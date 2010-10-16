Trending

Pollock takes dream win in Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic

O'Brien and Robinson round out podium as only 93 finish

Albury cyclist Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche Cycling) fulfilled an 11-year dream with a courageous victory in the Torq Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic.

Pollock first rode the classic in 1999 and was so struck by its status that he admitted he had dreamt of winning it ever since.

“For me, this is the ultimate dream,” Pollock said as he was mobbed by his Drapac team-mates immediately after the victory.

Pollock, 30, defeated Mark O’Brien (RACE Fenton Green) and young Tasmanian Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in brutally-tough conditions which saw riders racing in nearly eight hours over the 262km slog.

The 212-rider field was battered by head and cross winds of up to 60km an hour and occasional driving rain.

The three major place-getters broke away from the main peloton at Lake Bullen Merri, Camperdown, after O’Brien won the Wyndham City Victorian 200km championship, held in conjunction with the classic.

The conditions took a huge toll on the riders with some 50 punctures recorded and the field spread out over 60kms. Only 93 competitors completed the course.

As he spurted clear of the unlucky O’Brien, who punctured at the 250km mark and then chased and regained the leaders, Pollock raised his arms in triumph and unleashed a jubilant scream upon crossing the finish line in Warrnambool’s Raglan Parade.

“This is the best one-day race in Australia and to win it is beyond my wildest dreams but it has been a goal for the past 11-years,” Pollock added.

The rangy Pollock mixes professional cycling with studing for a degree in building design at the Albury College of TAFE.

He has enjoyed an excellent 2010 road season, wearing the leader’s jerseys for extended periods in the five-day GMHBA Tour of Geelong in August and also in the six-day Caterpillar Undergrounding Mining Tour of Tasmania last month.

He won the snow and hail-pummelled Strahan to Rosebery stage of the Tassie tour.

“The Warrnambool” was a triumph for Pollock’s five-man Drapac team. Bendigo’s David Pell won the City Memorial Bowls Club king of the mountains championship and team-mate Thomas Palmer, of Canberra, took the SEW Eurodrive sprint title.

The classic, first held in 1895, started at Werribee Racecourse and passed through 28 towns and locations before ending at Warrnambool. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)7:49:40
2Mark O'Brien (RACE Fenton Green)0:00:03
3Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:17
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:35
5Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:45
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:46
7Alexander Malone (Team Torq)0:03:48
8Tehan Will (882 3YB Radio)
9Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:03:56
10Nicholas Mitchell (Sew Eurodrive)
11Danny Kah (Team Cycling-Inform)0:05:43
12Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:06:15
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
15Matthew Benson (Sew Eurodrive)
16Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
17Alexander Smyth (search2retain-myteam2)
18Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
20Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)
21Russell Gill (Warrnambool City Council)
22Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
23Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
24Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Scott Mcphee (Warrnambool City Council)
26Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)0:06:20
27Samuel Witmitz (RACE Fenton Green)0:06:23
28Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
29Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:26
30Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:27
31Tom Leaper (Warrnambool City Council)0:14:13
32Steven Martin (Team TFM)0:14:23
33Aaron Salisbury (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
34Travers Nuttall (882 3YB Radio)
35Scott Keating (Mitchell Building Supplies)
36Trent Stevenson (Warrnambool City Council)
37Paul Berry (Sew Eurodrive)
38Peter English (Ex Machina Racing)
39Travis Edwards (Team Vic Browne)
40Jason Spencer (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
41Wade Wallace (882 3YB Radio)
42Rudolf Schmidt (Geelong Cycling Club)
43Peter Barnett (Team Cycling-Inform)
44Russell Leary (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
45Brendan Rowbotham (Team Cycling-Inform)
46Tom Paton (Geelong Cycling Club)
47Nick Bensley (882 3YB Radio)
48Adam Murchie (Team Torq)
49Wayne Flint (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
50Tim Hucker (RACE Fenton Green)
51Nathan Dalbery (Sew Eurodrive)
52Josh Egbers (LSDsports.com)
53Patrick Hayburn (Tourism Victoria)
54Steven Waite (LSDsports.com)
55Christopher Joustra (Cheese World)
56David Hanson (Wyndham City)
57Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club)0:14:37
58Leigh Egan (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)0:14:40
59Anthony Chandler (Cheese World)
60Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:14:47
61Jay Bourke (search2retain-myteam2)
62Samuel Rix (Tourism Victoria)0:20:28
63Adam Kliska (Team Vic Browne)0:22:07
64Cameron Brindley (LSDsports.com)
65Steven Draper (Hendry Cycles)
66Daniel Wilson (Hendry Cycles)
67Luigi Vecchio (LSDsports.com)
68Christopher Jehu (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
69Harry Hanley (Team Cycling-Inform)
70Conan Daley (Team Torq)
71Luke Aggett (Crino Cycles)
72David Gafa (Latrobe City)0:40:31
73Tim Mcgrath (Mitchell Building Supplies)0:40:35
74Brett Hickford (Footscray Cycling Club)
75Darren Gray (Geelong Cycling Club)
76David Anderson (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
77Wesley Cordingley (Ex Machina Racing)
78Darren Spiteri (Latrobe City)
79Dee Thomas (The Warrnambool Standard)
80Wayne Hately (Team Vic Browne)0:40:38
81Tristan Pohl (Team TFM)
82Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City)0:40:41
83Jeffrey Shaw (Systemic Logic Six Amers)0:44:48
84Alistair Miller (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)0:56:39
85Jim Moore (Crino Cycles)
86David Cutajar (The Warrnambool Standard)1:11:37
87Angus Gollings (Cheese World)1:18:42
88Peter May (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)1:18:45
89Shane Young (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
90Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City)1:18:47
91Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City)
92Brent Hall (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)1:18:49
93Simon Knowles (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)1:42:51
94Liam Mccrory (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
DNFDavid Heatley (Team Cycling-Inform)
DNFRhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNFAndrew Thomson (TKM Slattery)
DNFMichael Brown (Ex Machina Racing)
DNFSimon Camroux (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFMatthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFHarry Rassie (RACE Fenton Green)
DNFScott Cronly-Dillon (Coates Hire)
DNFDavid Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFAndrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFTim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFLloyd Henriksson (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFByron Davy (TKM Slattery)
DNFDylan Hately (Wyndham City)
DNFDylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
DNFKyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
DNFMatt Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFChris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFBen Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFDaniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
DNFRob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)
DNFDamian Harris (RACE Fenton Green)
DNFJay Callaghan (RACE Fenton Green)
DNFCharles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
DNFAidan Mckenzie (Team Torq)
DNFBenjamin Douglas (Team Torq)
DNFJohann Esterhuyzen (Team TFM)
DNFSteven Pilson (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFJames Herd (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFRowan Dever (Sew Eurodrive)
DNFJarrod Moroni (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFAlexander Chubb (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFAndrew Ward (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFBrendan Washington (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFGabriel Carey (LSDsports.com)
DNFGary Wehrmouth (Hendry Cycles)
DNFDanny Cohen (Team TFM)
DNFAndrew Dorman (Team TFM)
DNFJoshua Slattery (TKM Slattery)
DNFClive Silcock (Wyndham City)
DNFDaniel Hopper (Wyndham City)
DNFFrederick Dagg (Wyndham City)
DNFJames Nitis (Crino Cycles)
DNFLuke Knox (Crino Cycles)
DNFMichael Hill (Tourism Victoria)
DNFSean Hurley (Tourism Victoria)
DNFTimothy Cameron (882 3YB Radio)
DNFTimothy White (882 3YB Radio)
DNFNicholas Squillari (Geelong Cycling Club)
DNFGregory Stewart (Geelong Cycling Club)
DNFRian Douglas (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
DNFRubearn Lee (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
DNFPa Lussier-Duquette (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
DNFDavid Woolsey (Cheese World)
DNFDean Sanfilippo (Cheese World)
DNFEnrico Eberhart (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFJames Fowler (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFJames Quinton (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFLuca Giacomin (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFMichael Neal (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFNathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
DNFPeter Howard (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFTimothy Nuttall (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFFergus Maclachan (Team Vic Browne)
DNFAndrew Sheats (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
DNFAnthony Martin (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
DNFBruce Tallon (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
DNFDanny Cherry (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
DNFDean Wilson (The Warrnambool Standard)
DNFGlenn Myler (The Warrnambool Standard)
DNFJason Chisholm (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFKristine Brynjolfson (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFMichael Lowther (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFMichael Stevens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFNeale Adams (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFNoel Sens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFStuart Robinson (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFThomas Mcdonough (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFPeta Mullens (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFDominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFDavid Edwards (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFSam Rutherford (Coates Hire)
DNFEvan Butler (Coates Hire)
DNFJames Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNFPeter Hertig (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFJosh Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFScott Liston (search2retain-myteam2)
DNFEliot Crowther (Team Torq)
DNFRichard Jeremiah (Geelong Cycling Club)
DNFTimshel Knoll-Miller (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFAndrew Crawley (Team Vic Browne)
DNFPeter Reid (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
DNFBenjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFBrenton Jones (torqaustralia.com.au)
DNFRobbie Hucker (torqaustralia.com.au)
DNSJohn Marcan (Werribee Racing Club)
DNSCameron Winton (Wyndham City)
DNSReece Stephens (TKM Slattery)
DNSJason Ryan (Crino Cycles)
DNSWilliam Murray (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNSTim Marsh (Ex Machina Racing)
DNSThomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2)
DNSMatt Corderoy (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
DNSNathan Hunter (Sew Eurodrive)
DNSJosh Egbers (Crino Cycles)
DNSKerry Walker (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventur)
DNSMatt Pieterse (CycleSport Victoria)
DNSJames Devonshire (Werribee Racing Club)
DNSPeter Mcweeney (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNSRichard Read (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
DNSMark Hewat (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNSLuke Fetch (torqaustralia.com.au)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)26pts
2Mark O'brien (RACE Fenton Green)12
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
5Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)9
6Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)7
7Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)6
8Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)6
9Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)6
10Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
11Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
13Samuel Witmitz (RACE Fenton Green)3
14Alexander Malone (Team Torq)2
15Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)11pts
2Mark O'brien (RACE Fenton Green)8
3Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)8
4Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)7
5Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
6Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)3
7Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
8Tom Leaper (Warrnambool City Council)2
9Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)2
10Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)1
11Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling23:36:21
2Genesys Wealth Advisors0:03:07
3Team Budget Forklifts0:09:06
4Plan B Racing Team0:11:37
5Fenton Green Race0:13:28
6Sew Eurodrive0:17:13
7Warrnambool City Council0:19:22
8Radio 882 3Yb0:25:13
9Team Cycling-Inform0:27:08
10Team Torq0:32:57
11Tourism Victoria0:33:45
12Lsdsports.Com0:43:32
13Geelong Cycling Club1:02:00
14Team Vic Browne1:09:47
15Systemic Logic Six Amers1:32:25
16Cheese World1:40:24
17Latrobe City1:54:26
18Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure4:15:00

A Grade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)7:49:40
2Mark O'brien (RACE Fenton Green)0:00:03
3Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:17
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:35
5Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:45
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:46
7Alexander Malone (Team Torq)0:03:48
8Tehan Will (882 3YB Radio)
9Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:03:56
10Nicholas Mitchell (Sew Eurodrive)
11Danny Kah (Team Cycling-Inform)0:05:43
12Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:06:15
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
15Matthew Benson (Sew Eurodrive)
16Alexander Smyth (search2retain-myteam2)
17Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
18Russell Gill (Warrnambool City Council)
19Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
20Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
21Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
22Scott Mcphee (Warrnambool City Council)
23Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)0:06:20
24Samuel Witmitz (RACE Fenton Green)0:06:23
25Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
26Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:26
27Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:27
28Tom Leaper (Warrnambool City Council)0:14:13
29Trent Stevenson (Warrnambool City Council)0:14:23
30Paul Berry (Sew Eurodrive)
31Jason Spencer (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
32Adam Murchie (Team Torq)
33Tim Hucker (RACE Fenton Green)
34Nathan Dalbery (Sew Eurodrive)
35Steven Waite (LSDsports.com)
36Leigh Egan (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)0:14:40
37Jay Bourke (search2retain-myteam2)0:14:47
DNFRhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNFMatthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFHarry Rassie (RACE Fenton Green)
DNFScott Cronly-Dillon (Coates Hire)
DNFDylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
DNFKyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
DNFMatt Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFChris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFBen Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFDaniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
DNFRob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)
DNFDamian Harris (RACE Fenton Green)
DNFJay Callaghan (RACE Fenton Green)
DNFCharles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
DNFAidan Mckenzie (Team Torq)
DNFBenjamin Douglas (Team Torq)
DNFJohann Esterhuyzen (Team TFM)
DNFSteven Pilson (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFJames Herd (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFRowan Dever (Sew Eurodrive)
DNFJarrod Moroni (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFNathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
DNFDominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFSam Rutherford (Coates Hire)
DNFJames Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNFPeter Hertig (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFJosh Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFScott Liston (search2retain-myteam2)
DNFEliot Crowther (Team Torq)
DNFBrenton Jones (torqaustralia.com.au)
DNFRobbie Hucker (torqaustralia.com.au)
DNSThomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2)
DNSMatt Corderoy (Melbourne to Warrnambool Cy)
DNSNathan Hunter (Sew Eurodrive)
DNSLuke Fetch (torqaustralia.com.au)

