Image 1 of 17 The HTC-Highroad crew prepares for a fast and sodden day. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 17 A last desperate break on the final climb was quickly reeled in by the Bissell crew. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 17 Race leader Ben Jacques-Maynes at the front with10k to go. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 17 Paul Mach leads the echelon for Bissell Pro Cycling in pursuit of a breakaway duo on the final lap of the Almond Blossom Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 17 The remainder of the men's field is strung out nearly single-file thorugh the almond orchards by Bissell Pro Cycling. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 17 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) and Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro-Strava) gained a huge margin over the Bissell squad thanks to gutsy riding and an ill-timed neutralization of the pro field owing to its indecsion to chase. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 17 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins the soggy Almond Blossom Road Race, her second victory in two days at the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 17 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) and Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro-Strava) make their way up the final ascent of the Almond Blossom Road Race. Their break gained 11:30 on the peloton and placed Huffman in the virtual leader's jersey. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 17 With Tuetenberg and Schnider up the road and teammates on the ropes from three days of hard racing, race leader Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) is forced to chase on her own up the steep Cox Ferry climb. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 17 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) and Ina-Yoko Tuetenberg (HTC-Highroad) form a legitimate and threatening break over the crest of Cox ferry Road. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 17 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) and Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) attempt to pull away from the women's field on the waterlogged Cox Ferry Road. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 17 Kristin McGrath and race leader Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) make their way down the rough Cox Ferry Road. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 17 The mostly complete women's field makes the short climb up Bledsoe Road on their second lap of the Almond Blossom road race course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 17 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) continued to animate the race action Sunday, rolling away from the Women's field, one in a series of TIBCO attacks. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 17 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) initiate a mid-race escape whle the Peanut Butter crew is nowhere to be seen. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 17 Men's Pro and Cat 1-2 field gets underway in stage 4 of the Merco Cycling Classic, the Almond Blossom Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 17 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) following a long, wet day in the saddle. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg secured HTC-Highroad its third victory during the Merco Cycling Classic's fourth and final stage at the Almond Blossom Road Race on Sunday. The German sprinter won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in second and Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third.

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) captured the Merco Cycling Classic overall title ahead of Schnider who captured a time bonus at the finish lined and moved up into second place. Starnes teammate, Kristin McGrath finished the race in third place overall.

Starnes moved into the leader's jersey following her win in the stage two time trial and maintained her lead through the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix and the stage four Almond Blossom Road Race.

"I'm in a pretty good high about winning the overall because I felt like my team had a common goal and we stuck with our plan and worked together for this," Starnes said. "This is a team win and I was excited to be in the position, do my job and time trial and work as well as a team player."

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) opened the four-stage race in the overall lead by virtue of winning the stage one Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race. Although she lost the jersey to Starnes following the time trial, she successfully maintained her lead in as the event's best Under 26 rider.

Teutenberg won the Merced Downtown Grand Prix and the Almond Blossom Road Race in a similar fashion as the previous year's event. She wrapped up the race by securing the points jersey by virtue of her two stage wins.

The Pro 1, 2, 3 women's field lined up under cool morning temperatures and light rain to contest three laps of a 36 km undulating course totaling roughly 115 km at the Almond Blossom Road Race.

"We covered and killed every move that HTC-Highroad and TIBCO tried," Starnes said. "It was a long race and at one point Ina and Pascale went up the road and I had to bridge up to that move to neutralize that break. That was the most threatening move of the day."

"It ended up being a bunch sprint and we set a fast pace to try and lead out Lauren," she added. "Lauren had been working all day and didn't have fresh legs but she still did a great sprint for third place behind Ina, who won the stage and then Pascale got second."

Jacques-Maynes wins Merco finale and overall title

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) wrapped up the Merco Cycling Classic with a victory at the stage four Almond Blossom Road Race on Sunday. Jacques-Maynes went into the stage as the defending champion, this time winning the uphill kick to the line ahead of Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PetentIT.com) in second and his teammate Jay Thompson in third.

"It was a great sprint to take the initiative with the right timing and I capitalized on that timing," Jacques-Maynes said. "We caught the last part of a breakaway with four kilometres to go. There were a couple of attacks and we were trying to shut those downs to have a good sprint for Frank Pipp and Jay Thompson."

"I was away coming into the last kilometre but got swarmed and I jumped in the slipstream behind Frank Pipp, Alex Candelario from Kelly Benefits and Jay Thompson. There was a boxing up and a hesitation and I dove left as hard as I could. I've done that finish so many times and it was time to go."

Jacques-Maynes secured the overall title at the Merco Cycling Classic following its conclusion at the stage four Almond Blossom Road Race. The California native moved into the overall race lead following a third place performance in the stage two time trial. He finished the race ahead of his teammates Jay Thompson in second and Rob Britton in third.

"It's a great honor and I love racing out here in Merced," Jacques-Maynes said. "The organization does a great job putting on this race and the general community in Merced is very supportive and we got so many cheers riding around town this week. It is a great race to support and it was definitely really fun racing."

Bissell Pro Cycling put forth an outstanding performance during the four-stage race having swept the podium on stage one's Merced Irrigation Distract Road Race, with Rob Britton taking the stage win and stage two's individual time trail with Jeremy Vennell taking top honors.

Team sprinters Kyle Wamsley and Patrick Bevin placed second and third during the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix, behind stage winner Ricardo Escuela (Full Circle Sports).

The list of accomplishments also continued with Jay Thompson securing the overall points jersey. John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized earned himself the Under 25 jersey by placing inside the top five in the overall classification.

"We showed that we were well prepared and our results were good but it was by no means easy," Jacques-Maynes said. "Bissell rode a great race, we took our responsibility and it worked out well. It shows a lot for our cohesion and ability to race well together. Having just coming off of a week of training camp we sorted out some of the early season communication already. Most of us already raced together last year, we are comfortable together and we work well together."

The fourth and final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic offered the Pro men's field five laps of a 36 km undulating circuit, totaling 196 km. The previous day's warm and sunny weather turned to cold and rain for the final stage making the race battle of attrition.

A breakaway of seven riders gained three-minutes on the field in the first lap. The gap exploded to eleven minutes on the second lap when race officials neutralized the peloton at the side of the road to allow the Masters field to pass. The leaders held a seven minute gap with one lap to go.

Results

Elite women - stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 3:07:21 2 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 3 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 5 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 6 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 7 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 8 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 9 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 11 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 12 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 13 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 14 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 15 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 16 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 17 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 18 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 19 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 20 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 21 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 22 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 23 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 24 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 25 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 26 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 27 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 28 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 29 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 30 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:10 31 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:13 32 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:15 33 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:33 34 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:04:24 35 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:06:13 36 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:06:43 37 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:10:21 DNF Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) DNF Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) DNF Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) DNF Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) DNF Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) DNF Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) DNF Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) DNF Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) DNF Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNS Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 pts 2 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 20 3 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 4 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 14 5 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 12 6 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 10 7 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 9 8 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 8 9 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 7 10 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 11 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 5 12 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 4 13 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 3 14 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 2 15 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 5 pts 2 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 3 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 3 4 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 2 5 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 5 pts 2 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 4 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 2 5 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Under 26 riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 3:07:21 2 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 3 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 4 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 5 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 6 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 7 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 8 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 9 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 10 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 11 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:06:13

Elite women - General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 7:35:29 2 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 0:01:25 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:28 4 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:09 5 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:02:10 6 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:31 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:48 8 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:02:57 9 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:02:58 10 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:02 11 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:08 12 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:03:46 13 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:03:53 14 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 0:03:57 15 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:03:58 16 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:04:36 17 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 18 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:05:11 19 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:05:31 20 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:05:35 21 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:05:39 22 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:06:14 23 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:28 24 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:31 25 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:08:33 26 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:11:40 27 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 0:12:22 28 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:15:40 29 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 0:16:02 30 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:17:40 31 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:19:38 32 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:20:46 33 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:21:09 34 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:21:53 35 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 0:23:53 36 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:29:52 37 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:44:25

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 66 pts 2 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 45 3 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 35 4 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 33 5 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 30 6 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 29 7 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 25 8 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 25 9 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 21 10 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 20 11 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 19 12 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 18 13 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 18 14 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 16 15 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 16 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 17 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 8 18 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 8 19 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 7 20 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 6 21 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 5 22 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 5 23 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 4 24 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 25 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 2 26 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 2 27 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1

