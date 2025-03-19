Milan-San Remo Women 2025 start list

By published

World champion Lotte Kopecky headlines inaugural edition

ZOTTEGEM BELGIUM JUNE 23 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 105th National Championships Belgium 2024 Womens Road Race a 123km one day race from Sint Lievens Houtem to Zottegem on June 23 2024 in Zottegem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) will headline the inaugural edition of Milan-San Remo Women in 2025.

The Belgian and teammate Lorena Wiebes are joined in the Milan-San Remo Women start list by Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM), Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ), Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

