English, Hughes top Trout Lake time trial

Men's and women's overall lead maintained

Elite men - Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:21:52.340
2Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:00.830
3Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)0:00:15.130
4Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:00:19.720
5Chase Pinkham (Bissell)0:00:23.930
6Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:00:31.610
7Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:35.750
8Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)0:00:36.750
9Carl Decker (Giant MTB)0:00:39.480
10Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:00:39.850
11Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:00:42.290
12Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)0:00:43.240
13Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:00:46.350
14Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:00:48.030
15Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)0:00:49.200
16Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)0:00:49.780
17Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:50.310
18Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:51.960
19David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)0:00:52.310
20Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:56.310
21Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)0:00:58.920
22Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:00:58.960
23James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:00.050
24Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:01.620
25Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:01.750
26Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:01:02.330
27Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:01:02.810
28Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:04.370
29Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)0:01:04.400
30Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:05.180
31Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:05.750
32James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:07.090
33Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:01:12.710
34Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)0:01:13.600
35Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)0:01:15.050
36Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:01:16.290
37Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:01:16.490
38Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)0:01:17.190
39Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:24.080
40David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:01:25.500
41Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:25.870
42Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)0:01:30.950
43David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:01:31.400
44Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:01:33.320
45Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:01:35.690
46Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:40.120
47Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)0:01:41.230
48Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:01:47.120
49Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:01:47.550
50Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:01:47.810
51Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:01:48.010
52Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)0:01:48.660
53Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)0:01:50.460
54Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:01:51.050
55Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:01:51.500
56Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:54.210
57Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:01:54.700
58Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)0:01:55.960
59Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)0:01:56.540
60Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:01:57.290
61Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)0:01:57.520
62Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:01:57.600
63Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
64Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:01:58.760
65Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:01:59.290
66Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:02:01.840
67Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:02:01.900
68Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:02.870
69Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:02:04.350
70Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:02:08.330
71Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:02:12.920
72Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:02:15.170
73Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:02:16.040
74David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:02:17.410
75Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:17.550
76Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:02:19.040
77Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:02:20.820
78John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:02:21.560
79Michael J Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:02:23.590
80Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)0:02:24.390
81Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)0:02:25.400
82Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:02:25.590
83Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)0:02:30.380
84Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:02:30.690
85Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:02:31.220
86Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)0:02:33.010
87Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:02:34.350
88Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)0:02:36.280
89Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)0:02:36.620
90Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:02:40.380
91Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:02:41.150
92Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:45.030
93Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:46.120
94Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)0:02:47.420
95Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)0:02:50.540
96Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:50.970
97Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)0:02:52.470
98Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:52.570
99James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)0:02:54.860
100Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)0:02:58.580
101Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)0:03:00.570
102Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:05.260
103Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:03:05.860
104Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:03:13.190
105Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)0:03:14.600
106Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:03:15.790
107Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)0:03:16.690
108Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:03:18.910
109Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)0:03:19.530
110Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)0:03:23.540
111Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)0:03:24.890
112James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:03:26.920
113Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:27.110
114Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:03:30.760
115Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:30.960
116Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:03:33.910
117Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)0:03:34.760
118Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:03:35.960
119Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:03:41.350
120Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)0:03:51.090
121Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)0:03:51.740
122Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:03:58.210
123Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:04:15.990
124Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)0:04:18.160
125Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)0:04:22.480
126Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)0:04:24.170
127Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:04:38.430
128Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles)0:04:39.830
129Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:04:50.220
130John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:04:53.210
131Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:13.210
132Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:26.010
133Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:05:32.060
134Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:05:50.790

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:23:09.300
2Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:05.750
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:57.170
4Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:01:08.020
5Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:01:32.730
6Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:33.300
7Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:01:43.450
8Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:47.230
9Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:52.150
10Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:02:07.050
11Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:02:07.270
12Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)0:02:26.400
13Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:02:34.390
14Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:46.700
15Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:50.090
16Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:02:52.030
17Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:02:54.680
18Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:58.050
19Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:03:04.240
20Pepper Harlton (Juventus)0:03:14.580
21Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:03:15.470
22Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:03:22.350
23Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:03:25.070
24Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)0:03:25.150
25Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:03:27.020
26Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:03:50.260
27Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)0:03:57.290
28Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)0:04:00.780
29Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)0:04:04.060
30Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:04:08.320
31Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)0:04:10.900
32Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:04:12.120
33Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)0:04:13.510
34Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)0:04:16.330
35Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:04:17.430
36Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:04:27.730
37Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:04:29.910
38Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:04:42.430
39Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)0:04:43.880
40Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)0:05:01.740
41Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)0:05:17.220
42Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:05:23.680
43Patricia Dowd (Team Rep)0:05:27.630
44Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)0:05:37.260
45Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:05:55.810
46Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:06:06.790
47Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)0:06:18.300
48Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)0:06:18.310

