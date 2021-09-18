Trending

Colbrelli wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Italian takes second career victory in one-day race

Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious wins Memorial Marco Pantani for second time, his first victory coming in 2014
Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious wins Memorial Marco Pantani for second time, his first victory coming in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
7Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
8Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

