Image 1 of 6 Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf-Trek) (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 2 of 6 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on the podium as the top U23 racer. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) on his way to a win (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 4 of 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 5 of 6 Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf-Trek) (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 6 of 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) celebrates his win (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team)

Spaniard Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) and Switzerland's Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.Ch Scott) won the Maremma Cup #1 in Massa Marittima, Tuscany, Italy on Sunday. En route to victory, they faced rain, wind and cold that produced muddy conditions.

The Swiss duo of Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (both Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) joined Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the front from the start until the penultimate lap. Vogel then jumped to the front as Fontana struggled to keep his pace. Schurter fell off the two leaders' pace, while Gutierrez, who had a poor start, started to make up time and work his way toward the front of the race.

On the very last lap, Gutierrez caught Fontana and about five minutes later, with 500m to go, also caught and passed Vogel. Gutierrez then held on for the remainder of the race to take the win ahead of Vogel. Fontana was third.

"It was the first test, and I felt very good," said Mantecon Gutierrez. "I have gone from less to more, and that cost me pick up the pace but with the passage of each lap I felt better."

Italy's Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) was the fastest under 23 racer.

In contrast to the men's race, the women's race took place in the morning with no rain or wind. Saner Guinchard never seemed to have any trouble against her top competitors Frenchwoman Cécile Ravanel (GT/Skoda) and Norway's Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety), who finished second and third respectively. Sveum was the top under 23 racer.

Among the juniors, Lorenzo Samparisi (FM Bike Factory Team A.S.D.) and Alessia Bulleri won their respective men's and women's contests.

Following four short-format races from Tuesday through Friday in the cities of Porto Santo Stefano, Grosseto, Arcidosso and Massa Marittima, the second and final round of the Maremma Cup will be run on Sunday, March 6. The HC-category cross country event will also serve as the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia series.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing 1:30:44 2 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:00:20 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:05 4 Umberto Corti (Ita) CBE Merida ASD 0:02:08 5 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:02:12 6 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 7 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 8 Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion 0:02:56 9 Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 10 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:02 11 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:59 12 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:05:11 13 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:05:53 14 Franz Hofer (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D. 0:05:58 15 Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team 0:06:03 16 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino 0:06:26 17 Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino 0:06:36 18 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing 0:06:51 19 Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD 0:07:28 20 Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale 0:07:58 21 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes 0:08:44 22 Marco Ponta (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D. 0:09:18 23 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD 0:09:33 24 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:11:06 25 Harold Flandre (Fra) 26 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) 27 Urban Ferencak (Slo) 28 Denny Lupato (Ita) 29 Andrea Righettini (Ita) 30 Cameron Jette (Can) 31 Julien Trarieux (Fra) 32 Roger Walder (Swi) 33 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 34 Luca Ronchi (Ita) 35 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 36 Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita) 37 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 38 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) 39 Rafal Hebisz (Pol) 40 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) 41 Michal Kozel (Cze) 42 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) 43 Roberto Panzeri (Ita) 44 Marcin Kawalec (Pol) 45 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) 46 Rafael Visinelli (Ita) 47 Roberto Crisi (Ita) 48 Michele Angeletti (Ita) 49 Filippo Galli (Ita) 50 Simone Cibin (Ita) 51 Samuele Agostinelli (Ita) 52 Jan Svorada (Cze) 53 Vincenzo Persico (Ita) 54 Fabio Ongaro (Ita) 55 Michele Tamburlini (Ita) 56 Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol) 57 Michael Boldrini (Ita) 58 Riccardo Ridolfi (Ita) 59 Giovanni Fazio (Ita) 60 Massimiliano Cossano (Ita) 61 Marco Bianco (Ita) 62 Alessandro Todrani (Ita) 63 Mirko Becherini (Ita) 64 Stefano Orazzini (Ita) 65 Mattia Penna (Ita) DNF Alexandre Moos (Swi) DNS Cédric Ravanel (Fra) DNF Steven Garcin (Fra) DNF Stéphane Tempier (Fra) DNF Jakub Magnusek (Cze) DNF Martin Gujan (Swi) DNS Mirco Widmer (Swi) DNS Daniel Federspiel (Aut) DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) DNF Nino Schurter (Swi) DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) DNF Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) DNS Johann Pallhuber (Ita) DNF Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) DNF Cristian Cominelli (Ita) DNF Tony Longo (Ita) DNF Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) DNF Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) DNF Fabien Canal (Fra) DNF Ondrej Cink (Cze) DNS Martin Fanger (Swi) DNS Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) DNS Alessandro Fontana (Ita) DNS Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) DNF Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) DNF Mirko Farnisi (Ita) DNF Andrea Tiberi (Ita) DNF Davide Di Marco (Ita) DNF Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita) DNF Samuele Porro (Ita) DNF Giuseppe Carpino (Ita) DNF Andrea Cina (Ita) DNF Andrea Ferrari (Ita) DNF Giovanni Gatti (Ita) DNF Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) DNF Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col) DNF Daniele Mensi (Ita) DNF Juri Ragnoli (Ita) DNS Francesco Petrucci (Ita) DNF Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) DNS Stefano Capponi (Ita) DNF Daniele Braidot (Ita)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 1:36:08 2 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Gt/Skoda 0:01:54 3 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Merida Smart Safety 0:02:26 4 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion 0:03:31 5 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD 0:03:35 6 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Suisse Sr-Suntour 0:04:48 7 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D. 0:06:15 8 Hanna Klein (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes 0:06:17 9 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D. 0:07:35 10 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) Team Trek Stihl 3 Valli Biasca 0:07:48 11 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 12 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) Rad Team Karten 13 Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus-OGC 14 Martina Giovanniello (Ita) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD 15 Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team 16 Claudia Andolina (Ita) Team Hiker 17 Marta Pastore (Ita) CBE Merida ASD 18 Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita) ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits 19 Daria Zaitseva (Rus) Karofilm 20 Sona Jurkova (Cze) GT Czech Team 21 Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita) Pro Team Viner Jollywear 22 Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team 23 Stefania Zanasca (Ita) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD 24 Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol) Ktm Racing Team Zloty Stok 25 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team DNF Beatrice Balducci (Ita)