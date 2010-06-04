Trending

De Maar makes his move

Dutchman takes over race lead from teammate

Image 1 of 12

Nic Hamilton (Trek/Red Truck) takes out stage two.

Nic Hamilton (Trek/Red Truck) takes out stage two.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 2 of 12

The peloton passes through the site of an old forest fire.

The peloton passes through the site of an old forest fire.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 3 of 12

U.S. cyclocross star Ryan Trebon leads the peloton.

U.S. cyclocross star Ryan Trebon leads the peloton.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 4 of 12

United Healthcare drives the group through one of a snow section.

United Healthcare drives the group through one of a snow section.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 5 of 12

The stage ran deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The stage ran deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 6 of 12

The peloton gets underway.

The peloton gets underway.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 7 of 12

Race leader Morgan Schmitt remounts after getting a new wheel.

Race leader Morgan Schmitt remounts after getting a new wheel.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 8 of 12

Some of the local residents along the course didn

Some of the local residents along the course didn
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 9 of 12

The breakaway got its start early.

The breakaway got its start early.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 10 of 12

Nate English and Nic Hamilton were the last two survivors of the breakaway.

Nate English and Nic Hamilton were the last two survivors of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 11 of 12

Jennifer Wheeler won the women's race in a field sprint.

Jennifer Wheeler won the women's race in a field sprint.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 12 of 12

Erik Barlevav powers the UnitedHealthcare train.

Erik Barlevav powers the UnitedHealthcare train.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

United Healthcare's Morgan Schmitt finished with the lead group at the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's stage two Mt. Adams Road Race but lost his leader's jersey after officials penalised him 20 seconds for pacing behind a neutral support car after a flat.

Schmitt's teammate Marc De Maar, who finished third on the stage behind Nic Hamilton (Trek/Red Truck) and Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman) now leads the overall going into Friday's stage three time trial but shares the same time with Bissell's Paul Mach. Johnson is third overall. Schmitt dropped to ninth overall, 12 seconds back.

The Mt. Adams course rolled deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which provided plenty of scenery on the snow-flanked roads but also a few rough patches of gravel that caused problems for plenty of riders and their tyres.

United Healthcare's troubles started when team director Gord Fraser tried to plough through a small patch of snow in the team car but hit something solid and blew out a front tyre. While Fraser was on the side of the road putting on a spare, his rider in yellow was also on the side of the road waiting for a wheel change from neutral support, which was slow to get to him because of all the others also waiting for service.

When Schmitt did get his new wheel (with a mismatched-but-somewhat-functioning cog) he took some pace off the neutral vehicle in order to make his way back the bunch. But he apparently got too much help for the officials' liking and the penalty ensued.

Unfortunately for Schmitt and new race leader De Maar, organisers had already held the podium ceremony and given the leader's jersey to Schmitt. Fraser was less than pleased when told about the decision in the lobby of the team's hotel.

"You're in a race like this with the conditions of the race course and my car gets a flat tyre," he said. "Then Morgan flats and has to get a neutral change. There's a certain amount of leniency that should go to a call like that. I mean it's pretty extenuating circumstances."

Fraser said the team would "strongly protest" the decision, and he also said he thought Schmitt wasn't alone in his decision to accept the motorpacing.

"There are a lot of guys in the race who are taking pace when they get flats," he said. That's part of the game. It's not the rider's fault. This is unusually harsh."

But the controversial decision couldn't overshadow a tremendous day of racing on the western flanks of 12,250 foot Mt. Adams, where an all-day breakaway stayed out into the finishing straight before Hamilton managed to hold off the charging field by a bike length. It was a close win after a long day in the saddle.

Hamilton joined Nate English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM), Jaimie Sparling (Total Restoration) and Aaron Schooler (H&R Block) in a breakaway about halfway through the first of two 54-mile laps. The quartet quickly built an advantage of more than three minutes early in the second lap before the wheels started coming off and UHC picked up the chase.

Schooler was first to be jettisoned from the break, followed by Sparling, leaving Hamilton and English to try and keep the power on all the way to the line. It worked for Hamilton, but English ran out of gas 50 metres short.

"I pulled as hard as I could in a tuck for the last kilometre," English said of the finish. "And then when (Hamilton) came through I didn't have anything left because I was pulling as hard as I could already. And then they caught me."

Hamilton played the day like a maestro, carefully choosing the right move to bridge up to, and then gauging his effort without a second to spare.

