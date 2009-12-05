Trending

Wynants wins charity race

Belgian fundraising event draws top pros

Image 1 of 14

Maarten Wynants (Quick Step) takes the lead of the peloton on the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 14

Silence-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck looks composed in the sand.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 14

Quick Step veteran Matteo Tossato gives his steed a little touch up.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 14

Alessandro Ballan gets busy with the high pressure cleaner.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 14

Tom Boonen seems to master the sandy conditions in Mol.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 14

Jan Bakelants takes a tumble and has a laugh.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 14

Filippo Pozzato rides along the lake on his way to 36th.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 14

Quick Step rider Stijn Devolder didn't set the world on fire.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 14

Alessandro Ballan (left) and Matteo Tossato looked pleased with their efforts.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 14

The day's podium (l-r): Jelle Vanendert, Maarten Wijnants and Dries Devenyns.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 14

Some of the day's stars are presented, including local boy Tom Boonen (far right).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 14

Maarten Wijnants wins the Move to Improve charity race.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 14

Tom Boonen shows his Belgian pedigree with a strong performance out front.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 14

It's a little different to the bitumen, fellas...

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Maarten Wynants won the charity race in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday ahead of Jelle Vanendert and Dries Devenyns. The race was organized by Tom Boonen and his sports director at Quick Step, Wilfried "Fiete" Peeters. Boonen created the cyclo-cross to continue his long-time support of a Belgian charity association that helps children suffering from motricity diseases.

After winning the race, Wynants said to Sporza.be, "It was difficult to follow the track in the sand." The sand seemed to magnify the effects of each little mistake.

"It was very difficult," said Tom Boonen, who said before the event that he hoped to make it a yearly fundraiser. "Will I do this again? Maybe. Otherwise, next year we'll chose an activity like billiards."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Wijnants (Bel)0:41:48
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel)0:00:09
3Dries Devenyns (Bel)0:00:16
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)0:00:23
5Wim De Vocht (Bel)0:00:27
6Kevin Hulsmans (Bel)
7Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel)0:00:57
8Roy Sentjens (Bel)0:01:14
9Kevin De Weert (Bel)0:01:17
10Wouter Weylandt (Bel)0:01:26
11Frederique Robert (Bel)
12Arnaud Coyot (Fra)0:01:53
13Tom Boonen (Bel)
14Addy Engels (Ned)
15Steven de Jongh (Ned)0:01:28
16Stijn Joseph (Bel)0:02:21
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)0:02:30
18Jurgen Van de Walle (Bel)0:02:42
19Geert Verheyen (Bel)0:02:57
20Servais Knaven (Ned)0:03:08
21Matteo Tosatto (Ita)0:03:55
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel)
23Gert Dockx (Bel)
24Björn Leukemans (Bel)0:04:15
25Nick Nuyens (Bel)0:04:20
26Bram Tankink (Ned)
27Kevin Van Impe (Bel)0:04:44
28David Boucher (Fra)0:05:10
29Jan Bakelants (Bel)
30Niki Terpstra (Ned)
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel)
32Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
33Denis Flahaut (Fra)
34Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
35Carlos Barredo (Spa)
36Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
37Wilfried Cretskens (Bel)
38Stijn Devolder (Bel)
39Kris Boeckmans (Bel)
40Geert Omloop (Bel)

