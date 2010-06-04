De Maar makes his move
Dutchman takes over race lead from teammate
United Healthcare's Morgan Schmitt finished with the lead group at the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's stage two Mt. Adams Road Race but lost his leader's jersey after officials penalised him 20 seconds for pacing behind a neutral support car after a flat.
Schmitt's teammate Marc De Maar, who finished third on the stage behind Nic Hamilton (Trek/Red Truck) and Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman) now leads the overall going into Friday's stage three time trial but shares the same time with Bissell's Paul Mach. Johnson is third overall. Schmitt dropped to ninth overall, 12 seconds back.
The Mt. Adams course rolled deep into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which provided plenty of scenery on the snow-flanked roads but also a few rough patches of gravel that caused problems for plenty of riders and their tyres.
United Healthcare's troubles started when team director Gord Fraser tried to plough through a small patch of snow in the team car but hit something solid and blew out a front tyre. While Fraser was on the side of the road putting on a spare, his rider in yellow was also on the side of the road waiting for a wheel change from neutral support, which was slow to get to him because of all the others also waiting for service.
When Schmitt did get his new wheel (with a mismatched-but-somewhat-functioning cog) he took some pace off the neutral vehicle in order to make his way back the bunch. But he apparently got too much help for the officials' liking and the penalty ensued.
Unfortunately for Schmitt and new race leader De Maar, organisers had already held the podium ceremony and given the leader's jersey to Schmitt. Fraser was less than pleased when told about the decision in the lobby of the team's hotel.
"You're in a race like this with the conditions of the race course and my car gets a flat tyre," he said. "Then Morgan flats and has to get a neutral change. There's a certain amount of leniency that should go to a call like that. I mean it's pretty extenuating circumstances."
Fraser said the team would "strongly protest" the decision, and he also said he thought Schmitt wasn't alone in his decision to accept the motorpacing.
"There are a lot of guys in the race who are taking pace when they get flats," he said. That's part of the game. It's not the rider's fault. This is unusually harsh."
But the controversial decision couldn't overshadow a tremendous day of racing on the western flanks of 12,250 foot Mt. Adams, where an all-day breakaway stayed out into the finishing straight before Hamilton managed to hold off the charging field by a bike length. It was a close win after a long day in the saddle.
Hamilton joined Nate English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM), Jaimie Sparling (Total Restoration) and Aaron Schooler (H&R Block) in a breakaway about halfway through the first of two 54-mile laps. The quartet quickly built an advantage of more than three minutes early in the second lap before the wheels started coming off and UHC picked up the chase.
Schooler was first to be jettisoned from the break, followed by Sparling, leaving Hamilton and English to try and keep the power on all the way to the line. It worked for Hamilton, but English ran out of gas 50 metres short.
"I pulled as hard as I could in a tuck for the last kilometre," English said of the finish. "And then when (Hamilton) came through I didn't have anything left because I was pulling as hard as I could already. And then they caught me."
Hamilton played the day like a maestro, carefully choosing the right move to bridge up to, and then gauging his effort without a second to spare.
"There were a couple guys that got away over the second KOM," Hamilton said. "I came across because I saw United Healthcare wanted to let that one go. That's the time to go. So I just got in there and had a nice steady day out front."
The race continues Friday with the 18.5-mile Scenic Gorge time trial.
Race notes:
UnitedHealthcare rider Roman Kilun abandoned the stage almost as soon as it began after suffering a hard crash in Tuesday night's Mt. Tabor criterium.