Under 26 rider classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 7:37:39 2 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:21 3 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:01:43 4 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:01:48 5 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:26 6 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:03:29 7 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:04:04 8 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:09:30 9 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:13:30 10 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:18:36 11 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:42:15

Elite men - stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4:44:38 2 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 3 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 5 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 6 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 7 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 8 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 11 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 12 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 13 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 15 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 16 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 17 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 18 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 20 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 21 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 22 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 23 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 24 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 25 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 26 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 27 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 28 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 29 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 30 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 31 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 32 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 33 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:15 34 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:18 35 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:41 36 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 37 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 38 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 39 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 40 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:20 41 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:01:46 42 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 43 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:54 44 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:04:20 45 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:29 46 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:06:31 47 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 48 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 49 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 51 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 52 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 53 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 54 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 55 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 56 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 57 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:11:05 58 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 59 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 60 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 61 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 62 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 63 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:11:17 64 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:13:00 65 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:13:27 66 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:13:35 67 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:17:00 68 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:18:02 69 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:20:40 70 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:26:03 DNF Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) DNF Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) DNF Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) DNF Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) DNF Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) DNF Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) DNF Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) DNF Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNF Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) DNF Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) DNF Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) DNF Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) DNF Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) DNF Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) DNF Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) DNF Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) DNF Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) DNF Richard Pego (Team Helens) DNF Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) DNF Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) DNF Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) DNF Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) DNF Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) DNF Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) DNF Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) DNF Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) DNF Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) DNF James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) DNF Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) DNF Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) DNF Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) DNS Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) DNS Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) DNS Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) DNS Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) DNS Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) DNS Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) DNS Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) DNS Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) DNS James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 pts 2 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 20 3 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 4 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 14 5 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 12 6 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 10 7 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 9 8 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 8 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 10 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 6 11 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 12 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 4 13 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 2 15 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 5 pts 2 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 3 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 4 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 2 5 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 5 pts 2 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 3 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 3 4 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 5 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 4 3 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 3 4 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 5 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 4 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Under 25 riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 4:44:38 2 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 4 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 5 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 7 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 8 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 9 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 10 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 11 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 12 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 13 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 14 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:41 15 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:54 16 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:01:46 17 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:54 18 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:06:31 19 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 20 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 21 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 22 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 23 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 24 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:11:05 25 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 26 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:13:00 27 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:13:35

Elite men - General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9:57:26 2 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 3 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 4 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:00 5 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:33 6 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:22 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:32 8 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:08:12 9 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:08:15 10 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:24 11 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:39 12 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:08:43 13 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:08:51 14 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:09:21 15 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:09:24 16 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:45 17 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:49 18 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:09:54 19 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:09:59 20 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:00 21 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:10:16 22 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 0:10:20 23 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 0:10:39 24 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:41 25 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:10:55 26 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:00 27 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:16 28 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:11:37 29 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:12:34 30 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:58 31 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 0:13:03 32 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:13:05 33 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:13:06 34 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:13:34 35 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:15:30 36 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:15:42 37 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:16:04 38 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:16:31 39 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 0:16:40 40 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:16:57 41 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:18:43 42 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:19:20 43 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:19:31 44 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:19:46 45 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:21:00 46 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 0:22:01 47 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:22:17 48 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:23:16 49 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:23:31 50 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:23:53 51 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:24:36 52 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:25:22 53 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:25:55 54 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:26:52 55 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:27:22 56 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:27:41 57 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:39 58 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:31:14 59 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:31:50 60 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:32:27 61 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:32:38 62 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:33:34 63 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:37:09 64 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:39:14 65 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:39:30 66 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:39:54 67 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:48:21 68 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:50:30 69 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:50:58 70 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 1:03:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 62 pts 2 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 49 3 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 40 4 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 34 5 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 34 6 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 27 7 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 21 8 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 21 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 20 10 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 11 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 18 12 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 18 13 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 17 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 15 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 14 16 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 10 17 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 9 18 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 9 19 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 8 20 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 6 21 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 6 22 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 23 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 24 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 5 25 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 26 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 3 27 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 1 28 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1