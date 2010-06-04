Image 1 of 12 Nic Hamilton (Trek/Red Truck) takes out stage two. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 2 of 12 The peloton passes through the site of an old forest fire. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 3 of 12 U.S. cyclocross star Ryan Trebon leads the peloton. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 4 of 12 United Healthcare drives the group through one of a snow section. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 5 of 12 The stage ran deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 6 of 12 The peloton gets underway. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 7 of 12 Race leader Morgan Schmitt remounts after getting a new wheel. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 8 of 12 Some of the local residents along the course didn (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 9 of 12 The breakaway got its start early. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 10 of 12 Nate English and Nic Hamilton were the last two survivors of the breakaway. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 11 of 12 Jennifer Wheeler won the women's race in a field sprint. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 12 of 12 Erik Barlevav powers the UnitedHealthcare train. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

United Healthcare's Morgan Schmitt finished with the lead group at the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's stage two Mt. Adams Road Race but lost his leader's jersey after officials penalised him 20 seconds for pacing behind a neutral support car after a flat.

Schmitt's teammate Marc De Maar, who finished third on the stage behind Nic Hamilton (Trek/Red Truck) and Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman) now leads the overall going into Friday's stage three time trial but shares the same time with Bissell's Paul Mach. Johnson is third overall. Schmitt dropped to ninth overall, 12 seconds back.

The Mt. Adams course rolled deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which provided plenty of scenery on the snow-flanked roads but also a few rough patches of gravel that caused problems for plenty of riders and their tyres.

United Healthcare's troubles started when team director Gord Fraser tried to plough through a small patch of snow in the team car but hit something solid and blew out a front tyre. While Fraser was on the side of the road putting on a spare, his rider in yellow was also on the side of the road waiting for a wheel change from neutral support, which was slow to get to him because of all the others also waiting for service.

When Schmitt did get his new wheel (with a mismatched-but-somewhat-functioning cog) he took some pace off the neutral vehicle in order to make his way back the bunch. But he apparently got too much help for the officials' liking and the penalty ensued.

Unfortunately for Schmitt and new race leader De Maar, organisers had already held the podium ceremony and given the leader's jersey to Schmitt. Fraser was less than pleased when told about the decision in the lobby of the team's hotel.

"You're in a race like this with the conditions of the race course and my car gets a flat tyre," he said. "Then Morgan flats and has to get a neutral change. There's a certain amount of leniency that should go to a call like that. I mean it's pretty extenuating circumstances."

Fraser said the team would "strongly protest" the decision, and he also said he thought Schmitt wasn't alone in his decision to accept the motorpacing.

"There are a lot of guys in the race who are taking pace when they get flats," he said. That's part of the game. It's not the rider's fault. This is unusually harsh."

But the controversial decision couldn't overshadow a tremendous day of racing on the western flanks of 12,250 foot Mt. Adams, where an all-day breakaway stayed out into the finishing straight before Hamilton managed to hold off the charging field by a bike length. It was a close win after a long day in the saddle.

Hamilton joined Nate English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM), Jaimie Sparling (Total Restoration) and Aaron Schooler (H&R Block) in a breakaway about halfway through the first of two 54-mile laps. The quartet quickly built an advantage of more than three minutes early in the second lap before the wheels started coming off and UHC picked up the chase.

Schooler was first to be jettisoned from the break, followed by Sparling, leaving Hamilton and English to try and keep the power on all the way to the line. It worked for Hamilton, but English ran out of gas 50 metres short.

"I pulled as hard as I could in a tuck for the last kilometre," English said of the finish. "And then when (Hamilton) came through I didn't have anything left because I was pulling as hard as I could already. And then they caught me."

Hamilton played the day like a maestro, carefully choosing the right move to bridge up to, and then gauging his effort without a second to spare.

"There were a couple guys that got away over the second KOM," Hamilton said. "I came across because I saw United Healthcare wanted to let that one go. That's the time to go. So I just got in there and had a nice steady day out front."

The race continues Friday with the 18.5-mile Scenic Gorge time trial.

Race notes:

UnitedHealthcare rider Roman Kilun abandoned the stage almost as soon as it began after suffering a hard crash in Tuesday night's Mt. Tabor criterium.

