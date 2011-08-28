Trending

Leisling takes victory

Derntl earns win in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthias Leisling (Ger)
2Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
3Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
4Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
5Richard Gantner (Aut)
6Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
7Arnold Eibensteiner (Aut)
8Vadim Arko (Aut)
9Roland Gantner (Aut)
10Gerald Traussner (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monika Derntl (Aut)

Latest on Cyclingnews