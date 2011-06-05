Frederick earns short track win at Hoo Ha!
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Frentzel-Beyme speeds to women's victory
Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) and Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) raced to victory in the short track at the Massanutten Hoo Ha!
The men's race was largely a Champion Systems/Cannondale affair. Four of the team's riders occupied the initial lead group, along with Wesley Lamberson (CY Kenda). In the end, they would take three of the top five spots. Bradford Perley (Champion Systems/Cannondale) was second, ahead of Wesley Lamberson (CY Kenda). Dave Weaver (Alan North America) and Alex Ryan (Champion Systems/Cannondale) rounded out the top five.
Frentzel-Beyme got away on her own just a few laps into the women's short track. The race was for second with Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) pulling away from junior Emily Croft (JRVS/American Pride Auto) on the final lap.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale)
|2
|Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale)
|3
|Wesley Lamberson (CY-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes)
|4
|Dave Weaver (Alan N. America Cycling Team)
|5
|Alex Ryan (Champion-System/Cannondale)
|6
|Ryan Fawley (Trek)
|7
|Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|8
|Byron Rice (Inland)
|9
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|10
|Scott Hoffner (Americanoeuro Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|11
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor Racing Team)
|12
|Ross Anderson (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)
|13
|Bryan Underwood (Americanoeuro Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|14
|Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring)
|15
|Kyle Miller (Team CF)
|16
|Bernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)
|17
|Martin Kell (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|18
|Thomas Jenkins (SBC)
|20
|Christopher King (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)
|20
|Wilson Hale (JRVS/American Pride Auto)
|21
|Spinning Lizard (Spinning Lizard Racing)
|DNF
|Harlan Price (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|DNS
|Jason Berry (Gripped Racing)
|DNS
|Matt Lough (Gripped Racing)
|DNS
|Eric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sport)
|DNS
|Daniel Delli-Colli (Turner)
|DNS
|Thomas Cooper
|DNS
|Tim Richardson
|DNS
|Tj Rickard (SVBC)
|DNS
|Kurt Rosenberger (Radical Roots)
|DNS
|Nathan Shearer (Dick Grips)
|DNS
|Collin Vento (Jv Squad)
|DNS
|Rich Edwards
|DNS
|Colby Waller (Gripped Racing)
|DNS
|Matt Smith (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
|2
|Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring)
|3
|Emily Croft (JRVS / American Pride Auto)
|DNS
|Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing)
|2
|Adam Croft (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|3
|Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor Waldorf)
|4
|Adam Martin
|5
|Travis Muhler (VCU)
|6
|Raymond Epstein (Evil)
|7
|Jordan Fuhr
|DNS
|Richard Pence
|DNS
|Steven Prestyly
|DNS
|Chase Lyne (SVBC)
|DNS
|Gerry Creighton
|DNS
|Finn Supan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy