Mantecon Gutierrez wins in final, muddy lap

Saner Guinchard triumphs in women's field

Spaniard Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) and Switzerland's Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.Ch Scott) won the Maremma Cup #1 in Massa Marittima, Tuscany, Italy on Sunday. En route to victory, they faced rain, wind and cold that produced muddy conditions.

The Swiss duo of Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (both Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) joined Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the front from the start until the penultimate lap. Vogel then jumped to the front as Fontana struggled to keep his pace. Schurter fell off the two leaders' pace, while Gutierrez, who had a poor start, started to make up time and work his way toward the front of the race.

On the very last lap, Gutierrez caught Fontana and about five minutes later, with 500m to go, also caught and passed Vogel. Gutierrez then held on for the remainder of the race to take the win ahead of Vogel. Fontana was third.

"It was the first test, and I felt very good," said Mantecon Gutierrez. "I have gone from less to more, and that cost me pick up the pace but with the passage of each lap I felt better."

Italy's Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) was the fastest under 23 racer.

In contrast to the men's race, the women's race took place in the morning with no rain or wind. Saner Guinchard never seemed to have any trouble against her top competitors Frenchwoman Cécile Ravanel (GT/Skoda) and Norway's Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety), who finished second and third respectively. Sveum was the top under 23 racer.

Among the juniors, Lorenzo Samparisi (FM Bike Factory Team A.S.D.) and Alessia Bulleri won their respective men's and women's contests.

Following four short-format races from Tuesday through Friday in the cities of Porto Santo Stefano, Grosseto, Arcidosso and Massa Marittima, the second and final round of the Maremma Cup will be run on Sunday, March 6. The HC-category cross country event will also serve as the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia series.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing1:30:44
2Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:00:20
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:05
4Umberto Corti (Ita) CBE Merida ASD0:02:08
5Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:02:12
6Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
7Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
8Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion0:02:56
9Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
10Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:02
11Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:04:59
12Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:05:11
13Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:05:53
14Franz Hofer (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D.0:05:58
15Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team0:06:03
16Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino0:06:26
17Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino0:06:36
18Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing0:06:51
19Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD0:07:28
20Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:07:58
21Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes0:08:44
22Marco Ponta (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D.0:09:18
23Alessio Zamuner (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD0:09:33
24Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:11:06
25Harold Flandre (Fra)
26Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
27Urban Ferencak (Slo)
28Denny Lupato (Ita)
29Andrea Righettini (Ita)
30Cameron Jette (Can)
31Julien Trarieux (Fra)
32Roger Walder (Swi)
33Kevin Krieg (Swi)
34Luca Ronchi (Ita)
35Fabio Ursi (Ita)
36Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
37Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
38Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
39Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
40Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
41Michal Kozel (Cze)
42Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
43Roberto Panzeri (Ita)
44Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
45Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)
46Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
47Roberto Crisi (Ita)
48Michele Angeletti (Ita)
49Filippo Galli (Ita)
50Simone Cibin (Ita)
51Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
52Jan Svorada (Cze)
53Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
54Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
55Michele Tamburlini (Ita)
56Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
57Michael Boldrini (Ita)
58Riccardo Ridolfi (Ita)
59Giovanni Fazio (Ita)
60Massimiliano Cossano (Ita)
61Marco Bianco (Ita)
62Alessandro Todrani (Ita)
63Mirko Becherini (Ita)
64Stefano Orazzini (Ita)
65Mattia Penna (Ita)
DNFAlexandre Moos (Swi)
DNSCédric Ravanel (Fra)
DNFSteven Garcin (Fra)
DNFStéphane Tempier (Fra)
DNFJakub Magnusek (Cze)
DNFMartin Gujan (Swi)
DNSMirco Widmer (Swi)
DNSDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNFPatrik Gallati (Swi)
DNFNino Schurter (Swi)
DNFPascal Meyer (Swi)
DNFRicardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
DNSJohann Pallhuber (Ita)
DNFJohannes Schweiggl (Ita)
DNFCristian Cominelli (Ita)
DNFTony Longo (Ita)
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
DNFMatthias Stirnemann (Swi)
DNFFabien Canal (Fra)
DNFOndrej Cink (Cze)
DNSMartin Fanger (Swi)
DNSJérémy Huguenin (Swi)
DNSAlessandro Fontana (Ita)
DNSMirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
DNFGiuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
DNFMirko Farnisi (Ita)
DNFAndrea Tiberi (Ita)
DNFDavide Di Marco (Ita)
DNFAlessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
DNFSamuele Porro (Ita)
DNFGiuseppe Carpino (Ita)
DNFAndrea Cina (Ita)
DNFAndrea Ferrari (Ita)
DNFGiovanni Gatti (Ita)
DNFNicolas Samparisi (Ita)
DNFJhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
DNFDaniele Mensi (Ita)
DNFJuri Ragnoli (Ita)
DNSFrancesco Petrucci (Ita)
DNFPierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
DNSStefano Capponi (Ita)
DNFDaniele Braidot (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott1:36:08
2Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Gt/Skoda0:01:54
3Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Merida Smart Safety0:02:26
4Daniela Veronesi (SMr) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion0:03:31
5Serena Calvetti (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD0:03:35
6Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Suisse Sr-Suntour0:04:48
7Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.0:06:15
8Hanna Klein (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes0:06:17
9Judith Pollinger (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.0:07:35
10Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) Team Trek Stihl 3 Valli Biasca0:07:48
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
12Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) Rad Team Karten
13Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus-OGC
14Martina Giovanniello (Ita) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD
15Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
16Claudia Andolina (Ita) Team Hiker
17Marta Pastore (Ita) CBE Merida ASD
18Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita) ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits
19Daria Zaitseva (Rus) Karofilm
20Sona Jurkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
21Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita) Pro Team Viner Jollywear
22Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
23Stefania Zanasca (Ita) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD
24Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol) Ktm Racing Team Zloty Stok
25Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
DNFBeatrice Balducci (Ita)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Samparisi (Fm Bike Factory Team A.S.D.)1:28:59
2Matteo Cassoni (CBE Merida ASD)0:00:25
3Tommaso Caneva (ASD - Alpin Bike Edilbi Team)0:02:17
4Stefano Braidot (Caprivesi)0:02:49
5Stefano Valdrighi (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)0:02:54
6Giulio Antonio Ferreri (Team Hiker)0:03:22
7Adriano Caratide (Dayco ASD)0:04:23
8Marat Sharafislamov (Karofilm)0:04:27
9Andrea Ostan (Rcp - Stevens)0:04:33
10Lorenzo Pigliacampo (Superbike Team ASD)0:05:48
11Marco De Col (MTB Victoria Bike)0:05:53
12Matteo Spinetti (A.S.D. Elba Bike)0:06:02
13Lorenzo Guidi (Sintesi Corse A.S.D.)0:07:24
14Luca De Nicola (ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits)0:07:53
15Pier Paolo Polla (Team Val Rendena)0:08:03
16Jiri Ostadal (GT Czech Team)0:08:42
17Emanuele Crisi (A.S.D. Bike Center Pro Team MTB)0:08:42
18Thierry Montrosset (Dayco ASD)0:09:17
19Davide Nardei (Rcp - Stevens)0:09:38
20Andrey Shiribokov (Karofilm)0:09:54
21Dario Fazio (Team Hiker)0:10:03
22Alessandro Repetti (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)0:10:41
23Riccardo Costantini (Superbike Team ASD)0:12:17
24Mattia Setti (Canossa Merida)0:12:35
25Martino Crippa (A.S.D. Elba Bike)
26Cyril Grangleden (Bikepark.Ch Scott)
27Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
28Hamzalija Tokmic (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
29Nicola Stefanelli (Polisportiva Monsummanese)
30Enrico Borettaz (Cicli Lucchini.Com)
31Riccardo Rossi (A.S.D. Ciclismo Terontola)
32Raffaele Rizzo (Vallerbike Avis Montaione)
33Marco Francioni (San Marino Cycling Team)
34Gerardo Bonaccorsi (Team Galluzzi Acqua E Sapone)
35Riccardo Donati (ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits)
36Antonio Spagnolo (Canossa Merida)
37Simone Del Giovane (ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits)
38Alessandro Cordioli (S.C. Barbieri)
39Luigi Capasso (Canossa Merida)
40Carlo Proietti (A.S.D. MTB Club Spoleto)
41Riccardo Guida (A.S.D. Cicli Taddei)

 

