Kwiatkowski wins Milan-San Remo
Sagan, Alaphilippe settle for podium in breakaway trio
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) won an excruciatingly close photo-finish sprint on the Via Roma in Milan-San Remo, topping world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep) in third.
"After previous editions in 2013 and 2014 when I've been unlucky, winning Milano-San Remo is an incredible feeling," Kwiatkowski said. "I'm thankful to my teammates, they did an incredible job today. I didn't expect Sagan to attack on the Poggio. After he did, I expected a bunch sprint but he maintained a high speed at the front. I focused only on my own sprint. I can't believe I've beaten Sagan!"
Sagan sparked the breakaway over the top of the Poggio, and was quickly joined by Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe, two daring descenders who could keep up with the world champion's legendary skills.
Leading the entire descent, Sagan looked to his companions to take a pull, but they only briefly obliged, leaving Sagan to do the majority of the work to hold off the hard-charging peloton. As they took the final curve and had the finish line in sight, the peloton came into view behind them, but they had left it too late.
Sagan wiggled his elbow for Kwiatkowski to pull through with 500m to go, but the Pole wisely declined, and as Sagan charged hard for the finish line, Kwiatkowski drew alongside. Sagan violently strangled his bicycle trying to squeeze out just a few more watts, but the Sky rider threw his bike to the line, snatching the elusive Milan-San Remo victory from the Bora-hansgrohe rider.
Alaphilippe finished narrowly behind for third place, and the peloton crossed the line only five seconds later.
"The only thing missing today was a little bit of co-operation from some other riders," Sagan said. "But it's okay. I did my bit and I'm happy with what I did. That's cycling. You race for 300km and you can win by a little or lose by a little. I did my best."
How it unfolded
The race got off promptly under sunny skies in Milan. Inspired by the good weather and not fearing the nearly 300 kilometers they were facing, ten riders took off after only five kilometers: Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Mattia Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), William Clarke and Tom Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Fantini), Umberto Poli (Novo Nordisk), Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates), and Julen Amezqueta (Wilier-Selle Italia).
The gap stayed between four and five minutes, with FDJ, Bora-Hansgrohe and QuickStep sharing the work at the head of the peloton.
With about 120km to go, the gap started dropping dramatically, hitting 2:20 at the 100km marker. Quick-Step Floors had moved to the front of the field and picked up the pace, a move which some of the other teams seemed to question.
The peloton finally eased up a bit, not wanting to catch the group too soon, and allowed the gap to come back up to about 2:45. Bora-Hansgrohe showed up at the head of the field to help keep an eye on things.
The gap bounced up and down but the ten in the breakaway calmly continued on their way, working well together. With 60km left, they had less than two minutes. Unfortunately, as the gap disappeared, so did the sun, with clouds increasingly rolling n.
The first action came with 45km to go. AG2R, at the race without a sprinter, sent Alexis Gougeard up the road. He got a gap on the peloton but was unable to make up ground on the leaders and was soon back in the field.
That lead group started falling apart with 39km to go. Poli, at 20 the youngest rider in the race, was the first to drop back, soon followed by Frapporti and Zurlo.
The breakaway and peloton flew down the Capo Berto, with the gap dropping under a minute. Katusha gathered at the front of the field.
With the Cipressa beckoning, the pace kicked up again, with Bahrain-Merida leading the charge. With its 5.6km length and a maximum gradient of 9%, it has in the past played a decisive role. Today it saw the end of the breakaway, which was caught shortly after the start of the climb. Rovny, Clarke, and Amezqueta held out longest but they too were doomed.
A handful of riders jumped on the way up but were doomed when Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) joined them. He was too dangerous and the field pulled them back. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) gave it a try as well, being briefly joined by Androni's Mattia Cattaneo. Sunweb then had Dumoulin and Simon Geschke at the head of the field pushing the tempo to drop as many sprinters as possible.
Bahrain-Merida led the rapid descent on the narrow and curving road. As they hit the flat, Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) took off, followed closely by Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep). A group of about 10 built up a small gap before Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe led the chase to catch them, and then remained at the front. At the back, riders who had been dropped began catching on again.
Tom Boonen, in his last Milan-San Remo, took over the lead work in service of his teammates.
The Poggio, the last climb, saw Sky at the front, but Dumoulin again popped up at the front. The Dutchman pushed a gruelling pace before leaving the work to Sky and Sagan.
Shortly before the summit, at one of the steepest sections, World Champion Sagan took off. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) followed. The trio flew down the descent, taking every risk on the tight hairpin curves, arriving at the bottom with 16 seconds and 2.5 km left.
Trek-Segafredo rode desperately to close the gap and bring John Degenkolb into position but they had no chance, and five seconds after Kwiatkowski took out a surprise victory, the peloton was led to the line by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7:08:39
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|28
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|33
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|45
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|53
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:18
|55
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|56
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:31
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|60
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:08
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:01:35
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|64
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|65
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|69
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:25
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:28
|71
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:52
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:55
|76
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|82
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|83
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|90
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:24
|102
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|120
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|125
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|130
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|131
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|132
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|135
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
|136
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|140
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:34
|141
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|143
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|147
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|148
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|149
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|152
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|156
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|157
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|158
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|159
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|160
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:23
|163
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:10:44
|164
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|167
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|171
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|172
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|173
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:15
|174
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|176
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|177
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|180
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|181
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|182
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|183
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|184
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|185
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|186
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|187
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|188
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|189
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|190
|Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:16:40
|191
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:17:22
|192
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|193
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|194
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|195
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