B Grade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)7:55:55
2Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
3Stephen Fairless (Tourism Victoria)
4Steven Martin (Team TFM)0:08:08
5Aaron Salisbury (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
6Travers Nuttall (882 3YB Radio)
7Wade Wallace (882 3YB Radio)
8Rudolf Schmidt (Geelong Cycling Club)
9Peter Barnett (Team Cycling-Inform)
10Brendan Rowbotham (Team Cycling-Inform)
11Nick Bensley (882 3YB Radio)
12Josh Egbers (LSDsports.com)
13Patrick Hayburn (Tourism Victoria)
14David Hanson (Wyndham City)
15Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club)0:08:22
16Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:08:32
17Samuel Rix (Tourism Victoria)0:14:13
18Cameron Brindley (LSDsports.com)0:15:52
19Steven Draper (Hendry Cycles)
20Daniel Wilson (Hendry Cycles)
21Luigi Vecchio (LSDsports.com)
22Conan Daley (Team Torq)
23Luke Aggett (Crino Cycles)
24Brett Hickford (Footscray Cycling Club)0:34:20
25Tristan Pohl (Team TFM)0:34:23
26Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City)0:34:26
27Jim Moore (Crino Cycles)0:50:24
DNFDavid Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFAndrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFTim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFByron Davy (TKM Slattery)
DNFDylan Hately (Wyndham City)
DNFAlexander Chubb (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFAndrew Ward (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFBrendan Washington (City Memorial Bowls Club War)
DNFGary Wehrmouth (Hendry Cycles)
DNFDanny Cohen (Team TFM)
DNFClive Silcock (Wyndham City)
DNFDaniel Hopper (Wyndham City)
DNFJames Nitis (Crino Cycles)
DNFLuke Knox (Crino Cycles)
DNFMichael Hill (Tourism Victoria)
DNFSean Hurley (Tourism Victoria)
DNFTimothy Cameron (882 3YB Radio)
DNFTimothy White (882 3YB Radio)
DNFDavid Edwards (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFBenjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNSCameron Winton (Wyndham City)
DNSReece Stephens (TKM Slattery)
DNSJason Ryan (Crino Cycles)
DNSJosh Egbers (Crino Cycles)
DNSMark Hewat (Footscray Cycling Club)

