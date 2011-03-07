Trending

Teutenberg wins Merco Cycling Classic finale

Jacques-Maynes wins Merco finale and overall

Image 1 of 17

The HTC-Highroad crew prepares for a fast and sodden day.

The HTC-Highroad crew prepares for a fast and sodden day.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 17

A last desperate break on the final climb was quickly reeled in by the Bissell crew.

A last desperate break on the final climb was quickly reeled in by the Bissell crew.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 17

Race leader Ben Jacques-Maynes at the front with10k to go.

Race leader Ben Jacques-Maynes at the front with10k to go.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 17

Paul Mach leads the echelon for Bissell Pro Cycling in pursuit of a breakaway duo on the final lap of the Almond Blossom Road Race.

Paul Mach leads the echelon for Bissell Pro Cycling in pursuit of a breakaway duo on the final lap of the Almond Blossom Road Race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 17

The remainder of the men's field is strung out nearly single-file thorugh the almond orchards by Bissell Pro Cycling.

The remainder of the men's field is strung out nearly single-file thorugh the almond orchards by Bissell Pro Cycling.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 17

Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) and Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro-Strava) gained a huge margin over the Bissell squad thanks to gutsy riding and an ill-timed neutralization of the pro field owing to its indecsion to chase.

Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) and Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro-Strava) gained a huge margin over the Bissell squad thanks to gutsy riding and an ill-timed neutralization of the pro field owing to its indecsion to chase.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 17

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins the soggy Almond Blossom Road Race, her second victory in two days at the Merco Cycling Classic.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins the soggy Almond Blossom Road Race, her second victory in two days at the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 17

Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) and Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro-Strava) make their way up the final ascent of the Almond Blossom Road Race. Their break gained 11:30 on the peloton and placed Huffman in the virtual leader's jersey.

Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) and Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro-Strava) make their way up the final ascent of the Almond Blossom Road Race. Their break gained 11:30 on the peloton and placed Huffman in the virtual leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 17

With Tuetenberg and Schnider up the road and teammates on the ropes from three days of hard racing, race leader Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) is forced to chase on her own up the steep Cox Ferry climb.

With Tuetenberg and Schnider up the road and teammates on the ropes from three days of hard racing, race leader Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) is forced to chase on her own up the steep Cox Ferry climb.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 17

Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) and Ina-Yoko Tuetenberg (HTC-Highroad) form a legitimate and threatening break over the crest of Cox ferry Road.

Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) and Ina-Yoko Tuetenberg (HTC-Highroad) form a legitimate and threatening break over the crest of Cox ferry Road.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 17

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) and Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) attempt to pull away from the women's field on the waterlogged Cox Ferry Road.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) and Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) attempt to pull away from the women's field on the waterlogged Cox Ferry Road.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 17

Kristin McGrath and race leader Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) make their way down the rough Cox Ferry Road.

Kristin McGrath and race leader Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) make their way down the rough Cox Ferry Road.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 17

The mostly complete women's field makes the short climb up Bledsoe Road on their second lap of the Almond Blossom road race course.

The mostly complete women's field makes the short climb up Bledsoe Road on their second lap of the Almond Blossom road race course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 17

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) continued to animate the race action Sunday, rolling away from the Women's field, one in a series of TIBCO attacks.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) continued to animate the race action Sunday, rolling away from the Women's field, one in a series of TIBCO attacks.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 17

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) initiate a mid-race escape whle the Peanut Butter crew is nowhere to be seen.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) initiate a mid-race escape whle the Peanut Butter crew is nowhere to be seen.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 17

Men's Pro and Cat 1-2 field gets underway in stage 4 of the Merco Cycling Classic, the Almond Blossom Road Race.

Men's Pro and Cat 1-2 field gets underway in stage 4 of the Merco Cycling Classic, the Almond Blossom Road Race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 17

Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) following a long, wet day in the saddle.

Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) following a long, wet day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg secured HTC-Highroad its third victory during the Merco Cycling Classic's fourth and final stage at the Almond Blossom Road Race on Sunday. The German sprinter won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in second and Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third.

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) captured the Merco Cycling Classic overall title ahead of Schnider who captured a time bonus at the finish lined and moved up into second place. Starnes teammate, Kristin McGrath finished the race in third place overall.

Starnes moved into the leader's jersey following her win in the stage two time trial and maintained her lead through the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix and the stage four Almond Blossom Road Race.

"I'm in a pretty good high about winning the overall because I felt like my team had a common goal and we stuck with our plan and worked together for this," Starnes said. "This is a team win and I was excited to be in the position, do my job and time trial and work as well as a team player."

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) opened the four-stage race in the overall lead by virtue of winning the stage one Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race. Although she lost the jersey to Starnes following the time trial, she successfully maintained her lead in as the event's best Under 26 rider.

Teutenberg won the Merced Downtown Grand Prix and the Almond Blossom Road Race in a similar fashion as the previous year's event. She wrapped up the race by securing the points jersey by virtue of her two stage wins.

The Pro 1, 2, 3 women's field lined up under cool morning temperatures and light rain to contest three laps of a 36 km undulating course totaling roughly 115 km at the Almond Blossom Road Race.

"We covered and killed every move that HTC-Highroad and TIBCO tried," Starnes said. "It was a long race and at one point Ina and Pascale went up the road and I had to bridge up to that move to neutralize that break. That was the most threatening move of the day."

"It ended up being a bunch sprint and we set a fast pace to try and lead out Lauren," she added. "Lauren had been working all day and didn't have fresh legs but she still did a great sprint for third place behind Ina, who won the stage and then Pascale got second."

Jacques-Maynes wins Merco finale and overall title

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) wrapped up the Merco Cycling Classic with a victory at the stage four Almond Blossom Road Race on Sunday. Jacques-Maynes went into the stage as the defending champion, this time winning the uphill kick to the line ahead of Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PetentIT.com) in second and his teammate Jay Thompson in third.

"It was a great sprint to take the initiative with the right timing and I capitalized on that timing," Jacques-Maynes said. "We caught the last part of a breakaway with four kilometres to go. There were a couple of attacks and we were trying to shut those downs to have a good sprint for Frank Pipp and Jay Thompson."

"I was away coming into the last kilometre but got swarmed and I jumped in the slipstream behind Frank Pipp, Alex Candelario from Kelly Benefits and Jay Thompson. There was a boxing up and a hesitation and I dove left as hard as I could. I've done that finish so many times and it was time to go."

Jacques-Maynes secured the overall title at the Merco Cycling Classic following its conclusion at the stage four Almond Blossom Road Race. The California native moved into the overall race lead following a third place performance in the stage two time trial. He finished the race ahead of his teammates Jay Thompson in second and Rob Britton in third.

"It's a great honor and I love racing out here in Merced," Jacques-Maynes said. "The organization does a great job putting on this race and the general community in Merced is very supportive and we got so many cheers riding around town this week. It is a great race to support and it was definitely really fun racing."

Bissell Pro Cycling put forth an outstanding performance during the four-stage race having swept the podium on stage one's Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race, with Rob Britton taking the stage win and stage two's individual time trail with Jeremy Vennell taking top honors.

Team sprinters Kyle Wamsley and Patrick Bevin placed second and third during the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix, behind stage winner Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports).

The list of accomplishments also continued with Jay Thompson securing the overall points jersey. John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized earned himself the Under 25 jersey by placing inside the top five in the overall classification.

"We showed that we were well prepared and our results were good but it was by no means easy," Jacques-Maynes said. "Bissell rode a great race, we took our responsibility and it worked out well. It shows a lot for our cohesion and ability to race well together. Having just coming off of a week of training camp we sorted out some of the early season communication already. Most of us already raced together last year, we are comfortable together and we work well together."

The fourth and final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic offered the Pro men's field five laps of a 36 km undulating circuit, totaling 196 km. The previous day's warm and sunny weather turned to cold and rain for the final stage making the race battle of attrition.

A breakaway of seven riders gained three-minutes on the field in the first lap. The gap exploded to eleven minutes on the second lap when race officials neutralized the peloton at the side of the road to allow the Masters field to pass. The leaders held a seven minute gap with one lap to go.

Results

Elite women - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)3:07:21
2Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)
3Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
5Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)
6Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)
7Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
8Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
9Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
10Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)
12Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
13Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)
14Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
15Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
16Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)
17Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
18Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
19Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)
20Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
21Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
22Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
23Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
24Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)
25Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
26Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)
27Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
28Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
30Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:10
31Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:13
32Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:00:15
33Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:33
34Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:04:24
35Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:06:13
36Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:06:43
37Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:10:21
DNFKaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFCoryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFCari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFAlisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFRebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
DNFKendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
DNFMarissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFStarla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNFEmily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSRuste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)25pts
2Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)20
3Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)16
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)14
5Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)12
6Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)10
7Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)9
8Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)8
9Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)7
10Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)6
11Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)5
12Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)4
13Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)3
14Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)2
15Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peggy Legrand (US Military)5pts
2Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
3Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)3
4Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)2
5Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)5pts
2Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)4
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)2
5Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Under 26 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)3:07:21
2Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)
3Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)
5Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)
6Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
7Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
8Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
9Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)
10Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
11Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:06:13

Elite women - General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)7:35:29
2Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)0:01:25
3Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:28
4Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:09
5Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)0:02:10
6Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:31
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:48
8Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:02:57
9Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:02:58
10Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:02
11Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:08
12Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:03:46
13Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:03:53
14Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)0:03:57
15Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:03:58
16Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:04:36
17Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
18Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)0:05:11
19Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:05:31
20Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:35
21Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:39
22Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:06:14
23Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:08:28
24Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:08:31
25Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:08:33
26Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:11:40
27Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:12:22
28Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:40
29Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)0:16:02
30Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:17:40
31Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:19:38
32Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:20:46
33Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:21:09
34Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:21:53
35Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)0:23:53
36Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:29:52
37Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:44:25

