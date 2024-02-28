Milano-Torino 2024 route

The route for the 105th edition of Milano-Torino - the oldest of the Spring Classics - is set to cater to the sprinters with a flat finale in Salassa, a comune to the north of Turin, after an undulating 177km journey from Rho.

After finishing on the Colle di Superga in 2021 and traversing it before a flatter finish in 2022, the 2024 edition is similar to last year when the race finished in Orbassano to the south of Turn.

The first 80 kilometres of the race are almost entirely flat as the route heads through the Po Valley - an agricultural region which, combined with the flatlands of Veneto and Friuli, make the largest plain in Southern Europe.

Route information for the 2024 Milano-Torino (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The roads become more undulating when the race nears Canavese with the first climbs in Cossano Canavese and San Martino Canavese.

Riders will pass through the finish after 133km before heading out on a 44km loop that takes the peloton over two 4km-long climbs. The first, between Rivara and Prascorsano, is the steepest with gradients of around 9%. The next climb between Cuorgnè and Colleretto Castelnuovo is less steep and crests with 18km to go before a nearly flat finish in Salassa.

Paolo Bellino, CEO & Managing Director at RCS Sport, said, "In the last few years we have gone back to our origins, just a few days after Milano-Sanremo, with a route that enhances the characteristics of the fast men who will have to know how to resist the hills of Canavese to be able to compete in the sprint."

