Milan-San Remo Women 2025 start list

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) will headline the inaugural edition of Milan-San Remo Women in 2025.

The Belgian and teammate Lorena Wiebes are joined in the Milan-San Remo Women start list by Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM), Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ), Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

The 156-kilometre Milan-San Remo Women's route begins in Genoa and follows the same explosive finale as the men's race, with the ascents of the Cipressa and Poggio deciding the winner.

Data powered by FirstCycling