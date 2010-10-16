Pollock takes dream win in Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic
O'Brien and Robinson round out podium as only 93 finish
Albury cyclist Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche Cycling) fulfilled an 11-year dream with a courageous victory in the Torq Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic.
Pollock first rode the classic in 1999 and was so struck by its status that he admitted he had dreamt of winning it ever since.
“For me, this is the ultimate dream,” Pollock said as he was mobbed by his Drapac team-mates immediately after the victory.
Pollock, 30, defeated Mark O’Brien (RACE Fenton Green) and young Tasmanian Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in brutally-tough conditions which saw riders racing in nearly eight hours over the 262km slog.
The 212-rider field was battered by head and cross winds of up to 60km an hour and occasional driving rain.
The three major place-getters broke away from the main peloton at Lake Bullen Merri, Camperdown, after O’Brien won the Wyndham City Victorian 200km championship, held in conjunction with the classic.
The conditions took a huge toll on the riders with some 50 punctures recorded and the field spread out over 60kms. Only 93 competitors completed the course.
As he spurted clear of the unlucky O’Brien, who punctured at the 250km mark and then chased and regained the leaders, Pollock raised his arms in triumph and unleashed a jubilant scream upon crossing the finish line in Warrnambool’s Raglan Parade.
“This is the best one-day race in Australia and to win it is beyond my wildest dreams but it has been a goal for the past 11-years,” Pollock added.
The rangy Pollock mixes professional cycling with studing for a degree in building design at the Albury College of TAFE.
He has enjoyed an excellent 2010 road season, wearing the leader’s jerseys for extended periods in the five-day GMHBA Tour of Geelong in August and also in the six-day Caterpillar Undergrounding Mining Tour of Tasmania last month.
He won the snow and hail-pummelled Strahan to Rosebery stage of the Tassie tour.
“The Warrnambool” was a triumph for Pollock’s five-man Drapac team. Bendigo’s David Pell won the City Memorial Bowls Club king of the mountains championship and team-mate Thomas Palmer, of Canberra, took the SEW Eurodrive sprint title.
The classic, first held in 1895, started at Werribee Racecourse and passed through 28 towns and locations before ending at Warrnambool.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7:49:40
|2
|Mark O'Brien (RACE Fenton Green)
|0:00:03
|3
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:17
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:35
|5
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:45
|6
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:46
|7
|Alexander Malone (Team Torq)
|0:03:48
|8
|Tehan Will (882 3YB Radio)
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:03:56
|10
|Nicholas Mitchell (Sew Eurodrive)
|11
|Danny Kah (Team Cycling-Inform)
|0:05:43
|12
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:06:15
|13
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|14
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|15
|Matthew Benson (Sew Eurodrive)
|16
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|17
|Alexander Smyth (search2retain-myteam2)
|18
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|19
|Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
|20
|Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)
|21
|Russell Gill (Warrnambool City Council)
|22
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|23
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|24
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|25
|Scott Mcphee (Warrnambool City Council)
|26
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:06:20
|27
|Samuel Witmitz (RACE Fenton Green)
|0:06:23
|28
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|29
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:06:26
|30
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:27
|31
|Tom Leaper (Warrnambool City Council)
|0:14:13
|32
|Steven Martin (Team TFM)
|0:14:23
|33
|Aaron Salisbury (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|34
|Travers Nuttall (882 3YB Radio)
|35
|Scott Keating (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|36
|Trent Stevenson (Warrnambool City Council)
|37
|Paul Berry (Sew Eurodrive)
|38
|Peter English (Ex Machina Racing)
|39
|Travis Edwards (Team Vic Browne)
|40
|Jason Spencer (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
|41
|Wade Wallace (882 3YB Radio)
|42
|Rudolf Schmidt (Geelong Cycling Club)
|43
|Peter Barnett (Team Cycling-Inform)
|44
|Russell Leary (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|45
|Brendan Rowbotham (Team Cycling-Inform)
|46
|Tom Paton (Geelong Cycling Club)
|47
|Nick Bensley (882 3YB Radio)
|48
|Adam Murchie (Team Torq)
|49
|Wayne Flint (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|50
|Tim Hucker (RACE Fenton Green)
|51
|Nathan Dalbery (Sew Eurodrive)
|52
|Josh Egbers (LSDsports.com)
|53
|Patrick Hayburn (Tourism Victoria)
|54
