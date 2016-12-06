JLT Condor release 2017 race kit

Image 1 of 7 Ed Clancy will ride for JTL Condor once again in 2017 (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 2 of 7 A new blue and burgundy look for the JTL Condor squad (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 3 of 7 Ed Clancy shows off the new kit (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 4 of 7 The Campagnolo logo on the left sleeve (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 5 of 7 Ed Clancy does his best race face (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 6 of 7 New signing Ian Bibby wears the new kit (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 7 of 7 The JLT and Continental logos on the sleeve (Image credit: PEdALED)

JLT Condor has done away with the black and yellow they’ve had for several seasons, and opted for a new blue and burgundy look for 2017. The British team announced their new partnership with PEdALED, revealing their new kit modelled by multiple Olympic Champion Ed Clancy and new signing Ian Bibby.

The new jersey is predominantly dark blue with a burgundy panel across the chest with headline sponsor JLT filling the space. Condor features just below the panel with the team’s other sponsors at the top of the chest and on the sleeves. A side shot of Clancy shows a mesh panel down the side of the jersey for cooling purposes. There is still some black on the kit with the team choosing to remain with black shorts.

"We are proud to announce our first step into Pro Cycling with JLT Condor, Britain's longest running UCI Continental Team," a post on PEdALED's Facebook page read. "In the last few years we have been working closely with Transcontinental Race riders to develop tough functional equipment for long journeys, we now look to push the development of performance and aero clothing forward in collaboration with a team that has always stood out in the peloton. We now want to bring a new aesthetic standard in the Pro teams. We also want to thank everyone who made this collaboration possible. Ride fast guys!"