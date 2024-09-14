Marc Hirschi continues winning streak with victory at Memorial Marco Pantani

Image 1 of 1 Marc Hirschi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) continued his incredible run of success, winning the Memorial Marco Pantani in Italy on Saturday.

The Swiss rider has won his last five races, since starting his summer campaign at the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa. On Thursday, he won the Coppa Sabatini with a long solo breakaway. He won the Memorial Marco Pantani in a sprint after a two-rider attack was caught inside the final kilometre.

Hirschi beat Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) and Vincenzo Albanese (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in the sprint in the centre of Marco Pantani's hometown of Cesenatico.

Hirschi is expected to ride Sunday's Trofeo Matteotti further down the Adriatic coast and then next week's five-day Tour de Luxembourg before the World Championships in Zurich on Sunday, September 29.

Results

