Image 1 of 17 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 17 Roxane Knetemann (Rabo Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 17 Giorgia Bronzini wins Drentse 8 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 17 Amy Pieters (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 17 The Drentse 8 podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 17 Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM) hits the ground after a spectator grabbed her handlebars (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 17 The leading breakaway (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 17 Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 17 The Drentse 8 peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 17 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 17 Roxane Knetemann (Rabo Women) and Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolamns) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 17 Loes Guunewijk (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 17 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 17 Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 17 Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 17 Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 17 Willeke Knol (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Wiggle-Honda's Giorgia Bronzini scored her first victory of the 2015 season out of a breakaway group in the Molecaten Drentse 8 van Westerveld. The Italian made easy work of Orica-AIS's Valentina Scandolara and Annamiek van Vleuten (Bigla) from the eight-rider group.

Related Articles Spectator causes Rowney crash at Drentse 8

The sprint was marred by the crash of Lauren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM), who was trying to come pass Bronzini along the barriers when a specator shot his arm out and caught her bars. The Australian crashed hard breaking her collarbone, and was helped off the course just before the main peloton's arrival 1:45 later.

“I told the girls that I wasn’t feeling so good today, because of my wrist and I have a cold, so I would work for them,” Bronzini said. “We came into the small lap and I was up the front, and there was an attack - the first really serious one - and I jumped [across], and the break had gone!

“I could do nothing, I was in the break!” Bronzini laughed. “I tried to be a little bit smart because my shape is not the best, and I can’t work really hard. I thought that the break would be chased down by the other teams, but it wasn’t. I tried to take my turn, but I didn’t have any power.

“In the end they tried to attack me, but I could follow the moves,” she added. “I was on van Vleuten’s wheel on the last corner, and I gave her a little bit of a gap. I came out with 200 metres to go, and it was okay at the end."

The race consisted of two long laps to 101.7km, and five local laps on a 7.4km circuit, but a lack of the usual strong winds kept the field intact for much of the day. The eight-woman breakaway escaped on the first local lap, with Bronzini, Scandolara and Van Vleuten joined by Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM), Willeke Knol (Liv-Plantur), Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products), Alice Arzuffi (Inpa-Sottoli) and Heather Fischer (USA).

The gap to the breakaway rose and fell, climbing to nearly two minutes in the final lap. Arzuffi was distanced in the last part of the final lap, and Van Vleuten tried her luck with an early move, but Bronzini was still the fastest and took the win with apparent ease. She was concerned that she might have caused Rowney's crash in the sprint, but was relieved to later find it was a spectator's fault.

“In the first moments I thought that it maybe was my fault, but my sprint was okay and she had time,” Bronzini explained. “We just saw the video and someone - a spectator - took her handlebar, and that is really crazy; a really crazy thing!”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3:39:31 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 5 Heather Fischer (USA) National Team U.S.A. 0:00:04 6 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:05 7 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 8 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:00:23 9 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:45 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 12 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 14 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 15 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Alexis Ryan (USA) National Team U.S.A. 17 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 18 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini 20 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 21 Kaat van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 22 Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner 23 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 24 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 25 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 26 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 27 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 28 Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger 29 Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon 30 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 31 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 32 Coryn Rivera (USA) National Team U.S.A. 33 Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O 34 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 35 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 36 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 37 Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner 38 Kim de Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 39 Henriette Woering (Ned) Team Rytger 40 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 41 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 42 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 0:01:52 43 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 44 Demi de Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 45 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:01:54 46 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 47 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 48 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 49 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 50 Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon 51 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 52 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden 53 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 54 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 56 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 57 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 58 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 59 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 60 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 61 Kelly van den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 62 Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon 63 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 64 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 65 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 67 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 68 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 69 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 70 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 71 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 72 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM 73 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 74 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 75 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:02:34 76 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 77 Saskia Oomen (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:03:47 78 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS 79 Janine van Der Meer (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling 80 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 81 Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam 82 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 83 Amy Charity (USA) National Team U.S.A. 84 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 85 Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 86 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 87 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon 88 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 89 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 90 Céline van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 0:03:54 91 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 92 Marissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 0:03:59 93 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn DNF Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT DNF Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS DNF Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Olena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon DNF Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Steffy van den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Alessandra Lari (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Laura Jorgensen (USA) National Team U.S.A. DNF Kendall Ryan (USA) National Team U.S.A. DNF Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Sophie van Bakel (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling DNF Lauren Arnouts (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling DNF Sarah-Jeanne Fraser (Aus) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling DNF Aniek Rooderkerken (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling DNF Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling DNF Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden DNF Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden DNF Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden DNF Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden DNF Michelle Stummel (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden DNF Angelique Wammes (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam DNF Hilde Oudman (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam DNF Anne Peer (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam DNF Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner DNF Anouk Rockx (Ned) De Jonge Renner DNF Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner DNF Melanie Woering (Ned) Team Rytger DNF Amy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger DNF Melissa van Neck (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia DNF Pernilla van Rozelaar (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia DNF Alice Andersson (Swe) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia DNF Ellinor Frendin (Swe) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia DNF Renee Welling (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia DNF Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek DNF Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek DNF Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek DNF Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek DNF Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek DNF Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek DNF Anne Marijn van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn DNF Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn DNF Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn DNF Suzanne de Lange (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn DNF Tamina Oliver (GBr) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Anne van de Swaluw (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Helena van Leijen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner 6 pts 2 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 2

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM 6 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 4 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 3 Heather Fisher (USA) National Team U.S.A. 2

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 6 pts 2 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 3 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 2