Bissell Pro Cycling goes 1-2-3 at MID Road Race, stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.
Peanut Butter & Co-Team Twenty12 prepares to get stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic underway.
Bissell were dominant in the men's race.
Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) is all smiles following her victory in the MID Road Race.
Allison Tetrick-Starnes (left) and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Team Twenty12) discuss how the race unfolded.
Allison Tetrick-Starnes' (Peanut Butter & Co Team Twenty12) attack with 1km to go was shadowed closely by eventual winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad).
Kristin McGrath takes a look over to teammate Allison Tetrick Starnes as she drives the pace for the select group with 3km to go.
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) forces the pace on the aproach to the final climb of the MID Road Race.
Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) jumps to claim KOM points in the MID Road Race.
Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) tests the field with a solo flyer on the second lap up the rough climb in the MID Road Race.
Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) launches to claim KOM points in the MID Road Race.
Elite Men's field rolls past some peculiar scenery in the MID Road Race.
Men's field approaches first KOM of the day in the MID Road Race.
The climb to the KOM begins where the smooth pavement ends.
Following weeks of unsettled weather, the 2011 Merco Cycling Classic began under clear and warm blue skies.
Men's elite field rolls out on first of six laps of the MID (Merced Irrigation District) Road Race alongside the Merced River.
Springtime racing in California.
Bissell Pro Cycling regroups and reviews their sweep of the MID Road Race.
Bissell's Rob Britton opened the season with a convincing victory at the Merco Cycling Classic's stage one Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race on Thursday. The Canadian climber outpaced his teammates and breakaway companions Ben Jacques-Maynes and Paul Mach to the top of the roughly two-kilometre finishing ascent.

"Regardless of what time of year you win a race, it's always great for the team morale - but to start the season with the top three and have the whole team riding well, everyone would want that kind of a start," said Bissell's new part-time directeur sportif Burke Swindlehurst. "I think it's great; all the guys are gelling well and the new additions to the team are fitting in very well."

Britton, Jacques-Maynes and Mach are sitting comfortably in the top three positions of the overall classification heading into the stage two 19.2km time trial. California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized rider John Bennett is in fourth and another Bissell man, Jay Thompson, in fifth.

"I think all four of our riders who are up there are all great time trialists and I feel good about their positions right now," Swindlehurst added. "I don't know too much about John Bennett, with him being so new and so young you can't take anything for granted. I feel pretty confident in our guys."

The Pro/Cat 1-2 men's field lined up on the starting line for what has traditionally been the opening event of the season at the Merco Cycling Classic. This year, race organisers upgraded to a four-day stage race, attracting some of the top domestic racers. The opening stage included a hilly 20km loop around Lake McLure, of which the men completed six-and-a-half laps.

"It was a pretty hilly circuit and the race started to come apart quite a bit on the first circuit," Swindlehurst said. "It wasn't as much of an attacking race as it was an attrition race, that happened quite early with guys testing out their early season fitness."

Bissell was up against strong teams Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, Full Circle Sports, California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized and riders from Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, Wonderful Pistachios, Jamis-Sutter Home, Jelly Belly-Kenda, McGuire Cycling Team and Kenda/5-hour Energy.

Some 11 riders snapped off the front of the field on the third lap that included six riders from the Bissell squad - Britton, Mach and Jacques-Maynes - along with Jay Thompson, Frank Pipp and Andy Jacques-Maynes. Thompson accumulated enough points on each of the King of the Mountain ascents to lead the event's best climber competition.

"Things started to get separate on the top of the KOM climb," Swindlehurst said. "I'd say the KOM competition was what forced the selections and ultimately decided what the last breakaway group would be as well. On the fourth lap there were more attacks from the breakaway and we ended up with four of our riders and John Bennett."

Bennett hung onto a swift uphill tempo set by Britton, Mach, Thompson and Jacques-Maynes over the mid-loop ascent with two-and-a-half laps to go. The five riders entered the base of the finishing ascent together with Britton, Jacques-Maynes and Mach climbing into the top three podium places. Bennett hung on for fourth place ahead of Thompson in fifth.

"Bennett is a young rider with strong mountain bike skills and he was able to hang with our guys on the climb," Swindlehurst said. "He was looking good and I would say that was an impressive showing from him today."

Miller makes stage one her own

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) took a convincing victory at the season-opening Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race, stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. Miller won a predominantly uphill battle for the win ahead of Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) in second and Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third.

"There was a two-kilometre uphill and Peanut Butter was very active at the bottom," said Miller. "I followed wheels and in the last 500 metres Alison Starnes attacked and I jumped on her wheel. I stayed there until about 200 metres to go and I sprinted and got the win."

