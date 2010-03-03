Trending

Racers up before the sun for a third day of fun

Fellows, Dimonzantos take stage wins following pre-dawn start

Riders had an early start to Day 3 of the Mountains To Beach with Stage 7, The Dawn Raid commencing at 5:15 am. The Raid covered a 26km loop of Lakeside track around beautiful Lake Eucumbene at Buckenderra Resort.

The first lap was completed in darkness with the lead riders providing a guiding light to those following. The second loop saw a spectacular sunrise greet the riders with mist hanging over the lake waters. At race end, all enjoyed a leisurely breakfast before cruising the 40km to Cooma.

Andrew Fellows beat current overall leader Jason English by just 30 seconds in a time of 1:03:32. Andy Blair wasn't going to forego his overall second place, coming in 36 seconds later in 1:04:38.

While today's win doesn't change the overall placings, Fellows' stage win helped him reduce the deficit to Blair to just three and half minutes. English is still more than seven minutes ahead of Blair.

English's overall time for the 206km covered to date is 6:07:30. Blair has taken 6:15:15 with Fellows completing the distance in 6:18:44.

Megan Dimozantos was again in the women's winner's circle, finishing the course in 1:26:36. Belinda Porter was second, one and half minutes later on 1:28:05, with Clare Lonergan again finishing third on 1:29:45 a further one minute and 40 seconds behind.

This morning's win helped Dimozantos extend her overall lead on Porter by almost 13 minutes with a total time of 8:23:39. Dimozantos overall time is 8:36:36, more than 22 minutes ahead of Clare Lonergan in 8:58:41.

After today's early start, riders had a half day to relax and recharge their batteries in Cooma in preparation for the 89km Big Day Out tomorrow. This sees  competitors leave the relative cool of the mountains and head down the escarpment to Yowrie, through some of the best temperate forest the area has to offer.

Not all goes down with the big test being to see who can be the first Mountains To Beach rider to ride the incredibly steep climb up Numeralla Mountain.

From Yowrie it's a 41km cruise stage to Bermagui, where riders will spend the night, ahead of the final day.

Full Results

Stage 7: Solo open men 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows1:03:32
2Jason English1:04:02
3Andy  Blair1:04:38
4Nicolas  Menager1:06:32
5Brad  Morton1:07:22
6Nick  Both1:08:07
7Dennis  Van  Mill1:10:42
8Greg  Porter1:12:18
9Tremaine  Dickenson1:13:59
10Tim  Curry1:14:10
11Aaron  Wood1:18:12
12Steven  Timbrell
13Jason  Mcavoy1:18:37
14Mark  Shephard1:18:41
15Adrian  Keough1:18:59
16Scott  Pomroy1:19:09
17Ian  Heddle1:19:13
18Lloyd  Newell1:20:40
19Ron  Whitehead1:22:55
20David  Evenden1:23:26
21Craig  Armour1:23:43
22Adam  Mcgrath1:25:02
23Anthony Breen1:25:04
24Michael  Leung1:25:12
25Grantley  Butterfield1:27:38
26Kieran  Macdonell1:28:20
27David  Smyth1:28:33
28Matthew  Norton1:28:38
29Mark  Caulfield1:28:48
30David  Reid1:31:38
31Paul  Rutten1:33:29
32Chris  Wilson1:33:37
33Richard  Rooimans1:33:53
34Chris  Ryder1:34:23
35Adam  Wallace1:36:12
36Jason  Rutkowski1:43:03
37Stuart  Bouveng1:44:35
38James  Fraser1:51:56
39Rob  Parbery1:52:20
40Adam  Roberts1:52:35
41Dave  Jackson2:01:01
42Conor  Smyth2:09:40
43Matthew  Barr2:19:26
44Andrew  Myers2:28:59
DNSAndrew  Thompson

Stage 7: Solo master men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James1:14:07
2Peter  Cheesman0:05:01
3Peter  Hinds0:05:04
4Richard  Davis0:09:01
5Peter  Salisnew0:09:36
6Richard  Peil0:10:05
7Luke  O'Brien0:10:30
8Ray  Giddins0:11:02
9Bill  Thomson0:11:13
10David  Cottee0:11:38
11Ian  Andrews0:12:42
12Keith  Hannan0:12:49
13Trent  Moore0:13:01
14Spencer  Pither0:15:27
15Ken  Glasco0:17:45
16Simon  Thompson0:18:20
17Tony  Frazer0:18:44
18Bill  Taylor0:19:17
19Andrew  Mierisch0:19:39
20David  Jackson0:20:24
21Rob  Sudmeyer0:20:36
22Dean  Heke0:21:43
23Damian  Tice0:22:11
24Mike  Ford0:23:05
25Richard  Searle0:25:54
26Greg  Hatton0:26:14
27David  Mcfeeter0:27:01
28John  Fredericks
29Mike  Aylott0:27:47
30Nick  Marlin0:30:01
31Scott  Taylor0:31:51
32Liam  Doherty0:34:02
33Gerard  Knapp0:35:03
34Matthew  Munn0:36:04
35Simon  O'Brien0:40:51
36Stephen  Cousins0:51:21
DNSGreg  Seaegg

