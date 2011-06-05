Image 1 of 6 Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) was the fastest of the men (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 6 Women's short track podium at the Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 6 Men's short track podium at the Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 6 Harrisonburger Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) (middle) got a lot of cheers from the locals (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 6 Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) got away from everyone (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) races to victory (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) and Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) raced to victory in the short track at the Massanutten Hoo Ha!

The men's race was largely a Champion Systems/Cannondale affair. Four of the team's riders occupied the initial lead group, along with Wesley Lamberson (CY Kenda). In the end, they would take three of the top five spots. Bradford Perley (Champion Systems/Cannondale) was second, ahead of Wesley Lamberson (CY Kenda). Dave Weaver (Alan North America) and Alex Ryan (Champion Systems/Cannondale) rounded out the top five.

Frentzel-Beyme got away on her own just a few laps into the women's short track. The race was for second with Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) pulling away from junior Emily Croft (JRVS/American Pride Auto) on the final lap.

Full Results

Pro/Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) 2 Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale) 3 Wesley Lamberson (CY-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes) 4 Dave Weaver (Alan N. America Cycling Team) 5 Alex Ryan (Champion-System/Cannondale) 6 Ryan Fawley (Trek) 7 Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team) 8 Byron Rice (Inland) 9 Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic) 10 Scott Hoffner (Americanoeuro Pro Mountain Bike Team) 11 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor Racing Team) 12 Ross Anderson (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team) 13 Bryan Underwood (Americanoeuro Pro Mountain Bike Team) 14 Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring) 15 Kyle Miller (Team CF) 16 Bernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv) 17 Martin Kell (Giant Mid-Atlantic) 18 Thomas Jenkins (SBC) 20 Christopher King (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle) 20 Wilson Hale (JRVS/American Pride Auto) 21 Spinning Lizard (Spinning Lizard Racing) DNF Harlan Price (Santa Cruz Bicycles) DNS Jason Berry (Gripped Racing) DNS Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) DNS Eric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sport) DNS Daniel Delli-Colli (Turner) DNS Thomas Cooper DNS Tim Richardson DNS Tj Rickard (SVBC) DNS Kurt Rosenberger (Radical Roots) DNS Nathan Shearer (Dick Grips) DNS Collin Vento (Jv Squad) DNS Rich Edwards DNS Colby Waller (Gripped Racing) DNS Matt Smith (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) 2 Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring) 3 Emily Croft (JRVS / American Pride Auto) DNS Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing) DNS Elizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane)