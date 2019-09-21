Trending

Lutsenko wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Kazakh catches breakaway with late attack as Rosa and Martin round out podium

Image 1 of 15

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins the Memorial Marco Pantani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates win number ten of 2019

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Lutsenko's late attack out of the peloton saw him catch and pass the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

The podium: Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

Davide Formolo (Italy National Team) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Diego Rosa tackles a descent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) heading downhill

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Lutsenko rides in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Formolo during the Memorial Marco Pantani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Warren Barguil (Arkèa-Samsic) in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Lutsenko charges for the line just ahead of Rosa and the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Lutsenko prepares to celebrate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Astana teammates and soigneurs celebrate with Lutsenko after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) made it two wins in three days as he added victory Memorial Marco Pantani to his autumn Classics haul. The Kazakh attacked out of the peloton in the final kilometre to catch and pass a three-man break.

Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) took second place, while fellow escapee Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) finished third just in front of the charging peloton.

 The pair had been in the break all day, and looked set to contest the win along with Alexis Guerin (Delko Marseille Provence), who jumped away from the peloton to join them on the finishing circuit in Cesenatico. 

Their advantage edged down in the closing kilometres, from 40 seconds down to 15 under the flamme rouge, but Lutsenko, who had been active earlier in the day, left the peloton behind in the closing kilometre.

The 27-year-old, who won Thursday's Coppa Sabatini with a 75km solo move, caught the break 500 metres from the line, pushing on with a sprint finish to take his tenth win of the season just metres ahead of the peloton.

How it unfolded

After two races apiece in Lombardy and Tuscany over the past week, the Autumn Classics headed east to the Adriatic coast and Marco Pantani's birthplace of Cesenatico.

The 16th edition of the Memorial Marco Pantani saw the customary three ascents of the Montevecchio climb (4.3km at 7 per cent) parcelled out in the middle of the 199.8km race, which ends with a flat 35km run-in.

The combination of tough climbing and flat roads to the coast, ending with four and a half laps of the Cesenatico circuit, usually result in a small group contesting the victory.

The break of the day was established in the opening 20 kilometres, with eight men making it out front and gaining a 6:40 advantage by the 35km mark.

The men in question were Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates), Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Énergie), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Romain Le Roux (Arkèa-Samsic) and Filippo Zana (Sangemini-MG.Kvis).

Their advantage continued to hover around the six-minute mark as the break tackled the early uncategorised climbs.

Androni stagiaire and runner-up at the Giro della Friuli-Venezia Giulia clearly had a point to prove on his fourth race day with the squad – the 22-year-old led the way over the first two ascents of Montevecchio.

At the midway point of the race, and with one climb remaining, the peloton had a four-minute gap to make up on the leaders, who had been whittled down by the hills.

Rosa, Bais and Martin were the last man standing from the break, with Bais dropping away on the final ascent of Montevecchio. He held on for third over the top though, sealing the mountain classification on the day.

Further back, just 1:30 down the road, attacks were flying as Carlos Betancur (Movistar) kicked off the action. Soon after Betancur was reabsorbed, Davide Formolo (Italy National Team) got away on the climb, and was joined by several others, including the in-form Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

Rosa and Martin remained out front as the roads flattened out, and with 30km to race they were just 40 seconds up on the chasing group. Bahrain-Merida worked behind, on behalf of their sprinter Sonny Colbrelli.

Alexis Guerin (Delko Marseille Provence) jumped out of the peloton to join the duo with just over two laps – 20km – left to go. The trio worked well together, extending their advantage from 10 to over 40 seconds on the penultimate lap. 

The seconds ticked down in the closing kilometres, from 40 down to 25 with 5km to the finish. The peloton had seemingly left it too late, trailing by 15 seconds as they headed into the final kilometre.

Lutsenko had other ideas though, charging away from the sprinter's teams to catch the leaders, pushing on to another victory. It was a lot different to how he won the Coppa Sabatini, but the end result was the same.

 

Full results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:50:26
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Italy
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
13Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
17Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
19Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
20Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
23Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
24Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
25Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
27Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
28Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
30Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
31Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
32Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
34Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
36Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:08
42Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:00:10
43Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:11
45Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
47Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
48Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
49Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39
50Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
51Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
54Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:33
DNSMiguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFZhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFYuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFNikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Italy
DNFSamuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Italy
DNFManuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
DNFSean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
DNFJulius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
DNFMatthew Walls (GBr) EF Education First
DNFJames Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRyan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFJacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFGino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSimone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFLorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFSebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFRuben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFSho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFPatrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFQuentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFMaxime Chevalier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMarco Landi (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFPaul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFRomain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFJefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFOier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFJon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFEusebio Pascual Bonhome (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFNelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFDelio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFAlessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFMaxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFPierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFViesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFKévin Boyer (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFRubens Rosini (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Giotti Victoria
DNFEmanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFPaul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
DNFAndrea Bagioli (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFDavide Baldaccini (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFJalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFLuca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFGiacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFJakob Dorigoni (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFFilippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFSebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFMatteo Domenicali (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFTommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFNicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFWilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFThomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFLeonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFKrzysztof Domin (Pol) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFFabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFDario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFNicola Graziato (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFFilippo Zana (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-mg.k Vis
DNFFilippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMatteo Bellia (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMatteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFKevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMichel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFStefano Taglietti (Ita) Biesse Carrera

