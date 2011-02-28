Mantecon Gutierrez wins in final, muddy lap
Saner Guinchard triumphs in women's field
Spaniard Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) and Switzerland's Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.Ch Scott) won the Maremma Cup #1 in Massa Marittima, Tuscany, Italy on Sunday. En route to victory, they faced rain, wind and cold that produced muddy conditions.
The Swiss duo of Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (both Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) joined Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the front from the start until the penultimate lap. Vogel then jumped to the front as Fontana struggled to keep his pace. Schurter fell off the two leaders' pace, while Gutierrez, who had a poor start, started to make up time and work his way toward the front of the race.
On the very last lap, Gutierrez caught Fontana and about five minutes later, with 500m to go, also caught and passed Vogel. Gutierrez then held on for the remainder of the race to take the win ahead of Vogel. Fontana was third.
"It was the first test, and I felt very good," said Mantecon Gutierrez. "I have gone from less to more, and that cost me pick up the pace but with the passage of each lap I felt better."
Italy's Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) was the fastest under 23 racer.
In contrast to the men's race, the women's race took place in the morning with no rain or wind. Saner Guinchard never seemed to have any trouble against her top competitors Frenchwoman Cécile Ravanel (GT/Skoda) and Norway's Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety), who finished second and third respectively. Sveum was the top under 23 racer.
Among the juniors, Lorenzo Samparisi (FM Bike Factory Team A.S.D.) and Alessia Bulleri won their respective men's and women's contests.
Following four short-format races from Tuesday through Friday in the cities of Porto Santo Stefano, Grosseto, Arcidosso and Massa Marittima, the second and final round of the Maremma Cup will be run on Sunday, March 6. The HC-category cross country event will also serve as the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing
|1:30:44
|2
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:20
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|4
|Umberto Corti (Ita) CBE Merida ASD
|0:02:08
|5
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:02:12
|6
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|7
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|8
|Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion
|0:02:56
|9
|Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:04:02
|11
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:04:59
|12
|Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix
|0:05:11
|13
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:05:53
|14
|Franz Hofer (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D.
|0:05:58
|15
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
|0:06:03
|16
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
|0:06:26
|17
|Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
|0:06:36
|18
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing
|0:06:51
|19
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD
|0:07:28
|20
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:07:58
|21
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes
|0:08:44
|22
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D.
|0:09:18
|23
|Alessio Zamuner (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD
|0:09:33
|24
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:11:06
|25
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|26
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|27
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|28
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|29
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|30
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|31
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|32
|Roger Walder (Swi)
|33
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|34
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|35
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|36
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|37
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|38
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|39
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|40
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|41
|Michal Kozel (Cze)
|42
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|43
|Roberto Panzeri (Ita)
|44
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|45
|Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)
|46
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|47
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|48
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|49
|Filippo Galli (Ita)
|50
|Simone Cibin (Ita)
|51
|Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
|52
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|53
|Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
|54
|Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
|55
|Michele Tamburlini (Ita)
|56
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|57
|Michael Boldrini (Ita)
|58
|Riccardo Ridolfi (Ita)
|59
|Giovanni Fazio (Ita)
|60
|Massimiliano Cossano (Ita)
|61
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|62
|Alessandro Todrani (Ita)
|63
|Mirko Becherini (Ita)
|64
|Stefano Orazzini (Ita)
|65
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|DNF
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|DNS
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|DNF
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|DNF
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|DNF
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze)
|DNF
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|DNS
|Mirco Widmer (Swi)
|DNS
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|DNF
|Patrik Gallati (Swi)
|DNF
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|DNF
|Pascal Meyer (Swi)
|DNF
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|DNS
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|DNF
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|DNF
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|DNF
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|DNF
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|DNF
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|DNS
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|DNS
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)
|DNS
|Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
|DNS
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|DNF
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|DNF
|Mirko Farnisi (Ita)
|DNF
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|DNF
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|DNF
|Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
|DNF
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|DNF
|Giuseppe Carpino (Ita)
|DNF
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|DNF
|Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
|DNF
|Giovanni Gatti (Ita)
|DNF
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|DNF
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|DNF
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|DNF
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|DNS
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita)
|DNF
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|DNS
|Stefano Capponi (Ita)
|DNF
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|1:36:08
|2
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Gt/Skoda
|0:01:54
|3
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Merida Smart Safety
|0:02:26
|4
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion
|0:03:31
|5
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD
|0:03:35
|6
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Suisse Sr-Suntour
|0:04:48
|7
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.
