Hollanders sprints to title
Pardini, Van Melsen on all Belgian podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|3:58:22
|2
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|4
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|5
|Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|6
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team Bvba
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|9
|Gerard Hophra (Bel) Royal Cyclist's Pesant Club Liegeois
|10
|Tom Vermeiren (Bel) Terra Footware-Bicycle Line
|0:00:04
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:00:06
|12
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace
|0:00:47
|13
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
|14
|Stijn Mettenpenningen (Bel) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|0:01:17
|15
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Team Deschuytter Westkerke
|16
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto-Boysol Pôle Continental Wallon
|17
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|0:01:22
|18
|Arjan Dekker (Ned) Wilton-Care4Bikes-Aadrink C.T.
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|20
|Nick Mertens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|21
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|23
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto-Boysol Pôle Continental Wallon
|24
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
|25
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly Team
|26
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|27
|Niels Beelen (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|28
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|29
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto-Boysol Pôle Continental Wallon
|30
|Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|31
|Cédric Collaers (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|32
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly Team
|33
|Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Bianchi Nht - Cycling Team
|34
|Sven Nooytens (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|35
|Shem Rodger (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|36
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|37
|Jeroen Socquet (Bel) Terra Footware-Bicycle Line
|38
|Kjell De Baerdemaeker (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace
|39
|Peter Horn (USA) Fuji Test Team
|40
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|41
|Sebastian Sydlik (Ger) Team Egn-Rose
|42
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|0:01:34
|43
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace
|0:01:46
|44
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:03:26
|45
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Lotto
|0:03:41
|46
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:05:27
|47
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:09
|48
|Arne Casier (Bel) Fuji Test Team
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|50
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly Team
|51
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Royal Cyclist's Pesant Club Liegeois
|52
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|53
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Wc Soenens-Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|54
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) New Heebra Lombarden
|55
|Kim Tesseur (Bel) Rock Werchter Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|56
|Jochen Engelen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint-Truiden
|57
|Jeroen Dingemans (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|58
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|59
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
