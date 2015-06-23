Trending

Grotts wins Missoula Pro XC

Paterson claims women's race

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)1:32:14
2Keegan Swenson (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:04:58
3Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cyclery)0:05:17
4Hector Riveros (Raleigh Clement Professional Team)0:05:32
5Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)0:06:11
6Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)0:06:24
7Alexander Grant (Ridebiker/Cannondale)0:06:33
8Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team)0:07:17
9Benjamin Sonntag (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:07:24
10Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Qubec)0:08:12
11Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles Factory Team)0:08:41
12Russell Finsterwald (Troy lee Designs Race Team)0:10:17
13Payson Mcelveen (USA U23)0:10:30
14Kerry Werner (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:10:50
15Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)0:11:14
16James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)0:11:17
17Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)0:11:51
18Joseph Gonzalez0:13:03
19Joseph Maloney0:14:11
20Thomas Sampson (Vittoria/Yeti Cycles)0:14:27
21Ryan Standish0:15:09
22Barry Wicks (Kona)0:16:43
23Adam Bucklin0:17:17
24Bard Bingham0:17:44
25W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:19:33
26Mitchell Hoke
27Michael Sampson (Summit -Competitive Cyclist)
28Nolan Brady (Giant Southwest Racing)
29Jeff Bender
30Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)
31Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
32Kyle Trudeau (AZ Devo)
33Lucas Rowton (Montrose Bike Shop)
34Dylan Johnson (Scott Pro MTB TEam)
35Cody Cupp
36Adam Looney
37Garrett Gerchar
38David Flaten (US Military Cycling Team)
39Nicolas Jimenez (Mines Cycling)
40Joel Shehan
41Landen Beckner (Tokyo Joes)
42Ian Wilkey
43Sam Chovan (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
44Greg Krieger
45Mason Shea
46Brett Denney (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
47Sean Germaine (Juventus CC)
48Nick Thomas
49Jesse Kelly (Toasted Head Racing)
50Justin Raynes (Team Rockford)
51Jacob Cartergibb (Boulder Junior Cycling)
52Trevor Deruise (KTM Bike Industries/Nature's Bakery)
DNFAlex Wild
DNFDaniel Sturm (Black Bear Cycling)
DNFConnor Bell
Sam Schultz

UCI Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lesley Paterson (Scott USA)1:36:42
2Rose Grant0:00:54
3Larissa Connors0:01:34
4Alexis Skarda (Bicycle Outfiitters)0:05:23
5Sandra Walter (Liv/giant Canada)0:05:51
6Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:07:45
7Amy Beisel0:09:35
8Ally Stacher (Ally's Bar)0:12:24
9Serena Gordon0:13:46
10Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes Womens Elite)0:14:36
11Erin Alders (SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:16:33
12Alexandra Serrano (Ecuador Nacinoal)0:19:00
13Emma Maaranen
14Caroline Dezendorf (Vanderkitten CX (VKCX))
15Megan Chinburg
16Hannah Williams (Kent Ericksen Cycle)
17Fairlee Frey (George's/2016 Ladies Team)
18Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
19Mackenzie Paul (USAF Academy)
20Emily Schaldach (Tokyo Joes)
DNFJohanna Albrigtsen (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNSShayna Powless (Live Co Factory

UCI Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins1:07:45
2Amando Martinez0:01:35
3Cole Paton0:02:59
4Anders Johnson0:04:40
5Carson Beckett0:05:19
6Eli Kranefuss0:05:45
7Bryce Lewis0:06:02
8Nathan Barnett0:06:08
9Zach Calton0:06:35
10Lance Haidet0:06:39
11Steffen Andersen0:06:54
12Adam Brown0:07:20
13Jordan Pope0:07:42
14Daniel Johnson0:08:04
15Hayden Sampson0:08:07
16Soren Andersen0:08:14
17Matthew Behrens0:09:00
18Carson Benjamin0:09:29
19Daniel Fendler0:10:07
20Nick Loyola0:11:14
21Jack Tanner0:12:16
22Jonathan Legge
23Clayton Puckett0:12:48
DNFKyle Legge
DNFMarcos Estaban

UCI Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Batten1:04:37
2Rachel Anders0:03:13
3Ksenia Lepikhina0:04:01
4Meghan Kelley0:14:41
5Cassie Ross0:15:59
DNFKelsey Urban

