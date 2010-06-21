Trending

Ilias wins in Greece

Athanasiadis, Pattes-Toumanis round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)2:51:45
2Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:08:47
3Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:12:58
4Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:15:07
5Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:16:31
6Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:21:23
7Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:26:18
8Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:28:26
9Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:28:48
10Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)0:29:58
11Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)0:38:33
12Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:40:10
13Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:43:11
14Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:46:15
15Polychronis Sioulas (Gre)0:55:50
16Apostolos Adamos (Gre)1:09:54
17Ionnis Daskalas (Gre)1:23:01
18Ioannis Skordas (Gre)1:36:29
19Dimitrios Tsatsalidis (Gre)1:45:07
20Athanasios Papadimitriou (Gre)2:02:45
21Konstantinos Valasis (Gre)2:05:09
22Georgios Doxaras (Gre)2:11:46
23Mamas Kyriacou (Cyp)2:14:19
DNFIvan Tomic (Srb)

Latest on Cyclingnews