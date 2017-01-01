Image 1 of 28 Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) surges to the finish to beat Jesse Kerrison (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 28 The Orica-Scott team in action (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 28 The crowds enjoyed the fast racing (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 28 The Orica-Scott team protect Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 28 Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) was shocked to win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 28 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) rode to the finish (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 28 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) lost some skin in the crash (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 28 Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 28 Cameron Bayly (IsoWhy Sports Swiss Wellness) got another jersey for his attack (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 28 Cameron Bayly (IsoWhy Sports Swiss Wellness) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 28 Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) pulled on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 28 Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 28 The Orica-Scott team lead the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 28 Cameron Bayly (IsoWhy Sports Swiss Wellness) made a strong attack (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 28 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 28 The men's race is about to start (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 28 Orica-Scott controlled the race but came up empty handed due to the late crash (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 28 Another rider goes down (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 28 There were several crashes during the hour of intense racing (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 28 It was fast into the corners (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 28 Caleb Ewan sat behind his Orica-Scott teammates (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 28 Scott-Orica doing the hard work (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 28 All lined out (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 28 The solo attacker Cameron Bayly (IsoWhy Sports Swiss Wellness) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 28 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) takes a corner (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 26 of 28 Orica-Scott lead the race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 27 of 28 The pace was high all race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 28 of 28 Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) enjoys his great start to the New Year (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ian Bibby (JTL Condor) survived a final corner crash to emerge the winner of the opening stage of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic. The Briton edged out Jesse Kerrison (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) and teammate Mathew Gibson in the rising surge to the finish line. Three-time series winner Caleb Ewan was amongst the crash victims.

"We were racing for Breton Jones," said Bibby. "I did a good turn, got into position and sort of sat up and there were only five or six [riders] left, so I thought I should just carry on.

"They all went really hot around the corner and then they all went down, so I put my chin down," Bibby added. "It's a shame, the crash, but I suppose that's bike racing."

ORICA-Scott will lament the opportunity lost. Ewan appeared in fine form and ready to snag his fourth win on short and intense Richie Boulevard circuit. His Australian-registered squad controlled the peloton from the start of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic opener.

Cameron Bayly (IsoWhy Sports Swiss Wellness) attacked 25 minutes into the hour-long affair. ORICA-Scott assumed responsibility for the chase, allowing Bayly to dangle at 15 seconds before reeling him ahead of the finale. With three laps remaining, Bayly was back in the bunch. The South Australian earned the sprint jersey and most aggressive for his efforts.

"The race went pretty flat out really for those last few laps," noted Bibby. "I caught up on the last bend with a lap to go. I had Ed [Clancy] and Brenton on my wheel. I rolled them back and swung over and there were only six or seven left."

Ewan attacked on the back straight of the hot dog circuit, carrying his speed into the final corner with 190 metres left to race.

"Going into the corner I was maybe fourth or fifth," Bibby said. "There were a couple lads on the straight behind me still, and I thought I'd keep going and get a top five if possible.

"Caleb hit out," Bibby explained. "All I saw was four of them sort of going down the line flat out. Someone must have gone down, caught wheels. I tried to dodge them as best I could."

"I came around, and me another lad came out together," Bibby added. "It was a drag sprint up and luckily I got the better of him."

Only 18 of the 48 starters in Geelong finished the race. Ewan, with the left side of his jersey torn on the shoulder and his shorts in tatters, rolled across the line in 17th place, 51 seconds down on Bibby.

"I'm not exactly sure what happened," said Ewan. "I have hit that corner so many times in exactly the same way, if not faster, and I haven't had an issue. There's no major damage, just a bit of skin. There are more days to come, so we will keep trying."

Brief Results