General classification after stage 2 - Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)3:57:15
2Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:05
3Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)0:00:22
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell)0:00:45
5Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)0:00:51
6Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
7Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:00:55
8Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
9Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
10David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)0:00:57
11Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:59
12Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:02
13Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)0:01:06
14Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)0:01:20
15James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:21
16Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
17Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:01:24
18Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:25
19Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:01:26
20Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)0:01:27
21Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:01:28
22James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:33
23Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:49
24Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)0:02:33
25Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:02:34
26Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:02:36
27Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:03:06
28Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:03:09
29Carl Decker (Giant MTB)0:03:21
30Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:37
31Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)0:03:41
32David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:03:52
33Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:04:50
34Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)0:05:00
35Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:05:19
36Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:22
37Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:05:24
38Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:05:26
39Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:28
40Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)0:05:32
41Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)0:05:38
42Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:05:40
43Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)0:05:43
44Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)0:06:11
45Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:06:19
46Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:06:26
47Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
48Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:06:27
49Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:06:33
50Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:06:43
51Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:45
52Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:06:56
53Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:07:23
54Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:07:32
55Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)0:07:33
56Michael J Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:07:38
57Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)0:08:11
58Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)0:08:24
59James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:08:30
60Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:08:54
61Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:09:57
62Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:10:21
63Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:10:42
64Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)0:10:47
65Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:10:49
66Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:10:55
67Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)0:11:13
68Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)0:11:38
69Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)0:11:49
70Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)0:12:20
71Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:13:03
72Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:13:06
73Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)0:14:13
74Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:14:27
75Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:15:10
76Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:15:53
77Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:16:03
78Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)0:16:07
79Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:16:27
80Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
81Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:16:40
82Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)0:16:48
83Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:16:50
84Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:16:56
85David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:16:57
86John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:16:58
87Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:17:19
88Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
89Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)0:17:22
90Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:26
91Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)0:17:32
92Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
93Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:18:10
94Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)0:18:50
95David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:18:57
96Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)0:19:06
97Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:19:29
98Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)0:19:30
99Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:20:22
100John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:20:33
101Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)0:24:06
102Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:24:12
103Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)0:25:28
104Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:25:42
105Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)0:25:56
106Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)0:26:06
107Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:27:01
108Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)0:27:49
109Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:28:36
110Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:28:41
111Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:28:47
112James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)0:29:35
113Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)0:30:14
114Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:30:20
115Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:30:51
116Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)0:31:11
117Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:32:08
118Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:33:59
119Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)0:34:00
120Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:35:21
121Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:35:31
122Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:35:47
123Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)0:36:05
124Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:36:14
125Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:37:00
126Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:37:40
127Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:40:00
128Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:52:15
129Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:52:53
130Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)0:53:58
131Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)0:57:29
132Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)0:57:36
133Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles)1:00:25
134Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA1:00:27

General classification after stage 2 - Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)3:06:47
2Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:13
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
4Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:01:36
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:37
6Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:03:35
7Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:06:06
8Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:06:09
9Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:06:53
10Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:07:14
11Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:07:23
12Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:07:59
13Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/To the Top)0:08:36
14Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:08:38
15Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:08:54
16Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:09:45
17Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)0:10:13
18Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)0:10:38
19Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:10:42
20Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:10:45
21Pepper Harlton (Juventus)0:11:05
22Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:11:25
23Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)0:12:13
24Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)0:12:22
25Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:12:27
26Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:12:30
27Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:13:11
28Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)0:13:54
29Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:14:19
30Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:14:36
31Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:14:52
32Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:16:42
33Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:17:05
34Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:19:49
35Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:20:14
36Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
37Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)0:21:38
38Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)0:23:40
39Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:23:45
40Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)0:24:39
41Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)0:24:44
42Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)0:25:26
43Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)0:25:44
44Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)0:27:07
45Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)0:32:14
46Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:33:06
47Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)0:54:47
48Patricia Dowd (Team Rep1:03:32