Stage 7: Solo Super master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington1:21:54
2Menno  Zwerwer0:09:36
3Greg  Howarth0:22:50
4Phil  Mathewson0:24:08
5Richard  Poyner0:31:36
6John  Reeves0:34:00
7Phil  Ryan0:38:29
8Steve  Pulley0:40:57
9Peter  Jackson0:54:55
DNFBob  Horne
DNSRichard  Pinker

Stage 7: Solo  Women  Open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos1:26:36
2Belinda  Porter0:01:29
3Clare  Lonergan0:03:09
4Amanda  Sanderson0:08:26
5Susan  Birtles0:21:02
6Alisha  Houghton0:22:50
7Karen  Field0:28:55
8Emily  Garland0:30:15
9Belinda  Ingram0:30:16
10Poppy  Moore0:32:52
11Cherie  Rusbatch0:43:23

Stage 7: Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski2:17:15
2Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall0:00:31
3Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt0:15:12
4Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker0:22:04
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall0:31:17
6Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham0:40:33
7Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck0:43:09
8Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude0:45:05
9Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude0:48:07
10Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir0:49:15
11David  Cunningham  &  Chris  Dunton0:55:03

Stage 7: Duo masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden2:54:27
2Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien0:25:39
3Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England0:28:02
4Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer0:46:55
5Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan1:12:04

Solo open men 19-39 general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English6:07:30
2Andy  Blair0:07:45
3Andrew  Fellows0:11:14
4Brad  Morton0:17:54
5Nicolas  Menager0:25:18
6Dennis  Van  Mill0:40:04
7Nick  Both1:02:00
8Tremaine  Dickenson1:06:01
9Greg  Porter1:14:39
10Tim  Curry1:19:39
11Ian  Heddle1:31:07
12Jason  Mcavoy1:32:36
13Craig  Armour1:36:40
14Aaron  Wood1:39:22
15Steven  Timbrell1:41:41
16Mark  Shephard1:45:48
17Adrian  Keough1:47:24
18Scott  Pomroy2:00:47
19Lloyd  Newell2:17:44
20Anthony Breen2:20:49
21Michael  Leung2:30:32
22David  Evenden2:34:58
23David  Smyth2:35:32
24Ron  Whitehead2:41:36
25Mark  Caulfield2:45:14
26Matthew  Norton2:46:43
27David  Reid2:49:19
28Kieran  Macdonell2:51:13
29Paul  Rutten2:59:36
30Richard  Rooimans3:16:00
31Adam  Mcgrath3:21:38
32Chris  Ryder3:30:57
33Adam  Wallace3:46:24
34Stuart  Bouveng3:58:00
35Grantley  Butterfield4:11:53
36Jason  Rutkowski4:20:26
37Adam  Roberts4:58:38
38Dave  Jackson5:37:08
39James  Fraser5:37:40
40Conor  Smyth6:28:01
41Matthew  Barr6:47:04
42Andrew  Myers6:51:35

Solo master men 30-39 general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James7:06:05
2Richard  Peil0:14:53
3Ray  Giddins0:58:08
4Peter  Hinds0:58:35
5Peter  Cheesman0:59:52
6David  Cottee1:02:07
7Richard  Davis1:07:23
8Luke  O'Brien1:07:48
9Trent  Moore1:15:21
10Keith  Hannan1:20:06
11Bill  Thomson1:37:14
12Ian  Andrews1:40:31
13Peter  Salisnew1:42:03
14Ken  Glasco1:55:23
15Tony  Frazer1:56:59
16Spencer  Pither2:07:47
17Gerard  Knapp2:09:32
18Simon  Thompson2:12:18
19Bill  Taylor2:19:47
20Rob  Sudmeyer2:25:12
21Mike  Ford2:26:26
22Richard  Searle2:36:06
23Damian  Tice2:42:57
24Nick  Marlin2:47:29
25David  Jackson2:58:55
26Scott  Taylor3:02:01
27Andrew  Mierisch3:08:19
28Greg  Hatton3:15:29
29Dean  Heke3:17:27
30David  Mcfeeter3:23:53
31John  Fredericks3:35:33
32Simon  O'Brien3:46:37
33Liam  Doherty4:05:01
34Mike  Aylott4:13:10
35Stephen  Cousins4:20:17
36Matthew  Munn4:24:44

Solo Super master men 50+ general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington8:00:09
2Menno  Zwerwer0:59:34
3Phil  Mathewson2:31:24
4Greg  Howarth2:43:31
5Richard  Poyner2:52:23
6John  Reeves3:29:25
7Phil  Ryan4:21:59
8Steve  Pulley5:33:35
9Peter  Jackson5:37:17

Solo  Women  Open 18-39 general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos8:23:39
2Belinda  Porter0:12:57
3Clare  Lonergan0:35:02
4Amanda  Sanderson0:43:48
5Susan  Birtles1:36:01
6Alisha  Houghton2:23:59
7Emily  Garland3:00:07
8Karen  Field3:04:12
9Poppy  Moore3:30:25
10Cherie  Rusbatch3:38:59
11Belinda  Ingram3:49:08

Duo men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall13:41:47
2Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski0:35:34
3Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker2:10:40
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt2:43:39
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall3:23:47
6Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude4:12:14
7Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck4:21:25
8Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir5:25:49
9Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham5:58:30
10Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude6:16:30

Duo masters general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden17:35:41
2Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England2:25:54
3Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien3:00:53
4Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer6:44:26
5Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan6:49:24

