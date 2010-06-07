Trending

Fojtík opens Merida Bike Vysocina with sprint win

Ravanel takes first women's stage

Image 1 of 13

Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team) and Jiří Podrazil sprint

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 2 of 13

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) and Ben Henderson

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 3 of 13

The small sprint final included Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) and Ben Henderson

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 4 of 13

Céline Ravanel (Lapierre International) on her way to winning the women's sprint.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 5 of 13

Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes) races to second place in the sprint.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 6 of 13

Jan Fojtík sprints against Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized)

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 7 of 13

A happy Jan Fojtík after his sprint win.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 8 of 13

Tereza Huríková (Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo) in the sprint

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 9 of 13

Sprint winner Jan Fojtík

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 10 of 13

Jan Fojtík celebrates his win

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 11 of 13

The women are lined up for the sprint stage final.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 12 of 13

The men are off for a round of sprinting.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 13 of 13

The women sprint for the line in the final.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamBonus time
1Jan Fojtík (Cze)0:01:30
2Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:01:15
3Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:01:00
4Tomáš Podrazil (Cze)0:00:48
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:00:44
6Ben Henderson (Aus)0:00:42
7Martin (Cze)0:00:40
8Zdeněk Mlynár (Cze)0:00:38
9Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:36
10Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:34
11Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team0:00:32
12Michal Lami (Svk)0:00:30
13Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized0:00:20
14Pavel Boudný (Cze)0:00:19
15Lukáš Sáblík (Cze)0:00:18
16Ondřej Bambula (Cze)0:00:17
17Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:16
18José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team0:00:15
19David Vostrcil (Cze)0:00:14
20Břetislav Rohel (Cze)0:00:13
21Adrian Rseszutko (Pol)0:00:12
22Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:00:11
23Michael Broderick (USA)0:00:10
24Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team0:00:09
25Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:00:08
26Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:07
27Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team0:00:06
28Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team0:00:05
29František Žilák (Cze) Ghost-Mojekol.Cz0:00:04
30Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:03
31Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:00:02
32Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:00:01
33Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
34Ivo Plevák (Cze)
35Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
36Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
37Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team
38Tomáš Pešek (Cze)
39Jiří Novák (Cze)
40Václav Hlavác (Cze)
41Filip Eberl (Cze)
42Zdeněk Cerný (Cze)
43Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)
44Jakub Fabián (Cze)
45Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
46Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team
47Josef Rajchart (Cze)
48Jiří Hudecek (Cze)
49Michal Kozel (Cze)
50Marco Schätzing (Ger)
51Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
52Voigt Rumen (Ger)
53Adam Pilcík (Cze)
54Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
55Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy
56Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
57Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
58Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
59Roman Bulis (Cze)
60Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
61Radovan Kyjovský (Cze)
62Václav Aška (Cze)
63Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
64Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
65David Kášek (Cze)
66Jiří Podrazil (Cze)
67Martin Hušek (Cze)
68Jakub Šilar (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:01:30
2Mary McConneloug (USA)0:01:15
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:01:00
4Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:00:48
5Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team0:00:44
6Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team0:00:42
7Tereza Jansová (Cze)0:00:40
8Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team0:00:38
9Pavla Havlíková (Cze)0:00:36
10Martina Nemcová (Cze)0:00:34
11Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)0:00:32
12Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team0:00:30
13Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team0:00:20
14Lenka Bulisová (Cze)0:00:19
15Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany0:00:18
16Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:00:17
17Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team
18Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
19Eva Zemánková (Cze) Moravec Czech MTB Team
20Eszter Dósa (Hun)
21Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik
22Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team
23Alžběta Havlasová (Cze)
24Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
25Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
26Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team
27Hana Ježková (Cze)

