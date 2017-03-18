Trending

Kwiatkowski wins Milan-San Remo

Sagan, Alaphilippe settle for podium in breakaway trio

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Juilan Alaphilippe fight for the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) leads the breakaway onto the Via Roma in Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Julian Alaphilppe on a collision course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juilan Alaphilippe jumps across to Sagan with Kwiatkowski not far behind

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) attacks toward the top of the Poggio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
With just under a kilometer to go, Sagan asks Kwiatkowski to pull through. He politely declined.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernado Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins Milan-San Remo on a bike throw

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Juilan Alaphilippe fight for the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton sprints for fourth in Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) winner of the 2017 Milan-Sanremo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) with the winner's trophy of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Julian Alaphilippe - the 2017 Milan-Sanremo podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Juilan Alaphilippe fight for the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) has a go

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) tucked in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) pushing the pace on the Poggio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) pushing the pace on the Poggio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the Poggio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) after winning Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski is congratulated by his partner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski is congratulated by his partner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton comes with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) taking fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fans burn flares on the Cipressa, quite unwelcome for riders breathing heavily

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Julian Alaphilippe fight for the Milan-San Remo win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Miles Scotson makes his Milan-San Remo debut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors stringing out the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway in the 2017 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare sits in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Umberto Poli in the breakaway after getting a late call to ride Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Denz leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish looking for a second Milan-San Remo title

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen was one of two cards to play for Dimension Data

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh talks to his old teammate Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Former Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria went into the race as one of the favourites

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bauer working hard for Quick-Step Floors

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) won an excruciatingly close photo-finish sprint on the Via Roma in Milan-San Remo, topping world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep) in third.

"After previous editions in 2013 and 2014 when I've been unlucky, winning Milano-San Remo is an incredible feeling," Kwiatkowski said. "I'm thankful to my teammates, they did an incredible job today. I didn't expect Sagan to attack on the Poggio. After he did, I expected a bunch sprint but he maintained a high speed at the front. I focused only on my own sprint. I can't believe I've beaten Sagan!"

Sagan sparked the breakaway over the top of the Poggio, and was quickly joined by Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe, two daring descenders who could keep up with the world champion's legendary skills.

Leading the entire descent, Sagan looked to his companions to take a pull, but they only briefly obliged, leaving Sagan to do the majority of the work to hold off the hard-charging peloton. As they took the final curve and had the finish line in sight, the peloton came into view behind them, but they had left it too late.

Sagan wiggled his elbow for Kwiatkowski to pull through with 500m to go, but the Pole wisely declined, and as Sagan charged hard for the finish line, Kwiatkowski drew alongside. Sagan violently strangled his bicycle trying to squeeze out just a few more watts, but the Sky rider threw his bike to the line, snatching the elusive Milan-San Remo victory from the Bora-hansgrohe rider.

Alaphilippe finished narrowly behind for third place, and the peloton crossed the line only five seconds later.

"The only thing missing today was a little bit of co-operation from some other riders," Sagan said. "But it's okay. I did my bit and I'm happy with what I did. That's cycling. You race for 300km and you can win by a little or lose by a little. I did my best."

How it unfolded

The race got off promptly under sunny skies in Milan. Inspired by the good weather and not fearing the nearly 300 kilometers they were facing, ten riders took off after only five kilometers: Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Mattia Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), William Clarke and Tom Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Fantini), Umberto Poli (Novo Nordisk), Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates), and Julen Amezqueta (Wilier-Selle Italia).

The gap stayed between four and five minutes, with FDJ, Bora-Hansgrohe and QuickStep sharing the work at the head of the peloton.

With about 120km to go, the gap started dropping dramatically, hitting 2:20 at the 100km marker. Quick-Step Floors had moved to the front of the field and picked up the pace, a move which some of the other teams seemed to question.

The peloton finally eased up a bit, not wanting to catch the group too soon, and allowed the gap to come back up to about 2:45. Bora-Hansgrohe showed up at the head of the field to help keep an eye on things.

The gap bounced up and down but the ten in the breakaway calmly continued on their way, working well together. With 60km left, they had less than two minutes. Unfortunately, as the gap disappeared, so did the sun, with clouds increasingly rolling n.

The first action came with 45km to go. AG2R, at the race without a sprinter, sent Alexis Gougeard up the road. He got a gap on the peloton but was unable to make up ground on the leaders and was soon back in the field.

That lead group started falling apart with 39km to go. Poli, at 20 the youngest rider in the race, was the first to drop back, soon followed by Frapporti and Zurlo.

The breakaway and peloton flew down the Capo Berto, with the gap dropping under a minute. Katusha gathered at the front of the field.

With the Cipressa beckoning, the pace kicked up again, with Bahrain-Merida leading the charge. With its 5.6km length and a maximum gradient of 9%, it has in the past played a decisive role. Today it saw the end of the breakaway, which was caught shortly after the start of the climb. Rovny, Clarke, and Amezqueta held out longest but they too were doomed.

A handful of riders jumped on the way up but were doomed when Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) joined them. He was too dangerous and the field pulled them back. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) gave it a try as well, being briefly joined by Androni's Mattia Cattaneo. Sunweb then had Dumoulin and Simon Geschke at the head of the field pushing the tempo to drop as many sprinters as possible.

Bahrain-Merida led the rapid descent on the narrow and curving road. As they hit the flat, Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) took off, followed closely by Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep). A group of about 10 built up a small gap before Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe led the chase to catch them, and then remained at the front. At the back, riders who had been dropped began catching on again.

Tom Boonen, in his last Milan-San Remo, took over the lead work in service of his teammates.

The Poggio, the last climb, saw Sky at the front, but Dumoulin again popped up at the front. The Dutchman pushed a gruelling pace before leaving the work to Sky and Sagan.

Shortly before the summit, at one of the steepest sections, World Champion Sagan took off. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) followed. The trio flew down the descent, taking every risk on the tight hairpin curves, arriving at the bottom with 16 seconds and 2.5 km left.

Trek-Segafredo rode desperately to close the gap and bring John Degenkolb into position but they had no chance, and five seconds after Kwiatkowski took out a surprise victory, the peloton was led to the line by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).

The @Milano_Sanremo podium. pic.twitter.com/8VD8LKh0K0

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky7:08:39
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:05
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
20Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
28Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
33Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
39Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
43Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
45Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
50Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:00:18
55Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
56Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:31
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
60Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:08
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:01:35
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
63Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
64Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
65Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
66Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
69Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:25
70Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:28
71Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:52
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
73Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:55
76Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
77Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
79Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
83Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
85Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
90Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
94Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
99Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:59
100Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:24
102Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
105Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
106Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
108Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
112Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
113Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
116Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
117Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
119Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
120Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
121Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
123Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
124Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
125Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
126Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
127Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
128Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
130Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
131Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
132Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
135Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
136Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
140Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:34
141Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
142Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
143Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
144Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
145Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
147Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
148Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
149Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
152Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
153Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
156William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
157Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
158Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
159Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
160Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
161Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:09:23
163Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:10:44
164Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
166Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
167Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
168Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
170Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
171Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
172Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
173Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:15
174Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
175Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
176Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
177Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
179Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
180Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
181Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
182Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
183Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
184Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
185Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
186Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
187Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
188Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
189Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
190Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:16:40
191Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:17:22
192Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
193Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
194Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
195Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

 