In the women's race, which started with today's stage, Hagens Berman's Jennifer Wheeler won a bunch sprint after spending most of the day chasing back after getting dropped early. Patricia Bailey (Total Restoration) was second, and last year's Yeast stage winner Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) was third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 4:20:19 2 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 4 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 5 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 6 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 7 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 8 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 9 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 10 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 12 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 13 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 14 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 15 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 16 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 18 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 19 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 20 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 21 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 22 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 23 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 24 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 25 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 26 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 27 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 28 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 0:02:11 29 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 30 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:12 31 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 32 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 33 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 34 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 35 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 36 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 37 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 38 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 39 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 40 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 41 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 42 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 43 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 44 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 45 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 46 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 47 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 48 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 49 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 50 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 51 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:51 52 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 53 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 54 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 55 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 56 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 57 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 58 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 59 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 60 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 61 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:05:39 62 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 63 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 64 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 65 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 66 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 67 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 68 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 69 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 70 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 71 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 72 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 73 Peter Vraniak (USA) 74 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 75 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 76 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 77 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 78 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 79 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 80 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 81 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 82 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 83 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 84 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 85 James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion 0:08:04 86 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 87 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 88 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 89 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 90 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 91 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 92 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 93 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:12:34 94 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:13:01 95 Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck 96 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 97 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:17:08 98 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:17:18 99 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 100 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 101 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 102 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 103 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 104 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 105 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 106 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:20:28 107 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:20:38 108 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:25:22 109 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 110 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:34:16 111 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 112 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:36:12 113 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:38:12 114 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 115 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 116 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 117 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 118 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 119 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:40:19 120 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 121 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:42:42 122 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:42:49 123 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 124 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 125 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 126 Shane Buysse (USA) 127 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:42:56 128 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 0:54:17 129 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 130 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:54:58 131 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:08:22 DNF Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis DNF Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized DNS Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck DNF Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck DNF Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's DNF Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy DNF Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team DNF Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG DNF Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution DNS Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport DNF Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper DNS Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos DNF Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing DNF Joe Baum (USA) DNF Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club DNF Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. DQ Luke Pennington (USA)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 12 pts 2 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 10 3 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 8 4 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 8 5 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 6 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 4 7 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 8 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 3 9 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 3 10 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 5:59:08 2 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:03 4 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:07 5 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:08 6 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:00:09 7 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:00:10 8 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:11 9 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:12 10 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:00:13 11 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:00:14 12 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:18 13 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 14 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 15 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 0:00:20 16 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 17 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:21 18 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:00:23 19 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:29 20 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 21 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:32 22 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:35 23 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:00:40 24 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 25 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:54 26 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:01:05 27 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:16 28 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:02:34 29 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:35 30 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 31 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:02:36 32 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 33 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:37 34 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:02:40 35 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 36 Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:41 37 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:02:42 38 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:02:46 39 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:48 40 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:50 41 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:53 42 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 43 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:02:55 44 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:02:56 45 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 46 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:02 47 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:03:38 48 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:04:14 49 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:15 50 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:04:16 51 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:04:27 52 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 53 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:04:30 54 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:35 55 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:04:43 56 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:05:22 57 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:05:40 58 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:05:52 59 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:05:53 60 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:05:57 61 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:06:02 62 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:06:03 63 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:06 64 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:07 65 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:06:09 66 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 67 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:06:14 68 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:06:16 69 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:06:21 70 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:06:22 71 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 72 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:24 73 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:06:29 74 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 75 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:06:36 76 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:06:49 77 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:07:05 78 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:07:48 79 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:08:23 80 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 0:08:26 81 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:08:27 82 James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion 0:08:30 83 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:31 84 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:08:47 85 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:10:01 86 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:11:17 87 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:29 88 Peter Vraniak (USA) 0:11:40 89 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:12:20 90 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:13:48 91 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:13:57 92 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:14:02 93 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:15:42 94 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:15:52 95 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:17:33 96 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:17:36 97 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:17:44 98 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 99 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:17:54 100 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:17:57 101 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 0:18:01 102 Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:20:44 103 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:21:15 104 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:58 105 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:25:32 106 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:25:42 107 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:26:05 108 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:26:18 109 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:29:25 110 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:34:46 111 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:35:44 112 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:38:31 113 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:38:57 114 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:40:45 115 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:43:08 116 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:43:33 117 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:43:36 118 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:44:06 119 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:46:48 120 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:46:58 121 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:47:31 122 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:48:09 123 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:48:30 124 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:48:38 125 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:51:07 126 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:51:36 127 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:52:29 128 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 1:00:58 129 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 1:04:03 130 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 1:04:29 131 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:17:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 12 pts 2 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 12 3 Nathaniel English (USA) Trek Red Truck 10 4 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Hutch's 10 5 Nic Hamilton (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 10 6 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 7 Jamie Sparling (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 4 8 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Total Restoration Cycling Team 3 9 Lang Reynolds (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 3 10 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 2 11 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 2 12 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 2 13 Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1

Pro 1/2/3/ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 2:38:00 2 Patricia Bailey (USA) Total Restoration Racing Team 3 Sue Butler (USA) River City Bicycles 4 Ashley Koch (USA) Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing 5 Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team 6 Jen Akeroyd (USA) 7 Jenni Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team 8 Kelsey Withrow (USA) PCIM 9 Robin Secrist (USA) 10 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) PCIM 11 Rosalyn Rombauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 12 Hilary Billington (USA) Hammer Nutrition 13 Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team 14 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 16 Heather Pryor (USA) Metromint Cycling 17 Lauren Roschen (USA) 18 Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 19 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Flywheel Bicycle Solutions 20 Lindsay Fox (USA) Veloforma 21 Amy Campbell (USA) River City Bicycles 22 Kristen Hetzel (USA) 23 Teri Sheasby (USA) 24 Sally Fraser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 25 Lindsay Myers (USA) 26 Jasmine Glaeser (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team 27 Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team 28 Annie Usher (USA) 29 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:08 30 Carrie Eller (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:00:44 31 Sara Fletcher (USA) Bridgetown Velo 0:00:45 32 Lisa Turnbull (USA) 33 Mindy Simmons (USA) 34 Jennifer Schulz (Can) Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept 35 Lisa Reeve (USA) Veloforma 0:07:30 36 Molly Mullane (USA) Landshark 37 Libby Evans (USA) Therapeutic Assoc./Gen8 0:09:26 38 Gabriela Ferrat (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:09:27 39 Marian Jamison (USA) Metromint Cycling 40 Christina Smith (Can) 41 Lana Atchley (USA) 42 Christine Chang (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team 43 Anona Whitley (USA) Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling 44 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 0:11:01 45 Karey Miles (USA) TAI/Genr8 0:13:18 46 Virginia Sellars (Can) 0:13:41 47 Allison Beall (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team 0:23:05 DNF Cary Steinman (USA)