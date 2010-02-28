Trending

Schurter wins his first race of the season in Italy

Lechner victorious among the women

Image 1 of 15

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 2 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 3 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 4 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 5 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 6 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 7 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 8 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 9 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 10 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 11 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 12 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 13 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 14 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 15 of 15

(Image credit: Maremma Cup)

The colors of the rainbow lit up a typical winter day at the Maremma Cup cross country race in Italy. Those were the colors of World Champion Nino Schurter, who won the elite men's race.

In the fourth of six laps, Schurter went the the front, leaving Italian champion Marco Aurelio Fontana behind for an eventual second place. In the women's, race, Italy's Eva Lechner, took on former downhill champion Marielle Saner, for the victory.

The men's race

The Italian Fontana tried to escape, ahead of the other favorites, as early as the second lap, but his attempt was unsucessful as Schurter went with him. The two stayed together, riding the same tempo, until the fourth lap.

That's when Schurter accelerated with a strong effort to gain a lead of several meters, which would prove decisive. The Scott Swisspower rider won with a time of 1:48:29 after extending his lead to 21 seconds over Cannondale's Fontana.

Ralph Naef did the entire race in the shadow of two pacemakers and finished third ahead of Tony Long in fourth. Longo, who set a fast pace early on, rode practically the entire race alone. Swiss champion Florian Vogel, Schurter's teammate, had expected more, but had to be content with fifth place.

Swiss Patrik Gallati proved the best of the Under 23 racers. Junior World Champion Gerard Kerschbaumer made his debut in the under 23 category, finishing in 20th overall and as the second best Under 21 rider.

The women's race

At the start of the women's race, Eva Lechner tried to gain an advantage, but her teammate Nathalie Schneitter stuck to her wheel and went to the front.

In the third lap, Schneitter fell victim to a flat and lost substantial time when changing her tire. Lechner, in turn, also had a flat tire, but she managed to hold off the challenge from the Swiss Marielle Saner Guinchard by nearly two minutes. Third place went to the Czech rider Tereza Huríková. Judith Pollinger was fourth, and Virginie Pointet took fifth.

The juniors' races

Swiss Lisa Mitterbauer finished as top junior woman.

Andrea Righettini gave the spectators in the head-to-head race with the Swiss Roger Waldner in the junior men's race. The latter suffered a fall in the first lap, letting Righettini enjoy his "ride" to a winning margin of over four minutes. Roberto Panzeri was third at more than seven minutes back.