|0:06:15
|8
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes
|0:06:17
|9
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.
|0:07:35
|10
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) Team Trek Stihl 3 Valli Biasca
|0:07:48
|11
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|12
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) Rad Team Karten
|13
|Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus-OGC
|14
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD
|15
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|16
|Claudia Andolina (Ita) Team Hiker
|17
|Marta Pastore (Ita) CBE Merida ASD
|18
|Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita) ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits
|19
|Daria Zaitseva (Rus) Karofilm
|20
|Sona Jurkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|21
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita) Pro Team Viner Jollywear
|22
|Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|23
|Stefania Zanasca (Ita) Trek- Stihl - Torrevilla MTB ASD
|24
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol) Ktm Racing Team Zloty Stok
|25
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|DNF
|Beatrice Balducci (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Fm Bike Factory Team A.S.D.)
|1:28:59
|2
|Matteo Cassoni (CBE Merida ASD)
|0:00:25
|3
|Tommaso Caneva (ASD - Alpin Bike Edilbi Team)
|0:02:17
|4
|Stefano Braidot (Caprivesi)
|0:02:49
|5
|Stefano Valdrighi (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
|0:02:54
|6
|Giulio Antonio Ferreri (Team Hiker)
|0:03:22
|7
|Adriano Caratide (Dayco ASD)
|0:04:23
|8
|Marat Sharafislamov (Karofilm)
|0:04:27
|9
|Andrea Ostan (Rcp - Stevens)
|0:04:33
|10
|Lorenzo Pigliacampo (Superbike Team ASD)
|0:05:48
|11
|Marco De Col (MTB Victoria Bike)
|0:05:53
|12
|Matteo Spinetti (A.S.D. Elba Bike)
|0:06:02
|13
|Lorenzo Guidi (Sintesi Corse A.S.D.)
|0:07:24
|14
|Luca De Nicola (ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits)
|0:07:53
|15
|Pier Paolo Polla (Team Val Rendena)
|0:08:03
|16
|Jiri Ostadal (GT Czech Team)
|0:08:42
|17
|Emanuele Crisi (A.S.D. Bike Center Pro Team MTB)
|0:08:42
|18
|Thierry Montrosset (Dayco ASD)
|0:09:17
|19
|Davide Nardei (Rcp - Stevens)
|0:09:38
|20
|Andrey Shiribokov (Karofilm)
|0:09:54
|21
|Dario Fazio (Team Hiker)
|0:10:03
|22
|Alessandro Repetti (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
|0:10:41
|23
|Riccardo Costantini (Superbike Team ASD)
|0:12:17
|24
|Mattia Setti (Canossa Merida)
|0:12:35
|25
|Martino Crippa (A.S.D. Elba Bike)
|26
|Cyril Grangleden (Bikepark.Ch Scott)
|27
|Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
|28
|Hamzalija Tokmic (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
|29
|Nicola Stefanelli (Polisportiva Monsummanese)
|30
|Enrico Borettaz (Cicli Lucchini.Com)
|31
|Riccardo Rossi (A.S.D. Ciclismo Terontola)
|32
|Raffaele Rizzo (Vallerbike Avis Montaione)
|33
|Marco Francioni (San Marino Cycling Team)
|34
|Gerardo Bonaccorsi (Team Galluzzi Acqua E Sapone)
|35
|Riccardo Donati (ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits)
|36
|Antonio Spagnolo (Canossa Merida)
|37
|Simone Del Giovane (ASD Il Biciclo Team New Limits)
|38
|Alessandro Cordioli (S.C. Barbieri)
|39
|Luigi Capasso (Canossa Merida)
|40
|Carlo Proietti (A.S.D. MTB Club Spoleto)
|41
|Riccardo Guida (A.S.D. Cicli Taddei)
