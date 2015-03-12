Trending

Bronzini wins Drentse 8

Italian out-sprints Scandolara, Van Vleuten

Wiggle-Honda's Giorgia Bronzini scored her first victory of the 2015 season out of a breakaway group in the Molecaten Drentse 8 van Westerveld. The Italian made easy work of Orica-AIS's Valentina Scandolara and Annamiek van Vleuten (Bigla) from the eight-rider group.

The sprint was marred by the crash of Lauren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM), who was trying to come pass Bronzini along the barriers when a specator shot his arm out and caught her bars. The Australian crashed hard breaking her collarbone, and was helped off the course just before the main peloton's arrival 1:45 later.

“I told the girls that I wasn’t feeling so good today, because of my wrist and I have a cold, so I would work for them,” Bronzini said. “We came into the small lap and I was up the front, and there was an attack - the first really serious one - and I jumped [across], and the break had gone!

“I could do nothing, I was in the break!” Bronzini laughed. “I tried to be a little bit smart because my shape is not the best, and I can’t work really hard. I thought that the break would be chased down by the other teams, but it wasn’t. I tried to take my turn, but I didn’t have any power.

“In the end they tried to attack me, but I could follow the moves,” she added. “I was on van Vleuten’s wheel on the last corner, and I gave her a little bit of a gap. I came out with 200 metres to go, and it was okay at the end."

The race consisted of two long laps to 101.7km, and five local laps on a 7.4km circuit, but a lack of the usual strong winds kept the field intact for much of the day. The eight-woman breakaway escaped on the first local lap, with Bronzini, Scandolara and Van Vleuten joined by Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM), Willeke Knol (Liv-Plantur), Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products), Alice Arzuffi (Inpa-Sottoli) and Heather Fischer (USA).

The gap to the breakaway rose and fell, climbing to nearly two minutes in the final lap. Arzuffi was distanced in the last part of the final lap, and Van Vleuten tried her luck with an early move, but Bronzini was still the fastest and took the win with apparent ease. She was concerned that she might have caused Rowney's crash in the sprint, but was relieved to later find it was a spectator's fault.

“In the first moments I thought that it maybe was my fault, but my sprint was okay and she had time,” Bronzini explained. “We just saw the video and someone - a spectator - took her handlebar, and that is really crazy; a really crazy thing!”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda3:39:31
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
5Heather Fischer (USA) National Team U.S.A.0:00:04
6Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:05
7Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:00:23
9Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:45
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
12Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Alexis Ryan (USA) National Team U.S.A.
17Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
18Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
19Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
20Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
21Kaat van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
22Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
23Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
24Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
25Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
26Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
27Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
28Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
29Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
30Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
32Coryn Rivera (USA) National Team U.S.A.
33Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
35Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
36Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
37Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
38Kim de Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
39Henriette Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
40Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
41Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:01:52
43Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
44Demi de Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
45Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:01:54
46Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
47Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
48Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
49Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
50Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
51Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
52Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
53Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
54Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
56Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
57Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
58Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
59Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
60Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
61Kelly van den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
62Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon
63Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
64Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
65Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
67Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
68Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
69Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
70Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
71Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
72Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
73Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
74Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
75Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:34
76Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
77Saskia Oomen (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:47
78Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
79Janine van Der Meer (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
80Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
82Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
83Amy Charity (USA) National Team U.S.A.
84Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
85Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
86Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
87Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
88Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
89Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
90Céline van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:03:54
91Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
92Marissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:03:59
93Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFMelissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFEmilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFOlena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFAnja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFSari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFSteffy van den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFNina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFAlessandra Lari (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFFederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFEyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFLaura Jorgensen (USA) National Team U.S.A.
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) National Team U.S.A.
DNFSéverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFSophie van Bakel (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
DNFLauren Arnouts (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
DNFSarah-Jeanne Fraser (Aus) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
DNFAniek Rooderkerken (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
DNFIlse Miltenburg (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
DNFJudith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFKaren Elzing (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFNadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFJarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
DNFDanique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
DNFImke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
DNFSanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
DNFMichelle Stummel (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
DNFAngelique Wammes (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
DNFHilde Oudman (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
DNFAnne Peer (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
DNFSara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner
DNFAnouk Rockx (Ned) De Jonge Renner
DNFYmke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner
DNFMelanie Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
DNFAmy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger
DNFMelissa van Neck (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
DNFPernilla van Rozelaar (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
DNFAlice Andersson (Swe) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
DNFEllinor Frendin (Swe) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
DNFRenee Welling (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
DNFAshlynn van Baarle (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
DNFNicky Zijlaard (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
DNFSofie van Horik (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
DNFIngrid Tempert (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
DNFHanna Helamb (Swe) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
DNFEsther van Veen (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
DNFAnne Marijn van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
DNFIris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
DNFFianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
DNFSuzanne de Lange (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
DNFTamina Oliver (GBr) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFSenna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFAnne van de Swaluw (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFNatasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFLindy van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFHelena van Leijen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner6pts
2Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur4
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM2

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM6pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM4
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda4
3Heather Fisher (USA) National Team U.S.A.2

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi6pts
2Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur4
3Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur8pts
2Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi6
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM6
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6
8Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
9Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner6
10Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM2
11Heather Fisher (USA) National Team U.S.A.2

 

