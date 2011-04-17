Image 1 of 13 Szilard Buruczki (Magellan Kobanya TC Hungary) comes in second (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 2 of 13 Andras Parti (Euro One Cube UCI MTB Team Hungary) wins the race (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 3 of 13 Lucian Logigan (Pro Cycling Geiger Team) rides to finish line (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 4 of 13 Elisei Miron climbs on the Roots section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 5 of 13 Ivan Jovanovi (Serbia) rides hard on the climb (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 6 of 13 Olympian from the ProCycling Team Romania, Tudor Oprea, rides on the Roots section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 7 of 13 Slovakian rider, Martin Haring (CK Branska Bystrica) rides up the Roots section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 8 of 13 Szilard Buruczki and Andras Parti (Hungarian National Team) lead the race on the Roots section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 9 of 13 Oliver Strba (Serbian National Team) rides the Half Pipe section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 10 of 13 Elisei Miron, a local from Team Maros Sport (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 11 of 13 Ivan Jovanovi (Serbian National Team) rides the Rocks Down section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 12 of 13 Szilard Buruczki (Hungarian National Team) rides on the Rocks Down section (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 13 of 13 The best local rider, Elisei Miron (Team Maros Sport) finishes the race in 17th position. (Image credit: Elisei Miron)

On Saturday, Cluj-Napoca hosted the second edition of the Maros Bike XCO Cup, a UCI Category 2 race organized by the Maros Sport Club under the supervision of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

Availability of points for Olympic Games qualification attracted a line-up of experienced riders. The national teams of Romania, Hungary, Serbia battled it out with the others on a technical and 4.8km course with 180m of climbing per lap.

Rain the previous week resulted in muddy conditions that added to the excitement and unpredictability of an already challenging track. The favourites handled these conditions well and the hungarian pair of Andras Parti and Szilard Buruczki stamped their authority on the race from the first lap, opening up a gap of 30 seconds.

Over the next few laps, Buruczki increased the pressure and nobody but his national team colleague could match this high tempo. But this early effort seemed to have cost him too much energy because on lap 4, Parti launched a decisive attack, that turned out to be the race-winning move.

Well behind this pair Hungarian rider Blazso Marton went almost unchallenged on a solo ride to gain third place. The fight for the fourth position was the most intense, Slovakian rider Martin Haring recovered from a huge crash to beat local favourite Lucian Logigan and Serbia's Bojan Djurdjic for fourth.

Despite the fact that local riders missed out on the podium, they managed to show promise by getting sixth and eighth.

The women's race was dominated by pre-race favourite Gyurka Zsuzsa, who again showed the quality that made her one of Romania's premier talents.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andras Parti (Hun) EOC / Hungarian National Team 1:33:50 2 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Magellan Kobanya TC / Hungarian National Team 0:02:56 3 Marton Blazso (Hun) Bike Team Szeged 0:06:05 4 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Branska Bystrica 0:07:56 5 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) National team of Serbia 0:08:04 6 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Romanian National Team 0:08:26 7 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:08:49 8 Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom) Romanian National Team 0:10:04 9 Oriol Domenech (Spa) Palautordera Club Ciclista 0:13:21 10 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:16:28 11 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) National team of Serbia 0:17:42 12 Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom) Romanian National Team 0:20:07 -1lap Aleksa Maric (Srb) National team of Serbia -1lap Oliver Strbac (Srb) National team of Serbia -1lap Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue -1lap Adrian Nitu (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue -1lap Elisei Miron (Rom) C.S. Maros -1lap Zorán Zsivity (Hun) Pedaldöngölök hke -1lap Toth Zoltan (Rom) Garage Racing -1lap Georgian Popovici (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue -1lap Gustav Mircea (Rom) C.S. Muresul -1lap George Vlad Sabau (Rom) C.S. Maros -2laps Zoltan Deak (Rom) C.S. Maros DNF Ivan Tomic (Srb) National team of Serbia

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zsuzsa Gyurka (Rom) Master Ski & Bike Club 1:21:08 2 Linda Trif (Rom) Garage Racing 0:00:22 3 Beata Piringer (Rom) C.S Muresul 0:05:11