bitz 2:14:44 49 Nigel Adcock 2:19:42 50 Chris Browne 2:19:42 51 Peter Gill 2:19:53 52 Marcus Neil 2:26:31 53 Chris Jenkins 2:34:51 54 Pete Keach 2:41:14 55 Andrew Baker 2:48:15 56 Stephen Fortuyn 2:48:36 57 Hugh Watson 2:56:02 58 Wayne Dickinson 3:14:14 59 Sam Stow 3:15:49 60 Leigh Fitzgerald 3:24:43 61 David Lee 3:34:33 62 Andrew Packer 3:51:13 63 Gordon Webb 3:52:13 64 Jason Hikawai 3:56:32 65 Ashley Dunn 3:57:06 66 Carlos Aberasturi 4:04:29 67 John Macfarlane 4:06:20 68 Adrian Dillon 4:14:36 69 Kim Mason 4:26:48 70 David Cooney 4:54:30 71 Adam Younie 4:55:48 72 Adam Reinhard 4:56:58 73 Andrew Hearne 5:11:12 74 Edmund Hoh 7:19:21

Women open 18-39 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jodie Willett 5:46:40 2 Jenni King 0:07:52 3 Rebecca Rusch 0:15:33 4 Gracie Elvin 0:22:56 5 Jenny Fay 0:28:47 6 Megan Dimozantos 0:43:44 7 Emma Bradley 0:44:23 8 Rebecca Ormsby 0:50:08 9 Kate Heynes 1:00:46 10 Melissa Anset 1:01:26 11 Courtney Shinn 1:06:12 12 Nikola Terry 1:46:40 13 Julia Anders 1:52:09 14 Simone McCallum 1:52:28 15 Paula Sutton 1:56:50 16 Lyndall Smythe 2:03:20 17 Claire Garcia-Webb 2:20:55 18 Lisa Quinell 2:54:31 19 Susan Brooks 3:09:32

Veteran men 40-49 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Darvodelsky 5:29:55 2 Jason Blair 0:08:10 3 Bill Murphy 0:15:51 4 Aaron Caden 0:16:39 5 Mark Winnen 0:19:21 6 RIchard Peil 0:21:41 7 Alan Carpenter 0:23:01 8 John Whittington 0:23:05 9 Mark Hardy 0:27:01 10 Les Heap 0:35:14 11 Steve Munyard 0:44:00 12 Johno Fausch 0:49:53 13 Phil Blum 0:58:44 14 Peter Svara 0:59:46 15 Neil O'Leary 1:11:37 16 Jim Bettridge 1:12:57 17 Matt Aldridge 1:15:16 18 Jules Leaver 1:17:43 19 Erik Lock 1:21:03 20 Stuart Taylor 1:23:40 21 Damian Tice 1:24:17 22 Ken Donovan 1:29:39 23 Michael Heyburn 1:33:58 24 Michael Tyrrell 1:43:30 25 Andrew Herod 1:44:45 26 Andy Everest 1:52:19 27 Cameron McDougall 1:56:25 28 David Michelmore 1:56:41 29 Craig Mitchell 2:09:31 30 Paul Bevis 2:10:43 31 Wayne Johnson 2:12:16 32 Franco Cavalieri 2:20:05 33 David Henley 2:24:13 34 Ken Moloney 2:28:47 35 Leon Nardella 2:30:04 36 Darby Lee 2:32:50 37 Mike Valmadre 2:38:50 38 Scott Yaxley 2:52:47 39 Tim Turner 2:58:44 40 Ron Hollingsworth 3:00:04 41 Drew Quartermaine 3:19:09 42 Mark Obrien 3:19:46 43 Scott Wood 3:31:21 44 Ross Mcnally 3:36:00 45 Clive Smith 3:55:58 46 Stephen Brady 3:56:45 47 Miles Prosser 3:56:53 48 Peter Pearse 4:07:05 49 David Moyes 4:20:09 50 Anthony Marker 4:22:44 51 Paul McDonald 4:48:13 52 Jonathan Sutcliffe 5:35:03 53 Stuart Vassiliou 6:19:45 54 Andrew Hellier 7:18:57

Veteran women 40-49 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Beckinsale 6:25:14 2 Sharon Heap 0:09:36 3 Kellie Robinson 0:20:15 4 Karen Fausch 1:40:58 5 Meg O'Leary 2:17:07 6 Ciara O'Sullivan 2:52:54 7 Cas Ryan 2:55:24 8 Nikki Caldwell 5:23:13

Vintage 50+ men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 6:13:14 2 Paul Fowler 0:09:15 3 Charlie Bottero 0:15:29 4 Robert Watson 0:19:11 5 Paul Verheijden 0:23:50 6 Bert Floss 0:25:59 7 Finlay Luff 0:33:23 8 Bob Banfield 0:43:43 9 Vince Langford 0:49:08 10 Malcolm Lynn 0:57:15 11 Allan Stancombe 0:58:34 12 David McLOSKEY 0:58:58 13 Alf Bluch 1:00:26 14 Dave Sutton 1:03:04 15 Geoffrey Clarke 1:14:06 16 Gus Crichton 1:14:26 17 Gavin Brown 1:19:11 18 Terry Snee 1:19:17 19 Micheal Lentas 1:22:22 20 Ken Fallaver 1:24:13 21 Stephen Williamson 1:34:22 22 Bruno Wicki 1:43:01 23 Mark Barrett 1:49:30 24 Lindsay Gault 1:50:02 25 Greg Pointing 2:10:35 26 Clem Ryan 2:43:17 27 John Jenkins 2:54:44 28 John Skilton 3:52:44 29 Colin Smith 3:59:34 30 Shane Mulcahy 5:57:39

Vintage 50+ Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 7:42:53 2 Ronice Goebel 0:02:31 3 Jan Leverton 0:56:11