In the women's race, which started with today's stage, Hagens Berman's Jennifer Wheeler won a bunch sprint after spending most of the day chasing back after getting dropped early. Patricia Bailey (Total Restoration) was second, and last year's Yeast stage winner Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) was third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
|4:20:19
|2
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|3
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|4
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|5
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|6
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|8
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|9
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|10
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|12
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|13
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|14
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|15
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|16
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's
|19
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|20
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|22
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|23
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|24
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|25
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|26
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|27
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|28
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|0:02:11
|29
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|30
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:02:12
|31
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|32
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|33
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|34
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|35
|Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|36
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|37
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|38
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|39
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|40
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|41
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|42
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|43
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|44
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|45
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|46
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|47
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|48
|Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
|49
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|50
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|51
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:51
|52
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|53
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|54
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|55
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|56
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|57
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|58
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|59
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|60
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|61
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:05:39
|62
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
|63
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|64
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|65
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|66
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|67
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|68
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|69
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|70
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|71
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|72
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|73
|Peter Vraniak (USA)
|74
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|75
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|76
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|77
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|78
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|79
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|80
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|81
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|82
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|83
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|84
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|85
|James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
|0:08:04
|86
|Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|87
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|88
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|89
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|90
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|91
|Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|92
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|93
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|0:12:34
|94
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:13:01
|95
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck
|96
|Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
|97
|Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:17:08
|98
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:17:18
|99
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|100
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|101
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|102
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|103
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|104
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|105
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|106
|Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
|0:20:28
|107
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:20:38
|108
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:25:22
|109
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|110
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:34:16
|111
|Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|112
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|0:36:12
|113
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:38:12
|114
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
|115
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|116
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|117
|Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|118
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|119
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:40:19
|120
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|121
|Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:42:42
|122
|Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:42:49
|123
|Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|124
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|125
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|126
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|127
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:42:56
|128
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|0:54:17
|129
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|130
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:54:58
|131
|Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
|1:08:22
|DNF
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|DNF
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|DNS
|Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck
|DNF
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|DNF
|Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's
|DNF
|Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|DNF
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNS
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|DNS
|Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
|DNF
|Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|DNF
|Joe Baum (USA)
|DNF
|Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
|DNF
|Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|DQ
|Luke Pennington (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|12
|pts
|2
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|10
|3
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
|8
|4
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's
|8
|5
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|7
|6
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|4
|7
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|3
|8
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|3
|10
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|5:59:08
|2
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:07
|5
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:08
|6
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:00:10
|8
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|9
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:12
|10
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:00:13
|11
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:00:14
|12
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:18
|13
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|14
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|15
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's
|0:00:20
|16
|Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|17
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|18
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|0:00:23
|19
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|20
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|21
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:32
|22
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:35
|23
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:00:40
|24
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|25
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:54
|26
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:01:05
|27
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|28
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:02:34
|29
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:35
|30
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|31
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:36
|32
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|33
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:02:37
|34
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:02:40
|35
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|36
|Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:02:41
|37
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:02:42
|38
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|0:02:46
|39
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:48
|40
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|41
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:02:53
|42
