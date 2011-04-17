Trending

Parti wins Maros Cup

Gyurka fastest among the women

Image 1 of 13

Szilard Buruczki (Magellan Kobanya TC Hungary) comes in second

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 2 of 13

Andras Parti (Euro One Cube UCI MTB Team Hungary) wins the race

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 3 of 13

Lucian Logigan (Pro Cycling Geiger Team) rides to finish line

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 4 of 13

Elisei Miron climbs on the Roots section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 5 of 13

Ivan Jovanovi (Serbia) rides hard on the climb

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 6 of 13

Olympian from the ProCycling Team Romania, Tudor Oprea, rides on the Roots section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 7 of 13

Slovakian rider, Martin Haring (CK Branska Bystrica) rides up the Roots section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 8 of 13

Szilard Buruczki and Andras Parti (Hungarian National Team) lead the race on the Roots section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 9 of 13

Oliver Strba (Serbian National Team) rides the Half Pipe section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 10 of 13

Elisei Miron, a local from Team Maros Sport

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 11 of 13

Ivan Jovanovi (Serbian National Team) rides the Rocks Down section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 12 of 13

Szilard Buruczki (Hungarian National Team) rides on the Rocks Down section

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)
Image 13 of 13

The best local rider, Elisei Miron (Team Maros Sport) finishes the race in 17th position.

(Image credit: Elisei Miron)

On Saturday, Cluj-Napoca hosted the second edition of the Maros Bike XCO Cup, a UCI Category 2 race organized by the Maros Sport Club under the supervision of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

Availability of points for Olympic Games qualification attracted a line-up of experienced riders. The national teams of Romania, Hungary, Serbia battled it out with the others on a technical and 4.8km course with 180m of climbing per lap.

Rain the previous week resulted in muddy conditions that added to the excitement and unpredictability of an already challenging track. The favourites handled these conditions well and the hungarian pair of Andras Parti and Szilard Buruczki stamped their authority on the race from the first lap, opening up a gap of 30 seconds.

Over the next few laps, Buruczki increased the pressure and nobody but his national team colleague could match this high tempo. But this early effort seemed to have cost him too much energy because on lap 4, Parti launched a decisive attack, that turned out to be the race-winning move.

Well behind this pair Hungarian rider Blazso Marton went almost unchallenged on a solo ride to gain third place. The fight for the fourth position was the most intense, Slovakian rider Martin Haring recovered from a huge crash to beat local favourite Lucian Logigan and Serbia's Bojan Djurdjic for fourth.

Despite the fact that local riders missed out on the podium, they managed to show promise by getting sixth and eighth.

The women's race was dominated by pre-race favourite Gyurka Zsuzsa, who again showed the quality that made her one of Romania's premier talents.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andras Parti (Hun) EOC / Hungarian National Team1:33:50
2Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Magellan Kobanya TC / Hungarian National Team0:02:56
3Marton Blazso (Hun) Bike Team Szeged0:06:05
4Martin Haring (Svk) CK Branska Bystrica0:07:56
5Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) National team of Serbia0:08:04
6Lucian Logigan (Rom) Romanian National Team0:08:26
7Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:08:49
8Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom) Romanian National Team0:10:04
9Oriol Domenech (Spa) Palautordera Club Ciclista0:13:21
10Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:16:28
11Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) National team of Serbia0:17:42
12Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom) Romanian National Team0:20:07
-1lapAleksa Maric (Srb) National team of Serbia
-1lapOliver Strbac (Srb) National team of Serbia
-1lapDaniel Marius Rosioru (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue
-1lapAdrian Nitu (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue
-1lapElisei Miron (Rom) C.S. Maros
-1lapZorán Zsivity (Hun) Pedaldöngölök hke
-1lapToth Zoltan (Rom) Garage Racing
-1lapGeorgian Popovici (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue
-1lapGustav Mircea (Rom) C.S. Muresul
-1lapGeorge Vlad Sabau (Rom) C.S. Maros
-2lapsZoltan Deak (Rom) C.S. Maros
DNFIvan Tomic (Srb) National team of Serbia

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zsuzsa Gyurka (Rom) Master Ski & Bike Club1:21:08
2Linda Trif (Rom) Garage Racing0:00:22
3Beata Piringer (Rom) C.S Muresul0:05:11

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Istvan Terebesi (Rom) C.S. Muresul1:18:19
2Cristian Losonczi (Rom) C.S. Muresul0:01:41
3Attila Laczkó (Rom) C.S. Muresul0:10:40
4Tudor Tegzesiu (Rom) C.S. Vointa0:40:06
5Robert Orban (Rom) C.S. Vointa0:47:58
DNFSergiu Panczel (Rom) C.S. Vointa

