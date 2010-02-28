Image 1 of 15 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 2 of 15 Nino Schurter, Thomas Frischknecht, Marco Aurelio Fontana (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 3 of 15 World ChampionNino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 4 of 15 Andrea Righettini (L'arcobaleno Carraro Team) in the junior men's race (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 5 of 15 Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida Biking Team) rides to third (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 6 of 15 Master 6 men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 7 of 15 Master 5 men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 8 of 15 Master 4 men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 9 of 15 Master 3 men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 10 of 15 Master 2 men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 11 of 15 Master 1 men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 12 of 15 Tony Longo (Team Full-Dynamix) rides to fourth (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 13 of 15 Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) would win the women's race (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 14 of 15 Italian National Champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannodale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 15 of 15 Sport men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup)

The colors of the rainbow lit up a typical winter day at the Maremma Cup cross country race in Italy. Those were the colors of World Champion Nino Schurter, who won the elite men's race.

In the fourth of six laps, Schurter went the the front, leaving Italian champion Marco Aurelio Fontana behind for an eventual second place. In the women's, race, Italy's Eva Lechner, took on former downhill champion Marielle Saner, for the victory.

The men's race

The Italian Fontana tried to escape, ahead of the other favorites, as early as the second lap, but his attempt was unsucessful as Schurter went with him. The two stayed together, riding the same tempo, until the fourth lap.

That's when Schurter accelerated with a strong effort to gain a lead of several meters, which would prove decisive. The Scott Swisspower rider won with a time of 1:48:29 after extending his lead to 21 seconds over Cannondale's Fontana.

Ralph Naef did the entire race in the shadow of two pacemakers and finished third ahead of Tony Long in fourth. Longo, who set a fast pace early on, rode practically the entire race alone. Swiss champion Florian Vogel, Schurter's teammate, had expected more, but had to be content with fifth place.

Swiss Patrik Gallati proved the best of the Under 23 racers. Junior World Champion Gerard Kerschbaumer made his debut in the under 23 category, finishing in 20th overall and as the second best Under 21 rider.

The women's race

At the start of the women's race, Eva Lechner tried to gain an advantage, but her teammate Nathalie Schneitter stuck to her wheel and went to the front.

In the third lap, Schneitter fell victim to a flat and lost substantial time when changing her tire. Lechner, in turn, also had a flat tire, but she managed to hold off the challenge from the Swiss Marielle Saner Guinchard by nearly two minutes. Third place went to the Czech rider Tereza Huríková. Judith Pollinger was fourth, and Virginie Pointet took fifth.

The juniors' races

Swiss Lisa Mitterbauer finished as top junior woman.

Andrea Righettini gave the spectators in the head-to-head race with the Swiss Roger Waldner in the junior men's race. The latter suffered a fall in the first lap, letting Righettini enjoy his "ride" to a winning margin of over four minutes. Roberto Panzeri was third at more than seven minutes back.

