Huber wins Montafon Marthon

Kellermayr takes convincing women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)6:43:13
2Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:14:29
3Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:35:02
4Benjamin Joerges (Ger)0:44:08
5Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:46:05
6Johannes Thumm (Ger)0:54:45
7Mike Blewitt (Aus)1:30:49
8Gijs Derksen (Ned)1:35:07
9Erkan Sakallioglu (Ger)2:24:55
10Twan Van Der Aa (Ned)2:47:03
11Alexander Sanders (Ned)2:52:20
12Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel)3:41:05

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)8:54:16
2Susanne Litscher (Swi)0:16:22
3Gisela Makowski (Ger)0:43:17

