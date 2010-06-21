Ilias wins in Greece
Athanasiadis, Pattes-Toumanis round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|2:51:45
|2
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:08:47
|3
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|0:12:58
|4
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:15:07
|5
|Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
|0:16:31
|6
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|0:21:23
|7
|Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)
|0:26:18
|8
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:28:26
|9
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:28:48
|10
|Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)
|0:29:58
|11
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|0:38:33
|12
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|0:40:10
|13
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|0:43:11
|14
|Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)
|0:46:15
|15
|Polychronis Sioulas (Gre)
|0:55:50
|16
|Apostolos Adamos (Gre)
|1:09:54
|17
|Ionnis Daskalas (Gre)
|1:23:01
|18
|Ioannis Skordas (Gre)
|1:36:29
|19
|Dimitrios Tsatsalidis (Gre)
|1:45:07
|20
|Athanasios Papadimitriou (Gre)
|2:02:45
|21
|Konstantinos Valasis (Gre)
|2:05:09
|22
|Georgios Doxaras (Gre)
|2:11:46
|23
|Mamas Kyriacou (Cyp)
|2:14:19
|DNF
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