C Grade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Keating (Mitchell Building Supplies)8:04:03
2Peter English (Ex Machina Racing)
3Travis Edwards (Team Vic Browne)
4Tom Paton (Geelong Cycling Club)
5Wayne Flint (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
6Christopher Joustra (Cheese World)
7Anthony Chandler (Cheese World)0:00:17
8Harry Hanley (Team Cycling-Inform)0:07:44
9Tim Mcgrath (Mitchell Building Supplies)0:26:12
10Darren Gray (Geelong Cycling Club)
11Wesley Cordingley (Ex Machina Racing)
12Darren Spiteri (Latrobe City)
13Wayne Hately (Team Vic Browne)0:26:15
14Alistair Miller (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)0:42:16
15Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City)1:04:24
16Simon Knowles (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)1:28:28
17Liam Mccrory (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
DNFDavid Heatley (Team Cycling-Inform)
DNFAndrew Thomson (TKM Slattery)
DNFGabriel Carey (LSDsports.com)
DNFAndrew Dorman (Team TFM)
DNFJoshua Slattery (TKM Slattery)
DNFNicholas Squillari (Geelong Cycling Club)
DNFGregory Stewart (Geelong Cycling Club)
DNFRian Douglas (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
DNFRubearn Lee (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
DNFPascal Lussier-Duquette (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
DNFDavid Woolsey (Cheese World)
DNFDean Sanfilippo (Cheese World)
DNFEnrico Eberhart (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFJames Fowler (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFJames Quinton (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFLuca Giacomin (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFMichael Neal (CycleSport Victoria)
DNFPeter Howard (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFTimothy Nuttall (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFFergus Maclachan (Team Vic Browne)
DNFRichard Jeremiah (Geelong Cycling Club)
DNFTimshel Knoll-Miller (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNSWilliam Murray (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNSTim Marsh (Ex Machina Racing)
DNSKerry Walker (Jarasport /Melbourne Adventure)
DNSMatt Pieterse (CycleSport Victoria)

D Grade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Leary (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)8:04:03
2Adam Kliska (Team Vic Browne)0:07:44
3Christopher Jehu (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
4David Gafa (Latrobe City)0:26:08
5David Anderson (Systemic Logic Six Amers)0:26:12
6Dee Thomas (The Warrnambool Standard)
7Jeffrey Shaw (Systemic Logic Six Amers)0:30:25
8David Cutajar (The Warrnambool Standard)0:57:14
9Angus Gollings (Cheese World)1:04:19
10Peter May (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)1:04:22
11Shane Young (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
12Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City)1:04:24
13Brent Hall (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)1:04:26
DNFMichael Brown (Ex Machina Racing)
DNFSimon Camroux (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFLloyd Henriksson (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFFrederick Dagg (Wyndham City)
DNFAndrew Sheats (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
DNFAnthony Martin (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
DNFBruce Tallon (Systemic Logic Six Amers)
DNFDanny Cherry (Team E. & L. O'Callaghan)
DNFDean Wilson (The Warrnambool Standard)
DNFGlenn Myler (The Warrnambool Standard)
DNFJason Chisholm (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFKristine Brynjolfson (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFMichael Lowther (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFMichael Stevens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFNeale Adams (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFNoel Sens (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNFStuart Robinson (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFThomas Mcdonough (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFPeta Mullens (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)
DNFEvan Butler (Coates Hire)
DNFAndrew Crawley (Team Vic Browne)
DNFPeter Reid (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
DNSJohn Marcan (Werribee Racing Club)
DNSJames Devonshire (Werribee Racing Club)
DNSPeter Mcweeney (Bicycle Superstores Warrnam)
DNSRichard Read (Systemic Logic Six Amers)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFKristine Brynjolfson (Werribee Racing Club)
DNFPeta Mullens (Aqua Zone Warrnambool)

