Hollanders sprints to title

Pardini, Van Melsen on all Belgian podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team3:58:22
2Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems
4Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas
5Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
6James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team Bvba
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
9Gerard Hophra (Bel) Royal Cyclist's Pesant Club Liegeois
10Tom Vermeiren (Bel) Terra Footware-Bicycle Line0:00:04
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:00:06
12Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace0:00:47
13Walt De Winter (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
14Stijn Mettenpenningen (Bel) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas0:01:17
15Philip Vandaele (Bel) Team Deschuytter Westkerke
16Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto-Boysol Pôle Continental Wallon
17Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas0:01:22
18Arjan Dekker (Ned) Wilton-Care4Bikes-Aadrink C.T.
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
20Nick Mertens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
21Simon Van Roy (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
23Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto-Boysol Pôle Continental Wallon
24Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
25Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly Team
26Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
27Niels Beelen (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
28Frederique Robert (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
29Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto-Boysol Pôle Continental Wallon
30Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Chocolade Jacques C.T.
31Cédric Collaers (Bel) Veranda's Willems
32Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly Team
33Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Bianchi Nht - Cycling Team
34Sven Nooytens (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
35Shem Rodger (NZl) New Zealand National Team
36Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
37Jeroen Socquet (Bel) Terra Footware-Bicycle Line
38Kjell De Baerdemaeker (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace
39Peter Horn (USA) Fuji Test Team
40Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
41Sebastian Sydlik (Ger) Team Egn-Rose
42Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp0:01:34
43Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace0:01:46
44Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:03:26
45Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Lotto0:03:41
46Ruaraidh Mcleod (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:05:27
47Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:09
48Arne Casier (Bel) Fuji Test Team
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
50Kim Borry (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly Team
51Philippe Legrand (Bel) Royal Cyclist's Pesant Club Liegeois
52Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
53Kess Heytens (Bel) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas
54Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) New Heebra Lombarden
55Kim Tesseur (Bel) Rock Werchter Chocolade Jacques C.T.
56Jochen Engelen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint-Truiden
57Jeroen Dingemans (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
58Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
59Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp

