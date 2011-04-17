Parti wins Maros Cup
Gyurka fastest among the women
On Saturday, Cluj-Napoca hosted the second edition of the Maros Bike XCO Cup, a UCI Category 2 race organized by the Maros Sport Club under the supervision of the Romanian Cycling Federation.
Availability of points for Olympic Games qualification attracted a line-up of experienced riders. The national teams of Romania, Hungary, Serbia battled it out with the others on a technical and 4.8km course with 180m of climbing per lap.
Rain the previous week resulted in muddy conditions that added to the excitement and unpredictability of an already challenging track. The favourites handled these conditions well and the hungarian pair of Andras Parti and Szilard Buruczki stamped their authority on the race from the first lap, opening up a gap of 30 seconds.
Over the next few laps, Buruczki increased the pressure and nobody but his national team colleague could match this high tempo. But this early effort seemed to have cost him too much energy because on lap 4, Parti launched a decisive attack, that turned out to be the race-winning move.
Well behind this pair Hungarian rider Blazso Marton went almost unchallenged on a solo ride to gain third place. The fight for the fourth position was the most intense, Slovakian rider Martin Haring recovered from a huge crash to beat local favourite Lucian Logigan and Serbia's Bojan Djurdjic for fourth.
Despite the fact that local riders missed out on the podium, they managed to show promise by getting sixth and eighth.
The women's race was dominated by pre-race favourite Gyurka Zsuzsa, who again showed the quality that made her one of Romania's premier talents.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andras Parti (Hun) EOC / Hungarian National Team
|1:33:50
|2
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Magellan Kobanya TC / Hungarian National Team
|0:02:56
|3
|Marton Blazso (Hun) Bike Team Szeged
|0:06:05
|4
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Branska Bystrica
|0:07:56
|5
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) National team of Serbia
|0:08:04
|6
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Romanian National Team
|0:08:26
|7
|Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team
|0:08:49
|8
|Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom) Romanian National Team
|0:10:04
|9
|Oriol Domenech (Spa) Palautordera Club Ciclista
|0:13:21
|10
|Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team
|0:16:28
|11
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) National team of Serbia
|0:17:42
|12
|Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom) Romanian National Team
|0:20:07
|-1lap
|Aleksa Maric (Srb) National team of Serbia
|-1lap
|Oliver Strbac (Srb) National team of Serbia
|-1lap
|Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue
|-1lap
|Adrian Nitu (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue
|-1lap
|Elisei Miron (Rom) C.S. Maros
|-1lap
|Zorán Zsivity (Hun) Pedaldöngölök hke
|-1lap
|Toth Zoltan (Rom) Garage Racing
|-1lap
|Georgian Popovici (Rom) C.S. Conpet Emmedue
|-1lap
|Gustav Mircea (Rom) C.S. Muresul
|-1lap
|George Vlad Sabau (Rom) C.S. Maros
|-2laps
|Zoltan Deak (Rom) C.S. Maros
|DNF
|Ivan Tomic (Srb) National team of Serbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zsuzsa Gyurka (Rom) Master Ski & Bike Club
|1:21:08
|2
|Linda Trif (Rom) Garage Racing
|0:00:22
|3
|Beata Piringer (Rom) C.S Muresul
|0:05:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Istvan Terebesi (Rom) C.S. Muresul
|1:18:19
|2
|Cristian Losonczi (Rom) C.S. Muresul
|0:01:41
|3
|Attila Laczkó (Rom) C.S. Muresul
|0:10:40
|4
|Tudor Tegzesiu (Rom) C.S. Vointa
|0:40:06
|5
|Robert Orban (Rom) C.S. Vointa
|0:47:58
|DNF
|Sergiu Panczel (Rom) C.S. Vointa
