Riders had an early start to Day 3 of the Mountains To Beach with Stage 7, The Dawn Raid commencing at 5:15 am. The Raid covered a 26km loop of Lakeside track around beautiful Lake Eucumbene at Buckenderra Resort.

The first lap was completed in darkness with the lead riders providing a guiding light to those following. The second loop saw a spectacular sunrise greet the riders with mist hanging over the lake waters. At race end, all enjoyed a leisurely breakfast before cruising the 40km to Cooma.

Andrew Fellows beat current overall leader Jason English by just 30 seconds in a time of 1:03:32. Andy Blair wasn't going to forego his overall second place, coming in 36 seconds later in 1:04:38.

While today's win doesn't change the overall placings, Fellows' stage win helped him reduce the deficit to Blair to just three and half minutes. English is still more than seven minutes ahead of Blair.

English's overall time for the 206km covered to date is 6:07:30. Blair has taken 6:15:15 with Fellows completing the distance in 6:18:44.

Megan Dimozantos was again in the women's winner's circle, finishing the course in 1:26:36. Belinda Porter was second, one and half minutes later on 1:28:05, with Clare Lonergan again finishing third on 1:29:45 a further one minute and 40 seconds behind.

This morning's win helped Dimozantos extend her overall lead on Porter by almost 13 minutes with a total time of 8:23:39. Dimozantos overall time is 8:36:36, more than 22 minutes ahead of Clare Lonergan in 8:58:41.

After today's early start, riders had a half day to relax and recharge their batteries in Cooma in preparation for the 89km Big Day Out tomorrow. This sees competitors leave the relative cool of the mountains and head down the escarpment to Yowrie, through some of the best temperate forest the area has to offer.

Not all goes down with the big test being to see who can be the first Mountains To Beach rider to ride the incredibly steep climb up Numeralla Mountain.

From Yowrie it's a 41km cruise stage to Bermagui, where riders will spend the night, ahead of the final day.

Full Results

Stage 7: Solo open men 19-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 1:03:32 2 Jason English 1:04:02 3 Andy Blair 1:04:38 4 Nicolas Menager 1:06:32 5 Brad Morton 1:07:22 6 Nick Both 1:08:07 7 Dennis Van Mill 1:10:42 8 Greg Porter 1:12:18 9 Tremaine Dickenson 1:13:59 10 Tim Curry 1:14:10 11 Aaron Wood 1:18:12 12 Steven Timbrell 13 Jason Mcavoy 1:18:37 14 Mark Shephard 1:18:41 15 Adrian Keough 1:18:59 16 Scott Pomroy 1:19:09 17 Ian Heddle 1:19:13 18 Lloyd Newell 1:20:40 19 Ron Whitehead 1:22:55 20 David Evenden 1:23:26 21 Craig Armour 1:23:43 22 Adam Mcgrath 1:25:02 23 Anthony Breen 1:25:04 24 Michael Leung 1:25:12 25 Grantley Butterfield 1:27:38 26 Kieran Macdonell 1:28:20 27 David Smyth 1:28:33 28 Matthew Norton 1:28:38 29 Mark Caulfield 1:28:48 30 David Reid 1:31:38 31 Paul Rutten 1:33:29 32 Chris Wilson 1:33:37 33 Richard Rooimans 1:33:53 34 Chris Ryder 1:34:23 35 Adam Wallace 1:36:12 36 Jason Rutkowski 1:43:03 37 Stuart Bouveng 1:44:35 38 James Fraser 1:51:56 39 Rob Parbery 1:52:20 40 Adam Roberts 1:52:35 41 Dave Jackson 2:01:01 42 Conor Smyth 2:09:40 43 Matthew Barr 2:19:26 44 Andrew Myers 2:28:59 DNS Andrew Thompson

Stage 7: Solo master men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 1:14:07 2 Peter Cheesman 0:05:01 3 Peter Hinds 0:05:04 4 Richard Davis 0:09:01 5 Peter Salisnew 0:09:36 6 Richard Peil 0:10:05 7 Luke O'Brien 0:10:30 8 Ray Giddins 0:11:02 9 Bill Thomson 0:11:13 10 David Cottee 0:11:38 11 Ian Andrews 0:12:42 12 Keith Hannan 0:12:49 13 Trent Moore 0:13:01 14 Spencer Pither 0:15:27 15 Ken Glasco 0:17:45 16 Simon Thompson 0:18:20 17 Tony Frazer 0:18:44 18 Bill Taylor 0:19:17 19 Andrew Mierisch 0:19:39 20 David Jackson 0:20:24 21 Rob Sudmeyer 0:20:36 22 Dean Heke 0:21:43 23 Damian Tice 0:22:11 24 Mike Ford 0:23:05 25 Richard Searle 0:25:54 26 Greg Hatton 0:26:14 27 David Mcfeeter 0:27:01 28 John Fredericks 29 Mike Aylott 0:27:47 30 Nick Marlin 0:30:01 31 Scott Taylor 0:31:51 32 Liam Doherty 0:34:02 33 Gerard Knapp 0:35:03 34 Matthew Munn 0:36:04 35 Simon O'Brien 0:40:51 36 Stephen Cousins 0:51:21 DNS Greg Seaegg

Stage 7: Solo Super master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 1:21:54 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:09:36 3 Greg Howarth 0:22:50 4 Phil Mathewson 0:24:08 5 Richard Poyner 0:31:36 6 John Reeves 0:34:00 7 Phil Ryan 0:38:29 8 Steve Pulley 0:40:57 9 Peter Jackson 0:54:55 DNF Bob Horne DNS Richard Pinker

