Escarcega wins latest round of Mexican cross country cup

Campuzano victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcos Escarcega (Mex)2:12:17
2Ignacio Torres Acosta (Mex)0:00:01
3José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:03:18
4Juan Carlos Hernandez Fernandez (Mex)0:03:48
5Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)0:05:20
6Sedly Rivas (Mex)0:16:56
DNFEmanuel Fernando Baladez Avila (Mex)
DNFJosé Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Campuzano (Mex)2:06:44
2Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:00:53
3Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex)0:12:36
4Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:21:47
5Macaria Gomez Perez (Mex)0:25:20
6Teresita Espinosa Mora Ma (Mex)0:32:06

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Escarcega Salazar (Mex)2:15:23
2Alejandro Barajas Vega (Mex)0:00:45
3Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)0:03:17
4Victor Francisco Hernandez Alvarez (Mex)0:05:08
5Baruc Castillo Trejo (Mex)0:13:52
6Juan Luis Gonzalez Garcia (Mex)0:20:39

