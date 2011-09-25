Trending

Blazso wins Maros Bike Marathon

Romanians take next two spots with Stancu and Frunzeanu

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marton Blazso (Hun)4:11:35
2George Stancu (Rom)0:03:32
3Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)0:05:31
4Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:07:55
5Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:17:02
6Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:20:49
7Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:21:53
8Robert Dobai Joltvinschi (Rom)0:22:37
9Zoltan Toth (Svk)0:27:51
10Georgian Popovici (Rom)0:33:21
11Adrian Nitu (Rom)0:34:48
12Zorán Zsivity (Hun)0:38:38
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)0:50:33
14Ioan Tudor Radu (Rom)1:02:15
15Zoltan Deak (Rom)1:14:44
DNFMihail Rusu (Rom)

