Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic past winners

Champions from 1996-2010

Past winners
#
2010Rhys Pollock
2009Joel Pearson
2008Zak Dempster
2007Tim Decker
2006Robert McLachlan
2005Jonas Ljungblad
2004William Walker
2003Simon Gerrans
2002Jamie Drew
2001David McKenzie
2000Hilton Clarke Jr.
1999Jamie Drew
1998Bart Heirwegh
1997Daniel Schnider
1996Chris White