|Steven Waite (LSDsports.com)
|55
|Christopher Joustra (Cheese World)
|56
|David Hanson (Wyndham City)
|57
|Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club)
|0:14:37
|58
|Leigh Egan (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
|0:14:40
|59
|Anthony Chandler (Cheese World)
|60
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:14:47
|61
|Jay Bourke (search2retain-myteam2)
|62
|Samuel Rix (Tourism Victoria)
|0:20:28
|63
|Adam Kliska (Team Vic Browne)
|0:22:07
|64
|Cameron Brindley (LSDsports.com)
|65
|Steven Draper (Hendry Cycles)
|66
|Daniel Wilson (Hendry Cycles)
|67
|Luigi Vecchio (LSDsports.com)
|68
|Christopher Jehu (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|69
|Harry Hanley (Team Cycling-Inform)
|70
|Conan Daley (Team Torq)
|71
|Luke Aggett (Crino Cycles)
|72
|David Gafa (Latrobe City)
|0:40:31
|73
|Tim Mcgrath (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|0:40:35
|74
|Brett Hickford (Footscray Cycling Club)
|75
|Darren Gray (Geelong Cycling Club)
|76
|David Anderson (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|77
|Wesley Cordingley (Ex Machina Racing)
|78
|Darren Spiteri (Latrobe City)
|79
|Dee Thomas (The Warrnambool Standard)
|80
|Wayne Hately (Team Vic Browne)
|0:40:38
|81
|Tristan Pohl (Team TFM)
|82
|Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City)
|0:40:41
|83
|Jeffrey Shaw (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|0:44:48
|84
|Alistair Miller (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|0:56:39
|85
|Jim Moore (Crino Cycles)
|86
|David Cutajar (The Warrnambool Standard)
|1:11:37
|87
|Angus Gollings (Cheese World)
|1:18:42
|88
|Peter May (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|1:18:45
|89
|Shane Young (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|90
|Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City)
|1:18:47
|91
|Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City)
|92
|Brent Hall (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|1:18:49
|93
|Simon Knowles (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|1:42:51
|94
|Liam Mccrory (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|DNF
|David Heatley (Team Cycling-Inform)
|DNF
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNF
|Andrew Thomson (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Michael Brown (Ex Machina Racing)
|DNF
|Simon Camroux (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Harry Rassie (RACE Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Coates Hire)
|DNF
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Lloyd Henriksson (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Byron Davy (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Dylan Hately (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|DNF
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|DNF
|Matt Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|Damian Harris (RACE Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Jay Callaghan (RACE Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNF
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNF
|Aidan Mckenzie (Team Torq)
|DNF
|Benjamin Douglas (Team Torq)
|DNF
|Johann Esterhuyzen (Team TFM)
|DNF
|Steven Pilson (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|James Herd (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (Sew Eurodrive)
|DNF
|Jarrod Moroni (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Alexander Chubb (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Andrew Ward (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Brendan Washington (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Gabriel Carey (LSDsports.com)
|DNF
|Gary Wehrmouth (Hendry Cycles)
|DNF
|Danny Cohen (Team TFM)
|DNF
|Andrew Dorman (Team TFM)
|DNF
|Joshua Slattery (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Clive Silcock (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|Daniel Hopper (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|Frederick Dagg (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|James Nitis (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|Luke Knox (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|Michael Hill (Tourism Victoria)
|DNF
|Sean Hurley (Tourism Victoria)
|DNF
|Timothy Cameron (882 3YB Radio)
|DNF
|Timothy White (882 3YB Radio)
|DNF
|Nicholas Squillari (Geelong Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Gregory Stewart (Geelong Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Rian Douglas (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|DNF
|Rubearn Lee (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|DNF
|Pa Lussier-Duquette (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|DNF
|David Woolsey (Cheese World)
|DNF
|Dean Sanfilippo (Cheese World)
|DNF
|Enrico Eberhart (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|James Fowler (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|James Quinton (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|Luca Giacomin (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|Michael Neal (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|DNF
|Peter Howard (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Timothy Nuttall (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Fergus Maclachan (Team Vic Browne)
