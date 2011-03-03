Image 1 of 18 Bissell Pro Cycling goes 1-2-3 at MID Road Race, stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 18 Peanut Butter & Co-Team Twenty12 prepares to get stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic underway. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 18 Bissell were dominant in the men's race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 18 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) is all smiles following her victory in the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 18 Allison Tetrick-Starnes (left) and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Team Twenty12) discuss how the race unfolded. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 18 Allison Tetrick-Starnes' (Peanut Butter & Co Team Twenty12) attack with 1km to go was shadowed closely by eventual winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 18 Kristin McGrath takes a look over to teammate Allison Tetrick Starnes as she drives the pace for the select group with 3km to go. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 18 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) forces the pace on the aproach to the final climb of the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 18 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) jumps to claim KOM points in the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 18 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) tests the field with a solo flyer on the second lap up the rough climb in the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 18 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) launches to claim KOM points in the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 18 Elite Men's field rolls past some peculiar scenery in the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 18 Men's field approaches first KOM of the day in the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 18 The climb to the KOM begins where the smooth pavement ends. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 18 Following weeks of unsettled weather, the 2011 Merco Cycling Classic began under clear and warm blue skies. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 18 Men's elite field rolls out on first of six laps of the MID (Merced Irrigation District) Road Race alongside the Merced River. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 18 Springtime racing in California. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 18 Bissell Pro Cycling regroups and reviews their sweep of the MID Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Bissell's Rob Britton opened the season with a convincing victory at the Merco Cycling Classic's stage one Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race on Thursday. The Canadian climber outpaced his teammates and breakaway companions Ben Jacques-Maynes and Paul Mach to the top of the roughly two-kilometre finishing ascent.

"Regardless of what time of year you win a race, it's always great for the team morale - but to start the season with the top three and have the whole team riding well, everyone would want that kind of a start," said Bissell's new part-time directeur sportif Burke Swindlehurst. "I think it's great; all the guys are gelling well and the new additions to the team are fitting in very well."

Britton, Jacques-Maynes and Mach are sitting comfortably in the top three positions of the overall classification heading into the stage two 19.2km time trial. California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized rider John Bennett is in fourth and another Bissell man, Jay Thompson, in fifth.

"I think all four of our riders who are up there are all great time trialists and I feel good about their positions right now," Swindlehurst added. "I don't know too much about John Bennett, with him being so new and so young you can't take anything for granted. I feel pretty confident in our guys."

The Pro/Cat 1-2 men's field lined up on the starting line for what has traditionally been the opening event of the season at the Merco Cycling Classic. This year, race organisers upgraded to a four-day stage race, attracting some of the top domestic racers. The opening stage included a hilly 20km loop around Lake McLure, of which the men completed six-and-a-half laps.

"It was a pretty hilly circuit and the race started to come apart quite a bit on the first circuit," Swindlehurst said. "It wasn't as much of an attacking race as it was an attrition race, that happened quite early with guys testing out their early season fitness."

Bissell was up against strong teams Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, Full Circle Sports, California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized and riders from Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, Wonderful Pistachios, Jamis-Sutter Home, Jelly Belly-Kenda, McGuire Cycling Team and Kenda/5-hour Energy.

Some 11 riders snapped off the front of the field on the third lap that included six riders from the Bissell squad - Britton, Mach and Jacques-Maynes - along with Jay Thompson, Frank Pipp and Andy Jacques-Maynes. Thompson accumulated enough points on each of the King of the Mountain ascents to lead the event's best climber competition.

"Things started to get separate on the top of the KOM climb," Swindlehurst said. "I'd say the KOM competition was what forced the selections and ultimately decided what the last breakaway group would be as well. On the fourth lap there were more attacks from the breakaway and we ended up with four of our riders and John Bennett."

Bennett hung onto a swift uphill tempo set by Britton, Mach, Thompson and Jacques-Maynes over the mid-loop ascent with two-and-a-half laps to go. The five riders entered the base of the finishing ascent together with Britton, Jacques-Maynes and Mach climbing into the top three podium places. Bennett hung on for fourth place ahead of Thompson in fifth.

"Bennett is a young rider with strong mountain bike skills and he was able to hang with our guys on the climb," Swindlehurst said. "He was looking good and I would say that was an impressive showing from him today."

Miller makes stage one her own

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) took a convincing victory at the season-opening Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race, stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. Miller won a predominantly uphill battle for the win ahead of Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) in second and Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third.

"There was a two-kilometre uphill and Peanut Butter was very active at the bottom," said Miller. "I followed wheels and in the last 500 metres Alison Starnes attacked and I jumped on her wheel. I stayed there until about 200 metres to go and I sprinted and got the win."

Miller is currently leading the Merco Cycling Classic as the race heads into the stage two 19.2km time trial on tomorrow. She is leading the race by six seconds ahead of Oliveira and Starnes.

"Time trialing is not my strong point; I can time trial but it is not my specialty by any means," Miller said. "I will definitely go out there and give it my all. Alison Starnes is a time trial specialist and she is right behind me in GC now so it will be hard to contend that but I am up for the challenge."

Miller arrived at the Merco Cycling Classic fresh off her first win of the season during stage six of the recent Women's Tour of New Zealand. "I've trained hard and I am motivated," Miller said. "I'm on my new team and I want to do well, help the team and be the best rider that I can be.

"I didn't know what my form was like going into New Zealand but the team was awesome, a very good environment. Everyone is on the same page and super dialed in. Just being in that kind of environment gives me a lot of motivation."

A high quality women's field lined up to start one of the first events of the season Stateside at the Merco Cycling Classic, a revamped four-stage race held from March 3-6 in and around the city of Merced, CA.

The opening stage took the riders on four and half laps of a hilly 20km loop around Lake McLure that concluded on a lengthy uphill drag to the finish. Some of the most well-represented teams in the event included Webcor-Alto Velo, TIBCO-To the Top, Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 and Vanderkitten-Focus.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) attacked on the first lap and pushed the pace in a solo effort for the following three laps, representing nearly 60km. Teutenberg was later joined by a bridging rider Rebecca Werner (Webcor-Alto Velo) on the third lap. Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 did the majority of the work to reduce the gap to Teutenberg and Werner, both of whom were caught with half a lap to go.

"Ina was off the front for the whole day, pretty much, so I was able to sit in and save energy," Miller explained. "We caught her on the final lap before we went up the feedzone climb. Peanut Butter & Co were all at the front working.

"In the back of my mind I figured that we would catch Ina on the climb and we did. It really helped me because I just got to sit in the draft all day and didn't have to do any work."

Full Results

Elite men - 81.65 miles 1 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3:24:05 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:08 5 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:30 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:01 8 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 9 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 11 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 12 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:39 13 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 15 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 16 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 17 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 18 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 20 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 21 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 22 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 23 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 24 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 25 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 26 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 27 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:07:46 28 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 29 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:07:55 30 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 31 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 32 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:00 33 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 34 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 35 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 36 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 37 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:08:06 38 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:08 39 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 40 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 41 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:08:14 42 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:08:18 43 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:08:22 44 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 45 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 46 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 47 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 48 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:08:30 49 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:43 50 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:08:50 51 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:08:52 52 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 53 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:09:00 54 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 55 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 0:09:08 56 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:09:17 57 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:59 58 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 59 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 60 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:10:08 61 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:23 62 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 63 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 64 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 65 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 66 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:27 67 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:01 68 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:14:32 69 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 70 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:15:19 71 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:16:09 72 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:16:42 73 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:22:16 74 Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) 75 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:19 76 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 77 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:22:23 78 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:27 79 Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 80 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 81 Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) 82 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 83 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 84 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 85 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 86 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) 0:22:37 87 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 88 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 89 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 90 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 91 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 92 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:23:01 93 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 94 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:23:16 95 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:23:37 96 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:24:45 97 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:27:20 98 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:33:46 99 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 100 Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 101 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:35:42 102 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 103 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:36:15 104 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:37:30 105 Richard Pego (Team Helens) 0:42:53 106 Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) 0:46:39 107 Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) 0:48:42 108 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:49:38 109 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:49:40 110 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:51:13 111 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:01:44 112 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 113 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:01:57 114 Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) 1:28:51 115 Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1:35:11 DNF Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF David Mccook (McGuire Cycling Team) DNF Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) DNF Justin Williams (Predator Cycling) DNF Chris Lyman (Team Specialized Racing Masters) DNF Willy Zellmer (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) DNF David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) DNF Colby Elliot (Swami's Cycling)

Points 1 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 pts 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 20 3 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 4 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 14 5 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 6 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 10 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 8 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 8 9 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 7 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 11 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 5 12 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 13 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 14 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 2 15 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1

Sprint 1 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 3 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Sprint 2 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 4 3 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3 4 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 1 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 5 pts 2 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

U25 riders 1 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3:24:13 2 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:22 3 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:05:53 4 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:31 5 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 6 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 7 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 8 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 9 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:07:38 10 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:07:47 11 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 12 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 13 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:52 14 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:07:58 15 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:00 16 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 17 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:08:10 18 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:08:14 19 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 20 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 21 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:08:22 22 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:44 23 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:52 24 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:51 25 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:15 26 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 27 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:19 28 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:53 29 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:14:24 30 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 31 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:19 32 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 33 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 34 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:22:29 35 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 36 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 37 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:23:08 38 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:24:37 39 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:33:38 40 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 41 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:35:34 42 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:37:22 43 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:49:32 44 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:01:36 45 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 46 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:01:49

