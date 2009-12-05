Wynants wins charity race
Belgian fundraising event draws top pros
Maarten Wynants won the charity race in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday ahead of Jelle Vanendert and Dries Devenyns. The race was organized by Tom Boonen and his sports director at Quick Step, Wilfried "Fiete" Peeters. Boonen created the cyclo-cross to continue his long-time support of a Belgian charity association that helps children suffering from motricity diseases.
After winning the race, Wynants said to Sporza.be, "It was difficult to follow the track in the sand." The sand seemed to magnify the effects of each little mistake.
"It was very difficult," said Tom Boonen, who said before the event that he hoped to make it a yearly fundraiser. "Will I do this again? Maybe. Otherwise, next year we'll chose an activity like billiards."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel)
|0:41:48
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel)
|0:00:09
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel)
|0:00:16
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)
|0:00:23
|5
|Wim De Vocht (Bel)
|0:00:27
|6
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel)
|7
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel)
|0:00:57
|8
|Roy Sentjens (Bel)
|0:01:14
|9
|Kevin De Weert (Bel)
|0:01:17
|10
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel)
|0:01:26
|11
|Frederique Robert (Bel)
|12
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra)
|0:01:53
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel)
|14
|Addy Engels (Ned)
|15
|Steven de Jongh (Ned)
|0:01:28
|16
|Stijn Joseph (Bel)
|0:02:21
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
|0:02:30
|18
|Jurgen Van de Walle (Bel)
|0:02:42
|19
|Geert Verheyen (Bel)
|0:02:57
|20
|Servais Knaven (Ned)
|0:03:08
|21
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita)
|0:03:55
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel)
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel)
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel)
|0:04:15
|25
|Nick Nuyens (Bel)
|0:04:20
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned)
|27
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel)
|0:04:44
|28
|David Boucher (Fra)
|0:05:10
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel)
|32
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
|33
|Denis Flahaut (Fra)
|34
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
|35
|Carlos Barredo (Spa)
|36
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
|37
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel)
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel)
|39
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel)
|40
|Geert Omloop (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy