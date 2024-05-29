Mid-race crash not enough to stop Lenny Martínez from winning Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes

Martinez distances breakaway companion Clément Berthet with a kilometre to go, Harm Vanhoucke finishes third

French rider Lenny Martinez, Team Groupama-FDJ
French rider Lenny Martinez, Team Groupama-FDJ
Not even a mid-race crash could stop French climber Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ) from claiming his fifth victory of the season in the Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes.

In a repeat of their duel in the Tour de Doubs this April, the 20-year-old dropped breakaway companion Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) with a kilometre to go.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

