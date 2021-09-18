Colbrelli wins Memorial Marco Pantani
By Cyclingnews
Italian takes second career victory in one-day race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colbrelli wins Memorial Marco PantaniItalian takes second career victory in one-day race
-
State of the Nation: Analysing Great Britain’s women’s 2021 World Championships teamDeignan leads the next generation of young riders in Flanders
-
Tour of Slovakia: Halvorsen wins in photo finish on stage 3Peter Sagan takes GC lead by two seconds
-
Tour of Luxembourg: Almeida seals overall victoryGaudu claims final stage with smart late attack
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.