Stage 7: Solo Women Open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 1:26:36 2 Belinda Porter 0:01:29 3 Clare Lonergan 0:03:09 4 Amanda Sanderson 0:08:26 5 Susan Birtles 0:21:02 6 Alisha Houghton 0:22:50 7 Karen Field 0:28:55 8 Emily Garland 0:30:15 9 Belinda Ingram 0:30:16 10 Poppy Moore 0:32:52 11 Cherie Rusbatch 0:43:23

Stage 7: Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 2:17:15 2 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 0:00:31 3 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 0:15:12 4 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 0:22:04 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 0:31:17 6 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 0:40:33 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 0:43:09 8 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 0:45:05 9 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 0:48:07 10 Martin Keir & David Keir 0:49:15 11 David Cunningham & Chris Dunton 0:55:03

Stage 7: Duo masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden 2:54:27 2 Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien 0:25:39 3 Ian Richman & Marea England 0:28:02 4 Hilary Smith & Ken Boer 0:46:55 5 Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan 1:12:04

Solo open men 19-39 general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 6:07:30 2 Andy Blair 0:07:45 3 Andrew Fellows 0:11:14 4 Brad Morton 0:17:54 5 Nicolas Menager 0:25:18 6 Dennis Van Mill 0:40:04 7 Nick Both 1:02:00 8 Tremaine Dickenson 1:06:01 9 Greg Porter 1:14:39 10 Tim Curry 1:19:39 11 Ian Heddle 1:31:07 12 Jason Mcavoy 1:32:36 13 Craig Armour 1:36:40 14 Aaron Wood 1:39:22 15 Steven Timbrell 1:41:41 16 Mark Shephard 1:45:48 17 Adrian Keough 1:47:24 18 Scott Pomroy 2:00:47 19 Lloyd Newell 2:17:44 20 Anthony Breen 2:20:49 21 Michael Leung 2:30:32 22 David Evenden 2:34:58 23 David Smyth 2:35:32 24 Ron Whitehead 2:41:36 25 Mark Caulfield 2:45:14 26 Matthew Norton 2:46:43 27 David Reid 2:49:19 28 Kieran Macdonell 2:51:13 29 Paul Rutten 2:59:36 30 Richard Rooimans 3:16:00 31 Adam Mcgrath 3:21:38 32 Chris Ryder 3:30:57 33 Adam Wallace 3:46:24 34 Stuart Bouveng 3:58:00 35 Grantley Butterfield 4:11:53 36 Jason Rutkowski 4:20:26 37 Adam Roberts 4:58:38 38 Dave Jackson 5:37:08 39 James Fraser 5:37:40 40 Conor Smyth 6:28:01 41 Matthew Barr 6:47:04 42 Andrew Myers 6:51:35

Solo master men 30-39 general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 7:06:05 2 Richard Peil 0:14:53 3 Ray Giddins 0:58:08 4 Peter Hinds 0:58:35 5 Peter Cheesman 0:59:52 6 David Cottee 1:02:07 7 Richard Davis 1:07:23 8 Luke O'Brien 1:07:48 9 Trent Moore 1:15:21 10 Keith Hannan 1:20:06 11 Bill Thomson 1:37:14 12 Ian Andrews 1:40:31 13 Peter Salisnew 1:42:03 14 Ken Glasco 1:55:23 15 Tony Frazer 1:56:59 16 Spencer Pither 2:07:47 17 Gerard Knapp 2:09:32 18 Simon Thompson 2:12:18 19 Bill Taylor 2:19:47 20 Rob Sudmeyer 2:25:12 21 Mike Ford 2:26:26 22 Richard Searle 2:36:06 23 Damian Tice 2:42:57 24 Nick Marlin 2:47:29 25 David Jackson 2:58:55 26 Scott Taylor 3:02:01 27 Andrew Mierisch 3:08:19 28 Greg Hatton 3:15:29 29 Dean Heke 3:17:27 30 David Mcfeeter 3:23:53 31 John Fredericks 3:35:33 32 Simon O'Brien 3:46:37 33 Liam Doherty 4:05:01 34 Mike Aylott 4:13:10 35 Stephen Cousins 4:20:17 36 Matthew Munn 4:24:44

Solo Super master men 50+ general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 8:00:09 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:59:34 3 Phil Mathewson 2:31:24 4 Greg Howarth 2:43:31 5 Richard Poyner 2:52:23 6 John Reeves 3:29:25 7 Phil Ryan 4:21:59 8 Steve Pulley 5:33:35 9 Peter Jackson 5:37:17

Solo Women Open 18-39 general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 8:23:39 2 Belinda Porter 0:12:57 3 Clare Lonergan 0:35:02 4 Amanda Sanderson 0:43:48 5 Susan Birtles 1:36:01 6 Alisha Houghton 2:23:59 7 Emily Garland 3:00:07 8 Karen Field 3:04:12 9 Poppy Moore 3:30:25 10 Cherie Rusbatch 3:38:59 11 Belinda Ingram 3:49:08

Duo men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 13:41:47 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:35:34 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 2:10:40 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 2:43:39 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 3:23:47 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 4:12:14 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 4:21:25 8 Martin Keir & David Keir 5:25:49 9 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 5:58:30 10 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 6:16:30