English, Hughes top Trout Lake time trial
Men's and women's overall lead maintained
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:21:52.340
|2
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:00.830
|3
|Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)
|0:00:15.130
|4
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:19.720
|5
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell)
|0:00:23.930
|6
|Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:00:31.610
|7
|Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:35.750
|8
|Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:00:36.750
|9
|Carl Decker (Giant MTB)
|0:00:39.480
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:39.850
|11
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:00:42.290
|12
|Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:43.240
|13
|Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:00:46.350
|14
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:48.030
|15
|Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|0:00:49.200
|16
|Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
|0:00:49.780
|17
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:50.310
|18
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:51.960
|19
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|0:00:52.310
|20
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:56.310
|21
|Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)
|0:00:58.920
|22
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:58.960
|23
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:00.050
|24
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:01.620
|25
|Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:01:01.750
|26
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:02.330
|27
|Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:01:02.810
|28
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:04.370
|29
|Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)
|0:01:04.400
|30
|Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:01:05.180
|31
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:05.750
|32
|James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:07.090
|33
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:12.710
|34
|Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)
|0:01:13.600
|35
|Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:01:15.050
|36
|Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:01:16.290
|37
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:16.490
|38
|Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)
|0:01:17.190
|39
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:01:24.080
|40
|David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:01:25.500
|41
|Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:01:25.870
|42
|Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)
|0:01:30.950
|43
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:01:31.400
|44
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|0:01:33.320
|45
|Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:01:35.690
|46
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:01:40.120
|47
|Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:01:41.230
|48
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:47.120
|49
|Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:01:47.550
|50
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:01:47.810
|51
|Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:01:48.010
|52
|Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)
|0:01:48.660
|53
|Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)
|0:01:50.460
|54
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:51.050
|55
|Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:51.500
|56
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:54.210
|57
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:54.700
|58
|Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)
|0:01:55.960
|59
|Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)
|0:01:56.540
|60
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:01:57.290
|61
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|0:01:57.520
|62
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:01:57.600
|63
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|64
|Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:01:58.760
|65
|Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:01:59.290
|66
|Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:02:01.840
|67
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:01.900
|68
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:02.870
|69
|Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:02:04.350
|70
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:02:08.330
|71
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:12.920
|72
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:02:15.170
|73
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:16.040
|74
|David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:02:17.410
|75
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:17.550
|76
|Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:02:19.040
|77
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:02:20.820
|78
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:21.560
|79
|Michael J Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|0:02:23.590
|80
|Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)
|0:02:24.390
|81
|Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)
|0:02:25.400
|82
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:25.590
|83
|Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)
|0:02:30.380
|84
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:02:30.690
|85
|Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:02:31.220
|86
|Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)
|0:02:33.010
|87
|Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:02:34.350
|88
|Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)
|0:02:36.280
|89
|Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)
|0:02:36.620
|90
|Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:02:40.380
|91
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:02:41.150
|92
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:45.030
|93
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:46.120
|94
|Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:47.420
|95
|Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)
|0:02:50.540
|96
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:50.970
|97
|Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)
|0:02:52.470
|98
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:52.570
|99
|James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)
|0:02:54.860
|100
|Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
|0:02:58.580
|101
|Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)
|0:03:00.570
|102
|Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:03:05.260
|103
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:03:05.860
|104
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:03:13.190
|105
|Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)
|0:03:14.600
|106
|Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:03:15.790
|107
|Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)
|0:03:16.690
|108
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:03:18.910
|109
|Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)
|0:03:19.530
|110
|Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|0:03:23.540
|111
|Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)
|0:03:24.890
|112
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|0:03:26.920
|113
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:27.110
|114
|Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:03:30.760
|115
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:03:30.960
|116
|Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:03:33.910
|117
|Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)
|0:03:34.760
|118
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:03:35.960
|119
|Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:03:41.350
|120
|Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)
|0:03:51.090
|121
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)
|0:03:51.740
|122
|Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:03:58.210
|123
|Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:04:15.990
|124
|Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)
|0:04:18.160
|125
|Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:04:22.480
|126
|Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)
|0:04:24.170
|127
|Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:04:38.430
|128
|Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles)
|0:04:39.830
|129
|Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:04:50.220
|130
|John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:04:53.210
|131
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:13.210
|132
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:05:26.010
|133
|Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:05:32.060
|134
|Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:05:50.790
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:23:09.300
|2
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:05.750
|3
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:57.170
|4
|Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:01:08.020
|5
|Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:32.730
|6
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:33.300
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:01:43.450
|8
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:47.230
|9
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:52.150
|10
|Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:02:07.050
|11
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:07.270
|12
|Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:26.400
|13
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:34.390
|14
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:46.700
|15
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:50.090
|16
|Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:02:52.030
|17
|Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:02:54.680
|18
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:58.050
|19
|Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:03:04.240
|20
|Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
|0:03:14.580
|21
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:15.470
|22
|Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:03:22.350
|23
|Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:03:25.070
|24
|Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)
|0:03:25.150
|25
|Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:03:27.020
|26
|Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:03:50.260
|27
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:57.290
|28
|Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)
|0:04:00.780
|29
|Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)
|0:04:04.060
|30
|Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:04:08.320
|31
|Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:10.900
|32
|Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:04:12.120
|33
|Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
|0:04:13.510
|34
|Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)
|0:04:16.330
|35
|Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:04:17.430
|36
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:27.730
|37
|Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:04:29.910
|38
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:04:42.430
|39
|Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)
|0:04:43.880
|40
|Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)
|0:05:01.740
|41
|Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)
|0:05:17.220
|42
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:05:23.680
|43
|Patricia Dowd (Team Rep)
|0:05:27.630
|44
|Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)
|0:05:37.260
|45
|Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:05:55.810
|46
|Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:06:06.790
|47
|Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)
|0:06:18.300
|48
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)
|0:06:18.310
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|3:57:15
|2
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|3
|Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)
|0:00:22
|4
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell)
|0:00:45
|5
|Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:00:51
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|7
|Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:00:55
|8
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|9
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|10
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|0:00:57
|11
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:59
|12
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:02
|13
|Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
|0:01:06
|14
|Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)
|0:01:20
|15
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:21
|16
|Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
|17
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:24
|18
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:25
|19
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:26
|20
|Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)
|0:01:27
|21
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:01:28
|22
|James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:33
|23
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:01:49
|24
|Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)
|0:02:33
|25
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:02:34
|26
|Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:02:36
|27
|Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:03:06
|28
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:03:09
|29
|Carl Decker (Giant MTB)
|0:03:21
|30
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:37
|31
|Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)
|0:03:41
|32
|David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:03:52
|33
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:04:50
|34
|Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:00
|35
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:05:19
|36
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:05:22
|37
|Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:05:24
|38
|Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:05:26
|39
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:05:28
|40
|Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|0:05:32
|41
|Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)
|0:05:38
|42
|Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:05:40
|43
|Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)
|0:05:43
|44
|Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)
|0:06:11
|45
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:06:19
|46
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:06:26
|47
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|48
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|0:06:27
|49
|Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:06:33
|50
|Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:06:43
|51
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:06:45
|52
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:06:56
|53
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:07:23
|54
|Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:07:32
|55
|Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)
|0:07:33
|56
|Michael J Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|0:07:38
|57
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)
|0:08:11
|58
|Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)
|0:08:24
|59
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|0:08:30
|60
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:08:54
|61
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:09:57
|62
|Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:10:21
|63
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:10:42
|64
|Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:10:47
|65
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:10:49
|66
|Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:10:55
|67
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|0:11:13
|68
|Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)
|0:11:38
|69
|Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)
|0:11:49
|70
|Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)
|0:12:20
|71
|Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:13:03
|72
|Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:13:06
|73
|Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)
|0:14:13
|74
|Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:14:27
|75
|Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:15:10
|76
|Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:15:53
|77
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:16:03
|78
|Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)
|0:16:07
|79
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:16:27
|80
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|81
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|0:16:40
|82
|Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)
|0:16:48
|83
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:16:50
|84
|Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:16:56
|85
|David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:16:57
|86
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:16:58
|87
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:17:19
|88
|Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
|89
|Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:17:22
|90
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:17:26
|91
|Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)
|0:17:32
|92
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|93
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:18:10
|94
|Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:18:50
|95
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:18:57
|96
|Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)
|0:19:06
|97
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:19:29
|98
|Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)
|0:19:30
|99
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:20:22
|100
|John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:20:33
|101
|Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)
|0:24:06
|102
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:24:12
|103
|Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
|0:25:28
|104
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:25:42
|105
|Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|0:25:56
|106
|Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)
|0:26:06
|107
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:27:01
|108
|Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)
|0:27:49
|109
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:28:36
|110
|Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:28:41
|111
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:28:47
|112
|James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)
|0:29:35
|113
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:30:14
|114
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:30:20
|115
|Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:30:51
|116
|Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)
|0:31:11
|117
|Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:32:08
|118
|Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:33:59
|119
|Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)
|0:34:00
|120
|Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:35:21
|121
|Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:35:31
|122
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:35:47
|123
|Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)
|0:36:05
|124
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:36:14
|125
|Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:37:00
|126
|Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:37:40
|127
|Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:40:00
|128
|Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:52:15
|129
|Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:52:53
|130
|Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)
|0:53:58
|131
|Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:57:29
|132
|Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)
|0:57:36
|133
|Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles)
|1:00:25
|134
|Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA
|1:00:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|3:06:47
|2
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:13
|3
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|4
|Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:01:36
|5
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:37
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:03:35
|7
|Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:06:06
|8
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:06:09
|9
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:06:53
|10
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:07:14
|11
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:07:23
|12
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:07:59
|13
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:08:36
|14
|Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:08:38
|15
|Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:08:54
|16
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:09:45
|17
|Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)
|0:10:13
|18
|Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)
|0:10:38
|19
|Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:10:42
|20
|Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:10:45
|21
|Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
|0:11:05
|22
|Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:11:25
|23
|Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)
|0:12:13
|24
|Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)
|0:12:22
|25
|Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:12:27
|26
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
|0:12:30
|27
|Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:13:11
|28
|Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)
|0:13:54
|29
|Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:14:19
|30
|Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:14:36
|31
|Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:14:52
|32
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:16:42
|33
|Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:17:05
|34
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:19:49
|35
|Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:20:14
|36
|Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|37
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)
|0:21:38
|38
|Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)
|0:23:40
|39
|Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:23:45
|40
|Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)
|0:24:39
|41
|Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
|0:24:44
|42
|Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)
|0:25:26
|43
|Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)
|0:25:44
|44
|Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)
|0:27:07
|45
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:32:14
|46
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:33:06
|47
|Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)
|0:54:47
|48
|Patricia Dowd (Team Rep
|1:03:32