|DNF
|Andrew Sheats (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|DNF
|Anthony Martin (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|DNF
|Bruce Tallon (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|DNF
|Danny Cherry (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|DNF
|Dean Wilson (The Warrnambool Standard)
|DNF
|Glenn Myler (The Warrnambool Standard)
|DNF
|Jason Chisholm (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Michael Lowther (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Michael Stevens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Neale Adams (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Noel Sens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Stuart Robinson (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Thomas Mcdonough (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Peta Mullens (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|David Edwards (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Sam Rutherford (Coates Hire)
|DNF
|Evan Butler (Coates Hire)
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNF
|Peter Hertig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Josh Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Scott Liston (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNF
|Eliot Crowther (Team Torq)
|DNF
|Richard Jeremiah (Geelong Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Timshel Knoll-Miller (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Andrew Crawley (Team Vic Browne)
|DNF
|Peter Reid (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|DNF
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (torqaustralia.com.au)
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (torqaustralia.com.au)
|DNS
|John Marcan (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNS
|Cameron Winton (Wyndham City)
|DNS
|Reece Stephens (TKM Slattery)
|DNS
|Jason Ryan (Crino Cycles)
|DNS
|William Murray (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Tim Marsh (Ex Machina Racing)
|DNS
|Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNS
|Matt Corderoy (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
|DNS
|Nathan Hunter (Sew Eurodrive)
|DNS
|Josh Egbers (Crino Cycles)
|DNS
|Kerry Walker (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
|DNS
|Matt Pieterse (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNS
|James Devonshire (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNS
|Peter Mcweeney (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNS
|Richard Read (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|DNS
|Mark Hewat (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Luke Fetch (torqaustralia.com.au)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|pts
|2
|Mark O'brien (RACE Fenton Green)
|12
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|5
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|9
|6
|Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
|7
|7
|Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)
|6
|8
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|6
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|6
|10
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|5
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|12
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|13
|Samuel Witmitz (RACE Fenton Green)
|3
|14
|Alexander Malone (Team Torq)
|2
|15
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|11
|pts
|2
|Mark O'brien (RACE Fenton Green)
|8
|3
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|8
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|7
|5
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|5
|6
|Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
|3
|7
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|8
|Tom Leaper (Warrnambool City Council)
|2
|9
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|10
|Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)
|1
|11
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|23:36:21
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisors
|0:03:07
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:06
|4
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:11:37
|5
|Fenton Green Race
|0:13:28
|6
|Sew Eurodrive
|0:17:13
|7
|Warrnambool City Council
|0:19:22
|8
|Radio 882 3Yb
|0:25:13
|9
|Team Cycling-Inform
|0:27:08
|10
|Team Torq
|0:32:57
|11
|Tourism Victoria
|0:33:45
|12
|Lsdsports.Com
|0:43:32
|13
|Geelong Cycling Club
|1:02:00
|14
|Team Vic Browne
|1:09:47
|15
|Systemic Logic Six Amers
|1:32:25
|16
|Cheese World
|1:40:24
|17
|Latrobe City
|1:54:26
|18
|Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure
|4:15:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7:49:40
|2
|Mark O'brien (RACE Fenton Green)
|0:00:03
|3
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:17
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:35
|5
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:45
|6
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:46
|7
|Alexander Malone (Team Torq)
|0:03:48
|8
|Tehan Will (882 3YB Radio)
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:03:56
|10
|Nicholas Mitchell (Sew Eurodrive)
|11
|Danny Kah (Team Cycling-Inform)
|0:05:43
|12
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:06:15
|13
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|14
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|15
|Matthew Benson (Sew Eurodrive)
|16
|Alexander Smyth (search2retain-myteam2)
|17
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|Russell Gill (Warrnambool City Council)
|19
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|20
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|21
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|22
|Scott Mcphee (Warrnambool City Council)
|23
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:06:20
|24
|Samuel Witmitz (RACE Fenton Green)
|0:06:23
|25
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|26
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:06:26
|27
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:27
|28
|Tom Leaper (Warrnambool City Council)
|0:14:13
|29
|Trent Stevenson (Warrnambool City Council)
|0:14:23
|30
|Paul Berry (Sew Eurodrive)
|31
|Jason Spencer (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
|32
|Adam Murchie (Team Torq)
|33
|Tim Hucker (RACE Fenton Green)
|34
|Nathan Dalbery (Sew Eurodrive)
|35
|Steven Waite (LSDsports.com)
|36
|Leigh Egan (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
|0:14:40
|37
|Jay Bourke (search2retain-myteam2)
|0:14:47
|DNF
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNF
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Harry Rassie (RACE Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Coates Hire)
|DNF
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|DNF
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|DNF
|Matt Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|Damian Harris (RACE Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Jay Callaghan (RACE Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNF
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNF
|Aidan Mckenzie (Team Torq)
|DNF
|Benjamin Douglas (Team Torq)
|DNF
|Johann Esterhuyzen (Team TFM)
|DNF
|Steven Pilson (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|James Herd (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (Sew Eurodrive)
|DNF
|Jarrod Moroni (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|DNF
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Sam Rutherford (Coates Hire)
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNF
|Peter Hertig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Josh Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Scott Liston (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNF
|Eliot Crowther (Team Torq)
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (torqaustralia.com.au)
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (torqaustralia.com.au)
|DNS
|Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2)
|DNS
|Matt Corderoy (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
|DNS
|Nathan Hunter (Sew Eurodrive)
|DNS
|Luke Fetch (torqaustralia.com.au)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|7:55:55
|2
|Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
|3
|Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)
|4
|Steven Martin (Team TFM)
|0:08:08
|5
|Aaron Salisbury (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|6
|Travers Nuttall (882 3YB Radio)
|7
|Wade Wallace (882 3YB Radio)
|8
|Rudolf Schmidt (Geelong Cycling Club)
|9
|Peter Barnett (Team Cycling-Inform)
|10
|Brendan Rowbotham (Team Cycling-Inform)
|11
|Nick Bensley (882 3YB Radio)
|12
|Josh Egbers (LSDsports.com)
|13
|Patrick Hayburn (Tourism Victoria)
|14
|David Hanson (Wyndham City)
|15
|Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club)
|0:08:22
|16
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:08:32
|17
|Samuel Rix (Tourism Victoria)
|0:14:13
|18
|Cameron Brindley (LSDsports.com)
|0:15:52
|19
|Steven Draper (Hendry Cycles)
|20
|Daniel Wilson (Hendry Cycles)
|21
|Luigi Vecchio (LSDsports.com)
|22
|Conan Daley (Team Torq)
|23
|Luke Aggett (Crino Cycles)
|24
|Brett Hickford (Footscray Cycling Club)
|0:34:20
|25
|Tristan Pohl (Team TFM)
|0:34:23
|26
|Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City)
|0:34:26
|27
|Jim Moore (Crino Cycles)
|0:50:24
|DNF
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|DNF
|Byron Davy (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Dylan Hately (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|Alexander Chubb (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Andrew Ward (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Brendan Washington (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
|DNF
|Gary Wehrmouth (Hendry Cycles)
|DNF
|Danny Cohen (Team TFM)
|DNF
|Clive Silcock (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|Daniel Hopper (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|James Nitis (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|Luke Knox (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|Michael Hill (Tourism Victoria)
|DNF
|Sean Hurley (Tourism Victoria)
|DNF
|Timothy Cameron (882 3YB Radio)
|DNF
|Timothy White (882 3YB Radio)
|DNF
|David Edwards (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Cameron Winton (Wyndham City)
|DNS
