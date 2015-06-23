Grotts wins Missoula Pro XC
Paterson claims women's race
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
|1:32:14
|2
|Keegan Swenson (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:04:58
|3
|Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cyclery)
|0:05:17
|4
|Hector Riveros (Raleigh Clement Professional Team)
|0:05:32
|5
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|0:06:11
|6
|Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)
|0:06:24
|7
|Alexander Grant (Ridebiker/Cannondale)
|0:06:33
|8
|Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team)
|0:07:17
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:07:24
|10
|Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Qubec)
|0:08:12
|11
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles Factory Team)
|0:08:41
|12
|Russell Finsterwald (Troy lee Designs Race Team)
|0:10:17
|13
|Payson Mcelveen (USA U23)
|0:10:30
|14
|Kerry Werner (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:10:50
|15
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)
|0:11:14
|16
|James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:11:17
|17
|Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)
|0:11:51
|18
|Joseph Gonzalez
|0:13:03
|19
|Joseph Maloney
|0:14:11
|20
|Thomas Sampson (Vittoria/Yeti Cycles)
|0:14:27
|21
|Ryan Standish
|0:15:09
|22
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:16:43
|23
|Adam Bucklin
|0:17:17
|24
|Bard Bingham
|0:17:44
|25
|W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:19:33
|26
|Mitchell Hoke
|27
|Michael Sampson (Summit -Competitive Cyclist)
|28
|Nolan Brady (Giant Southwest Racing)
|29
|Jeff Bender
|30
|Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)
|31
|Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|32
|Kyle Trudeau (AZ Devo)
|33
|Lucas Rowton (Montrose Bike Shop)
|34
|Dylan Johnson (Scott Pro MTB TEam)
|35
|Cody Cupp
|36
|Adam Looney
|37
|Garrett Gerchar
|38
|David Flaten (US Military Cycling Team)
|39
|Nicolas Jimenez (Mines Cycling)
|40
|Joel Shehan
|41
|Landen Beckner (Tokyo Joes)
|42
|Ian Wilkey
|43
|Sam Chovan (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
|44
|Greg Krieger
|45
|Mason Shea
|46
|Brett Denney (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
|47
|Sean Germaine (Juventus CC)
|48
|Nick Thomas
|49
|Jesse Kelly (Toasted Head Racing)
|50
|Justin Raynes (Team Rockford)
|51
|Jacob Cartergibb (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|52
|Trevor Deruise (KTM Bike Industries/Nature's Bakery)
|DNF
|Alex Wild
|DNF
|Daniel Sturm (Black Bear Cycling)
|DNF
|Connor Bell
|Sam Schultz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lesley Paterson (Scott USA)
|1:36:42
|2
|Rose Grant
|0:00:54
|3
|Larissa Connors
|0:01:34
|4
|Alexis Skarda (Bicycle Outfiitters)
|0:05:23
|5
|Sandra Walter (Liv/giant Canada)
|0:05:51
|6
|Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:07:45
|7
|Amy Beisel
|0:09:35
|8
|Ally Stacher (Ally's Bar)
|0:12:24
|9
|Serena Gordon
|0:13:46
|10
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes Womens Elite)
|0:14:36
|11
|Erin Alders (SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|0:16:33
|12
|Alexandra Serrano (Ecuador Nacinoal)
|0:19:00
|13
|Emma Maaranen
|14
|Caroline Dezendorf (Vanderkitten CX (VKCX))
|15
|Megan Chinburg
|16
|Hannah Williams (Kent Ericksen Cycle)
|17
|Fairlee Frey (George's/2016 Ladies Team)
|18
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|19
|Mackenzie Paul (USAF Academy)
|20
|Emily Schaldach (Tokyo Joes)
|DNF
|Johanna Albrigtsen (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Shayna Powless (Live Co Factory
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins
|1:07:45
|2
|Amando Martinez
|0:01:35
|3
|Cole Paton
|0:02:59
|4
|Anders Johnson
|0:04:40
|5
|Carson Beckett
|0:05:19
|6
|Eli Kranefuss
|0:05:45
|7
|Bryce Lewis
|0:06:02
|8
|Nathan Barnett
|0:06:08
|9
|Zach Calton
|0:06:35
|10
|Lance Haidet
|0:06:39
|11
|Steffen Andersen
|0:06:54
|12
|Adam Brown
|0:07:20
|13
|Jordan Pope
|0:07:42
|14
|Daniel Johnson
|0:08:04
|15
|Hayden Sampson
|0:08:07
|16
|Soren Andersen
|0:08:14
|17
|Matthew Behrens
|0:09:00
|18
|Carson Benjamin
|0:09:29
|19
|Daniel Fendler
|0:10:07
|20
|Nick Loyola
|0:11:14
|21
|Jack Tanner
|0:12:16
|22
|Jonathan Legge
|23
|Clayton Puckett
|0:12:48
|DNF
|Kyle Legge
|DNF
|Marcos Estaban
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Batten
|1:04:37
|2
|Rachel Anders
|0:03:13
|3
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|0:04:01
|4
|Meghan Kelley
|0:14:41
|5
|Cassie Ross
|0:15:59
|DNF
|Kelsey Urban
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy