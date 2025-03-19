Milan-San Remo Women 2025 start list
World champion Lotte Kopecky headlines inaugural edition
World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) will headline the inaugural edition of Milan-San Remo Women in 2025.
The Belgian and teammate Lorena Wiebes are joined in the Milan-San Remo Women start list by Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM), Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ), Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).
The 156-kilometre Milan-San Remo Women's route begins in Genoa and follows the same explosive finale as the men's race, with the ascents of the Cipressa and Poggio deciding the winner.
