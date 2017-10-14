Trending

Elliott takes back-to-back 'Warrnambool' wins

26-year-old makes history with second consecutive victory in 277km test

Nathan Elliott wins the 2017 'Warrnambool'

Nathan Elliott wins the 2017 'Warrnambool'
(Image credit: Dion Jelbert)
The Melbourne to Warrnambool peloton

The Melbourne to Warrnambool peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Tommy Nakervis, Sam Wellsford and Nathan Elliott on the Warrnambool podium

Tommy Nakervis, Sam Wellsford and Nathan Elliott on the Warrnambool podium
(Image credit: Dion Jelbert)
The 'Warrnambool' peloton

The 'Warrnambool' peloton
(Image credit: Dion Jelbert)
The 'Warrnambool' peloton

The 'Warrnambool' peloton
(Image credit: Dion Jelbert)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Elliott (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)6:34:23
2Sam Welsford (Northern Districts WA CC)0:00:02
3Tommy Nankervis (Stitch And Dart)
4Tom Robinson (Nswis)
5Nicholas Leonard (Anchor Point South Coast)
6Michael Freiberg (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
7Toby Orchard (Nero Racing Team Edition)
8Sean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
9Julian Thomson (Amr Renault Racing Team)
10Ayden Toovey (Nswis)
11Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo)
12Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
13Benjamin Andrews (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
14Angus Maddern (Mt Gambier Cycling Club)
15Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
16Russell Gill (Norwood Cycling Club)
17Robbie Hucker (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
18David Randall (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
19Raphael Freienstein (Germany)
20Harrison Bailey (Gpm Stulz)
21Cyrus Monk (Drapac Pat's Veg)
22Gordon Kenneway (Stitch And Dart)
23Jacob Langham (City Of Burnie Cycling Club)
24Aden Reynolds (Mobius Future Racing)
25Tristan Ward (Sutherland Shire Cc)
26Daniel Forsythe (Penrith Cycling Club)
27Kyle Godson (Future Pro Cycling)
28Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)
29Sean Trainor (Amr Renault Racing Team)
30Nick Miller (Future Pro Cycling)
31Nicholas Yallouris (St George Cycling Club)
32Daniel Herrewyn (Anchor Point South Coast)
33Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
34Alexander Holden (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
35Cameron Scott (St George Cycling Club)
36Brad Norton (Shepparton Cycling Club)
37Patrick Burt (Inform Tineli)
38Ben Van Dam (Nero Racing Team Edition)
39Callum Pearce (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
40Dylan Sunderland (Nswis)
41Riley Terrens (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
42Patrick Lane (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
43Conor Murtagh (Mobius Future Racing)
44Todd Satchell (Stawell Great Western)
45Jack Hogan (Norwood Cycling Club)
46Clinton Edwards (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:14:00
47Oliver Kent-Spark (Drapac Pat's Veg)
48Samuel Munday (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
49Alexander Evans (Amr Renault Racing Team)
50Brendon Davids (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
51Matthew Lane (Anchor Point South Coast)
52Steven Robb (Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club)
53Samuel Hill (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
54Ryan Cavanagh (Nswis)
55Samuel Lane (23) (Anchor Point South Coast)
56Jack Sutton (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
57Allan Satchell (Stawell Great Western)
58Jason Lea (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
59Ross Gordon (Inform Tineli)
60Luke Pledger (Peel District Cycling Club)
61Jeremy Cameron (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
62Kelland O'brien (St Kilda Cycling Club)
63Angus Calder (Nero Racing Team Edition)
64Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)
65Rylan Dowdell (Norwood Cycling Club)
66Christopher Miller (Nero Racing Team Edition)
67Todd Buschkuehl (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)0:22:00
68Dan Furmston (Stitch And Dart)
69Matthew Peterson (Peel Districts Cycling Club)
70Joel Strachan (Future Pro Cycling)0:26:00
71Ivan Michelin-Beard (Amr Renault Racing Team)
72Jake Klajnblat (Gpm Stulz)
73Cameron Bayly (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
74Dylan Newbery (Mobius Future Racing)
75Nicholas Simpson (Castlemaine Cycling Club)
76James Whelan (Drapac Pat's Veg)
77Tom Kaesler (Drapac Pat's Veg)0:29:00
78Stuart Smith (Inform Tineli)0:40:00
79Jordan Kerby (Hamilton Wheelers Cycling Club)0:56:00
80Joel Coxon (Hawthorn Cycling Club)0:01:00
81Jason Thomason (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)0:01:16
82Rohan Wight (Scotch College Sa Cycling Club)0:01:34
83Joshua Harrison (Central Districts Cycling Club Sa)0:02:04
84Alexander Smyth (Nswis)0:02:40
85Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)0:03:09
86Jake Oliver (Mersey Valley Devonport)0:03:27
87Joel Walsh (Gpm Stulz)0:04:24
88Sam Phipps (Gpm Stulz)
89Aaron Bicknell (Mobius Future Racing)0:05:01
90Iven Bennett (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)0:21:11
91Lee Turner (Stitch And Dart)
92Rowan Dever (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
93Kris Johnston (Amr Renault Racing Team)
94Cameron Roberts (Gpm Stulz)
95Stuart Grieve (Northern Sydney Cycling Club)
96Liam Magennis (Nswis)
97James Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:21:17
98Andrew Mccosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)0:27:24
99Mathew Bickel (Future Pro Cycling)
100Dylan Mckenna (Amr Renault Racing Team)0:58:19
101Justin Ghosh (Peel Districts Cycling Club)1:04:40
DNFBrad Evans (Drapac Pat's Veg)
DNFEthan Berends (Mobius Future Racing)
DNFThomas Mcfarlane (Inform Tineli)
DNFThomas Green (Gpm Stulz)
DNFWilliam Hodges (Gpm Stulz)
DNFLachlan Darch (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
DNFMatthew De Vroet (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
DNFShaun Macwilliam (Nero Racing Team Edition)
dnfAshleigh Key (Anchor Point South Coast)
DNFToby Stewart (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNFLuke Jones (Stitch And Dart)
DNFAlexander Porter (Norwood Cycling Club)
DNFKyle Thompson (Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club)
DNFHamish Webber (St Kilda Cycling Club)