Miller is currently leading the Merco Cycling Classic as the race heads into the stage two 19.2km time trial on tomorrow. She is leading the race by six seconds ahead of Oliveira and Starnes.

"Time trialing is not my strong point; I can time trial but it is not my specialty by any means," Miller said. "I will definitely go out there and give it my all. Alison Starnes is a time trial specialist and she is right behind me in GC now so it will be hard to contend that but I am up for the challenge."

Miller arrived at the Merco Cycling Classic fresh off her first win of the season during stage six of the recent Women's Tour of New Zealand. "I've trained hard and I am motivated," Miller said. "I'm on my new team and I want to do well, help the team and be the best rider that I can be.

"I didn't know what my form was like going into New Zealand but the team was awesome, a very good environment. Everyone is on the same page and super dialed in. Just being in that kind of environment gives me a lot of motivation."

A high quality women's field lined up to start one of the first events of the season Stateside at the Merco Cycling Classic, a revamped four-stage race held from March 3-6 in and around the city of Merced, CA.

The opening stage took the riders on four and half laps of a hilly 20km loop around Lake McLure that concluded on a lengthy uphill drag to the finish. Some of the most well-represented teams in the event included Webcor-Alto Velo, TIBCO-To the Top, Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 and Vanderkitten-Focus.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) attacked on the first lap and pushed the pace in a solo effort for the following three laps, representing nearly 60km. Teutenberg was later joined by a bridging rider Rebecca Werner (Webcor-Alto Velo) on the third lap. Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 did the majority of the work to reduce the gap to Teutenberg and Werner, both of whom were caught with half a lap to go.

"Ina was off the front for the whole day, pretty much, so I was able to sit in and save energy," Miller explained. "We caught her on the final lap before we went up the feedzone climb. Peanut Butter & Co were all at the front working.

"In the back of my mind I figured that we would catch Ina on the climb and we did. It really helped me because I just got to sit in the draft all day and didn't have to do any work."

Full Results

Elite men - 81.65 miles
1Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)3:24:05
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:08
5Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:30
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:01
8Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)
9Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
11Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
12Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:39
13Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
15Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
16Craig Logan (Red Truck)
17Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
18Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
19Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
20Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
22James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
23Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
25Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
26Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
27Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:07:46
28Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
29Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:07:55
30Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
31Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
32Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:08:00
33Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
34David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)
35Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
36Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)
37Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:08:06
38Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:08
39Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
40Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
41Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:08:14
42Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:08:18
43Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:08:22
44Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
45Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)
46Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
47Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
48Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:08:30
49Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:43
50Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:08:50
51Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:08:52
52Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
53Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:09:00
54Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
55Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)0:09:08
56Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:09:17
57Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:59
58James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
59Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
60Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:10:08
61Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:23
62Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
63Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
64Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)
65Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
66Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:27
67Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:01
68Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:14:32
69Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
70Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:15:19
71Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:09
72Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)0:16:42
73Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:22:16
74Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)
75Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:22:19
76Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
77Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:22:23
78Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:22:27
79Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
80Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)
81Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)
82Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
83Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
84Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
85Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
86Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens)0:22:37
87Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
88Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)
89Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
90Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
91Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
92Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:23:01
93Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
94Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:23:16
95Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:23:37
96James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:24:45
97Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:27:20
98Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:33:46
99Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)
100Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
101AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:42
102Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
103Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:36:15
104Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:37:30
105Richard Pego (Team Helens)0:42:53
106Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)0:46:39
107Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)0:48:42
108Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:49:38
109Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:49:40
110Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:51:13
111James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:01:44
112Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
113Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:01:57
114Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)1:28:51
115Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1:35:11
DNFKris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFDavid Mccook (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFConnor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)
DNFJustin Williams (Predator Cycling)
DNFChris Lyman (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
DNFWilly Zellmer (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNFDavid Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNFColby Elliot (Swami's Cycling)

Points
1Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)25pts
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)20
3Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)16
4John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)14
5Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)12
6Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)10
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
8Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)8
9Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)7
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
11Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)5
12Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
13Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
14Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)2
15Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1

Sprint 1
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4
3Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Sprint 2
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)4
3Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3
4Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 4
1Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)5pts
2Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

U25 riders
1John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3:24:13
2Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:22
3Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:05:53
4Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:31
5Craig Logan (Red Truck)
6Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
7Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
8Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
9Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:07:38
10Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:07:47
11Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
12Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
13Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:07:52
14Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:07:58
15Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:00
16Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
17Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:08:10
18Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:08:14
19Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
20Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:08:22
22Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:44
23Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:52
24Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:51
25Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:15
26Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
27Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:19
28Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:53
29Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:14:24
30Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
31Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:22:19
32Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)
33Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
34Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:22:29
35Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
36Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
37Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:23:08
38James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:24:37
39Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:33:38
40Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)
41AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:34
42Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:37:22
43Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:49:32
44James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:01:36
45Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
46Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:01:49

Elite men - General classification after stage 1
1Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)3:23:55
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:04
3Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:06
4John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:18
5Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:40
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:11
8Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)
9Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
11Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
12Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:49
13Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
15Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
16Craig Logan (Red Truck)
17Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
18Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
19Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
20Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
22James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
23Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
25Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
26Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
27Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:07:56
28Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
29Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:08:05
30Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
31Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
32Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:08:10
33Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
34David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)
35Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
36Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)
37Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:08:16
38Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:18
39Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
40Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
41Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:08:24
42Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:08:28
43Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:08:32
44Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
45Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)
46Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
47Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
48Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:08:40
49Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:53
50Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:00
51Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:02
52Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
53Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:09:10
54Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
55Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)0:09:18
56Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:09:27
57Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:10:09
58James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
59Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
60Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:10:18
61Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:33
62Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
63Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
64Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)
65Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
66Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:37
67Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:11
68Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:14:42
69Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
70Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:15:29
71Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:19
72Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)0:16:52
73Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:22:26
74Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)
75Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:22:29
76Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
77Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:22:33
78Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:22:37
79Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
80Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)
81Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)
82Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
83Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
84Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
85Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
86Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens)0:22:47
87Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
88Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)
89Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
90Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
91Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
92Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:23:11
93Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
94Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:23:26
95Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:23:47
96James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:24:55
97Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:27:30
98Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:33:56
99Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)
100Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
101AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:52
102Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
103Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:36:25
104Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:37:40
105Richard Pego (Team Helens)0:43:03
106Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)0:46:49
107Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)0:48:52
108Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:49:48
109Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:49:50
110Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:51:23
111James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:01:54
112Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
113Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:02:07
114Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)1:29:01
115Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1:35:21

Sprint classification
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)31pts
2Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)28
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)27
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)18
5John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)17
6Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)13
7Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)11
8Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)10
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
10Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)8
11Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)7
12Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
13Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4
14Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
15Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
16Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
17Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)2
18Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1

U25 rider classification
1John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3:24:13
2Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:22
3Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:05:53
4Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:31
5Craig Logan (Red Truck)
6Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
7Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
8Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
9Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:07:38
10Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:07:47
11Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
12Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
13Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:07:52
14Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:07:58
15Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:00
16Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
17Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:08:10
18Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:08:14
19Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
20Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:08:22
22Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:44
23Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:52
24Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:51
25Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:15
26Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
27Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:19
28Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:53
29Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:14:24
30Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
31Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:22:19
32Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)
33Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
34Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:22:29
35Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
36Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
37Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:23:08
38James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:24:37
39Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:33:38
40Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)
41AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:34
42Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:37:22
43Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:49:32
44James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:01:36
45Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
46Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:01:49

Elite women - 57.75 miles
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)2:45:31
2Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)0:00:02
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
5Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:07
6Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
7Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)
8Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:22
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)
12Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)
13Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:00:26
14Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:44
15Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)
16Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
17Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
18Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:55
19Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
20Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:01:01
21Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
22Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:03
23Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:01:17
24Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:27
25Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:01:43
26Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:35
27Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:11
28Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)0:04:13
29Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:00
30Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:08:11
31Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:10:05
32Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
33Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:10:11
34Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:10:39
35Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:10:43
36Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)
37Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)0:10:49
38Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
39Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
40Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
41Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:11:02
42Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:11:16
43Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
44Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:11:52
45Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:24:32
46Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)0:26:25
47Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:36:30
DNFMaura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNFJane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFPatricia Dowd (Team Riverstone)

Points
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)25pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)20
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)16
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)14
5Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)12
6Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)10
7Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)9
8Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)8
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)7
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)6
11Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)5
12Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)4
13Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3
14Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)2
15Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1

Sprint 1
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)5pts
2Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)4
3Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)3
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)2
5Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)1

Sprint 2
1Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)5pts
2Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)4
3Peggy Legrand (US Military)3
4Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)2
5Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1

U26 riders
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)2:45:31
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:07
3Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:22
5Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:00:26
6Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:55
7Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:01:01
8Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:03
9Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:27
10Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:10:05
11Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:10:11
12Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:10:49
13Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
14Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:11:16
15Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:36:30

Elite women - General classification after stage 1
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)2:45:21
2Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)0:00:06
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:08
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:12
5Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:17
6Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
7Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)
8Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:32
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)
12Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)
13Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:00:36
14Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:54
15Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)
16Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
17Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
18Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:01:05
19Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
20Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:01:11
21Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
22Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:13
23Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:01:27
24Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:37
25Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:01:53
26Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:45
27Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:21
28Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)0:04:23
29Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:10
30Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:08:21
31Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:10:15
32Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
33Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:10:21
34Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:10:49
35Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:10:53
36Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)
37Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)0:10:59
38Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
39Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
40Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
41Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:11:12
42Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:11:26
43Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
44Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:12:02
45Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:24:42
46Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)0:26:35
47Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:36:40

Sprint classification
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)25pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)25
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)16
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)14
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)14
6Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)12
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)10
8Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)9
9Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)9
10Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)8
11Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)6
12Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)5
13Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)5
14Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)4
15Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3
16Peggy Legrand (US Military)3
17Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)2
18Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1

U26 riders classification
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)2:45:21
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:17
3Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:32
5Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:00:36
6Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:01:05
7Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:01:11
8Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:13
9Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:37
10Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:10:15
11Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:10:21
12Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:10:59
13Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
14Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:11:26
15Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:36:40

