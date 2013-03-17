Trending

Gerald Ciolek wins Milan-San Remo

Sagan second, Cancellara third

Image 1 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins Milan - San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins Milan - San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 121

Moreno Moser sets the pace for Peter Sagan

Moreno Moser sets the pace for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 121

Moreno Moser sets the pace for Peter Sagan

Moreno Moser sets the pace for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 121

Fabian Cancellara was once again incredible strong

Fabian Cancellara was once again incredible strong
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 121

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 121

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar Team)

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 121

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 121

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 121

Cannondale control the front of the peloton

Cannondale control the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 121

Maxim Iglinskiy and Mark Cavendish

Maxim Iglinskiy and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 121

Luca Paolini (Katusha) on the attack

Luca Paolini (Katusha) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 121

Ian Stannard leads Sagan and Ciolek

Ian Stannard leads Sagan and Ciolek
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 121

Cannondale talk tactics

Cannondale talk tactics
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 121

Fabian Cancellara had to settle for third

Fabian Cancellara had to settle for third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took second in San Remo

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took second in San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) takes the biggest win of his career in Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) takes the biggest win of his career in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 121

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) suffered in the cold conditions

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) suffered in the cold conditions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 121

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 121

The iconic sight of Milan-San Remo

The iconic sight of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 121

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had a reason to complain

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had a reason to complain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 121

The early break in Milan-San Remo

The early break in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 121

Team Sky set the pace

Team Sky set the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 121

The peloton race towards the finish in San Remo

The peloton race towards the finish in San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 121

Cannondale wait for the race to re-start

Cannondale wait for the race to re-start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) sprints to victory in Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) sprints to victory in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) sprints to victory in Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) sprints to victory in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 121

Sagan, Ciolek and Cancellara on the Milan-San Remo podium

Sagan, Ciolek and Cancellara on the Milan-San Remo podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 121

2013 Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

2013 Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 121

Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 121

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 121

Manuel Belletti is helped to the team car

Manuel Belletti is helped to the team car
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 121

The peloton take on the harsh Milan-San Remo conditions

The peloton take on the harsh Milan-San Remo conditions
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 121

Philippe Gilbert faded as Cancellara imposed himself on the race

Philippe Gilbert faded as Cancellara imposed himself on the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 121

Fabian Cancellara leads the late break

Fabian Cancellara leads the late break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 121

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 121

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) marked by Fabian Cancellara

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) marked by Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) leads Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) on the descent of the Poggio

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) leads Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) on the descent of the Poggio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 121

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 121

A BMC rider struggles in the cold conditions

A BMC rider struggles in the cold conditions
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 121

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 121

Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 121

Peter Sagan and Gerald Ciolak drag race to the finish

Peter Sagan and Gerald Ciolak drag race to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the podium

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 121

Lars Bak (Lotto) leads the break at Milan-San Remo

Lars Bak (Lotto) leads the break at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 121

Diego Rosa (Androni-Venezuela) leads the break

Diego Rosa (Androni-Venezuela) leads the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 121

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the attack

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) tried a solo move but ran out of gas on the Poggio

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) tried a solo move but ran out of gas on the Poggio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 121

Milan - San Remo podium: Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Milan - San Remo podium: Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 121

Ian Stannard (Sky), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Ian Stannard (Sky), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 121

Luca Paolini (Katusha) after the finish

Luca Paolini (Katusha) after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 121

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 121

Ian Stannard (Sky) tried an attack

Ian Stannard (Sky) tried an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) gives it a shot

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) gives it a shot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 121

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 121

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 121

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) at the finish

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 121

The sprint for the line in Milan-San Remo

The sprint for the line in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the victory at Milan - San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the victory at Milan - San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) triumphs at Milan - San Remo

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) triumphs at Milan - San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 121

Jim Songezo (MTN - Qhubeka)

Jim Songezo (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 121

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 121

The Omega Pharma Quick Step bus in the snow

The Omega Pharma Quick Step bus in the snow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 121

A Sky rider battles the conditions

A Sky rider battles the conditions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 121

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 121

The peloton at the start

The peloton at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 121

Racers at the start

Racers at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 121

MTN - Qhubeka team support

MTN - Qhubeka team support
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 121

The Bardiani - CSF team

The Bardiani - CSF team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 121

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 121

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 121

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 121

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 121

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 121

Graham Watson and Luca Bettini

Graham Watson and Luca Bettini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 121

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 121

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 121

Songezo Jim (MTN - Qhubeka)

Songezo Jim (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 121

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 121

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 121

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 121

Racers in the snow at Milan-San Remo

Racers in the snow at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 121

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 121

The Milan-San Remo peloton in the snow

The Milan-San Remo peloton in the snow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 121

Racers in the snow during Milan-San Remo

Racers in the snow during Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 121

The lead moto flags riders

The lead moto flags riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 121

Races strung out in the snow

Races strung out in the snow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 121

Racers battled snowy conditions in Italy

Racers battled snowy conditions in Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 121

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 121

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 121

Cambio ruote Vittoria

Cambio ruote Vittoria
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 121

A Sky rider battles conditions

A Sky rider battles conditions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 121

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 121

Matti Breschel (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Matti Breschel (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 121

Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale)

Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 121

Riders at the start

Riders at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 121

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 121

Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale)

Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 121

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 121

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 121

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) looks cold

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) looks cold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) won a shortened version of Milan-San Remo, as snow forced organisers to cut the first two climbs. The German sprinter took the close win ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) in a thrilling sprint finish.

