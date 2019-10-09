Woods wins Milano-Torino

Image 1 of 41 Michael Woods (EF Education First) wins Milano-Torino 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 41 Woods triumphed after multiple attacks on the final ascent of the Superga (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 The final podium (L-R): Alejandro Valverde, Michael Woods and Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Woods celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 41 Michael Woods, winner of Milano-Torino 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 41 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) poses for the cameras at the race start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) waves to the crowds at the start of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 EF Education First sign on at the start of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) heads to the start of of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on stage at the start of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) shares a laugh on stage at the start of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 US champion Alex Howes (EF Education First) resplendent in the stars and stripes at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes a selfie with fans at the start of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 41 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) during the early stages of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 41 Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates) crashes out of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 41 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in the rainbow bands at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 41 Jaime Castrillo (Movistar) leads the peloton for Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 41 The break of the day, including Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 41 Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) in the peloton during Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 41 Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF) leads the break during Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 41 Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) leads the peloton during Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 41 The peloton riding through miserable conditions at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 41 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) works on the front of the peloton at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 41 Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) leads the break during Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 41 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) rides in the peloton during Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 41 The break of the day at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 41 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacks the break the first time up the Superga (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 41 Further back, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) worked to bring back the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 41 Cavagna held off the peloton until the final kilometre of the first ascent of the Superga (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 41 Michael Woods (EF Education First) puts in an attack early on the final ascent of the Superga (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 41 Woods got away with Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Gorka Izagirre (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 41 Woods and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) on the move later on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 41 Woods was on the attack numerous times on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 41 David Gaudu (Grouapama-FDJ) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 41 Woods held off a chasing Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 41 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third, five seconds back (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) took fourth, ten seconds down on Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 41 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) took fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) finished in sixth place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) cross the line in eighth and ninth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Michael Woods (EF Education First) won Milano-Torino after he outkicked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) atop Superga, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) taking third.

The Canadian simply rode Valverde off his wheel with 400 metres remaining and held on to land the first one-day victory of his career, laying down a marker for Saturday's Il Lombardia in the process. Yates came home five seconds down, just ahead of Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), whose full and frank exchange of accelerations with Woods had so animated the final ascent of Superga.

"Any time you can beat Valverde is a special time. I was fortunate to have a very strong team today," Woods said afterwards. "I maybe attacked a bit too much but I wanted to be offensive and I am glad it worked out."

Come the final ramps of the climb, only six riders remained in contention to win Italy's most venerable classic, and when a flagging Gaudu finally gave best with 500 metres to go, Woods took up the reins at the head of the race. Valverde, the man who beat him to the rainbow jersey in Innsbruck a year ago, was tucked onto his wheel, and Woods was surely mindful of the need to rid himself of the Spaniard before the gradient eased on the approach to the line.

By that point, however, Woods had already launched a volley of attacks, having ignited the race with a stinging effort with 4km to go, and then engaged in a wholehearted duel with Gaudu. Their gripping tête-à-tête persisted even when Valverde, Yates, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Egan Bernal (Ineos) managed to claw their way back up to them inside the final two kilometres.

Yet despite those repeated exertions, Woods somehow conjured up the strength to launch one final, steady acceleration with 400 metres to go, and that searing effort proved too much for Valverde, who was unable to hold his wheel and allowed a decisive gap to open. Although Valverde closed once again within sight of the line, he was unable to come around Woods.

At the end of his first season at WorldTour level in 2016, Woods had left a calling card at Milano-Torino when he placed second behind Miguel Angel Lopez and the Canadian demonstrated the distance he has run since with a confident victory in the shadow of the Basilica di Superga above Turin.

How it unfolded

First held in 1876, Milano-Torino has long succeeded in respecting its history without being beholden to it. For over a century, the event took place in March as a warm-up to Milan-San Remo, before switching to a slot in the build-up to Il Lombardia in 1987. After briefly returning to its March date in the early part of the 21st century, it endured a four-year hiatus at the turn of the decade, but it has thrived since its return in 2012, when the percorso was tweaked to place the finish line atop the climb of Superga, site of the 1949 air disaster that killed 31 people, including the great Torino team that dominated Italian football in the era.

Alberto Contador won the rebooted edition in 2012, and in the intervening period, the climb to Superga has continued to define the race, with Lopez, Rigoberto Uran and Thibaut Pinot all emerging victorious on the hilltop overlooking Turin.

It was evident, then, that the finishing circuit and its twin ascents of Superga would again decide the race, meaning that the gruppo was content to let a break go almost immediately after the start in Magenta. Beneath low cloud and amid constant drizzle, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Nicolas Dalla Valle (UAE Team Emirates), Joan Bou (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF) and Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) forged clear, amasing a maximum advantage just shy of five minutes.

They still had a little over a minute in hand when they tackled the first of two ascents of Superga with 25km remaining, though by now, the rain had mercifully abated. Cavagna's forceful attack at the base of the climb shattered the group of escapees, but the Frenchman's lone effort was to be a forlorn one, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) now setting a brisk tempo at the head of the bunch on behalf of Bernal.

Geoghegan Hart's pace-making had the twin effect of reeling in Cavagna and whittling the peloton down to just 40 or so riders as the race entered the final 19km, and the Briton continued to lead down the descent that followed. Once the road flattened out, Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attempted to break clear, but the Belgian's effort was nullified as Astana and EF Education First – with US champion Alex Howes prominent – wound up the pace in the peloton.

Once the second and final ascent of Superga began, Woods immediately looked to wrest control of proceedings when he attacked with a little under 4km to go. Only Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Haig could follow that initial acceleration, though Gaudu began to bridge across a little over a kilometre later.

Mindful of the threat posed by the Frenchman, Woods accelerated just as he was closing in, and this duo would lead much of the way up the climb. Yates, Bernal and Valverde worked to claw their way back into contention, though it was only when Haig dropped back and put in a long shift on the front that they succeed in doing so.

Woods and Gaudu seemed unperturbed by their lofty company. The Canadian kicked again with 1800 metres to go, before Gaudu launched no fewer than four efforts, with Woods the first to respond on each occasion.

Valverde, Bernal and Yates, though slower to respond, were never shaken loose, and the front group briefly swelled to 7 riders in the final kilometre when Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) made contact.

Gaudu finally punched himself out with 500 metres remaining. Woods, meanwhile, was still standing and still had the force to land the decisive blow.

Results