Elite men - General classification after stage 1 1 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3:23:55 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 3 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 4 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:18 5 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:40 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:11 8 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 9 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 11 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 12 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:49 13 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 15 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 16 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 17 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 18 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 20 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 21 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 22 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 23 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 24 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 25 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 26 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 27 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:07:56 28 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 29 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:08:05 30 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 31 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 32 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:10 33 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 34 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 35 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 36 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 37 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:08:16 38 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:18 39 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 40 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 41 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:08:24 42 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:08:28 43 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:08:32 44 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 45 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 46 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 47 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 48 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:08:40 49 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:53 50 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:00 51 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:02 52 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 53 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:09:10 54 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 55 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 0:09:18 56 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:09:27 57 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:10:09 58 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 59 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 60 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:10:18 61 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:33 62 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 63 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 64 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 65 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 66 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:37 67 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:11 68 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:14:42 69 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 70 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:15:29 71 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:16:19 72 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:16:52 73 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:22:26 74 Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) 75 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:29 76 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 77 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:22:33 78 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:37 79 Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 80 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 81 Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) 82 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 83 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 84 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 85 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 86 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) 0:22:47 87 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 88 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 89 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 90 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 91 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 92 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:23:11 93 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 94 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:23:26 95 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:23:47 96 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:24:55 97 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:27:30 98 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:33:56 99 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 100 Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 101 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:35:52 102 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 103 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:36:25 104 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:37:40 105 Richard Pego (Team Helens) 0:43:03 106 Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) 0:46:49 107 Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) 0:48:52 108 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:49:48 109 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:49:50 110 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:51:23 111 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:01:54 112 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 113 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:02:07 114 Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) 1:29:01 115 Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1:35:21

Sprint classification 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 31 pts 2 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 4 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 18 5 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 17 6 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 7 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 11 8 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 10 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 10 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 8 11 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 7 12 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 13 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 14 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 15 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 16 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 17 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 2 18 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1

U25 rider classification 1 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3:24:13 2 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:22 3 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:05:53 4 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:31 5 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 6 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 7 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 8 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 9 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:07:38 10 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:07:47 11 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 12 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 13 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:52 14 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:07:58 15 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:00 16 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 17 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:08:10 18 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:08:14 19 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 20 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 21 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:08:22 22 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:44 23 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:52 24 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:51 25 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:15 26 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 27 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:19 28 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:53 29 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:14:24 30 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 31 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:19 32 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 33 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 34 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:22:29 35 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 36 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 37 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:23:08 38 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:24:37 39 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:33:38 40 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 41 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:35:34 42 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:37:22 43 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:49:32 44 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:01:36 45 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 46 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:01:49

Elite women - 57.75 miles 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 2:45:31 2 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 0:00:02 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:07 6 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 7 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 8 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:22 9 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 11 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 12 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 13 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:00:26 14 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:44 15 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 16 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 17 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 18 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:00:55 19 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 20 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:01:01 21 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 22 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:03 23 Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:17 24 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:27 25 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:01:43 26 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:35 27 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:11 28 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:04:13 29 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:00 30 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 0:08:11 31 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:10:05 32 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 33 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:10:11 34 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:10:39 35 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:10:43 36 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 37 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 0:10:49 38 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 39 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 40 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 41 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:11:02 42 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:11:16 43 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 44 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:11:52 45 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:24:32 46 Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women) 0:26:25 47 Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa) 0:36:30 DNF Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) DNF Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Patricia Dowd (Team Riverstone)

Points 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 20 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 14 5 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 12 6 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 10 7 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 9 8 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 8 9 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 7 10 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 11 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 5 12 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 4 13 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 3 14 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 2 15 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 1 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 5 pts 2 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4 3 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 3 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 2 5 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 1

Sprint 2 1 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 5 pts 2 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 4 3 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 3 4 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 2 5 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 1

U26 riders 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 2:45:31 2 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:07 3 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 4 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:22 5 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:00:26 6 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:00:55 7 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:01:01 8 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:03 9 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:27 10 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:10:05 11 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:10:11 12 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:10:49 13 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:11:16 15 Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa) 0:36:30

Elite women - General classification after stage 1 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 2:45:21 2 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 0:00:06 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:08 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:12 5 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:17 6 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 7 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 8 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:32 9 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 11 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 12 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 13 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:00:36 14 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:54 15 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 16 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 17 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 18 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:01:05 19 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 20 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:01:11 21 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 22 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:13 23 Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:27 24 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:37 25 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:01:53 26 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:45 27 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:21 28 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:04:23 29 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:10 30 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 0:08:21 31 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:10:15 32 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 33 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:10:21 34 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:10:49 35 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:10:53 36 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 37 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 0:10:59 38 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 39 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 40 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 41 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:11:12 42 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:11:26 43 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 44 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:12:02 45 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:24:42 46 Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women) 0:26:35 47 Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa) 0:36:40

Sprint classification 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 25 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 14 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 6 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 12 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 8 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 9 9 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 9 10 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 8 11 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 12 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 5 13 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 5 14 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 4 15 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 3 16 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 3 17 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 2 18 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1