"There were a couple guys that got away over the second KOM," Hamilton said. "I came across because I saw United Healthcare wanted to let that one go. That's the time to go. So I just got in there and had a nice steady day out front."

The race continues Friday with the 18.5-mile Scenic Gorge time trial.

Race notes:

UnitedHealthcare rider Roman Kilun abandoned the stage almost as soon as it began after suffering a hard crash in Tuesday night's Mt. Tabor criterium.

In the women's race, which started with today's stage, Hagens Berman's Jennifer Wheeler won a bunch sprint after spending most of the day chasing back after getting dropped early. Patricia Bailey (Total Restoration) was second, and last year's Yeast stage winner Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) was third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck4:20:19
2Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
3Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
4Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
5Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
6Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
7Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
8Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
9Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
10Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
12Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
13Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
14Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
15Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
16Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
18Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's
19Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
20Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
21Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
22Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
23Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
24David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
25Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
26Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
27Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
28Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports0:02:11
29Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
30Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:12
31Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
32Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
33Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
34Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
35Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
36Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
37Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
38Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
39Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
40Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
41Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
42Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
43Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
44James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
45Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
46Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
47Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
48Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
49David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
50Carl Decker (USA) Giant
51Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:51
52John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
53David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
54Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
55Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
56Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
57Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
58Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
59Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
60Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
61Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:05:39
62Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
63Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
64Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
65Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
66Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
67Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
68Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
69Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
70Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
71Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
72Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
73Peter Vraniak (USA)
74Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
75Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
76Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
77Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
78Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
79Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
80Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
81Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
82Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
83Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
84Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
85James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion0:08:04
86Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
87Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
88Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
89Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
90Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
91Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
92Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
93Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:12:34
94Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck0:13:01
95Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck
96Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
97Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:17:08
98Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:17:18
99Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
100Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
101Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
102Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
103Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
104Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
105Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
106Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:20:28
107Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:20:38
108Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:25:22
109Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
110Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:34:16
111Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
112Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:36:12
113Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:38:12
114Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
115Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
116Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
117Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
118Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
119Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:40:19
120Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
121Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:42:42
122Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:42:49
123Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
124Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
125Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
126Shane Buysse (USA)
127Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:42:56
128John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing0:54:17
129Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
130Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:54:58
131Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters1:08:22
DNFRoman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
DNFBrandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
DNSNathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck
DNFTyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
DNFCory Domingues (Can) Hutch's
DNFAustin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
DNFEvan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFJason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
DNFMatthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNSGardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
DNFMike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
DNSChris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
DNFMarcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
DNFJoe Baum (USA)
DNFFrank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
DNFBen Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
DQLuke Pennington (USA)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized12pts
2Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team10
3Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck8
4Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's8
5Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG7
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG4
7Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling3
8Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team3
9Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale3
10Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis2

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis5:59:08
2Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
3Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:03
4Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:07
5Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:08
6Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:00:09
7Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck0:00:10
8Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:11
9Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:12
10Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:00:13
11Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:00:14
12Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:18
13Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
14Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
15Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's0:00:20
16Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
17Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:21
18Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:00:23
19Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:29
20Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
21Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:32
22Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:35
23David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:00:40
24Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
25Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:54
26Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:05
27Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:16
28Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:02:34
29Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:02:35
30Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
31Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:36
32Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
33Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:37
34Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:02:40
35James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
36Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:41
37Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution0:02:42
38Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:02:46
39Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:48
40David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:50
41Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:53
42Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
43Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:02:55
44Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:02:56
45Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
46Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:03:02
47Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck0:03:38
48David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:04:14
49Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:15
50Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:04:16
51Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:04:27
52John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
53Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:04:30
54Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:35
55Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:04:43
56Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:05:22
57Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:05:40
58Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:05:52
59Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:05:53
60Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:05:57
61Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:06:02
62Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:06:03
63Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:06
64Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:07
65Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:06:09
66Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
67Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:06:14
68Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:06:16
69Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:06:21
70Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:06:22
71Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
72Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:24
73Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:06:29
74Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
75Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:06:36
76Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:06:49
77Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:07:05
78Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:07:48
79Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:08:23
80Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth0:08:26
81Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:08:27
82James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion0:08:30
83Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:31
84Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution0:08:47
85Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:10:01
86Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:11:17
87Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:11:29
88Peter Vraniak (USA)0:11:40
89Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:12:20
90Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:13:48
91Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:13:57
92Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck0:14:02
93Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:15:42
94Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:15:52
95Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:17:33
96Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:17:36
97Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:17:44
98Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
99Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:17:54
100Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:17:57
101Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing0:18:01
102Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck0:20:44
103Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:21:15
104Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:22:58
105Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:25:32
106Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:25:42
107Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:26:05
108Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:26:18
109Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:29:25
110Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:34:46
111Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:35:44
112Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:38:31
113Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:38:57
114Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:40:45
115Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:43:08
116Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:43:33
117Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:43:36
118Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:44:06
119Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:46:48
120Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:46:58
121Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:47:31
122Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:48:09
123Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:48:30
124Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:48:38
125Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:51:07
126Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:51:36
127Shane Buysse (USA)0:52:29
128Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized1:00:58
129Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities1:04:03
130John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing1:04:29
131Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters1:17:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized12pts
2Taylor Kneuven (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team12
3Nathaniel English (USA) Trek Red Truck10
4Taylor Gunman (NZl) Hutch's10
5Nic Hamilton (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG10
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG7
7Jamie Sparling (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling4
8Alister Ratcliff (USA) Total Restoration Cycling Team3
9Lang Reynolds (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale3
10Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis2
11Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG2
12Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG2
13Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1