|Reece Stephens (TKM Slattery)
|DNS
|Jason Ryan (Crino Cycles)
|DNS
|Josh Egbers (Crino Cycles)
|DNS
|Mark Hewat (Footscray Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Keating (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|8:04:03
|2
|Peter English (Ex Machina Racing)
|3
|Travis Edwards (Team Vic Browne)
|4
|Tom Paton (Geelong Cycling Club)
|5
|Wayne Flint (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|6
|Christopher Joustra (Cheese World)
|7
|Anthony Chandler (Cheese World)
|0:00:17
|8
|Harry Hanley (Team Cycling-Inform)
|0:07:44
|9
|Tim Mcgrath (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|0:26:12
|10
|Darren Gray (Geelong Cycling Club)
|11
|Wesley Cordingley (Ex Machina Racing)
|12
|Darren Spiteri (Latrobe City)
|13
|Wayne Hately (Team Vic Browne)
|0:26:15
|14
|Alistair Miller (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|0:42:16
|15
|Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City)
|1:04:24
|16
|Simon Knowles (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|1:28:28
|17
|Liam Mccrory (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|DNF
|David Heatley (Team Cycling-Inform)
|DNF
|Andrew Thomson (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Gabriel Carey (LSDsports.com)
|DNF
|Andrew Dorman (Team TFM)
|DNF
|Joshua Slattery (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Nicholas Squillari (Geelong Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Gregory Stewart (Geelong Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Rian Douglas (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|DNF
|Rubearn Lee (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|DNF
|Pascal Lussier-Duquette (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|DNF
|David Woolsey (Cheese World)
|DNF
|Dean Sanfilippo (Cheese World)
|DNF
|Enrico Eberhart (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|James Fowler (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|James Quinton (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|Luca Giacomin (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|Michael Neal (CycleSport Victoria)
|DNF
|Peter Howard (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Timothy Nuttall (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Fergus Maclachan (Team Vic Browne)
|DNF
|Richard Jeremiah (Geelong Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Timshel Knoll-Miller (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNS
|William Murray (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Tim Marsh (Ex Machina Racing)
|DNS
|Kerry Walker (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
|DNS
|Matt Pieterse (CycleSport Victoria)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Leary (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|8:04:03
|2
|Adam Kliska (Team Vic Browne)
|0:07:44
|3
|Christopher Jehu (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|4
|David Gafa (Latrobe City)
|0:26:08
|5
|David Anderson (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|0:26:12
|6
|Dee Thomas (The Warrnambool Standard)
|7
|Jeffrey Shaw (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|0:30:25
|8
|David Cutajar (The Warrnambool Standard)
|0:57:14
|9
|Angus Gollings (Cheese World)
|1:04:19
|10
|Peter May (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|1:04:22
|11
|Shane Young (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|12
|Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City)
|1:04:24
|13
|Brent Hall (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|1:04:26
|DNF
|Michael Brown (Ex Machina Racing)
|DNF
|Simon Camroux (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Lloyd Henriksson (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Frederick Dagg (Wyndham City)
|DNF
|Andrew Sheats (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|DNF
|Anthony Martin (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|DNF
|Bruce Tallon (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|DNF
|Danny Cherry (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
|DNF
|Dean Wilson (The Warrnambool Standard)
|DNF
|Glenn Myler (The Warrnambool Standard)
|DNF
|Jason Chisholm (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Michael Lowther (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Michael Stevens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Neale Adams (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Noel Sens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNF
|Stuart Robinson (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Thomas Mcdonough (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Peta Mullens (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
|DNF
|Evan Butler (Coates Hire)
|DNF
|Andrew Crawley (Team Vic Browne)
|DNF
|Peter Reid (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|DNS
|John Marcan (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNS
|James Devonshire (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNS
|Peter Mcweeney (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
|DNS
|Richard Read (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Werribee Racing Club)
|DNF
|Peta Mullens (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