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|43
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:02:55
|44
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:02:56
|45
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|46
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:02
|47
|Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:03:38
|48
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:04:14
|49
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:15
|50
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:04:16
|51
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:04:27
|52
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|53
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:04:30
|54
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:35
|55
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:04:43
|56
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:22
|57
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:05:40
|58
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:05:52
|59
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:05:53
|60
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:05:57
|61
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|0:06:02
|62
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:06:03
|63
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:06
|64
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:07
|65
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|66
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|67
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|68
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|69
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|70
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|0:06:22
|71
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|72
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:24
|73
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:06:29
|74
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|75
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:06:36
|76
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:06:49
|77
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:07:05
|78
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:07:48
|79
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|80
|Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:08:26
|81
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:08:27
|82
|James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
|0:08:30
|83
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:08:31
|84
|Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:08:47
|85
|Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:10:01
|86
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
|0:11:17
|87
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:29
|88
|Peter Vraniak (USA)
|0:11:40
|89
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:12:20
|90
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|0:13:48
|91
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:13:57
|92
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:14:02
|93
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|0:15:42
|94
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:15:52
|95
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:17:33
|96
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:17:36
|97
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:17:44
|98
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|99
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:17:54
|100
|Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:17:57
|101
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|0:18:01
|102
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:20:44
|103
|Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:21:15
|104
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:58
|105
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:25:32
|106
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:25:42
|107
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:26:05
|108
|Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
|0:26:18
|109
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:29:25
|110
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:34:46
|111
|Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:35:44
|112
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:38:31
|113
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:38:57
|114
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:40:45
|115
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|0:43:08
|116
|Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|0:43:33
|117
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:43:36
|118
|Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:44:06
|119
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:46:48
|120
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:46:58
|121
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|0:47:31
|122
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:48:09
|123
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
|0:48:30
|124
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:48:38
|125
|Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:51:07
|126
|Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:51:36
|127
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|0:52:29
|128
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|1:00:58
|129
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|1:04:03
|130
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|1:04:29
|131
|Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
|1:17:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|12
|pts
|2
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|12
|3
|Nathaniel English (USA) Trek Red Truck
|10
|4
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Hutch's
|10
|5
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|10
|6
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|7
|7
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|4
|8
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|3
|10
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|2
|11
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|2
|12
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|2
|13
|Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|2:38:00
|2
|Patricia Bailey (USA) Total Restoration Racing Team
|3
|Sue Butler (USA) River City Bicycles
|4
|Ashley Koch (USA) Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing
|5
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|6
|Jen Akeroyd (USA)
|7
|Jenni Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
|8
|Kelsey Withrow (USA) PCIM
|9
|Robin Secrist (USA)
|10
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) PCIM
|11
|Rosalyn Rombauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|12
|Hilary Billington (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|13
|Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|14
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|16
|Heather Pryor (USA) Metromint Cycling
|17
|Lauren Roschen (USA)
|18
|Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|19
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Flywheel Bicycle Solutions
|20
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Veloforma
|21
|Amy Campbell (USA) River City Bicycles
|22
|Kristen Hetzel (USA)
|23
|Teri Sheasby (USA)
|24
|Sally Fraser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|25
|Lindsay Myers (USA)
|26
|Jasmine Glaeser (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|27
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|28
|Annie Usher (USA)
|29
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:08
|30
|Carrie Eller (USA) Gregg's Trek
|0:00:44
|31
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Bridgetown Velo
|0:00:45
|32
|Lisa Turnbull (USA)
|33
|Mindy Simmons (USA)
|34
|Jennifer Schulz (Can) Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept
|35
|Lisa Reeve (USA) Veloforma
|0:07:30
|36
|Molly Mullane (USA) Landshark
|37
|Libby Evans (USA) Therapeutic Assoc./Gen8
|0:09:26
|38
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:09:27
|39
|Marian Jamison (USA) Metromint Cycling
|40
|Christina Smith (Can)
|41
|Lana Atchley (USA)
|42
|Christine Chang (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
|43
|Anona Whitley (USA) Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling
|44
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|45
|Karey Miles (USA) TAI/Genr8
|0:13:18
|46
|Virginia Sellars (Can)
|0:13:41
|47
|Allison Beall (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
|0:23:05
|DNF
|Cary Steinman (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|2:37:50
|2
|Patricia Bailey (USA) Total Restoration Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Sue Butler (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:00:06
|4
|Ashley Koch (USA) Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing
|0:00:10
|5
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|6
|Jen Akeroyd (USA)
|7
|Jenni Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
|8
|Kelsey Withrow (USA) PCIM
|9
|Robin Secrist (USA)
|10
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) PCIM
|11
|Rosalyn Rombauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|12
|Hilary Billington (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|13
|Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|14
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|15
|Heather Pryor (USA) Metromint Cycling
|16
|Lauren Roschen (USA)
|17
|Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|18
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Flywheel Bicycle Solutions
|19
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Veloforma
|20
|Amy Campbell (USA) River City Bicycles
|21
|Kristen Hetzel (USA)
|22
|Teri Sheasby (USA)
|23
|Sally Fraser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|24
|Lindsay Myers (USA)
|25
|Jasmine Glaeser (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|26
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Racing Team
|27
|Annie Usher (USA)
|28
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:18
|29
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:00:40
|30
|Carrie Eller (USA) Gregg's Trek
|0:00:54
|31
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Bridgetown Velo
|0:00:55
|32
|Lisa Turnbull (USA)
|33
|Mindy Simmons (USA)
|34
|Jennifer Schulz (Can) Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept
|35
|Lisa Reeve (USA) Veloforma
|0:07:40
|36
|Molly Mullane (USA) Landshark
|37
|Libby Evans (USA) Therapeutic Assoc./Gen8
|0:09:36
|38
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:09:37
|39
|Marian Jamison (USA) Metromint Cycling
|40
|Christina Smith (Can)
|41
|Lana Atchley (USA)
|42
|Christine Chang (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
|43
|Anona Whitley (USA) Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling
|44
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|45
|Karey Miles (USA) TAI/Genr8
|0:13:28
|46
|Virginia Sellars (Can)
|0:13:51
|47
|Allison Beall (USA) Riverstone Women's Racing Team
|0:23:15
