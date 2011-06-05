Trending

Frederick earns short track win at Hoo Ha!

Frentzel-Beyme speeds to women's victory

Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) was the fastest of the men

Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) was the fastest of the men
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Women's short track podium at the Hoo Ha!

Women's short track podium at the Hoo Ha!
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Men's short track podium at the Hoo Ha!

Men's short track podium at the Hoo Ha!
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Harrisonburger Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) (middle) got a lot of cheers from the locals

Harrisonburger Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) (middle) got a lot of cheers from the locals
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) got away from everyone

Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) got away from everyone
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) races to victory

Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) races to victory
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) and Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) raced to victory in the short track at the Massanutten Hoo Ha!

The men's race was largely a Champion Systems/Cannondale affair. Four of the team's riders occupied the initial lead group, along with Wesley Lamberson (CY Kenda). In the end, they would take three of the top five spots. Bradford Perley (Champion Systems/Cannondale) was second, ahead of Wesley Lamberson (CY Kenda). Dave Weaver (Alan North America) and Alex Ryan (Champion Systems/Cannondale) rounded out the top five.

Frentzel-Beyme got away on her own just a few laps into the women's short track. The race was for second with Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) pulling away from junior Emily Croft (JRVS/American Pride Auto) on the final lap.

Full Results

Pro/Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale)
2Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale)
3Wesley Lamberson (CY-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes)
4Dave Weaver (Alan N. America Cycling Team)
5Alex Ryan (Champion-System/Cannondale)
6Ryan Fawley (Trek)
7Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
8Byron Rice (Inland)
9Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
10Scott Hoffner (Americanoeuro Pro Mountain Bike Team)
11Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor Racing Team)
12Ross Anderson (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)
13Bryan Underwood (Americanoeuro Pro Mountain Bike Team)
14Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring)
15Kyle Miller (Team CF)
16Bernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)
17Martin Kell (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
18Thomas Jenkins (SBC)
20Christopher King (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)
20Wilson Hale (JRVS/American Pride Auto)
21Spinning Lizard (Spinning Lizard Racing)
DNFHarlan Price (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
DNSJason Berry (Gripped Racing)
DNSMatt Lough (Gripped Racing)
DNSEric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sport)
DNSDaniel Delli-Colli (Turner)
DNSThomas Cooper
DNSTim Richardson
DNSTj Rickard (SVBC)
DNSKurt Rosenberger (Radical Roots)
DNSNathan Shearer (Dick Grips)
DNSCollin Vento (Jv Squad)
DNSRich Edwards
DNSColby Waller (Gripped Racing)
DNSMatt Smith (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
2Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring)
3Emily Croft (JRVS / American Pride Auto)
DNSOlivia Harkness (Mafia Racing)
DNSElizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane)

Sport/Beginner/Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing)
2Adam Croft (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
3Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor Waldorf)
4Adam Martin
5Travis Muhler (VCU)
6Raymond Epstein (Evil)
7Jordan Fuhr
DNSRichard Pence
DNSSteven Prestyly
DNSChase Lyne (SVBC)
DNSGerry Creighton
DNSFinn Supan