Pro 1/2/3/ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling2:38:00
2Patricia Bailey (USA) Total Restoration Racing Team
3Sue Butler (USA) River City Bicycles
4Ashley Koch (USA) Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing
5Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
6Jen Akeroyd (USA)
7Jenni Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
8Kelsey Withrow (USA) PCIM
9Robin Secrist (USA)
10Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) PCIM
11Rosalyn Rombauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
12Hilary Billington (USA) Hammer Nutrition
13Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
14Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
16Heather Pryor (USA) Metromint Cycling
17Lauren Roschen (USA)
18Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
19Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Flywheel Bicycle Solutions
20Lindsay Fox (USA) Veloforma
21Amy Campbell (USA) River City Bicycles
22Kristen Hetzel (USA)
23Teri Sheasby (USA)
24Sally Fraser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
25Lindsay Myers (USA)
26Jasmine Glaeser (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
27Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
28Annie Usher (USA)
29Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:08
30Carrie Eller (USA) Gregg's Trek0:00:44
31Sara Fletcher (USA) Bridgetown Velo0:00:45
32Lisa Turnbull (USA)
33Mindy Simmons (USA)
34Jennifer Schulz (Can) Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept
35Lisa Reeve (USA) Veloforma0:07:30
36Molly Mullane (USA) Landshark
37Libby Evans (USA) Therapeutic Assoc./Gen80:09:26
38Gabriela Ferrat (USA) Metromint Cycling0:09:27
39Marian Jamison (USA) Metromint Cycling
40Christina Smith (Can)
41Lana Atchley (USA)
42Christine Chang (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
43Anona Whitley (USA) Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling
44Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:11:01
45Karey Miles (USA) TAI/Genr80:13:18
46Virginia Sellars (Can)0:13:41
47Allison Beall (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team0:23:05
DNFCary Steinman (USA)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling2:37:50
2Patricia Bailey (USA) Total Restoration Racing Team0:00:04
3Sue Butler (USA) River City Bicycles0:00:06
4Ashley Koch (USA) Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing0:00:10
5Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
6Jen Akeroyd (USA)
7Jenni Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
8Kelsey Withrow (USA) PCIM
9Robin Secrist (USA)
10Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) PCIM
11Rosalyn Rombauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
12Hilary Billington (USA) Hammer Nutrition
13Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
14Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
15Heather Pryor (USA) Metromint Cycling
16Lauren Roschen (USA)
17Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
18Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Flywheel Bicycle Solutions
19Lindsay Fox (USA) Veloforma
20Amy Campbell (USA) River City Bicycles
21Kristen Hetzel (USA)
22Teri Sheasby (USA)
23Sally Fraser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
24Lindsay Myers (USA)
25Jasmine Glaeser (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
26Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
27Annie Usher (USA)
28Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:18
29Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita0:00:40
30Carrie Eller (USA) Gregg's Trek0:00:54
31Sara Fletcher (USA) Bridgetown Velo0:00:55
32Lisa Turnbull (USA)
33Mindy Simmons (USA)
34Jennifer Schulz (Can) Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept
35Lisa Reeve (USA) Veloforma0:07:40
36Molly Mullane (USA) Landshark
37Libby Evans (USA) Therapeutic Assoc./Gen80:09:36
38Gabriela Ferrat (USA) Metromint Cycling0:09:37
39Marian Jamison (USA) Metromint Cycling
40Christina Smith (Can)
41Lana Atchley (USA)
42Christine Chang (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
43Anona Whitley (USA) Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling
44Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:11:11
45Karey Miles (USA) TAI/Genr80:13:28
46Virginia Sellars (Can)0:13:51
47Allison Beall (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team0:23:15

Latest on Cyclingnews