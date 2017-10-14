Elliott takes back-to-back 'Warrnambool' wins
26-year-old makes history with second consecutive victory in 277km test
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Elliott (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|6:34:23
|2
|Sam Welsford (Northern Districts WA CC)
|0:00:02
|3
|Tommy Nankervis (Stitch And Dart)
|4
|Tom Robinson (Nswis)
|5
|Nicholas Leonard (Anchor Point South Coast)
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|7
|Toby Orchard (Nero Racing Team Edition)
|8
|Sean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|9
|Julian Thomson (Amr Renault Racing Team)
|10
|Ayden Toovey (Nswis)
|11
|Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo)
|12
|Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|13
|Benjamin Andrews (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
|14
|Angus Maddern (Mt Gambier Cycling Club)
|15
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|16
|Russell Gill (Norwood Cycling Club)
|17
|Robbie Hucker (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|18
|David Randall (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
|19
|Raphael Freienstein (Germany)
|20
|Harrison Bailey (Gpm Stulz)
|21
|Cyrus Monk (Drapac Pat's Veg)
|22
|Gordon Kenneway (Stitch And Dart)
|23
|Jacob Langham (City Of Burnie Cycling Club)
|24
|Aden Reynolds (Mobius Future Racing)
|25
|Tristan Ward (Sutherland Shire Cc)
|26
|Daniel Forsythe (Penrith Cycling Club)
|27
|Kyle Godson (Future Pro Cycling)
|28
|Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)
|29
|Sean Trainor (Amr Renault Racing Team)
|30
|Nick Miller (Future Pro Cycling)
|31
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Cycling Club)
|32
|Daniel Herrewyn (Anchor Point South Coast)
|33
|Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|34
|Alexander Holden (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
|35
|Cameron Scott (St George Cycling Club)
|36
|Brad Norton (Shepparton Cycling Club)
|37
|Patrick Burt (Inform Tineli)
|38
|Ben Van Dam (Nero Racing Team Edition)
|39
|Callum Pearce (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
|40
|Dylan Sunderland (Nswis)
|41
|Riley Terrens (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
|42
|Patrick Lane (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|43
|Conor Murtagh (Mobius Future Racing)
|44
|Todd Satchell (Stawell Great Western)
|45
|Jack Hogan (Norwood Cycling Club)
|46
|Clinton Edwards (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:14:00
|47
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Drapac Pat's Veg)
|48
|Samuel Munday (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|49
|Alexander Evans (Amr Renault Racing Team)
|50
|Brendon Davids (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|51
|Matthew Lane (Anchor Point South Coast)
|52
|Steven Robb (Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club)
|53
|Samuel Hill (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|54
|Ryan Cavanagh (Nswis)
|55
|Samuel Lane (23) (Anchor Point South Coast)
|56
|Jack Sutton (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|57
|Allan Satchell (Stawell Great Western)
|58
|Jason Lea (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|59
|Ross Gordon (Inform Tineli)
|60
|Luke Pledger (Peel District Cycling Club)
|61
|Jeremy Cameron (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|62
|Kelland O'brien (St Kilda Cycling Club)
|63
|Angus Calder (Nero Racing Team Edition)
|64
|Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)
|65
|Rylan Dowdell (Norwood Cycling Club)
|66
|Christopher Miller (Nero Racing Team Edition)
|67
|Todd Buschkuehl (Bicycle Superstore-Giant)
|0:22:00
|68
|Dan Furmston (Stitch And Dart)
|69
|Matthew Peterson (Peel Districts Cycling Club)
|70
|Joel Strachan (Future Pro Cycling)
|0:26:00
|71
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Amr Renault Racing Team)
|72
|Jake Klajnblat (Gpm Stulz)
|73
|Cameron Bayly (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
|74
|Dylan Newbery (Mobius Future Racing)
|75
|Nicholas Simpson (Castlemaine Cycling Club)
|76
|James Whelan (Drapac Pat's Veg)
|77
|Tom Kaesler (Drapac Pat's Veg)
|0:29:00
|78
|Stuart Smith (Inform Tineli)
|0:40:00
|79
|Jordan Kerby (Hamilton Wheelers Cycling Club)
|0:56:00
|80
|Joel Coxon (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
|0:01:00
|81
|Jason Thomason (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
|0:01:16
|82
|Rohan Wight (Scotch College Sa Cycling Club)
|0:01:34
|83
|Joshua Harrison (Central Districts Cycling Club Sa)
|0:02:04
|84
|Alexander Smyth (Nswis)
|0:02:40
|85
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:03:09
|86
|Jake Oliver (Mersey Valley Devonport)
|0:03:27
|87
|Joel Walsh (Gpm Stulz)
|0:04:24
|88
|Sam Phipps (Gpm Stulz)
|89
|Aaron Bicknell (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:05:01
|90
|Iven Bennett (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
|0:21:11
|91
|Lee Turner (Stitch And Dart)
|92
|Rowan Dever (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|93
|Kris Johnston (Amr Renault Racing Team)
|94
|Cameron Roberts (Gpm Stulz)
|95
|Stuart Grieve (Northern Sydney Cycling Club)
|96
|Liam Magennis (Nswis)
|97
|James Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:21:17
|98
|Andrew Mccosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|0:27:24
|99
|Mathew Bickel (Future Pro Cycling)
|100
|Dylan Mckenna (Amr Renault Racing Team)
|0:58:19
|101
|Justin Ghosh (Peel Districts Cycling Club)
|1:04:40
|DNF
|Brad Evans (Drapac Pat's Veg)
|DNF
|Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing)
|DNF
|Thomas Mcfarlane (Inform Tineli)
|DNF
|Thomas Green (Gpm Stulz)
|DNF
|William Hodges (Gpm Stulz)
|DNF
|Lachlan Darch (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
|DNF
|Matthew De Vroet (Van D'am Racing P/B Butterfields)
|DNF
|Shaun Macwilliam (Nero Racing Team Edition)
|dnf
|Ashleigh Key (Anchor Point South Coast)
|DNF
|Toby Stewart (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNF
|Luke Jones (Stitch And Dart)
|DNF
|Alexander Porter (Norwood Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Kyle Thompson (Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Hamish Webber (St Kilda Cycling Club)
