Bronzini wins Drentse 8
Italian out-sprints Scandolara, Van Vleuten
Wiggle-Honda's Giorgia Bronzini scored her first victory of the 2015 season out of a breakaway group in the Molecaten Drentse 8 van Westerveld. The Italian made easy work of Orica-AIS's Valentina Scandolara and Annamiek van Vleuten (Bigla) from the eight-rider group.
The sprint was marred by the crash of Lauren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM), who was trying to come pass Bronzini along the barriers when a specator shot his arm out and caught her bars. The Australian crashed hard breaking her collarbone, and was helped off the course just before the main peloton's arrival 1:45 later.
“I told the girls that I wasn’t feeling so good today, because of my wrist and I have a cold, so I would work for them,” Bronzini said. “We came into the small lap and I was up the front, and there was an attack - the first really serious one - and I jumped [across], and the break had gone!
“I could do nothing, I was in the break!” Bronzini laughed. “I tried to be a little bit smart because my shape is not the best, and I can’t work really hard. I thought that the break would be chased down by the other teams, but it wasn’t. I tried to take my turn, but I didn’t have any power.
“In the end they tried to attack me, but I could follow the moves,” she added. “I was on van Vleuten’s wheel on the last corner, and I gave her a little bit of a gap. I came out with 200 metres to go, and it was okay at the end."
The race consisted of two long laps to 101.7km, and five local laps on a 7.4km circuit, but a lack of the usual strong winds kept the field intact for much of the day. The eight-woman breakaway escaped on the first local lap, with Bronzini, Scandolara and Van Vleuten joined by Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM), Willeke Knol (Liv-Plantur), Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products), Alice Arzuffi (Inpa-Sottoli) and Heather Fischer (USA).
The gap to the breakaway rose and fell, climbing to nearly two minutes in the final lap. Arzuffi was distanced in the last part of the final lap, and Van Vleuten tried her luck with an early move, but Bronzini was still the fastest and took the win with apparent ease. She was concerned that she might have caused Rowney's crash in the sprint, but was relieved to later find it was a spectator's fault.
“In the first moments I thought that it maybe was my fault, but my sprint was okay and she had time,” Bronzini explained. “We just saw the video and someone - a spectator - took her handlebar, and that is really crazy; a really crazy thing!”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3:39:31
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|5
|Heather Fischer (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|0:00:04
|6
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:05
|7
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|8
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:00:23
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|12
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Alexis Ryan (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|17
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|18
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|21
|Kaat van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|22
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|23
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|25
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|26
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|27
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|28
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|29
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|30
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|32
|Coryn Rivera (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|33
|Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|36
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|37
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|38
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|39
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
|40
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:01:52
|43
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|45
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:01:54
|46
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|48
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|49
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|50
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
|51
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|52
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
|53
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|54
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|56
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|57
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|58
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|59
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|60
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|61
|Kelly van den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|62
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|64
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|65
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|67
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|68
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|69
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|70
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|71
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|72
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|73
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|74
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|75
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:02:34
|76
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|77
|Saskia Oomen (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:47
|78
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|79
|Janine van Der Meer (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
|80
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
|82
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|83
|Amy Charity (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|84
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|85
|Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|86
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|87
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|88
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|89
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|90
|Céline van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:03:54
|91
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|92
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:03:59
|93
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Olena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Steffy van den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Alessandra Lari (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|DNF
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Sophie van Bakel (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
|DNF
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah-Jeanne Fraser (Aus) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
|DNF
|Aniek Rooderkerken (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
|DNF
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) LST Euregio Ladies Cycling
|DNF
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
|DNF
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
|DNF
|Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
|DNF
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
|DNF
|Michelle Stummel (Ned) Meteoor Assen Roden
|DNF
|Angelique Wammes (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
|DNF
|Hilde Oudman (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
|DNF
|Anne Peer (Ned) W.V. Breda Manieu.nl-Ladieteam
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Melissa van Neck (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
|DNF
|Pernilla van Rozelaar (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
|DNF
|Alice Andersson (Swe) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
|DNF
|Ellinor Frendin (Swe) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
|DNF
|Renee Welling (Ned) Ulysses-Hoorn-West Frisia
|DNF
|Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift-Avanti-Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Anne Marijn van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
|DNF
|Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
|DNF
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
|DNF
|Suzanne de Lange (Ned) NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
|DNF
|Tamina Oliver (GBr) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Anne van de Swaluw (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Helena van Leijen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|6
|pts
|2
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|3
|Heather Fisher (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|6
|pts
|2
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|3
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|8
|pts
|2
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|6
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|8
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|6
|10
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|11
|Heather Fisher (USA) National Team U.S.A.
|2
