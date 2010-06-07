Fojtík opens Merida Bike Vysocina with sprint win
Ravanel takes first women's stage
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Bonus time
|1
|Jan Fojtík (Cze)
|0:01:30
|2
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:01:15
|3
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Tomáš Podrazil (Cze)
|0:00:48
|5
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Ben Henderson (Aus)
|0:00:42
|7
|Martin (Cze)
|0:00:40
|8
|Zdeněk Mlynár (Cze)
|0:00:38
|9
|Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:00:30
|13
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:00:20
|14
|Pavel Boudný (Cze)
|0:00:19
|15
|Lukáš Sáblík (Cze)
|0:00:18
|16
|Ondřej Bambula (Cze)
|0:00:17
|17
|Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:16
|18
|José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team
|0:00:15
|19
|David Vostrcil (Cze)
|0:00:14
|20
|Břetislav Rohel (Cze)
|0:00:13
|21
|Adrian Rseszutko (Pol)
|0:00:12
|22
|Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:00:11
|23
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:00:10
|24
|Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|0:00:09
|25
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|0:00:08
|26
|Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:07
|27
|Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team
|0:00:06
|28
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:05
|29
|František Žilák (Cze) Ghost-Mojekol.Cz
|0:00:04
|30
|Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:00:03
|31
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:00:02
|32
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:00:01
|33
|Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
|34
|Ivo Plevák (Cze)
|35
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|36
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|37
|Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team
|38
|Tomáš Pešek (Cze)
|39
|Jiří Novák (Cze)
|40
|Václav Hlavác (Cze)
|41
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|42
|Zdeněk Cerný (Cze)
|43
|Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)
|44
|Jakub Fabián (Cze)
|45
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|46
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team
|47
|Josef Rajchart (Cze)
|48
|Jiří Hudecek (Cze)
|49
|Michal Kozel (Cze)
|50
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|51
|Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
|52
|Voigt Rumen (Ger)
|53
|Adam Pilcík (Cze)
|54
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|55
|Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy
|56
|Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|57
|Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
|58
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|59
|Roman Bulis (Cze)
|60
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|61
|Radovan Kyjovský (Cze)
|62
|Václav Aška (Cze)
|63
|Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|64
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|65
|David Kášek (Cze)
|66
|Jiří Podrazil (Cze)
|67
|Martin Hušek (Cze)
|68
|Jakub Šilar (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:01:30
|2
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:01:15
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:00:48
|5
|Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Tereza Jansová (Cze)
|0:00:40
|8
|Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Pavla Havlíková (Cze)
|0:00:36
|10
|Martina Nemcová (Cze)
|0:00:34
|11
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
|0:00:32
|12
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team
|0:00:30
|13
|Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:00:20
|14
|Lenka Bulisová (Cze)
|0:00:19
|15
|Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany
|0:00:18
|16
|Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|17
|Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team
|18
|Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|19
|Eva Zemánková (Cze) Moravec Czech MTB Team
|20
|Eszter Dósa (Hun)
|21
|Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik
|22
|Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team
|23
|Alžběta Havlasová (Cze)
|24
|Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|25
|Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|26
|Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team
|27
|Hana Ježková (Cze)
