Lutsenko wins Memorial Marco Pantani
Kazakh catches breakaway with late attack as Rosa and Martin round out podium
Report
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) made it two wins in three days as he added victory Memorial Marco Pantani to his autumn Classics haul. The Kazakh attacked out of the peloton in the final kilometre to catch and pass a three-man break.
Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) took second place, while fellow escapee Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) finished third just in front of the charging peloton.
The pair had been in the break all day, and looked set to contest the win along with Alexis Guerin (Delko Marseille Provence), who jumped away from the peloton to join them on the finishing circuit in Cesenatico.
Their advantage edged down in the closing kilometres, from 40 seconds down to 15 under the flamme rouge, but Lutsenko, who had been active earlier in the day, left the peloton behind in the closing kilometre.
The 27-year-old, who won Thursday's Coppa Sabatini with a 75km solo move, caught the break 500 metres from the line, pushing on with a sprint finish to take his tenth win of the season just metres ahead of the peloton.
How it unfolded
After two races apiece in Lombardy and Tuscany over the past week, the Autumn Classics headed east to the Adriatic coast and Marco Pantani's birthplace of Cesenatico.
The 16th edition of the Memorial Marco Pantani saw the customary three ascents of the Montevecchio climb (4.3km at 7 per cent) parcelled out in the middle of the 199.8km race, which ends with a flat 35km run-in.
The combination of tough climbing and flat roads to the coast, ending with four and a half laps of the Cesenatico circuit, usually result in a small group contesting the victory.
The break of the day was established in the opening 20 kilometres, with eight men making it out front and gaining a 6:40 advantage by the 35km mark.
The men in question were Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates), Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Énergie), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Romain Le Roux (Arkèa-Samsic) and Filippo Zana (Sangemini-MG.Kvis).
Their advantage continued to hover around the six-minute mark as the break tackled the early uncategorised climbs.
Androni stagiaire and runner-up at the Giro della Friuli-Venezia Giulia clearly had a point to prove on his fourth race day with the squad – the 22-year-old led the way over the first two ascents of Montevecchio.
At the midway point of the race, and with one climb remaining, the peloton had a four-minute gap to make up on the leaders, who had been whittled down by the hills.
Rosa, Bais and Martin were the last man standing from the break, with Bais dropping away on the final ascent of Montevecchio. He held on for third over the top though, sealing the mountain classification on the day.
Further back, just 1:30 down the road, attacks were flying as Carlos Betancur (Movistar) kicked off the action. Soon after Betancur was reabsorbed, Davide Formolo (Italy National Team) got away on the climb, and was joined by several others, including the in-form Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).
Rosa and Martin remained out front as the roads flattened out, and with 30km to race they were just 40 seconds up on the chasing group. Bahrain-Merida worked behind, on behalf of their sprinter Sonny Colbrelli.
Alexis Guerin (Delko Marseille Provence) jumped out of the peloton to join the duo with just over two laps – 20km – left to go. The trio worked well together, extending their advantage from 10 to over 40 seconds on the penultimate lap.
The seconds ticked down in the closing kilometres, from 40 down to 25 with 5km to the finish. The peloton had seemingly left it too late, trailing by 15 seconds as they headed into the final kilometre.
Lutsenko had other ideas though, charging away from the sprinter's teams to catch the leaders, pushing on to another victory. It was a lot different to how he won the Coppa Sabatini, but the end result was the same.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:50:26
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Italy
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|13
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|17
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|20
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|23
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|25
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|28
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|30
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|31
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|32
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|36
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|42
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:00:10
|43
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:11
|45
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|47
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|49
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|50
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
|51
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:33
|DNS
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|DNF
|Matthew Walls (GBr) EF Education First
|DNF
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Marco Landi (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Eusebio Pascual Bonhome (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
|DNF
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
|DNF
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Kévin Boyer (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Rubens Rosini (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Matteo Domenicali (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Krzysztof Domin (Pol) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Nicola Graziato (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Matteo Bellia (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Matteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Stefano Taglietti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