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)66pts
2Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)45
3Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)35
4Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)33
5Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)30
6Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)29
7Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)25
8Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)25
9Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)21
10Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)20
11Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)19
12Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)18
13Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)18
14Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)16
15Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)14
16Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)14
17Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)8
18Peggy Legrand (US Military)8
19Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)7
20Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)6
21Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)5
22Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)5
23Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)4
24Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
25Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)2
26Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)2
27Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1

Under 26 rider classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)7:37:39
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:21
3Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:01:43
4Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:01:48
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:26
6Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:29
7Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:04:04
8Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:09:30
9Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:13:30
10Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:18:36
11Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:42:15

Elite men - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4:44:38
2Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
3Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
5Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
6Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
7Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
8Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
10Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
11Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
12John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
13Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
15Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
16Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
17Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
18Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
19Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)
20Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
21Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
22Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
23Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
24Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
25David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)
26Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
27Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
28Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)
29Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
30Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
31Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
32Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
33Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:00:15
34Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:18
35Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:41
36Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:54
37Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
38Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
39Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)
40Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:01:20
41Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:01:46
42Craig Logan (Red Truck)
43Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:54
44Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:04:20
45Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:29
46Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:06:31
47Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
48Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
49Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)
51Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
52Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
53James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
54AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
55Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)
56Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
57Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:11:05
58Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
59Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
60Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)
61Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
62Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
63Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:11:17
64Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:13:00
65Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:13:27
66Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:13:35
67James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:17:00
68Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:18:02
69Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:20:40
70Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:26:03
DNFPatrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFBenjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFAnthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)
DNFJeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)
DNFSam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)
DNFDaniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)
DNFNate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
DNFRaffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)
DNFMark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
DNFRicky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
DNFJulio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
DNFDaniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
DNFAaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
DNFMichael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)
DNFNate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFKeith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFJesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFRob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFBrandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFMichael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
DNFRichard Pego (Team Helens)
DNFAaron Gallardo (Team Helens)
DNFTorey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNFFreddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
DNFDean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
DNFTim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)
DNFJoseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
DNFIan Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
DNFJonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
DNFJames Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)
DNFEric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)
DNFSean Passage (Byrne Invent)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)
DNSNathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNSJosh Lagrange (Form Fitness)
DNSNick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
DNSThomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
DNSShawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
DNSRoman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
DNSMartin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNSJeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNSJames Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)25pts
2Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)20
3Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)16
4Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)14
5Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)12
6Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)10
7Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)9
8Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)8
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
10Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)6
11Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
12John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)4
13Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)2
15Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)5pts
2Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)4
3Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
4Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)2
5Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)5pts
2Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)4
3Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3
4Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
5Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)5pts
2Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)4
3Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3
4Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
5Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)5pts
2Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)4
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Under 25 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)4:44:38
2Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
3Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
4Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
5Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
7Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
8John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
9Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
10Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
11Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
12Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
13Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)
14Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:41
15Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:54
16Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:01:46
17Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:54
18Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:06:31
19Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
20Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)
21Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
22Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
23AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
24Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:11:05
25Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
26Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:13:00
27Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:13:35

Elite men - General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)9:57:26
2Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:28
3Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:50
4John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:00
5Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:33
6Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:22
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:32
8Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:08:12
9Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:08:15
10Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:24
11Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:39
12Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:08:43
13Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:08:51
14Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:09:21
15Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:24
16Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:45
17Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:49
18Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:09:54
19Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:09:59
20Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:10:00
21Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:10:16
22Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:10:20
23David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)0:10:39
24Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:41
25Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:55
26Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:00
27Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:16
28Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:11:37
29Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:12:34
30Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:58
31Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)0:13:03
32Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:13:05
33Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:13:06
34Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:13:34
35Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:15:30
36Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:15:42
37Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:16:04
38Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:16:31
39Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)0:16:40
40Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:16:57
41James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:18:43
42Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:19:20
43Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:19:31
44Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:19:46
45Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:21:00
46Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:22:01
47Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:22:17
48Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:23:16
49Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:23:31
50Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:23:53
51Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:24:36
52Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:25:22
53James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:25:55
54Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:26:52
55Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:27:22
56Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:27:41
57Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:39
58Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:31:14
59Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:31:50
60Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:32:27
61Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:32:38
62Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:33:34
63Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:37:09
64Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:39:14
65Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:39:30
66Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:39:54
67Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:48:21
68Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:50:30
69AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:50:58
70Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)1:03:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)62pts
2Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)49
3Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)40
4Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)34
5Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)34
6John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)27
7Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)21
8Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)21
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)20
10Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)19
11Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)18
12Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)18
13Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)17
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)14
15Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)14
16Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)10
17Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)9
18Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)9
19Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)8
20Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)6
21Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)6
22Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
23Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
24Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)5
25Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
26Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)3
27Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)1
28Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1

Under 25 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)9:58:26
2Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:33
3Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:08:54
4Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:09:00
5Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:09:16
6Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:09:20
7Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:09:55
8Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:16
9Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:11:34
10Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:58
11Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:12:05
12Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:12:06
13Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:12:34
14Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:30
15Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:14:42
16Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:15:04
17Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:15:31
18Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:18:31
19Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:18:46
20Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:21:01
21Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:21:17
22Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:22:31
23Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:23:36
24Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:26:41
25Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:29:39
26Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:50
27AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:49:58