As so often this season, the weather played a major role in the race. Snow forced the organizers to take the Turchino and La Manie climbs out of the race, with the nearly-frozen riders re-starting the race in Cogoleto, after a nearly two-hour break.

Ciolek was part of a six-rider group which formed on the descent of the Poggio that included Sagan, Cancellara, Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), and Luca Paolini (Katusha). The German sprinter let the others take the lead on the sharp, steep descent, and played his cards cleverly in the finale.

Stannard led the way in the final kilometre, and Sagan opened the sprint once the break caught sight of a closing Taylor Phinney (BMC). However Ciolek, came off Sagan’s wheel to take the biggest win of his career and firmly put the MTN-Qhubeka team on the map. Chavanel, who had attacked with Stannard on the Cipressa, was forced to settle for fourth.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Ciolek after crossing the finish line. “This is an unbelievable success for us and just an incredible day. We just came here as a wildcard and now we’re standing here with the trophy. This is great. I knew I had to follow all the best riders on the Poggio and it worked out perfectly.

“When I chose this team, people wondered why I would join a Pro Continental team but it’s just been unbelievable. The coaching and staff on this team is so professional. I have never seen management care so much for the riders. I am happy to be on this team."

Snow, rain, cold and buses

Slate grey skies and low temperatures greeted the riders as they gathered in Milan’s Piazza Castello and much of the start-line chatter was focused on the weather forecast, although at that point few anticipated the severity of the impact it would have on the day’s events. A light rain began to fall just as the peloton began to snake its way out of the city centre, but 150 kilometres away, the Passo del Turchino was already banked with snow.

When the flag dropped, however, rumours of a neutralised Turchino were just that, and there was a typically fast start to proceedings. The early break went away shortly beyond the city limits, with Diego Rosa (Androni-Venezuela), Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Francesco Fortin (Bardiani-CSF Inox) forging clear, and after 15km, their lead was already five minutes.

At Pavia (40km), the sextet had 10:35 in hand, and they averaged a brisk 46.4kph for the first hour of racing. By that point, however, the rumours of snow on the Turchino had been confirmed and the race organisers were compelled to come up with an ad hoc solution to ensure the safety of the riders.

It was decided that the race would be neutralised for 46km between Ovada and Arenzano: rather than climb the Turchino, the peloton would stop at the 117km point and clamber back aboard their team buses, re-starting over an hour later.

Given that snow had fallen overnight on the Turchino, questions will be asked as to why the race organisers had not taken more satisfactory measures beforehand to circumvent the climb, but there was no time for the break to debate the whys and wherefores as they sped through the snow towards Ovada. Their race had now become something of a time trial, as they sought to build up as big a lead as possible before the re-start, and they duly reached the stop with 7:10.

La Manie, the next climb, was also taken out, and the race was restarted in heavy rain at Cogoleto. Not all the riders took to the second part of the race, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Tom Boonen being the biggest name to remain in the bus, with hard words for race organizers.

The weather stayed cold and wet, and more riders abandoned as the race went on. With 40km to go, the climbing finally started, but by then only three riders were still in the lead. Bak, Rosa and Belkov had shed their other three companions along the way, with the trio holding a two-minute lead up the Capo Berto.

A reduced peloton, by now shedding its extra layers of clothing, was determined to catch the break group before the Cipressa. The cold conditions began to take a toll on even the best and Vincenzo Nibali was the biggest casualty as he pulled out due to the cold.

By now, Sky had attempted to stamp their authority on the race and it appeared to be working until a crash saw Geraint Thomas and several teammates hit the deck along with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

The first attack on the Cipressa, led by Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Sylvain Chavanel, was not successful, while surprisingly, Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen fell off the back of the group. He was not the only one, as Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and 2005 winner Alessandro Petacchi all lost the struggle to hang on.

The group topped out on the Cipressa with only about 40 riders. World Champion Philippe Gilbert of BMC led the way down, perhaps hoping to build up enough of a lead to stay away for the remaining 20 kilometres. It was not to be, as Chavanel lead a group of six, including Sagan up to the Belgian.

The next lead group to form was Chavanel, Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Ian Stannard (Sky). The field didn't want to let them go, and kept them within 30 seconds, as the rain started again. Vorganov lost ground on the Poggio and was quickly passed by Maxim Iglinskiy.

But on the descent Sagan led a counter attack with Cancellara and reeled in Chavanel and Stannard. Ciolek also made the move.

They caught the two leaders with just less than 4km to go. Stannard jumped, but Sagan led the chase, and then took off on his own. Cancellara gave chase, with all coming together, until Stannard jumped again with 1.8km to go.

The six came through the final kilometre with a sufficient gap, but it was the sight of Phinney tearing across that ignited the sprint and set the wheels in motion for Ciolek.

Full Results
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5:37:20
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:14
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
21Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
22Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
24Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
27Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
28Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
31Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
35Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:20
39Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:56
42Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:39
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:42
46Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:26
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:40
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
57Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
60Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
61Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
62Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
64Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
70Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
71Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
75Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
80Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:49
82Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:59
83Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:09:20
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
85Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
86Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:22
87Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
88Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:19
89Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:21
90Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:11:29
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
92Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
93Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
94Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
95Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:39
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:44
97Murilo Antonio FISCHER
98Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
101David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
102Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:46
103Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
105Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
107Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:49
110Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
111Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
112Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
113Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
114Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
115Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
116Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
118Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
119Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
121Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
122Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:56
125Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:09
126Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
128Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
130Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
131Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
132Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
134Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:15:03
135Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:18:25
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFranco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFRiccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMiguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFEgoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRobert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAdam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJi Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFMatthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