The athletes gets a rest day on Monday and on Tuesday, it'll be back to the starting line for another kermesse in Porto Santo Stefano.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 1:48:29 2 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 0:00:21 3 Ralph Naef (Swi) 0:02:15 4 Tony Longo (Ita) 0:02:39 5 Florian Vogel (Swi) 0:03:48 6 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 0:04:41 7 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) 0:04:52 8 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:05:17 9 Andreas Kugler (Swi) 0:05:22 10 Marek Konwa (Pol) 0:05:34 11 Mike Felderer (Ita) 0:06:00 12 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 0:06:24 13 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:06:40 14 Hannes Genze (Ger) 0:07:27 15 Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) 0:07:32 16 Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) 0:08:14 17 Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) 0:08:43 18 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:08:59 19 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) 0:09:09 20 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 0:09:17 21 Massimo De Bertolis (Ita) 0:10:40 22 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:10:55 23 Mirko Farnisi (Ita) 0:11:14 24 Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) 0:11:27 25 Tim Wijnants (Bel) 0:11:48 26 Juri Ragnoli (Ita) 0:12:12 27 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) 0:12:32 28 Franz Hofer (Ita) 0:12:57 29 Frank Beemer (Ned) 0:13:18 30 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) 0:13:39 31 Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) 0:13:42 32 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 0:15:15 33 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:15:32 34 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 0:15:37 35 Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita) 0:36:07 36 Marco Ponta (Ita) 37 Marco Bianco (Ita) 38 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 39 Rafael Visinelli (Ita) 40 Alberto Riva (Ita) 41 Davide Di Marco (Ita) 42 Giovanni Gatti (Ita) 43 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) 44 Roberto Crisi (Ita) 45 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 46 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 47 Davide Finetto (Ita) 48 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) 49 Balz Weber (Swi) 50 Jose Luis Arce Ballesteros (Spa) 51 Domenico Papaleo (Ita) 52 Bert Luca (Bel) 53 Michele Riggi (Ita) 54 Michele Angeletti (Ita) 55 Alberto Sarto (Ita) 56 Alessandro Bernardini (Ita) 57 Emilio Berti (Ita) 58 Luca Braidot (Ita) 59 Hubert Pollinger (Ita) 60 Bart Brentjens (Ned) 61 Matteo Valsecchi (Ita) 62 Federico Rizza (Ita) 63 Filippo Blanc (Ita) 64 Mirko Manarin (Ita) 65 Andrea Bravin (Ita) 66 Francesco Niccoli (Ita) 67 Alessio Cellini (Ita) 68 Ivan Zulian (Ita) 69 Michael Pesse (Ita) 70 Vincenzo Persico (Ita) 71 Giacomo Brignola (Ita) 72 Roberto Saraceni (Ita) 73 Davide Cavoli (Ita) 74 Thomas Forer (Ita) 75 Alessandro Bellotto (Ita) 76 Joris Garrein (Bel) 77 Giuseppe Arena (Ita) 78 Mathias Haezebrouck (Bel) 79 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) 80 Alessandro Fontana (Ita) 81 Michele Tamburlini (Ita) 82 Emilio Capaldi (Ita) 83 Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita) 84 Tommaso Botti (Ita) DNF Marco Cellini (Ita) DNF Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) DNF Matthias Rupp (Swi) DNF Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) DNF Umberto Corti (Ita) DNF Rosario D'agostino (Ita) DNF Luca Gattoni (Ita) DNF Alex Lupato (Ita) DNF Martin Loo (Est) DNF Filippo Giuliani (Ita) DNF Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col) DNF Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) DNS Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) 1:48:00 2 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) 0:01:48 3 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) 0:03:48 4 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 0:07:49 5 Virginie Pointet (Swi) 0:08:34 6 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 0:12:01 7 Martina Giovanniello (Ita) 0:14:20 8 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:14:23 9 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 10 Nina Gulino (Ita) 11 Claudia Andolina (Ita) 12 Marta Pastore (Ita) 13 Chiara Pastore (Ita) 14 Elena Gaddoni (Ita) 15 Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita) 16 Michela Battaglia (Ita) 17 Roberta Monaldini (SMr) 18 Beatrice Balducci (Ita) DNF Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) DNF Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) DNF Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) DNF Daniela Veronesi (SMr) DNF Evelyn Staffler (Ita)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Righettini (L'arcobaleno Carraro Team) 1:36:21 2 Roger Walder (Scott Swisspower) 0:04:14 3 Roberto Panzeri (Axevo-Alba Orobia Bike Asd) 0:06:51 4 Maximilian Knapp (Sunshine Racers Asv Nals) 0:08:05 5 Pietro Santini (Team Ambra Cavallini Vangi) 0:09:46

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Mitterbauer (Team Bikepark.Ch) 1:08:44 2 Alessia Bulleri (Elba Bike) 0:04:32 3 Miriam Corti (Cbe Merida Asd) 0:06:59 4 Julia Tanner (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt) 0:07:57 5 Veronika Widmann (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt) 0:11:09

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Capponi (A.S.D. F. Moser Cycling Team) 1:15:50

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Balducci (Team Galluzzi Acqua E Sapone) 1:14:32

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Modesti (Team Todesco) 1:17:51

Master 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Casagrande (A.S.D. Cicli Taddei) 0:55:58

Master 4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gilberto Perini (Staff Bike 2000) 0:59:19

Master 5 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizio Stefani (Pedali Di Marca Team Performance) 1:04:59

Master 6 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Massimo Burzi (Scott-Pasquini Stella Azzurra) 1:06:42

Master Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristina Roberti (A.S.D. Cicli Taddei) 1:14:22