The athletes gets a rest day on Monday and on Tuesday, it'll be back to the starting line for another kermesse in Porto Santo Stefano.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:48:29
2Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:00:21
3Ralph Naef (Swi)0:02:15
4Tony Longo (Ita)0:02:39
5Florian Vogel (Swi)0:03:48
6Patrik Gallati (Swi)0:04:41
7Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:04:52
8Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:05:17
9Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:05:22
10Marek Konwa (Pol)0:05:34
11Mike Felderer (Ita)0:06:00
12Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:06:24
13Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:06:40
14Hannes Genze (Ger)0:07:27
15Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:07:32
16Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:08:14
17Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:08:43
18Martino Fruet (Ita)0:08:59
19Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)0:09:09
20Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:09:17
21Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:10:40
22Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:10:55
23Mirko Farnisi (Ita)0:11:14
24Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)0:11:27
25Tim Wijnants (Bel)0:11:48
26Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:12:12
27Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:12:32
28Franz Hofer (Ita)0:12:57
29Frank Beemer (Ned)0:13:18
30Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)0:13:39
31Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)0:13:42
32Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:15:15
33Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:15:32
34Elia Silvestri (Ita)0:15:37
35Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)0:36:07
36Marco Ponta (Ita)
37Marco Bianco (Ita)
38Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
39Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
40Alberto Riva (Ita)
41Davide Di Marco (Ita)
42Giovanni Gatti (Ita)
43David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por)
44Roberto Crisi (Ita)
45Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
46Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
47Davide Finetto (Ita)
48Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
49Balz Weber (Swi)
50Jose Luis Arce Ballesteros (Spa)
51Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
52Bert Luca (Bel)
53Michele Riggi (Ita)
54Michele Angeletti (Ita)
55Alberto Sarto (Ita)
56Alessandro Bernardini (Ita)
57Emilio Berti (Ita)
58Luca Braidot (Ita)
59Hubert Pollinger (Ita)
60Bart Brentjens (Ned)
61Matteo Valsecchi (Ita)
62Federico Rizza (Ita)
63Filippo Blanc (Ita)
64Mirko Manarin (Ita)
65Andrea Bravin (Ita)
66Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
67Alessio Cellini (Ita)
68Ivan Zulian (Ita)
69Michael Pesse (Ita)
70Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
71Giacomo Brignola (Ita)
72Roberto Saraceni (Ita)
73Davide Cavoli (Ita)
74Thomas Forer (Ita)
75Alessandro Bellotto (Ita)
76Joris Garrein (Bel)
77Giuseppe Arena (Ita)
78Mathias Haezebrouck (Bel)
79Damiano Ferraro (Ita)
80Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
81Michele Tamburlini (Ita)
82Emilio Capaldi (Ita)
83Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
84Tommaso Botti (Ita)
DNFMarco Cellini (Ita)
DNFMartino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
DNFMoritz Milatz (Ger)
DNFMatthias Rupp (Swi)
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFUmberto Corti (Ita)
DNFRosario D'agostino (Ita)
DNFLuca Gattoni (Ita)
DNFAlex Lupato (Ita)
DNFMartin Loo (Est)
DNFFilippo Giuliani (Ita)
DNFJhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
DNFJohnny Cattaneo (Ita)
DNSMarcel Wildhaber (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita)1:48:00
2Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi)0:01:48
3Tereza Hurikova (Cze)0:03:48
4Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:07:49
5Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:08:34
6Tatjana Dold (Ger)0:12:01
7Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:14:20
8Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:14:23
9Lucie Vesela (Cze)
10Nina Gulino (Ita)
11Claudia Andolina (Ita)
12Marta Pastore (Ita)
13Chiara Pastore (Ita)
14Elena Gaddoni (Ita)
15Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)
16Michela Battaglia (Ita)
17Roberta Monaldini (SMr)
18Beatrice Balducci (Ita)
DNFNathalie Schneitter (Swi)
DNFAnna Oberparleiter (Ita)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Aut)
DNFDaniela Veronesi (SMr)
DNFEvelyn Staffler (Ita)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Righettini (L'arcobaleno Carraro Team)1:36:21
2Roger Walder (Scott Swisspower)0:04:14
3Roberto Panzeri (Axevo-Alba Orobia Bike Asd)0:06:51
4Maximilian Knapp (Sunshine Racers Asv Nals)0:08:05
5Pietro Santini (Team Ambra Cavallini Vangi)0:09:46

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Mitterbauer (Team Bikepark.Ch)1:08:44
2Alessia Bulleri (Elba Bike)0:04:32
3Miriam Corti (Cbe Merida Asd)0:06:59
4Julia Tanner (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt)0:07:57
5Veronika Widmann (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt)0:11:09

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Capponi (A.S.D. F. Moser Cycling Team)1:15:50

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Balducci (Team Galluzzi Acqua E Sapone)1:14:32

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Modesti (Team Todesco)1:17:51

Master 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Casagrande (A.S.D. Cicli Taddei)0:55:58

Master 4 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilberto Perini (Staff Bike 2000)0:59:19

Master 5 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Stefani (Pedali Di Marca Team Performance)1:04:59

Master 6 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Massimo Burzi (Scott-Pasquini Stella Azzurra)1:06:42

Master Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristina Roberti (A.S.D. Cicli Taddei)1:14:22

Master Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucia Mancini (Asd Ciclissimo Bike)1:16:08

