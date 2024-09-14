Marc Hirschi continues winning streak with victory at Memorial Marco Pantani
Lorenzo Milesi second, Vincenzo Albanese third in Cesenatico
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) continued his incredible run of success, winning the Memorial Marco Pantani in Italy on Saturday.
The Swiss rider has won his last five races, since starting his summer campaign at the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa. On Thursday, he won the Coppa Sabatini with a long solo breakaway. He won the Memorial Marco Pantani in a sprint after a two-rider attack was caught inside the final kilometre.
Hirschi beat Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) and Vincenzo Albanese (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in the sprint in the centre of Marco Pantani's hometown of Cesenatico.
Hirschi is expected to ride Sunday's Trofeo Matteotti further down the Adriatic coast and then next week's five-day Tour de Luxembourg before the World Championships in Zurich on Sunday, September 29.
More to follow...
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
